MTV Movie Awards 2023: veja a lista de vencedores da premiação

O MTV Movie Awards 2023 foi ao ar na noite desse domingo (7/5), em meio a tantos contratempos em função da greve dos roteiristas de Hollywood, e premiou diversas produções cinematográficas e artistas em destaque na indústria.
Nomes como Jenna Ortega, Tom Cruise e Pedro Pascal foram alguns dos grandes vencedores. Veja a lista completa!
Melhor Filme
- Avatar: O Caminho da Água
- Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre
- Elvis
- Não! Não Olhe!
- Pânico VI (VENCEDOR)
- Smile
- Top Gun: Maverick
Melhor Série
- Stranger Things
- The Last of Us (VENCEDOR)
- The White Lotus
- Wandinha
- Wolf Pack
- Yellowstone
- Yellowjackets
Melhor atuação em filme
- Austin Butler — Elvis
- Florence Pugh — Não Se Preocupe Querida
- KeKe Palmer — Não! Não Olhe!
- Michael B. Jordan — Creed III
- Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick (VENCEDOR)
Melhor performance em série
- Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus
- Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets
- Jenna Ortega — Wandinha (VENCEDOR)
- Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & The Six
- Sadie Sink — Stranger Things
- Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building
Melhor herói
- Diego Luna — Andor
- Jenna Ortega — Wandinha
- Paul Rudd — Homem-Formiga e a Vespa: Quantumania
- Pedro Pascal — The Last Of Us (VENCEDOR)
- Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick
Melhor vilão
- Elizabeth Olsen – Doutor Estranho no Multiverso da Loucura (VENCEDOR)
- Harry Styles – Não Se Preocupe Querida
- Jamie Campbell Bower – Stranger Things
- M3GAN – M3GAN
- The Bear – Cocaine Bear
Melhor beijo
- Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux – The Last Of Us
- Harry Styles David Dawson – My Policeman
- Madison Bailey Rudy Pankow – Outer Banks (VENCEDOR)
- Riley Keough Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six
- Selena Gomez Cara Delevingne – Only Murders in the Building
Melhor atuação de comédia
- Adam Sandler – Murder Mystery 2 (VENCEDOR)
- Dylan O’Brien – Not Okay
- Jennifer Coolidge – Shotgun Wedding
- KeKe Palmer – Não! Não Olhe!
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Atuação revelação
- Bad Bunny – Trem Bala
- Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us
- Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
- Joseph Quinn – Stranger Things (VENCEDOR)
- Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies
Melhor luta
- Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – Trem Bala
- Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface – Pânico VI (VENCEDOR)
- Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – Stranger Things
- Keanu Reeves (John Wick) contra todos – John Wick 4
- Fuga de Narkina 5- Andor
Melhor atuação assustada
- Jennifer Coolidge – The White (VENCEDOR)
- Jesse Tyler Ferguson – Cocaine Bear
- Justin Long – Bárbaro
- Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies
- Sosie Bacon – Smile
Melhor duo
- Camila Mendes Maya Hawke – Do Revenge
- Jenna Ortega Thing – Wandinha
- Pedro Pascal Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us (VENCEDOR)
- Simona Tabasco Beatrice Grannò – The White Lotus
- Tom Cruise Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick
Melhor elenco
- Homem-Formiga e a Vespa: Quantumania
- Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre
- Outer Banks
- Stranger Things (VENCEDOR)
- Teen Wolf: The Movie
Melhor música
- Demi Lovato – Still Alive (Pânico VI)
- Doja Cat – Vegas (Elvis)
- Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)
- OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried (Top Gun: Maverick)
- Rihanna – Lift Me Up (Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre)
- Taylor Swift – Carolina (Um Lugar Bem Longe Daqui) - (VENCEDOR)
Melhor série docu-reality
- Férias em família em Jersey Shore
- As verdadeiras donas de casa de Beverly Hills
- Reunião de família: edição Love & Hip Hop
- As Kardashians (VENCEDOR)
- Regras de Vanderpump
Melhor série de competição
- All-Star Shore
- Big Brother
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars (VENCEDOR)
- The Challenge: USA
- The Traitors
Melhor apresentador
- Drew Barrymore – The Drew Barrymore Show (VENCEDOR)
- Joel Madden – Ink Master
- Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer
- RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show
Melhor equipe de reality na tela
- Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) – Jersey Shore Family Vacation
- Tori Deal e Devin Walker – The Challenge: Ride or Dies
- RuPaul Charles e Michelle Visage – RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent – Regras de Vanderpump (VENCEDOR)
- Garcelle Beauvais e Sutton Stracke – As verdadeiras donas de casa de Beverly Hills
Melhor documentário de música
- Halftime
- Love, Lizzo
- Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me (VENCEDOR)
- Sheryl
- The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie