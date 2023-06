Olivia Rodrigo anuncia segundo álbum, 'Guts'

my sophomore album GUTS comes out september 8th. i am so proud of this record and I can't wait to share it with you all! u can presave it now! xoxoxoxo%u2764%uFE0F%uD83D%uDC9C%uD83D%uDC8C%uD83D%uDDA4 https://t.co/5G5iMliE1G pic.twitter.com/tilKRc2Ui3