VMA 2026: Madonna domina e Taylor Swift leva Vídeo do Ano
Premiação consagrou a rainha do pop como maior vencedora da noite e ainda homenageou a banda Nirvana com o prêmio Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award
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O VMA 2026, uma das principais premiações musicais dos Estados Unidos, ocorreu nesse domingo (27/9) no Peacock Theatre, em Los Angeles. O evento celebrou os artistas e videoclipes mais marcantes do último ano.
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Madonna, com 13 indicações, foi a maior vencedora da noite, levando sete prêmios. Em segundo lugar, ficaram empatados o grupo BTS e a cantora Taylor Swift, ambos com três vitórias cada.
????POP: Apresentação completa de Madonna e Sabrina no #VMA pic.twitter.com/rXBhZsT3GK
— CHOQUEI (@choquei) September 28, 2026
Swift levou o troféu de Vídeo do Ano por "The Fate Of Ophelia" e também o prêmio honorário Artist Director Honors, que reconhece a colaboração de artistas na direção de clipes. Sabrina Carpenter e Ariana Grande também conquistaram dois prêmios cada. Carpenter venceu por Melhor Colaboração com Madonna, e Grande foi premiada pelo clipe do hit "Hate That I Made You Love Me".
A banda Nirvana recebeu uma homenagem com o prêmio Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Integrantes do grupo, incluindo Dave Grohl, reuniram-se no palco para receber a honraria.
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Indicada na categoria Melhor Clipe Latino por "Choka Choka", parceria com Shakira, Anitta não venceu. O prêmio foi para Bad Bunny com a música "Nuevayol".
Confira a lista de vencedores
Vídeo do Ano
Ariana Grande "Hate That I Made You Love Me"
Bruno Mars "I Just Might"
Gener8ion "Storm" starring Yung Lean
Madonna Confessions II The Film
Sabrina Carpenter "Tears"
Taylor Swift "The Fate of Ophelia"
Artista do Ano
Ariana Grande
Bruno Mars
Madonna
Morgan Wallen
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
Música do Ano
BTS "Swim"
Ella Langley "Choosin’ Texas"
Huntrix "Golden"
Madonna e Sabrina Carpenter "Bring Your Love"
Olivia Dean "Man I Need"
PinkPantheress "Stateside + Zara Larsson"
Raye "Where Is My Husband!"
Melhor Álbum
Bruno Mars "The Romantic"
Drake "Iceman"
Ella Langley "Dandelion"
Harry Styles "Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally"
Madonna "Confessions II"
Olivia Dean "The Art of Loving"
Olivia Rodrigo "You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love"
Sabrina Carpenter "Man’s Best Friend"
Taylor Swift "The Life of a Showgirl"
Artista Revelação
Bella Kay
Cortis
Magnus Ferrell
Malcolm Todd
Myles Smith
Sienna Spiro
Stella Lefty
Melhor Colaboração
Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T e Malice "Chains & Whips"
French Montana e Max B "Ever Since U Left Me"
Madonna e Sabrina Carpenter "Bring Your Love"
PinkPantheress "Stateside + Zara Larsson"
Shakira e Burna Boy "Dai Dai"
Teyana Taylor e Lucky Daye "Hard Part"
Melhor Pop
Ariana Grande "Hate That I Made You Love Me"
Charli XCX "SS26"
Lisa "Dream" featuring Kentaro Sakaguchi
Olivia Rodrigo "Drop Dead"
Sabrina Carpenter "House Tour"
Tate McRae "Nobody’s Girl"
Taylor Swift "The Fate of Ophelia"
Melhor Hip-Hop
Cardi B e Kehlani "Safe"
Don Toliver "E85"
Drake "Janice STFU"
Megan Thee Stallion "Lover Girl"
Travis Scott "Dumbo"
