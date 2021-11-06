Morte de Marília Mendonça é destaque na imprensa internacional: 'rainha'

Marília Mendonça, one of the most popular Brazilian pop singers who was known as "The Queen of Suffering" for her angst-filled ballads, was killed on Friday in a small plane crash in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. She was 26. https://t.co/9CzfPGWri5%u2014 New York Times Music (@nytimesmusic) November 5, 2021
RIP Marília Mendonça: The Brazilian sertanejo star died in a plane crash in the state of Minas Gerais at age 26. https://t.co/BDUz81L5Qr%u2014 billboard (@billboard) November 5, 2021
Brazilian Singer Marilia Mendoça Dead at 26 After Fatal Plane Crash https://t.co/oB00hiH6dd%u2014 E! News (@enews) November 6, 2021