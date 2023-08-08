Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift recebeu oito indicações ao VMA 2023 e lidera a lista

Reprodução/Youtube
O MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) divulgou, nesta terça-feira (8/8), a lista de indicados à premiação. Taylor Swift lidera a lista e aparece em oito categorias, incluindo a principal, de “Artista do Ano”.  A cerimônia está marcada para 12 de setembro.

Atrás de Taylor, SZA conquistou seis indicações, seguida por Doja Cat , Kim Petras , Miley Cyrus , Nicki Minaj , Olivia Rodrigo e Sam Smith (cinco cada). 
 
Outro destaque é Anitta nos nomeados para "Melhor Videoclipe Latino", com "Funk Rave". Vale ressaltar que em 2022, ela se tornou a primeira artista brasileira a ganhar um prêmio no VMAs com "Envolver", na mesma categoria.  

Vídeo do Ano

  • Doja Cat - “Attention”
  • Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”
  • Nicki Minaj - “Super Freaky Girl”
  • Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”
  • Sam Smith & Kim Petras - “Unholy”
  • SZA - “Kill Bill”
  • Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

Artista do Ano

  • Beyoncé
  • Doja Cat
  • Karol G
  • Nicki Minaj
  • Shakira
  • Taylor Swift

Música do Ano

  • Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”
  • Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”
  • Rema & Selena Gomez - “Calm Down”
  • Sam Smith & Kim Petras - “Unholy”
  • Steve Lacy - “Bad Habit”
  • SZA - “Kill Bill”
  • Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

Melhor Videoclipe Latino

  • Anitta - “Funk Rave”
  • Bad Bunny - “Where She Goes”
  • Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma - “Ella Baila Sola”
  • Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny - “un x100to”
  • Karol G & Shakira - “TQG”
  • Rosalía - “Despechá”
  • Shakira - “Acro%u0301stico”

Artista Revelação

  • GloRilla
  • Ice Spice
  • Kaliii
  • Peso Pluma
  • PinkPantheress
  • Reneé Rapp

Melhor Colaboração do Ano

  • David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - “I'm Good (Blue)”
  • Post Malone & Doja Cat - “I Like You (A Happier Song)”
  • Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - “Gotta Move On”
  • KAROL G & Shakira - “TQG”
  • Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy - “Creepin’ (Remix)”
  • Rema & Selena Gomez - “Calm Down”

Melhor Videoclipe de Pop

  • Demi Lovato - “Swine”
  • Dua Lipa - “Dance the Night”
  • Ed Sheeran - “Eyes Closed”
  • Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”
  • Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”
  • P!NK - “Trustfall”
  • Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

Melhor Videoclipe Hip-Hop

  • Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - “Gotta Move On”
  • DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby - “STAYING ALIVE”
  • GloRilla & Cardi B - “Tomorrow 2”
  • Lil Uzi Vert - “Just Wanna Rock”
  • Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX - “Kant Nobody”
  • Metro Boomin ft. Future - “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)”
  • Nicki Minaj - “Super Freaky Girl”

Melhor Videoclipe Rock

  • Foo Fighters - “The Teacher”
  • Linkin Park - “Lost (Original Version)”
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers - “Tippa My Tongue”
  • Ma%u030Aneskin - “The Loneliest”
  • Metallica - “Lux Æterna”
  • Muse - “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween”

Melhor Videoclipe Alternativo

  • Blink-182 - “Edging”
  • Boygenius - “The Film”
  • Fall Out Boy - “Hold Me Like a Grudge”
  • Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - “Candy Necklace”
  • Paramore - “This Is Why”
  • Thirty Seconds To Mars - “Stuck”

Melhor Videoclipe R&B

  • Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye - “Stay”
  • Chlo%u0308e ft. Chris Brown - “How Does It Feel”
  • Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy - “Creepin’ (Remix)”
  • SZA - “Shirt”
  • Toosii - “Favorite Song”
  • Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj - “Love In The Way”

Melhor Videoclipe K-Pop

  • Aespa - “Girls”
  • Blackpink - “Pink Venom”
  • Fiffty Fifty - “Cupid”
  • Seventeen - “Super”
  • Stray Kids - “S-Class”
  • Tomorrow X Together - “Sugar Rush Ride”

Melhor Videoclipe de Afrobeats

  • Ayra Starr - “Rush”
  • Burna Boy - “It’s Plenty”
  • Davido ft. Musa Keys - “Unavailable”
  • Fireboy DML & Asake - ”Bandana”
  • Libianca - “People”
  • Rema & Selena Gomez - “Calm Down”
  • Wizkid ft. Ayra Starr - “2 Sugar”

Melhor Videoclipe pelo Bem

  • Alicia Keys - “If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)”
  • Bad Bunny - “El Apago%u0301n - Aqui%u0301 Vive Gente”
  • Demi Lovato - “Swine”
  • Dove Cameron - “Breakfast”
  • Imagine Dragons - “Crushed”
  • Maluma - “La Reina”

Melhor Fotografia

  • Adele - “I Drink Wine”
  • Ed Sheeran - “Eyes Closed”
  • Janelle Monae - “Lipstick Lover”
  • Kendrick Lamar - “Count Me Out”
  • Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”
  • Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”
  • Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

Melhor Direção

  • Doja Cat - “Attention”
  • Drake - “Falling Back”
  • Kendrick Lamar - “Count Me Out”
  • Megan Thee Stallion - “Her”
  • Sam Smith & Kim Petras - “Unholy”
  • SZA - “Kill Bill”
  • Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

Melhor Direção de Arte

  • Boygenius - “The Film”
  • Blackpink - “Pink Venom”
  • Doja Cat - “Attention”
  • Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - “Candy Necklace”
  • Megan Thee Stallion - “Her”
  • SZA - “Shirt”

Melhores Efeitos Visuais

  • Fall Out Boy - “Love From the Other Side”
  • Harry Styles - “Music for a Sushi Restaurant”
  • Melanie Martinez - “Void”
  • Nicki Minaj - “Super Freaky Girl”
  • Sam Smith & Kim Petras - “Unholy”
  • Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

Melhor Coreografia

  • Blackpink - “Pink Venom”
  • Dua Lipa - “Dance the Night”
  • Jonas Brothers - “Waffle House”
  • Megan Thee Stallion - “Her”
  • Panic! at the Disco - “Middle of a Breakup”
  • Sam Smith & Kim Petras - “Unholy”

Melhor Edição

  • Blackpink - “Pink Venom”
  • Kendrick Lamar - “Rich Spirit”
  • Miley Cyrus - “River”
  • Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”
  • SZA - “Kill Bill” 
  • Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

Melhor Apresentação "Push" do Ano

  • August 2022: Saucy Santana - “Booty”
  • September 2022: Stephen Sanchez - “Until I Found You”
  • October 2022: JVKE - “golden hour”
  • November 2022: Flo Milli - “Conceited”
  • December 2022: Reneé Rapp - “Colorado”
  • January 2023: Sam Ryder - “All The Way Over”
  • February 2023: Armani White - “GOATED”
  • March 2023: Fletcher - “Becky's So Hot”
  • April 2023: Tomorrow X Together - “Sugar Rush Ride”
  • May 2023: Ice Spice – “Princess Diana”
  • June 2023: FLO – “Losing You”
  • July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith - “That Part”