Tyler, The Creator "Sugar on My Tongue"
Melhor R&B
Bruno Mars "I Just Might"
Chris Brown "It Depends / Obvious"
Dave and Tems "Raindance"
Justin Bieber "Yukon"
Kehlani "Folded"
Mariah the Scientist e Kali Uchis "Is It a Crime"
Melhor Música Alternativa
Geese "Taxes"
MGK e Fred Durst "Fix Ur Face"
Noah Kahan "The Great Divide"
Olivia Rodrigo "The Cure"
Sombr "Homewrecker"
Tame Impala "Dracula"
Twenty One Pilots "Drag Path"
Melhor Música Latina
Anitta e Shakira "Choka Choka"
Bad Bunny "Nuevayol"
Fuerza Regida "Tu Sancho"
Karol G "Papasito"
Rosalía e Yahritza y su Esencia "La Perla"
Ryan Castro, Kapo e Gangsta "La Villa"
Shakira e Burna Boy "Dai Dai"
Melhor K-Pop
Blackpink "Jump"
BTS "Swim"
Cortis "RedRed"
Katseye "Pinky Up"
Le Sserafim e J-Hope "Spaghetti"
Lisa "Dream" featuring Kentaro Sakaguchi
Melhor Dance
Bebe Rexha e Faithless "New Religion"
Harry Styles "Aperture"
Lady Gaga e Doechii "Runway"
Madonna "Confessions II"
PinkPantheress "Stateside + Zara Larsson"
Slayyyter "Dance…"
Tate McRae "Nobody’s Girl"
Melhor Country
Ella Langley "Choosin’ Texas"
Kacey Musgraves "Dry Spell"
Lainey Wilson "Somewhere Over Laredo"
Luke Combs "Back in the Saddle"
Shaboozey "Cowgirl"
Stella Lefty "Boston"
Tucker Wetmore "Brunette"
Melhor Grupo
Blackpink
BTS
Cortis
Flo
Fuerza Regida
Geese
Katseye
Twenty One Pilots
Melhor Vídeo de Longo Formato
Charli XCX "Music, Fashion, Film"
Ella Langley "Choosin’ Texas"
Gener8ion "Storm" starring Yung Lean
Madonna "Confessions II The Film"
Música do Verão
Ariana Grande "Hate That I Made You Love Me"
Bruno Mars "Risk It All"
Charli XCX "Camera"
Ella Langley "Choosin’ Texas"
Katseye "Hootie Frutti"
Latto featuring Doja Cat "Okayyy"
Morgan Wallen "Been By Now"
Olivia Dean "So Easy (To Fall in Love)"
Olivia Rodrigo "Stupid Song"
Sabrina Carpenter "House Tour"
Slayyyter "Brand New Chanel$"
Sombr "Homewrecker"
Stella Lefty "Boston"
Tame Impala e Jennie "Dracula"
Taylor Swift "I Knew It, I Knew You"
Melhor Direção
Ariana Grande "Hate That I Made You Love Me"
Bruno Mars "I Just Might" Atlantic Records
GENER8ION "Storm starring Yung Lean"
Madonna "Confessions II The Film"
Sabrina Carpenter "House Tour"
Taylor Swift "Opalite"
Melhor Direção de Arte
Charli xcx "SS26"
Lady Gaga & Doechii "Runway"
Madonna "Confessions II The Film"
PinkPantheress "Stateside + Zara Larsson"
Sombr "My Body Isnt Ready"
Taylor Swift "The Fate of Ophelia"
Melhor Fotografia
A$AP Rocky "Punk Rocky"
Ariana Grande "Hate That I Made You Love Me"
Lisa "Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi"
Madonna "Confessions II The Film"
Shaboozey "Cowgirl"
Taylor Swift "The Fate of Ophelia"
Melhor Edição
Ariana Grande "Hate That I Made You Love Me"
Bruno Mars "I Just Might"
Lisa "Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi"
Madonna "Confessions II The Film"
Sabrina Carpenter "House Tour"
Taylor Swift "The Fate of Ophelia"
Melhor Coreografia
GENER8ION "Storm starring Yung Lean"
Harry Styles "Dance No More"
Katseye "Pinky Up"
Madonna "Confessions II The Film"
Tate McRae "Nobodys Girl"
Taylor Swift "The Fate of Ophelia"
Melhor Efeitos Visuais
Ariana Grande "Hate That I Made You Love Me"
Jisoo X Zayn "Eyes Closed"
Madonna "Confessions II The Film"
PinkPantheress "Stateside + Zara Larsson"
Raye ft. Hans Zimmer "Click Clack Symphony."
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Taylor Swift "The Fate of Ophelia"