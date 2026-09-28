VMA 2026: Madonna domina e Taylor Swift leva Vídeo do Ano

O VMA 2026, uma das principais premiações musicais dos Estados Unidos, ocorreu nesse domingo (27/9) no Peacock Theatre, em Los Angeles. O evento celebrou os artistas e videoclipes mais marcantes do último ano.

Fique por dentro das notícias que importam para você!

Madonna, com 13 indicações, foi a maior vencedora da noite, levando sete prêmios. Em segundo lugar, ficaram empatados o grupo BTS e a cantora Taylor Swift, ambos com três vitórias cada.



????POP: Apresentação completa de Madonna e Sabrina no #VMA pic.twitter.com/rXBhZsT3GK

— CHOQUEI (@choquei) September 28, 2026

Swift levou o troféu de Vídeo do Ano por "The Fate Of Ophelia" e também o prêmio honorário Artist Director Honors, que reconhece a colaboração de artistas na direção de clipes. Sabrina Carpenter e Ariana Grande também conquistaram dois prêmios cada. Carpenter venceu por Melhor Colaboração com Madonna, e Grande foi premiada pelo clipe do hit "Hate That I Made You Love Me".

A banda Nirvana recebeu uma homenagem com o prêmio Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Integrantes do grupo, incluindo Dave Grohl, reuniram-se no palco para receber a honraria.

Indicada na categoria Melhor Clipe Latino por "Choka Choka", parceria com Shakira, Anitta não venceu. O prêmio foi para Bad Bunny com a música "Nuevayol".

Confira a lista de vencedores

Vídeo do Ano





Ariana Grande "Hate That I Made You Love Me"







Bruno Mars "I Just Might"







Gener8ion "Storm" starring Yung Lean







Madonna Confessions II The Film







Sabrina Carpenter "Tears"







Taylor Swift "The Fate of Ophelia"





Artista do Ano





Ariana Grande







Bruno Mars







Madonna







Morgan Wallen







Sabrina Carpenter







Taylor Swift





Música do Ano





BTS "Swim"







Ella Langley "Choosin’ Texas"







Huntrix "Golden"







Madonna e Sabrina Carpenter "Bring Your Love"







Olivia Dean "Man I Need"







PinkPantheress "Stateside + Zara Larsson"







Raye "Where Is My Husband!"





Melhor Álbum





Bruno Mars "The Romantic"







Drake "Iceman"







Ella Langley "Dandelion"







Harry Styles "Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally"







Madonna "Confessions II"







Olivia Dean "The Art of Loving"







Olivia Rodrigo "You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love"







Sabrina Carpenter "Man’s Best Friend"







Taylor Swift "The Life of a Showgirl"





Artista Revelação





Bella Kay







Cortis







Magnus Ferrell







Malcolm Todd







Myles Smith







Sienna Spiro







Stella Lefty





Melhor Colaboração





Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T e Malice "Chains & Whips"







French Montana e Max B "Ever Since U Left Me"







Madonna e Sabrina Carpenter "Bring Your Love"







PinkPantheress "Stateside + Zara Larsson"







Shakira e Burna Boy "Dai Dai"







Teyana Taylor e Lucky Daye "Hard Part"





Melhor Pop





Ariana Grande "Hate That I Made You Love Me"







Charli XCX "SS26"







Lisa "Dream" featuring Kentaro Sakaguchi







Olivia Rodrigo "Drop Dead"







Sabrina Carpenter "House Tour"







Tate McRae "Nobody’s Girl"







Taylor Swift "The Fate of Ophelia"





Melhor Hip-Hop





Cardi B e Kehlani "Safe"







Don Toliver "E85"







Drake "Janice STFU"







Megan Thee Stallion "Lover Girl"







Travis Scott "Dumbo"







Tyler, The Creator "Sugar on My Tongue"





Melhor R&B





Bruno Mars "I Just Might"







Chris Brown "It Depends / Obvious"







Dave and Tems "Raindance"







Justin Bieber "Yukon"







Kehlani "Folded"







Mariah the Scientist e Kali Uchis "Is It a Crime"





