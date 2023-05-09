UAI
Estado de Minas INFECÇÕES SUCESSIVAS

Morre ex-deputado federal David Miranda, aos 37 anos

A notícia foi divulgada nesta terça-feira (9/5) pelo marido, o jornalista Glenn Greenwald
09/05/2023 09:21 - atualizado 09/05/2023 09:53

David Miranda
David Miranda completaria 38 anos nesta quarta-feira (10/5) (foto: DIDA SAMPAIO/ESTADAO CONTEUDO)
Morreu nesta terça-feira (9/5), o ex-deputado federal David Miranda, aos 37 anos, no Rio de Janeiro. Ele estava internado desde agosto de 2022 para tratar de uma infecção gastrointestinal e foi alvo de infecções sucessivas, em um quadro de septicemia que se generalizou em um quadro de septicemia. A notícia foi divulgada pelo marido, o jornalista Glenn Greenwald, através das redes sociais. 
 

“É com a mais profunda tristeza que comunico o falecimento do meu esposo, @DavidMirandaRio. Ele faria 38 anos amanhã. Sua morte, esta manhã, ocorreu após uma batalha de 9 meses na UTI. Ele morreu em plena paz, cercado por nossos filhos, familiares e amigos”, escreveu Greenwald.

O jornalista exaltou a vida do esposo. “A vida de David foi extraordinária em todos os aspectos. Sua mãe morreu quando ele tinha 5 anos, deixando-o órfão em Jacarezinho. Mas uma vizinha linda e compassiva, Dona Eliane, acolheu-o apesar de ter 4 filhos de sua própria e profunda pobreza, tornou-se sua mãe, deu-lhe uma chance de vida”, disse.
 
 

Ele continuou: “Isso deu a David a chance de viver todo o seu potencial em uma sociedade que muitas vezes o sufoca. Ele foi a chave para a história de Snowden, tornou-se o primeiro homem gay eleito para a Câmara Municipal do Rio, depois para o Congresso federal aos 32 anos. Ele inspirou muitos com sua biografia, paixão e força de vida.”
 

“Por causa de como David cresceu, sempre houve muitas suposições feitas por aqueles que não o conheciam. Qualquer um que o fez dirá que não havia ninguém com uma vontade ou força vital mais forte. Ele estava orgulhoso de ter sido nomeado pela TIME como nossos Líderes da Próxima Geração”, acrescentou.
 
 

Glenn ainda mencionou o sonho do marido de ser pai, realizado com dois meninos. “Mas de longe o maior sonho de David, o que lhe dava maior orgulho e propósito, era ser pai. Ele era o pai mais dedicado e amoroso. Ele me ensinou a ser pai. E nossos meninos verdadeiramente excepcionais - com seu próprio começo de vida difícil - é seu maior legado”, concluiu.
 
 

