Greta Thunberg diz que pode ter sido contaminada pelo novo coronavírus

A jovem, ícone mundial do movimento ambientalista, se isolou por duas semanas. Apesar dos sintomas, ela não fez o teste para confirmar infecção
postado em 24/03/2020 17:47 / atualizado em 24/03/2020 18:09

(foto: CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP)
A ativista Greta Thunberg compartilhou nas redes sociais nesta terça-feira (24) que ficou em isolamento por duas semanas depois que apresentou sintomas daCOVID-19. Ela disse que já está recuperada.
 
Ícone mundial do ambientalismo, ela contou que decidiu ficar em um apartamento emprestado, longe da mãe e da irmã, quando voltou de uma viagem à Europa central. 

The last two weeks I%u2019ve stayed inside. When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) were similar to Italy in the beginning. Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father - who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever. In Sweden you can not test yourself for COVID-19 unless you%u2019re in need of emergent medical treatment. Everyone feeling ill are told to stay at home and isolate themselves. I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it%u2019s extremely likely that I%u2019ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances. Now I%u2019ve basically recovered, but - AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didn%u2019t feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultainously I might not even have suspected anything. Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough. And this it what makes it so much more dangerous. Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they don%u2019t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups. We who don%u2019t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others. Please keep that in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus. And remember to always take care of each other and help those in need. #COVID #flattenthecurve

Há cerca de 10 dias, ela e o pai, começaram a sentir os mesmos sintomas. "Eu estava me sentindo cansada, tendo calafrios, dor de garganta e tossindo. Meu pai teve os mesmos sintomas, mas muito mais intensos e com febre", contou.
 
Na Suécia, país de origem da jovem, as autoridades orientam as pessoas que apresentem sintomas a ficarem em isolamento e que o teste só seja feito caso necessitem de tratamento médico. O mesmo está ocorrendo no Brasil.
 
Greta tem 17 anos. Ela reforçou que a doença não se manifesta nos jovens como nas pessoas mais velhas. "Muitos (especialmente jovens) podem não notar nenhum sintoma ou ter sintomas muito leves. Então, eles não sabem que têm o vírus e podem transmiti-lo a pessoas em grupos de risco. Nós, que não pertencemos a um grupo de risco, temos uma enorme responsabilidade. Nossas ações podem ser a diferença entre vida e morte para muitos outros", alertou.
 

O que é o coronavírus?

Coronavírus são uma grande família de vírus que causam infecções respiratórias. O novo agente do coronavírus (COVID-19) foi descoberto em dezembro de 2019, na China. A doença pode causar infecções com sintomas inicialmente semelhantes aos resfriados ou gripes leves, mas com risco de se agravarem, podendo resultar em morte.

Como a COVID-19 é transmitida?

A transmissão dos coronavírus costuma ocorrer pelo ar ou por contato pessoal com secreções contaminadas, como gotículas de saliva, espirro, tosse, catarro, contato pessoal próximo, como toque ou aperto de mão, contato com objetos ou superfícies contaminadas, seguido de contato com a boca, nariz ou olhos.

Como se prevenir?

A recomendação é evitar aglomerações, ficar longe de quem apresenta sintomas de infecção respiratória, lavar as mãos com frequência, tossir com o antebraço em frente à boca e frequentemente fazer o uso de água e sabão para lavar as mãos ou álcool em gel após ter contato com superfícies e pessoas. Em casa, tome cuidados extras contra a COVID-19.

Quais os sintomas do coronavírus?

Confira os principais sintomas das pessoas infectadas pela COVID-19:

  • Febre
  • Tosse
  • Falta de ar e dificuldade para respirar
  • Problemas gástricos
  • Diarreia


Em casos graves, as vítimas apresentam:

  • Pneumonia
  • Síndrome respiratória aguda severa
  • Insuficiência renal

Mitos e verdades sobre o vírus

Nas redes sociais, a propagação da COVID-19 espalhou também boatos sobre como o coronavírus é transmitido. E outras dúvidas foram surgindo: O álcool em gel é capaz de matar o vírus? O coronavírus é letal em um nível preocupante? Uma pessoa infectada pode contaminar várias outras? A epidemia vai matar milhares de brasileiros, pois o SUS não teria condições de atender a todos? Fizemos uma reportagem com um médico especialista em infectologia e ele explica todos os mitos e verdades sobre o coronavírus.

