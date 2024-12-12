Fernanda Torres e Selton Mello protagonizam o filme 'Ainda Estou Aqui', que concorre à categoria Melhor Filme Estrangeiro no Critics Choice Awards - (crédito: Divulgação)

SÃO PAULO, SP (UOL/FOLHAPRESS) - Foi divulgada nesta quinta-feira (12/12) a lista de filmes indicados ao 30º Critics Choice Awards, cuja cerimônia acontece no dia 12 de janeiro. O longa 'Ainda Estou Aqui' está concorrendo ao prêmio de Melhor Filme em língua estrangeira. Já Fernanda Torres não foi indicada ao prêmio de melhor atriz.

 

Outra produção brasileira está concorrendo à premiação: Senna disputa pela categoria Melhor Série Estrangeira. Confira as categorias já anunciadas:

 

 

Melhor filme

  • A Complete Unknown
  • Anora
  • The Brutalist
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Nickel Boys
  • Sing Sing
  • The Substance
  • Wicked

 

Melhor filme em língua estrangeira

  • All We Imagine as Light
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Flow
  • Ainda Estou Aqui
  • Kneecap
  • The Seed of the Sacred Fig

 

 

Melhor ator

  • Adrien Brody - The Brutalist
  • Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
  • Daniel Craig - Queer
  • Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
  • Ralph Fiennes - Conclave
  • Hugh Grant - Heretic

 

Melhor atriz

  • Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
  • Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez
  • Marianne Jean-Baptiste - Hard Truths
  • Angelina Jolie - Maria
  • Mikey Madison - Anora
  • Demi Moore - The Substance

 

Confira também as séries indicadas:

 

Melhor série de drama

  • O Dia do Chacal
  • A Diplomata
  • Evil
  • Industry
  • Entrevista com o Vampiro
  • The Old Man
  • Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão
  • Slow Horses 

 

Melhor ator em série de drama

  • Jeff Bridges - The Old Man
  • Ncuti Gatwa - Doctor Who
  • Eddie Redmayne - O Dia do Chacal
  • Hiroyuki Sanada - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão
  • Rufus Sewell - A Diplomata
  • Antony Starr - The Boys

 

 

Melhor atriz em série de drama

  • Caitriona Balfe - Outlander
  • Kathy Bates - Matlock
  • Shanola Hampton - Encontrados
  • Keira Knightley - Black Doves
  • Keri Russell - A Diplomata
  • Anna Sawai - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão 

 

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de drama

  • Tadanobu Asano - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão
  • Michael Emerson - Evil
  • Mark-Paul Gosselaar - Encontrados
  • Takehiro Hira - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão
  • John Lithgow - The Old Man
  • Sam Reid - Entrevista com o Vampiro 

 

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de drama

  • Moeka Hoshi - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão
  • Allison Janney - A Diplomata
  • Nicole Kidman - Lioness
  • Skye P. Marshall - Matlock
  • Anna Sawai - Pachinko
  • Fiona Shaw - Mal de Família

 

Melhor série de comédia

  • Abbott Elementary
  • O Professor
  • Hacks
  • Ninguém Quer
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Alguém em Algum Lugar
  • St. Denis Medical
  • What We Do in the Shadows

 

Melhor ator em série de comédia

  • Brian Jordan Alvarez - O Professor
  • Adam Brody - Ninguém Quer
  • David Alan Grier - St. Denis Medical
  • Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
  • Kayvan Novak - What We Do in the Shadows
  • Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

 

Melhor atriz em série de comédia

  • Kristen Bell - Ninguém Quer
  • Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
  • Natasia Demetriou - What We Do in the Shadows
  • Bridget Everett - Alguém em Algum Lugar
  • Jean Smart - Hacks
  • Kristen Wiig - Palm Royale

  

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia

  • Paul W. Downs - Hacks
  • Asher Grodman - Ghosts
  • Harvey Guillén - What We Do in the Shadows
  • Brandon Scott Jones - Ghosts
  • Michael Urie - Shrinking
  • Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary

 

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia

  • Liza Colón-Zayas - O Urso
  • Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
  • Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
  • Stephanie Koenig - O Professor
  • Patti LuPone - Agatha Desde Sempre
  • Annie Potts - Jovem Sheldon

 

Melhor minissérie

  • Bebê Rena
  • Disclaimer
  • Mestres do Ar
  • Mr Bates vs the Post Office
  • Pinguim
  • Ripley
  • True Detective: Terra Noturna,
  • Somos os Que Tiveram Sorte

 

Melhor filme feito para a televisão

  • The Great Lillian Hall
  • It's What's Inside
  • Música
  • Out of My Mind
  • Rebel Ridge
  • V/H/S/Beyond

 

Melhor ator em minissérie ou filme feito para a televisão

  • Colin Farrell - Pinguim
  • Richard Gadd - Bebê Rena
  • Tom Hollander - FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans
  • Kevin Kline - Disclaimer
  • Ewan McGregor - A Gentleman in Moscow
  • Andrew Scott - Ripley

 

Melhor atriz em minissérie ou filme feito para a televisão

  • Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer
  • Jodie Foster - True Detective: Terra Noturna
  • Jessica Lange - The Great Lillian Hall
  • Cristin Milioti - Pinguim
  • Phoebe-Rae Taylor - Out of My Mind
  • Naomi Watts - FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans

 

Melhor ator coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme feito para a televisão

  • Robert Downey Jr. - The Sympathizer
  • Hugh Grant - The Regime
  • Ron Cephas Jones - Genius: MLK/X
  • Logan Lerman - Somos os Que Tiveram Sorte
  • Liev Schreiber - O Casal Perfeito
  • Treat Williams - FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans

 

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme feito para a televisão

  • Dakota Fanning - Ripley
  • Leila George - Disclaimer
  • Betty Gilpin - Three Women
  • Jessica Gunning - Bebê Rena
  • Deirdre O'Connell - Pinguim
  • Kali Reis - True Detective: Terra Noturna

 

Melhor série em língua estrangeira

  • Acapulco
  • Citadel: Honey Bunny
  • La Máquina
  • As Leis de Lidia Poët
  • My Brilliant Friend
  • Pachinko
  • Senna
  • Round 6

 

 

 

Melhor série de animação

  • Batman: Caped Crusader
  • Bluey
  • Bob's Burgers
  • Invencível
  • Os Simpsons
  • X-Men '97

 

Melhor Talk Show

  • Hot Ones
  • The Daily Show
  • The Graham Norton Show
  • John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in L.A.
  • The Kelly Clarkson Show
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

 

Melhor especial de comédia

  • Ali Wong: Single Lady (Netflix)
  • Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny (Hulu)
  • Kevin James: Irregardless (Prime Video)
  • Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die (HBO | Max)
  • Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special (Netflix)
  • Ramy Youssef: More Feelings (HBO | Max)