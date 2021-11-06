UAI
Estado de Minas FENÔMENO

Morte de Marília Mendonça é destaque na imprensa internacional: 'rainha'

Grandes veículos internacionais descreveram a cantora como 'Queen of Suffering' (Rainha da sofrência), como era conhecida no Brasil
06/11/2021 09:19 - atualizado 06/11/2021 09:31

Marília Mendonça na gravação da música 'Abandono de Incapaz', na turnê Todos os Cantos
Marília Mendonça vai ser lembrada como 'Rainha da Sofrência' (foto: Reprodução/Youtube)
A morte da cantora Marília Mendonça nessa sexta-feira (5/11) abalou o mundo inteiro. A tragédia foi notícia na imprensa internacional, que a descreveu como “Rainha da Sofrência”, como era conhecida pelos brasileiros. 
 


A potência da cantora ultrapassa as barreiras do país, especialmente após seus gigantescos números conquistados em suas lives em 2020, que geraram recordes mundiais. Por isso, a morte da cantora chamou a atenção da imprensa internacional. Vários veículos de comunicação renomados noticiaram a morte da cantora e enalteceram sua carreira, popularidade e simpatia.

“Marília Mendonça, uma das mais populares cantoras pop brasileiras, conhecida como “A Rainha do Sofrimento” por suas baladas cheias de angústia, foi morta na sexta-feira em um pequeno acidente de avião no estado de Minas Gerais, no Brasil. Ela tinha 26 anos”, escreveu o jornal The New York Times.



Enquanto a Billboard lembrou dos números impressionantes de Marília Mendonça no ápice da pandemia com suas lives e a descreveu como um dos “maiores expoentes da música brasileira”.



O E! News destacou que Marília era uma cantora muito querida no Brasil, “o que fica evidente em seu status de artista mais ouvida do país no Spotify no ano passado”.



Outros veículos da imprensa internacional, como a People, Reuters, The Sun, Daily Mirror e muitos outros, também repercutiram a trágica morte da cantora, sempre citando sua grandiosidade como um dos maiores nomes da música sertaneja da atualidade. A imprensa internacional destacou as composições e os grandiosos números que Marília conquistou em sua carreira, além do prêmio de “Melhor Álbum Sertanejo” no Grammy Latino 2019, com o projeto “Todos os Cantos”.

Tragédia em MG 

Conforme a Polícia Militar, o piloto da aeronave teria tentado fazer um pouso forçado  e colidiu com as pedras da cachoeira. “Infelizmente, essa aeronave, quando estava próxima do aeroporto, teve dificuldade para aterrissar e tentou um pouso forçado”, informou o capitão Jefferson Luiz Ribeiro, chefe da comunicação da PM na cidade.
 
 
O avião que levava Marília Mendonça e sua equipe para Caratinga saiu do Aeroporto Santa Genoveva, em Goiânia, às 13h02, segundo a Empresa Brasileira de Infraestrutura Aeroportuária (Infraero). Foram quase 2h30 de voo. Os primeiros chamados para o Corpo de Bombeiros são de que a aeronave caiu por volta das 15h30.
 
O avião, de prefixo PT-ONJ, pertence à PEC Táxi Aéreo, sediada em Goiânia. A aeronave estava em aproximação final para pouso no Aeroporto de Ubaporanga, quando caiu faltando 4 km para chegar na cabeceira da pista.  O acidente aconteceu próximo à BR-474.

