Mineira de 11 anos ganha prêmio da Royal Academy com ajuda da mãe

Sozinha, dentro de sua sala no fórum, a servidora não teve ninguém para abraçar e compartilhar a emoção. “Não sou de me emocionar, mas dessa vez fiquei comovida. Queria contar para todo mundo. Fiquei pensando, cadê meu marido, minha filha? Aí resolvi contar a novidade primeiro ao marido, depois à professora de dança da Sophia”, disse.
%u2B50%uFE0F%u2B50%uFE0F%u2B50%uFE0F%u2B50%uFE0FOnline ballet class for a ballerina all the way in Brazil %uD83C%uDDE7%uD83C%uDDF7 with the winner of @royalacademyofdance International dance off. Thank you for the beautiful orchids %u2B50%uFE0F%u2B50%uFE0F%u2B50%uFE0F%u2B50%uFE0F#Repost @sophia_heringer_ballet with @make_repost %u30FB%u30FB%u30FB Good evening to you all! I%u2019m here to share this picture I took at the end of my private coaching session with @celinegittens from @bhamroyalballet %u2764 This is a memory I will always have on my mind. Celine is such a wonderful person! She%u2019s kind, patient, sensitive, super positive, intelligent%u2026 and she%u2019s a great teacher, too! I%u2019m more than thankful for the awesome ballet class I had with her on April 15th 2020, at 1pm. I%u2019m beyond happy and I can%u2019t help but say, once again, that, even with us having to face this moment of social distancing, it%u2019s worth keeping your head up! Go for it! Focus on your dreams! Never give up! I%u2019ve already fulfilled one of mine. I%u2019m truly thankful for all that%u2019s going on right now. Firstly, I'd like to thank God for everything and my parents for being there for me. I%u2019d also like to thank @royalacademyofdance for the opportunity. Many thanks to @iaramouraballet, who%u2019s been training me for the RAD exam for four years (during this time I have been standing out and was given the gold medal with distinction). Also, I can%u2019t forget to thank @margot.sales principal of @balleteclasse school, who encouraged me to have a go at the RAD Dance Off Challenge and who also happens to be my teacher. I'd also like to thank my Sponsors: @balleteclasse @milleniumsapatilhas @allegroestilo @gutploc @maiaravictor @grandjetefisio who always give me support! Finally, thank you all for the love and support you%u2019ve given me and my family, through all media channels. I%u2019ll take my time to thank each and everyone of you. * * * * #balleteclasse #bailatinos #royalacademyofdance #RADathome #pequenasgrandesbailarinas #pedebailarina #bailarinados #passodearte #bailarinatinas #bailarinaticos #allegroestilo #bailarinos_top #nossoballet_blog #todabailarinablog #dancadasgerais #circuitointernacionaldadanca#balletinfantil #balletclassico #milleniumsapatilhas #allegroestilo #balletcontemporaneo #gutploc #quarentena #isolamentosocial
