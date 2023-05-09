Morre ex-deputado federal David Miranda, aos 37 anos

David's life was extraordinary in all ways. His mother died when he was 5, leaving him an orphan in Jacarezinho.%u2014 Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 9, 2023
But a beautiful and compassionate neighbor, Dona Eliane, took him in despite 4 children of her own and deep poverty, became his mom, gave him a chance for a life. pic.twitter.com/KL2c127CWt
Because of how David's grew up, there were always many assumptions made by those who didn't know him.%u2014 Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 9, 2023
Anyone who did will tell you there was nobody with a stronger will or life force. He was proud that he was named by TIME our Next Generation's Leaders:https://t.co/fXfkvLjSmu
But by far David's biggest dream, what gave him the greatest pride and purpose, was being a father. He was the most dedicated and loving parent. He taught me how to be a father. And our truly exceptional boys - with their own difficult start to live - is his greatest legacy. pic.twitter.com/OjadMvds15%u2014 Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 9, 2023