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VMA 2026: Madonna domina e Taylor Swift leva Vídeo do Ano

Premiação consagrou a rainha do pop como maior vencedora da noite e ainda homenageou a banda Nirvana com o prêmio Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award

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28/09/2026 09:13

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VMA 2026: Madonna domina e Taylor Swift leva Vídeo do Ano; veja lista
VMA 2026: Madonna domina e Taylor Swift leva Vídeo do Ano; veja lista crédito: Tupi

O VMA 2026, uma das principais premiações musicais dos Estados Unidos, ocorreu nesse domingo (27/9) no Peacock Theatre, em Los Angeles. O evento celebrou os artistas e videoclipes mais marcantes do último ano.

Fique por dentro das notícias que importam para você!



Madonna, com 13 indicações, foi a maior vencedora da noite, levando sete prêmios. Em segundo lugar, ficaram empatados o grupo BTS e a cantora Taylor Swift, ambos com três vitórias cada.




Swift levou o troféu de Vídeo do Ano por "The Fate Of Ophelia" e também o prêmio honorário Artist Director Honors, que reconhece a colaboração de artistas na direção de clipes. Sabrina Carpenter e Ariana Grande também conquistaram dois prêmios cada. Carpenter venceu por Melhor Colaboração com Madonna, e Grande foi premiada pelo clipe do hit "Hate That I Made You Love Me".



A banda Nirvana recebeu uma homenagem com o prêmio Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Integrantes do grupo, incluindo Dave Grohl, reuniram-se no palco para receber a honraria.



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Indicada na categoria Melhor Clipe Latino por "Choka Choka", parceria com Shakira, Anitta não venceu. O prêmio foi para Bad Bunny com a música "Nuevayol".


Confira a lista de vencedores


Vídeo do Ano




  • Ariana Grande "Hate That I Made You Love Me"




  • Bruno Mars "I Just Might"




  • Gener8ion "Storm" starring Yung Lean




  • Madonna Confessions II The Film




  • Sabrina Carpenter "Tears"




  • Taylor Swift "The Fate of Ophelia"




Artista do Ano




  • Ariana Grande




  • Bruno Mars




  • Madonna




  • Morgan Wallen




  • Sabrina Carpenter




  • Taylor Swift




Música do Ano




  • BTS "Swim"




  • Ella Langley "Choosin’ Texas"




  • Huntrix "Golden"




  • Madonna e Sabrina Carpenter "Bring Your Love"




  • Olivia Dean "Man I Need"




  • PinkPantheress "Stateside + Zara Larsson"




  • Raye "Where Is My Husband!"




Melhor Álbum




  • Bruno Mars "The Romantic"




  • Drake "Iceman"




  • Ella Langley "Dandelion"




  • Harry Styles "Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally"




  • Madonna "Confessions II"




  • Olivia Dean "The Art of Loving"




  • Olivia Rodrigo "You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love"




  • Sabrina Carpenter "Man’s Best Friend"




  • Taylor Swift "The Life of a Showgirl"




Artista Revelação




  • Bella Kay




  • Cortis




  • Magnus Ferrell




  • Malcolm Todd




  • Myles Smith




  • Sienna Spiro




  • Stella Lefty




Melhor Colaboração




  • Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T e Malice "Chains & Whips"




  • French Montana e Max B "Ever Since U Left Me"




  • Madonna e Sabrina Carpenter "Bring Your Love"




  • PinkPantheress "Stateside + Zara Larsson"




  • Shakira e Burna Boy "Dai Dai"




  • Teyana Taylor e Lucky Daye "Hard Part"




Melhor Pop




  • Ariana Grande "Hate That I Made You Love Me"




  • Charli XCX "SS26"




  • Lisa "Dream" featuring Kentaro Sakaguchi




  • Olivia Rodrigo "Drop Dead"




  • Sabrina Carpenter "House Tour"




  • Tate McRae "Nobody’s Girl"




  • Taylor Swift "The Fate of Ophelia"




Melhor Hip-Hop




  • Cardi B e Kehlani "Safe"




  • Don Toliver "E85"




  • Drake "Janice STFU"




  • Megan Thee Stallion "Lover Girl"




  • Travis Scott "Dumbo"




  • Tyler, The Creator "Sugar on My Tongue"




Melhor R&B




  • Bruno Mars "I Just Might"




  • Chris Brown "It Depends / Obvious"




  • Dave and Tems "Raindance"




  • Justin Bieber "Yukon"




  • Kehlani "Folded"




