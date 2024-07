US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris arrives at campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, on July 22, 2024. Harris is set to meet campaign staff in Wilmington. Harris on Monday won the crucial backing of Democratic heavyweight Nancy Pelosi to lead the party against Donald Trump in November after Joe Biden's stunning exit from the 2024 race. As the endorsements stacked up, the 59-year-old Harris made her first public appearance since Biden's announcement in a ceremony at the White House where she warmly praised the outgoing president's "unmatched" achievements. (Photo by Erin SCHAFF / POOL / AFP)

crédito: ERIN SCHAFF / POOL / AFP