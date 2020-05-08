Publicidade

Mineira de 11 anos ganha prêmio da Royal Academy com ajuda da mãe

Sophie Heringer criou coreografia campeã com apoio da mãe, nos intervalos do home office
postado em 08/05/2020 17:04 / atualizado em 08/05/2020 17:49

(foto: Divulgação/Tribunal de Justiça de Minas Gerais)
Mesmo em meio à pandemia do novo coronavírus, o amor e a dedicação de mães por todo Brasil se revelam. Convivendo muito mais agora com o isolamento social, a mineira Sophia Heringer, de 11 anos, transformou o sonho em realidade com a ajuda da mãe. Sophia é bailarina e criou uma coreografia que ganhou o concurso Dance-Off, promovido pela Royal Academy of Dance de Londres, no início de abril.

Foi a própria menina que criou a coreografia e escolheu Mozart para acompanhá-la. A mãe fez as filmagens no intervalo do home office. "Comecei a filmar a apresentação e, quando vi, já tinha feito 22 gravações. Foi quase uma hora gravando. Por eu não ser nenhuma expert, foi tudo muito cansativo e difícil encontrar o melhor ângulo”, conta Juliana Heringer, mãe da bailarina.

Juliana  é servidora da Central de Perícias Médicas (Cemed) do Fórum Lafayette, em Belo Horizonte. Ela conta que recebeu a notícia da conquista da filha quando estava cumprindo um dos primeiros plantões pós-confinamento, consequência da determinação do Tribunal de Justiça de Minas Gerais (TJMG) para a prevenção contra a COVID-19.

Sozinha, dentro de sua sala no fórum, a servidora não teve ninguém para abraçar e compartilhar a emoção. “Não sou de me emocionar, mas dessa vez fiquei comovida. Queria contar para todo mundo. Fiquei pensando, cadê meu marido, minha filha? Aí resolvi contar a novidade primeiro ao marido, depois à professora de dança da Sophia”, disse. 
 
Sophia dança desde os 2 anos, frequenta as aulas de balé todos os dias da semana e em períodos de competição treina também aos sábados. Com o isolamento social, ela acabou reduzindo os treinos. Juliana conta que a menina sentiu falta da rotina.“Tivemos que transformar a sala de estar em estúdio de balé. Retiramos o tapete, a mesa retangular, instalamos uma barra fixa no cômodo e um piso especial para ela treinar em casa”, conta.

(foto: Divulgação/Tribunal de Justiça de Minas Gerais)
Quando questionada sobre o Dia das Mães, Juliana diz que ganhou o melhor presente que podia imaginar. “Não é só para o dia das mães, mas para toda uma vida. Foi o melhor presente que eu poderia imaginar”, afirma. "Estou tão orgulhosa de ver minha filha. Meu sonho é vê-la brilhar ainda mais, nos palcos de Londres, Viena, sabe? Aqueles teatros enormes”, diz.

Depois que ganhou o prêmio, Sophia recebeu uma videochamada de Céline Gittens, primeira bailarina do Birmingham Royal Ballet. Ao fim da conversa, a mineira entregou orquídeas virtuais em sinal de agradecimento. A imagem foi repostada pela bailarina nas redes sociais.
 
* Estagiária sob supervisão da subeditora Ellen Cristie.

