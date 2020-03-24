Greta Thunberg diz que pode ter sido contaminada pelo novo coronavírus

AM

(foto: CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP) ativista Greta Thunberg compartilhou nas redes sociais nesta terça-feira (24) que ficou em isolamento por duas semanas depois que apresentou sintomas daCOVID-19. Ela disse que já está recuperada. compartilhou nas redes sociais nesta terça-feira (24) que ficou em isolamento por duas semanas depois que apresentou sintomas daEla disse que já está recuperada.

Há cerca de 10 dias, ela e o pai, começaram a sentir os mesmos sintomas. "Eu estava me sentindo cansada, tendo calafrios, dor de garganta e tossindo. Meu pai teve os mesmos sintomas, mas muito mais intensos e com febre", contou.

Na Suécia, país de origem da jovem, as autoridades orientam as pessoas que apresentem sintomas a ficarem em isolamento e que o teste só seja feito caso necessitem de tratamento médico. O mesmo está ocorrendo no Brasil.

Greta tem 17 anos. Ela reforçou que a doença não se manifesta nos jovens como nas pessoas mais velhas. "Muitos (especialmente jovens) podem não notar nenhum sintoma ou ter sintomas muito leves. Então, eles não sabem que têm o vírus e podem transmiti-lo a pessoas em grupos de risco. Nós, que não pertencemos a um grupo de risco, temos uma enorme responsabilidade. Nossas ações podem ser a diferença entre vida e morte para muitos outros", alertou.

O que é o coronavírus?

Coronavírus são uma grande família de vírus que causam infecções respiratórias. O novo agente do coronavírus (COVID-19) foi descoberto em dezembro de 2019, na China. A doença pode causar infecções com sintomas inicialmente semelhantes aos resfriados ou gripes leves, mas com risco de se agravarem, podendo resultar em morte.

Como a COVID-19 é transmitida?

A transmissão dos coronavírus costuma ocorrer pelo ar ou por contato pessoal com secreções contaminadas, como gotículas de saliva, espirro, tosse, catarro, contato pessoal próximo, como toque ou aperto de mão, contato com objetos ou superfícies contaminadas, seguido de contato com a boca, nariz ou olhos.

Como se prevenir?

A recomendação é evitar aglomerações, ficar longe de quem apresenta sintomas de infecção respiratória, lavar as mãos com frequência, tossir com o antebraço em frente à boca e frequentemente fazer o uso de água e sabão para lavar as mãos ou álcool em gel após ter contato com superfícies e pessoas. Em casa, tome cuidados extras contra a COVID-19





Quais os sintomas do coronavírus?

Confira os principais sintomas das pessoas infectadas pela COVID-19:

Febre

Tosse

Falta de ar e dificuldade para respirar

Problemas gástricos

Diarreia



Em casos graves, as vítimas apresentam:

Pneumonia

Síndrome respiratória aguda severa

Insuficiência renal





Mitos e verdades sobre o vírus