Melhor Música Alternativa





Geese "Taxes"







MGK e Fred Durst "Fix Ur Face"







Noah Kahan "The Great Divide"







Olivia Rodrigo "The Cure"







Sombr "Homewrecker"







Tame Impala "Dracula"







Twenty One Pilots "Drag Path"





Melhor Música Latina





Anitta e Shakira "Choka Choka"







Bad Bunny "Nuevayol"







Fuerza Regida "Tu Sancho"







Karol G "Papasito"







Rosalía e Yahritza y su Esencia "La Perla"







Ryan Castro, Kapo e Gangsta "La Villa"







Shakira e Burna Boy "Dai Dai"





Melhor K-Pop





Blackpink "Jump"







BTS "Swim"







Cortis "RedRed"







Katseye "Pinky Up"







Le Sserafim e J-Hope "Spaghetti"







Lisa "Dream" featuring Kentaro Sakaguchi





Melhor Dance





Bebe Rexha e Faithless "New Religion"







Harry Styles "Aperture"







Lady Gaga e Doechii "Runway"







Madonna "Confessions II"







PinkPantheress "Stateside + Zara Larsson"







Slayyyter "Dance…"







Tate McRae "Nobody’s Girl"





Melhor Country





Ella Langley "Choosin’ Texas"







Kacey Musgraves "Dry Spell"







Lainey Wilson "Somewhere Over Laredo"







Luke Combs "Back in the Saddle"







Shaboozey "Cowgirl"







Stella Lefty "Boston"







Tucker Wetmore "Brunette"





Melhor Grupo





Blackpink







BTS







Cortis







Flo







Fuerza Regida







Geese







Katseye







Twenty One Pilots





Melhor Vídeo de Longo Formato





Charli XCX "Music, Fashion, Film"







Ella Langley "Choosin’ Texas"







Gener8ion "Storm" starring Yung Lean







Madonna "Confessions II The Film"





Música do Verão





Ariana Grande "Hate That I Made You Love Me"







Bruno Mars "Risk It All"







Charli XCX "Camera"







Ella Langley "Choosin’ Texas"







Katseye "Hootie Frutti"







Latto featuring Doja Cat "Okayyy"







Morgan Wallen "Been By Now"







Olivia Dean "So Easy (To Fall in Love)"







Olivia Rodrigo "Stupid Song"







Sabrina Carpenter "House Tour"







Slayyyter "Brand New Chanel$"







Sombr "Homewrecker"







Stella Lefty "Boston"







Tame Impala e Jennie "Dracula"







Taylor Swift "I Knew It, I Knew You"





Melhor Direção





Ariana Grande "Hate That I Made You Love Me"







Bruno Mars "I Just Might" Atlantic Records







GENER8ION "Storm starring Yung Lean"







Madonna "Confessions II The Film"







Sabrina Carpenter "House Tour"







Taylor Swift "Opalite"





Melhor Direção de Arte





Charli xcx "SS26"







Lady Gaga & Doechii "Runway"







Madonna "Confessions II The Film"







PinkPantheress "Stateside + Zara Larsson"







Sombr "My Body Isnt Ready"







Taylor Swift "The Fate of Ophelia"





Melhor Fotografia





A$AP Rocky "Punk Rocky"







Ariana Grande "Hate That I Made You Love Me"







Lisa "Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi"







Madonna "Confessions II The Film"







Shaboozey "Cowgirl"







Taylor Swift "The Fate of Ophelia"





Melhor Edição





Ariana Grande "Hate That I Made You Love Me"







Bruno Mars "I Just Might"







Lisa "Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi"







Madonna "Confessions II The Film"







Sabrina Carpenter "House Tour"







Taylor Swift "The Fate of Ophelia"





Melhor Coreografia





GENER8ION "Storm starring Yung Lean"







Harry Styles "Dance No More"







Katseye "Pinky Up"







Madonna "Confessions II The Film"







Tate McRae "Nobodys Girl"







Taylor Swift "The Fate of Ophelia"





Melhor Efeitos Visuais