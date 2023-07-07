UAI
Drake debocha de Taylor Swift em foto com sósia da cantora

A cantora lançou a regravação do álbum 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' e o rapper ironizou: "Parabéns pelo lançamento, irmã"
07/07/2023 10:44 - atualizado 07/07/2023 11:03
Drake com sósia x Taylor Swift
Drake posta foto com sósia de Taylor Swift no dia do lançamento da regravação do 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' (foto: Reprodução/Instagram)
O rapper Drake aproveitou que nesta sexta-feira (7/7) Taylor Swift lançou a regravação do “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” e decidiu debochar da cantora. Ele publicou uma foto no Instagram Stories com uma sósia dela com uma mensagem irônica parabenizando a artista.
 

“Parabéns pelo lançamento, irmã”, escreveu ele na imagem que aparece com a sósia Jaime Kitt Carson. Ela, inclusive, tem um Instagram com o nome da cantora (@trailer____swift).



Fãs da cantora apontam que a mensagem se trata de uma tentativa do rapper de ser “engraçado” e mandar um deboche para a cantora. Teorias apontam que a rixa do cantor com Taylor começou depois que as faixas de seu álbum “Her loss” não alcançaram o Top 1 da Billboard Hot 100, que foi ocupado por “Anti-Hero”, de Swift.

Na época, o cantor havia compartilhado nas redes sociais que suas músicas alcançaram do 2° ao 9° lugar da lista e cobriu o nome de Taylor e da música com emojis. 
 