  • Mariah the Scientist e Kali Uchis "Is It a Crime"




Melhor Música Alternativa




  • Geese "Taxes"




  • MGK e Fred Durst "Fix Ur Face"




  • Noah Kahan "The Great Divide"




  • Olivia Rodrigo "The Cure"




  • Sombr "Homewrecker"




  • Tame Impala "Dracula"




  • Twenty One Pilots "Drag Path"




Melhor Música Latina




  • Anitta e Shakira "Choka Choka"




  • Bad Bunny "Nuevayol"




  • Fuerza Regida "Tu Sancho"




  • Karol G "Papasito"




  • Rosalía e Yahritza y su Esencia "La Perla"




  • Ryan Castro, Kapo e Gangsta "La Villa"




  • Shakira e Burna Boy "Dai Dai"




Melhor K-Pop




  • Blackpink "Jump"




  • BTS "Swim"




  • Cortis "RedRed"




  • Katseye "Pinky Up"




  • Le Sserafim e J-Hope "Spaghetti"




  • Lisa "Dream" featuring Kentaro Sakaguchi




Melhor Dance




  • Bebe Rexha e Faithless "New Religion"




  • Harry Styles "Aperture"




  • Lady Gaga e Doechii "Runway"




  • Madonna "Confessions II"




  • PinkPantheress "Stateside + Zara Larsson"




  • Slayyyter "Dance…"




  • Tate McRae "Nobody’s Girl"




Melhor Country




  • Ella Langley "Choosin’ Texas"




  • Kacey Musgraves "Dry Spell"




  • Lainey Wilson "Somewhere Over Laredo"




  • Luke Combs "Back in the Saddle"




  • Shaboozey "Cowgirl"




  • Stella Lefty "Boston"




  • Tucker Wetmore "Brunette"




Melhor Grupo




  • Blackpink




  • BTS




  • Cortis




  • Flo




  • Fuerza Regida




  • Geese




  • Katseye




  • Twenty One Pilots




Melhor Vídeo de Longo Formato




  • Charli XCX "Music, Fashion, Film"




  • Ella Langley "Choosin’ Texas"




  • Gener8ion "Storm" starring Yung Lean




  • Madonna "Confessions II The Film"




Música do Verão




  • Ariana Grande "Hate That I Made You Love Me"




  • Bruno Mars "Risk It All"




  • Charli XCX "Camera"




  • Ella Langley "Choosin’ Texas"




  • Katseye "Hootie Frutti"




  • Latto featuring Doja Cat "Okayyy"




  • Morgan Wallen "Been By Now"




  • Olivia Dean "So Easy (To Fall in Love)"




  • Olivia Rodrigo "Stupid Song"




  • Sabrina Carpenter "House Tour"




  • Slayyyter "Brand New Chanel$"




  • Sombr "Homewrecker"




  • Stella Lefty "Boston"




  • Tame Impala e Jennie "Dracula"




  • Taylor Swift "I Knew It, I Knew You"




Melhor Direção




  • Ariana Grande "Hate That I Made You Love Me"




  • Bruno Mars "I Just Might" Atlantic Records




  • GENER8ION "Storm starring Yung Lean"




  • Madonna "Confessions II The Film"




  • Sabrina Carpenter "House Tour"




  • Taylor Swift "Opalite"




Melhor Direção de Arte




  • Charli xcx "SS26"




  • Lady Gaga & Doechii "Runway"




  • Madonna "Confessions II The Film"




  • PinkPantheress "Stateside + Zara Larsson"




  • Sombr "My Body Isnt Ready"




  • Taylor Swift "The Fate of Ophelia"




Melhor Fotografia




  • A$AP Rocky "Punk Rocky"




  • Ariana Grande "Hate That I Made You Love Me"




  • Lisa "Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi"




  • Madonna "Confessions II The Film"




  • Shaboozey "Cowgirl"




  • Taylor Swift "The Fate of Ophelia"




Melhor Edição




  • Ariana Grande "Hate That I Made You Love Me"




  • Bruno Mars "I Just Might"




  • Lisa "Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi"




  • Madonna "Confessions II The Film"




  • Sabrina Carpenter "House Tour"




  • Taylor Swift "The Fate of Ophelia"




Melhor Coreografia




  • GENER8ION "Storm starring Yung Lean"




  • Harry Styles "Dance No More"




  • Katseye "Pinky Up"




  • Madonna "Confessions II The Film"




  • Tate McRae "Nobodys Girl"




  • Taylor Swift "The Fate of Ophelia"




Melhor Efeitos Visuais



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