Mineira de 11 anos ganha prêmio da Royal Academy com ajuda da mãe

(foto: Divulgação/Tribunal de Justiça de Minas Gerais) pandemia do novo coronavírus, o amor e a dedicação de mães por todo Brasil se revelam. Convivendo muito mais agora com o isolamento social, a mineira Sophia Heringer, de 11 anos, transformou o sonho em realidade com a ajuda da mãe. Sophia é bailarina e criou uma coreografia que ganhou o concurso Dance-Off, promovido pela Royal Academy of Dance de Londres, no início de abril.



home office. "Comecei a filmar a apresentação e, quando vi, já tinha feito 22 gravações. Foi quase uma hora gravando. Por eu não ser nenhuma expert, foi tudo muito cansativo e difícil encontrar o melhor ângulo", conta Juliana Heringer, mãe da bailarina. Foi a própria menina que criou a coreografia e escolheu Mozart para acompanhá-la. A mãe fez as filmagens no intervalo do. "Comecei a filmar a apresentação e, quando vi, já tinha feito 22 gravações. Foi quase uma hora gravando. Por eu não ser nenhuma expert, foi tudo muito cansativo e difícil encontrar o melhor ângulo", conta, mãe da bailarina.





Juliana é servidora da Central de Perícias Médicas (Cemed) do Fórum Lafayette, em Belo Horizonte. Ela conta que recebeu a notícia da conquista da filha quando estava cumprindo um dos primeiros plantões pós-confinamento, consequência da determinação do Tribunal de Justiça de Minas Gerais (TJMG) para a prevenção contra a COVID-19.



Sozinha, dentro de sua sala no fórum, a servidora não teve ninguém para abraçar e compartilhar a emoção. “Não sou de me emocionar, mas dessa vez fiquei comovida. Queria contar para todo mundo. Fiquei pensando, cadê meu marido, minha filha? Aí resolvi contar a novidade primeiro ao marido, depois à professora de dança da Sophia”, disse.

Sophia dança desde os 2 anos, frequenta as aulas de balé todos os dias da semana e em períodos de competição treina também aos sábados. Com o isolamento social, ela acabou reduzindo os treinos. Juliana conta que a menina sentiu falta da rotina.“Tivemos que transformar a sala de estar em estúdio de balé. Retiramos o tapete, a mesa retangular, instalamos uma barra fixa no cômodo e um piso especial para ela treinar em casa”, conta.



