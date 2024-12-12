SÃO PAULO, SP (UOL/FOLHAPRESS) - Foi divulgada nesta quinta-feira (12/12) a lista de filmes indicados ao 30º Critics Choice Awards, cuja cerimônia acontece no dia 12 de janeiro. O longa 'Ainda Estou Aqui' está concorrendo ao prêmio de Melhor Filme em língua estrangeira. Já Fernanda Torres não foi indicada ao prêmio de melhor atriz.
Outra produção brasileira está concorrendo à premiação: Senna disputa pela categoria Melhor Série Estrangeira. Confira as categorias já anunciadas:
Melhor filme
- A Complete Unknown
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Nickel Boys
- Sing Sing
- The Substance
- Wicked
Melhor filme em língua estrangeira
- All We Imagine as Light
- Emilia Pérez
- Flow
- Ainda Estou Aqui
- Kneecap
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Melhor ator
- Adrien Brody - The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
- Daniel Craig - Queer
- Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes - Conclave
- Hugh Grant - Heretic
Melhor atriz
- Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez
- Marianne Jean-Baptiste - Hard Truths
- Angelina Jolie - Maria
- Mikey Madison - Anora
- Demi Moore - The Substance
Confira também as séries indicadas:
Melhor série de drama
- O Dia do Chacal
- A Diplomata
- Evil
- Industry
- Entrevista com o Vampiro
- The Old Man
- Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão
- Slow Horses
Melhor ator em série de drama
- Jeff Bridges - The Old Man
- Ncuti Gatwa - Doctor Who
- Eddie Redmayne - O Dia do Chacal
- Hiroyuki Sanada - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão
- Rufus Sewell - A Diplomata
- Antony Starr - The Boys
Melhor atriz em série de drama
- Caitriona Balfe - Outlander
- Kathy Bates - Matlock
- Shanola Hampton - Encontrados
- Keira Knightley - Black Doves
- Keri Russell - A Diplomata
- Anna Sawai - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de drama
- Tadanobu Asano - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão
- Michael Emerson - Evil
- Mark-Paul Gosselaar - Encontrados
- Takehiro Hira - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão
- John Lithgow - The Old Man
- Sam Reid - Entrevista com o Vampiro
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de drama
- Moeka Hoshi - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão
- Allison Janney - A Diplomata
- Nicole Kidman - Lioness
- Skye P. Marshall - Matlock
- Anna Sawai - Pachinko
- Fiona Shaw - Mal de Família
Melhor série de comédia
- Abbott Elementary
- O Professor
- Hacks
- Ninguém Quer
- Only Murders in the Building
- Alguém em Algum Lugar
- St. Denis Medical
- What We Do in the Shadows
Melhor ator em série de comédia
- Brian Jordan Alvarez - O Professor
- Adam Brody - Ninguém Quer
- David Alan Grier - St. Denis Medical
- Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
- Kayvan Novak - What We Do in the Shadows
- Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Melhor atriz em série de comédia
- Kristen Bell - Ninguém Quer
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
- Natasia Demetriou - What We Do in the Shadows
- Bridget Everett - Alguém em Algum Lugar
- Jean Smart - Hacks
- Kristen Wiig - Palm Royale
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia
- Paul W. Downs - Hacks
- Asher Grodman - Ghosts
- Harvey Guillén - What We Do in the Shadows
- Brandon Scott Jones - Ghosts
- Michael Urie - Shrinking
- Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia
- Liza Colón-Zayas - O Urso
- Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
- Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
- Stephanie Koenig - O Professor
- Patti LuPone - Agatha Desde Sempre
- Annie Potts - Jovem Sheldon
Melhor minissérie
- Bebê Rena
- Disclaimer
- Mestres do Ar
- Mr Bates vs the Post Office
- Pinguim
- Ripley
- True Detective: Terra Noturna,
- Somos os Que Tiveram Sorte
Melhor filme feito para a televisão
- The Great Lillian Hall
- It's What's Inside
- Música
- Out of My Mind
- Rebel Ridge
- V/H/S/Beyond
Melhor ator em minissérie ou filme feito para a televisão
- Colin Farrell - Pinguim
- Richard Gadd - Bebê Rena
- Tom Hollander - FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans
- Kevin Kline - Disclaimer
- Ewan McGregor - A Gentleman in Moscow
- Andrew Scott - Ripley
Melhor atriz em minissérie ou filme feito para a televisão
- Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer
- Jodie Foster - True Detective: Terra Noturna
- Jessica Lange - The Great Lillian Hall
- Cristin Milioti - Pinguim
- Phoebe-Rae Taylor - Out of My Mind
- Naomi Watts - FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans
Melhor ator coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme feito para a televisão
- Robert Downey Jr. - The Sympathizer
- Hugh Grant - The Regime
- Ron Cephas Jones - Genius: MLK/X
- Logan Lerman - Somos os Que Tiveram Sorte
- Liev Schreiber - O Casal Perfeito
- Treat Williams - FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme feito para a televisão
- Dakota Fanning - Ripley
- Leila George - Disclaimer
- Betty Gilpin - Three Women
- Jessica Gunning - Bebê Rena
- Deirdre O'Connell - Pinguim
- Kali Reis - True Detective: Terra Noturna
Melhor série em língua estrangeira
- Acapulco
- Citadel: Honey Bunny
- La Máquina
- As Leis de Lidia Poët
- My Brilliant Friend
- Pachinko
- Senna
- Round 6
Melhor série de animação
- Batman: Caped Crusader
- Bluey
- Bob's Burgers
- Invencível
- Os Simpsons
- X-Men '97
Melhor Talk Show
- Hot Ones
- The Daily Show
- The Graham Norton Show
- John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in L.A.
- The Kelly Clarkson Show
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Melhor especial de comédia
- Ali Wong: Single Lady (Netflix)
- Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny (Hulu)
- Kevin James: Irregardless (Prime Video)
- Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die (HBO | Max)
- Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special (Netflix)
- Ramy Youssef: More Feelings (HBO | Max)