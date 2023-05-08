UAI
MTV Movie Awards 2023: veja a lista de vencedores da premiação

A premiação foi ao ar neste domingo (7/5) e nomes como Jenna Ortega e Pedro Pascal ganharam destaque
08/05/2023 09:07 - atualizado 08/05/2023 09:54

Jenna Ortega
Jenna Ortega no MTV Movie Awards 2023 (foto: Reprodução/Twitter)
O MTV Movie Awards 2023 foi ao ar na noite desse domingo (7/5), em meio a tantos contratempos em função da greve dos roteiristas de Hollywood, e premiou diversas produções cinematográficas e artistas em destaque na indústria.
 

Melhor Filme

  • Avatar: O Caminho da Água
  • Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre
  • Elvis
  • Não! Não Olhe!
  • Pânico VI (VENCEDOR)
  • Smile
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Melhor Série

  • Stranger Things
  • The Last of Us (VENCEDOR)
  • The White Lotus
  • Wandinha
  • Wolf Pack
  • Yellowstone
  • Yellowjackets

Melhor atuação em filme

  • Austin Butler — Elvis
  • Florence Pugh — Não Se Preocupe Querida
  • KeKe Palmer — Não! Não Olhe!
  • Michael B. Jordan — Creed III
  • Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick (VENCEDOR)

Melhor performance em série

  • Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus
  • Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets
  • Jenna Ortega — Wandinha (VENCEDOR)
  • Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & The Six
  • Sadie Sink — Stranger Things
  • Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building

Melhor herói

  • Diego Luna — Andor
  • Jenna Ortega — Wandinha
  • Paul Rudd — Homem-Formiga e a Vespa: Quantumania
  • Pedro Pascal — The Last Of Us (VENCEDOR)
  • Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

Melhor vilão

  • Elizabeth Olsen – Doutor Estranho no Multiverso da Loucura (VENCEDOR)
  • Harry Styles – Não Se Preocupe Querida
  • Jamie Campbell Bower – Stranger Things
  • M3GAN – M3GAN
  • The Bear – Cocaine Bear

Melhor beijo

  • Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux – The Last Of Us
  • Harry Styles David Dawson – My Policeman
  • Madison Bailey Rudy Pankow – Outer Banks (VENCEDOR)
  • Riley Keough Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six
  • Selena Gomez Cara Delevingne – Only Murders in the Building

Melhor atuação de comédia

  • Adam Sandler – Murder Mystery 2 (VENCEDOR)
  • Dylan O’Brien – Not Okay
  • Jennifer Coolidge – Shotgun Wedding
  • KeKe Palmer – Não! Não Olhe!
  • Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Atuação revelação

  • Bad Bunny – Trem Bala
  • Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us
  • Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
  • Joseph Quinn – Stranger Things (VENCEDOR)
  • Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies

Melhor luta

  • Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – Trem Bala
  • Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface – Pânico VI (VENCEDOR)
  • Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – Stranger Things
  • Keanu Reeves (John Wick) contra todos – John Wick 4
  • Fuga de Narkina 5- Andor

Melhor atuação assustada

  • Jennifer Coolidge – The White (VENCEDOR)
  • Jesse Tyler Ferguson – Cocaine Bear
  • Justin Long – Bárbaro
  • Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies
  • Sosie Bacon – Smile

Melhor duo

  • Camila Mendes Maya Hawke – Do Revenge
  • Jenna Ortega Thing – Wandinha
  • Pedro Pascal Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us (VENCEDOR)
  • Simona Tabasco Beatrice Grannò – The White Lotus
  • Tom Cruise Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick

Melhor elenco

  • Homem-Formiga e a Vespa: Quantumania
  • Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre
  • Outer Banks
  • Stranger Things (VENCEDOR)
  • Teen Wolf: The Movie

Melhor música

  • Demi Lovato – Still Alive (Pânico VI)
  • Doja Cat – Vegas (Elvis)
  • Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)
  • OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried (Top Gun: Maverick)
  • Rihanna – Lift Me Up (Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre)
  • Taylor Swift – Carolina (Um Lugar Bem Longe Daqui) - (VENCEDOR)

Melhor série docu-reality

  • Férias em família em Jersey Shore
  • As verdadeiras donas de casa de Beverly Hills
  • Reunião de família: edição Love & Hip Hop
  • As Kardashians (VENCEDOR)
  • Regras de Vanderpump

Melhor série de competição

  • All-Star Shore
  • Big Brother
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars (VENCEDOR)
  • The Challenge: USA
  • The Traitors

Melhor apresentador

  • Drew Barrymore – The Drew Barrymore Show (VENCEDOR)
  • Joel Madden – Ink Master
  • Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer
  • RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show

Melhor equipe de reality na tela

  • Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) – Jersey Shore Family Vacation
  • Tori Deal e Devin Walker – The Challenge: Ride or Dies
  • RuPaul Charles e Michelle Visage – RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent – Regras de Vanderpump (VENCEDOR)
  • Garcelle Beauvais e Sutton Stracke – As verdadeiras donas de casa de Beverly Hills

Melhor documentário de música

  • Halftime
  • Love, Lizzo
  • Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me (VENCEDOR)
  • Sheryl
  • The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie

