‘Dark Horse’: leia o roteiro do filme sobre Bolsonaro

O filme “Dark Horse”, sobre o ex-presidente Jair Bolsonaro (PL), entrou no centro das discussões nacionais após o vazamento de conversas entre o senador Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) e o banqueiro Daniel Vorcaro, dono do Banco Master, que enviou cerca R$ 61 milhões para bancar a produção.

As revelações foram feitas pelo site Intercept Brasil e estremeceram a pré-candidatura à Presidência de Flávio, que crescia nas pesquisas de intenção de voto e se consolidava como forte adversário do presidente Lula (PT) na tentativa de reeleição.

Em meio à crise, uma versão do roteiro do filme foi vazada nesta sexta-feira (15/5). O texto dramatiza eventos políticos do país, com menções a figuras como Lula e a ex-primeira-dama Michelle Bolsonaro.

O roteiro é em inglês e o filme tem Jim Caviezel, que interpretou Jesus em “A Paixão de Cristo”, como Bolsonaro. Leia a íntegra abaixo.

Roteiro de Dark Horse



DARK HORSE

By

Mark Nowrasteh

Cyrus Nowrasteh

GoUp Entertainment

5000 Tremont Drive 7th Revised Draft

Raleigh, NC 27609 October 7, 2025

1 INT. TALKSHOW STAGE - NIGHT 1

JAIR (pronounced Ja-ear) BOLSONARO, candidate for president

of Brazil, interviewed by the host, NATALIA, tough,

influential --

NATALIA

You know, Senhor, you’re not what I

expected.

BOLSONARO

Who is?

He knows the best way to deal with vultures is straight-on.

And he can dish it out. But there’s always a side of him

that is playful.

NATALIA

I know men like you. You’re not a bad man.

BOLSONARO

-- Thank you --

NATALIA

You love your mother, respect your father,

your sisters.

BOLSONARO

--I have four brothers. Three sisters--

NATALIA

You love your wife, your children. I’m

sure you revere the holy family and all

the saints...get weepy at baptisms,

weddings, and funerals....but underneath

all that, what are you?

BOLSONARO

Something you’ve never encountered. A man.

She is thrown by the penetration of this, gathers herself

quickly.

NATALIA

(a mischievous grin)

You’re a provocateur...

BOLSONARO

What you can’t stand -- and the media in

this country can’t stomach -- is I don’t

care what you think of me. Only them. I

care about them.

He points toward the camera, the audience.

2.

NATALIA

Always complaining about the media. You’re

on my show, aren’t you?

BOLSONARO

The media has always disapproved of me.

When they approve of me, you have

permission to shoot me in the head...

He means it. Silence --

SHOCK CUT TO:

The title of our movie blares against a black screen:

DARK HORSE

FADE OUT.

FADE IN:

1A A MASSIVE CITY CROWD (STOCK IMAGES), far as the eye can see1 A

-- bird’s-eye view -- a sea of people.

-- The colors of Brazil, green and yellow --

The MASS of PEOPLE is like a living organism that sways and

undulates...we descend toward the crowd...hear the NOISE.

The ROAR OF THE CROWD rises to fever pitch, then:

SHOCK CUT TO:

1B NEWS IMAGES & NARRATION...a capsule of events in Brazil: 1B

-- In B&W we see the end of the military dictatorship,

1980s.

-- Dozens of Communist/Socialist uprisings highlighted on A

MAP of Latin America, spreading like a festering disease.

-- In vivid color: The rise of LULA DA SILVA, a far Left

member of the Ruling Party. Lula becomes president in 2003

and leaves office in 2010 very popular until scandals

reveal extensive corruption. He is convicted on charges of

money laundering and corruption in 2017 and sent to prison.

-- Many attribute Brazil’s decline to its humiliating World

Cup defeat by Germany, 7-1, in a sport that Brazil has

dominated. IMAGES of the game, tears, etc.

-- Despite his criminal convictions, Lula attempts a

comeback run for president, but is barred by Brazilian law.

3.

-- In 2018 a new candidate emerges in Brazil. An obscure

federal deputy, a ‘dark horse’ from the Right’s ‘Beef,

Bible, and Bullets’ coalition who promises to “Break the

System” that has kept Brazil down.

A POSTER IMAGE, grows larger, of JAIR BOLSONARO, our man.

Over this, we hear:

PEDRO (REPORTER) *

You don’t have a chance to win! Why do you

waste everyone’s time?

2 INT. BRAZIL CONGRESS - DAY 2

-- BOLSONARO, tall, handsome, easy smile, quick wit, fiery

and funny at the same time, responds to REPORTERS as he

heads down the corridor:

BOLSONARO

But I’m gaining ground and you’re worried.

PEDRO (REPORTER) *

-- We are not worried, sir. We are

journalists --

BOLSONARO

I see it in your face. You’re worried.

PEDRO (REPORTER) *

Where are you rushing to? Another YouTube

video?

FLASH CUT TO:

2A A YOUTUBE VIDEO: Bolsonaro at the edge of the Amazon 2A

forest, pulls the cord on a chainsaw, revs it up, waves it

around, smiling, “I’m going to cut these fucking trees!”

(Authors’ note: These FLASH CUTS and FLASHBACKS will

punctuate our story, giving glimpses that deepen and

amplify the narrative.)

FLASH CUT TO:

2B A YOUTUBE VIDEO: Bolsonaro gives a tour of the home he grew2 B

up in. Although humble, it’s clear Bolsonaro is proud. “My

four brothers and I shared this room...Man, we used to get

in fights, you wouldn’t believe it!” He shows another room,

a primitive dentist’s office and dental chair etc. “My

father was the local dentist, people couldn’t afford to go

to the big cities, so he took care of them here...”

BACK TO:

4.

3 INT. BRAZIL CONGRESS - DAY 3

Bolsonaro heads toward an exit door. A Reporter, LARA

CLARKE, attractive, opinionated, and very smart, beats him *

there, fires a question:

LARA

-- There’s rumors the military is behind

you --

BOLSONARO

-- Rumors are like farts, they come from

assholes --

LARA

-- They say you will reinstate

dictatorship --

BOLSONARO

-- “They, they” -- They who? You? You’re

the ones saying it. It’s just you.

-- The NEWSMEN react, this is the feisty Bolsonaro who

makes for good copy. Loud, abrasive, in-your-face.

BOLSONARO (CONT'D)

Listen, I was a serving Captain who put

his career on-the-line to attack the

military. The generals had me arrested,

court-martialed, and imprisoned! My first

wife left me over it.

FLASH CUT TO:

3A A NEWSPAPER IMAGE with PHOTO OF younger BOLSONARO IN 3A

MILITARY UNIFORM. The article headline reads: “Captain

found guilty for criticizing army, given prison sentence!”

BACK TO:

3B INT. BRAZIL CONGRESS - DAY 3B

Bolsonaro continues:

BOLSONARO

(on a roll)

And you call the army my handlers! It’s

why I entered politics, I was surrounded

by corruption! Well now I’m going to do

something about it!

He turns to leave, stops, turns back --

BOLSONARO (CONT'D)

“Brazil above everything, God above

everyone!”

5.

He gives his trademark gesture: Both forefingers pointed,

thumbs raised, either firing a gun or pointing out his

supporters. FREEZE on BOLSONARO --

CUT TO:

A4 -- A GUN is placed on an outdoor TABLETOP. A .38 -- A4

4 EXT. AN OUTDOOR CAFE - DAY 4

A street corner bodeca, small town, tin tables, chairs,

fast-food, sour beer. Only three patrons...

AURELIO BARBA stuffs his face, seated across from TATO, a

thug a little higher up the food chain, and JORGE,

sunglasses, menacing, silent. Both look at Aurelio. *

Aurelio stares at the gun as he chews.

TATO

No one is special, my friend. All it takes

is one of those and the money for the

bullets. Two reais a piece.

AURELIO

Who cares what the bullets cost?

Tato takes his meaning, responds:

TATO

They’ll pay five-thousand. Half upfront.

AURELIO

I was with the Radical Socialists, my

friend. Then the F.L.P.

(then, rises, explains)

I was even with the Marxists, but they do

too many drugs. The F.L.P.recruited me

back, I knocked heads for them. If it

needs to be done, Aurelio Barba takes care

of it. For the people! For the revolution!

TATO

-- Bravo!! --

AURELIO

And let me tell you --

(leans down, conspiratorial)

-- If there’s a filho-da-puta who deserves

to die, it’s this Fascist sonafabitch. But

you need to get that number up a little,

amigo. This is risky shit.

TATO

Seventy-five hundred.

6.

Aurelio settles back in his chair, nudges the gun back

toward Tato, leans back.

AURELIO

You do it, Tato. For that kind of money,

you do it --

TATO

-- Ten-thousand. Final offer.

Aurelio nods, thinks a moment --

AURELIO

What about after? What, then?

TATO

I have friends who have friends, my

friend...

AURELIO

Nobody kills a presidential candidate and

walks.

TATO

This is Brazil.

This last is said to comfort him, to reassure. Aurelio

isn’t buying it.

AURELIO

It has to be perfect, man. No mistakes.

Aurelio wipes his hands on his shorts, grasps the gun,

hefts it, spins the chamber, pleased.

AURELIO (CONT'D)

I fire a gun in a crowd, that draws

attention.

(sets the gun down, thinking)

It needs to be silent.

(an idea coming to him)

If I can get close, shake his hand, I can

do it and be gone before anybody knows it.

Tato glances sideways at Jorge at this.

CUT TO:

5 OMITTED 5

6 INT. LIVING ROOM, HOME OF PAULO PONTES - NIGHT 6

The room is dark. We don’t see PAULO PONTES straight-on (we

will later) but for now he’s seated, shadowed, almost

silhouette. He’s clearly the man-in-charge. With him are:

7.

TATO and JORGE, the latter’s sunglasses still worn despite *

the dimly lit room. They are standing.

PAULO

This fellow has to be a kamikaze, do you

understand? He can’t survive for

questioning...

TATO

Then get someone to wear a suicide vest.

As for me, I can not find such a person.

Paulo rises, paces, irritated, turns:

PAULO

...Will he do it?

TATO

-- He’ll do it --

PAULO

Without a gun? How? What’s his plan?

TATO

-- Do you really need to know? --

Paulo shakes his head. Dumb question.

PAULO

My associates need guarantees. The nation

is at stake.

TATO

His chances of getting away are zero. And

he knows it. I’ve guaranteed twenty

thousand to his mother if anything happens

to him.

PAULO

Any way we can guarantee something happens

to him?

Tato considers --

CUT TO:

7 INT. DEBATE STAGE 1 - NIGHT 7

SIX LECTERNS, SIX CANDIDATES, TV CAMERAS, lights,

technicians. A live audience listens to a debate in

progress:

BOLSONARO

(speaks into camera)

I had a prepared text for my opening

statement tonight but it was the same old

crap every politician says...

(MORE)

8.

BOLSONARO (CONT'D)

(LAUGHS from the studio

audience)

THE Moderator, a woman named VERONICA, admonishes them: *

VERONICA *

-- Silence, please --

BOLSONARO

-- My name is Jair Bolsonaro. I’m a

Catholic, a father, a husband. I was a

Captain in the military, a congressman,

and now I’m running for President.

He glances to the audience at his wife, MICHELLE DE PAULA,

and his sons, FLAVIO, EDUARDO, and CARLOS, young men from

an earlier marriage.

Bolsonaro takes a moment. His style is conversational,

connecting with people. Not the usual exclamations, raising

of the fists, that typical politicians employ. It’s like

he’s sitting in a bar talking to friends. Loud, clear, but

not screaming. He doesn’t have to.

BOLSONARO (CONT'D)

(gathers himself)

I believe in God, my family. In fact, I

believe in family so much I have children

from all three marriages.

(this evokes laughter, he

looks down the row of

opponents)

The Far Left is well represented tonight.

Socialists, Laborites, the F.L.P. --

Communists, pseudo-Communists, quasi-

Communists and bearded Communists. The

same catastrophe for the last thirty

years. They see themselves as

revolutionaries like their idols, Fidel

Castro, Hugo Chavez -- but they are

technocrats and bureaucrats, part of a

tired, failed orthodoxy that produces

nothing but despair.

(then, after a moment)

14 million people unemployed, rampant

crime, 60,000 homicides, 50,000 rapes each

year.

(indicates his opponents, who

look back at him)

When you control it and it breaks, you’re

responsible. Instead, you offer the same

solutions that got us here in the first

place!

VERONICA *

-- Ten seconds, Mr. Bolsonaro --

9.

BOLSONARO

(looks into the camera)

My solution to our problems is simple, but

difficult.

(leans toward camera,

connects with his audience)

I’m going to leave you alone -- and

protect you -- so that what you’ve built

isn’t stolen from you.

(louder now, continues)

-- There’s nothing that terrifies them

more than when you’re in control of your

own life. I’m going to set you free!

CHEERS and APPLAUSE from the audience. The Moderator, *

VERONICA, shushes them, then: *

VERONICA *

Mr. Francisco Alves...

FRANCISCO ALVES

As the candidate representing the party in

power, I make no apologies. I follow in

the footsteps of my predecessors --

BOLSONARO

-- Are they still in prison?

(then, after a moment) *

I forgot, they packed the Supreme Court to *

revoke his convictions. But have no

illusions, I’m running against the former

President, he’s calling the shots --

VERONICA *

-- Senhor Bolsonaro! --

(indicates Alves to continue)

FRANCISCO ALVES

-- I follow in the footsteps of the Ruling

Party -- I’m filled with immense pride at

the opportunity to lead the nation with

fairness and equity for all! They have

laid the path and I will continue on it.

Some applause, stifled by the Moderator. Silence. Bolsonaro

grins wryly, unimpressed, and says:

BOLSONARO

Same shit, new toilet.

A RAUCOUS RESPONSE, most loving it. An angry look from

Alves. Bolsonaro shrugs, smiles. As the audience laughs, he

looks at Michelle, she’s not laughing. His eyes hold on

Michelle for a moment, a beautiful woman. He gets lost in a

memory...

10.

8, 9, 10, 11 OMITTED 8, 9, 10, 11 OMITTED

FLASH CUT TO:

11A INT. BOLSONARO APARTMENT BEDROOM - NIGHT 11A

MICHELLE lies in bed, back against the headboard.

BOLSONARO, still in his suit, just arrived home, sits at

the edge beside her. He reaches out, runs a fingertip

across her cheek.

BOLSONARO

What is it? Tell me....

He hugs her close. They hold one another there. The easy

kind of silence that passes between two people sharing

their lives together, a shared stillness.

BOLSONARO (CONT'D)

What? What can I do?

MICHELLE

You’re doing it.

He squeezes her tighter.

MICHELLE (CONT'D)

The things they say about you. It scares

me. They’re trying to provoke someone to

hurt you...

BOLSONARO

No one would hurt me. People love me. They

can’t help themselves.

He’s grinning, tossing it aside. Part of his charm.

She buries her face in the curve of his neck and shoulder,

breathes out a little, a little shake in her voice.

MICHELLE

Our daughter needs you. I need you.

He kisses her cheek, strokes her hair.

BOLSONARO

Nothing will happen.

He holds her, breathing her in, her hair falling across the

back of his hands...

CUT TO:

12 INT. DEBATE STAGE 1 - NIGHT 12

MICHELLE embraces BOLSONARO post-debate.

11.

MICHELLE

I’m very proud of you...

BOLSONARO

Not too many bad words?

MICHELLE

Did you have to say ‘toilet’?

She’s joking, of course. Bolsonaro gives her a warm peck,

then embraces his sons, FLAVIO, EDUARDO and CARLOS.

FLAVIO

Well done, father --

EDUARDO

-- One against five. You ripped them to

shreds.

Also present is LUIS ALCANTERA, a politician and supporter

of Bolsonaro.

LUIS

Look at them, my friend. Look!

They look across at the opposition, FRANCISCO ALVES with

family, and SUPPORTERS, staring across at them. Along with

the contingents of the other candidates --

FLAVIO

They’ve been hit by a sledgehammer.

CUT TO:

13 INT. TALKSHOW STAGE - NIGHT 13

BOLSONARO on the talkshow we saw at the beginning, one-on-

one. The host is NATALIA...

BOLSONARO

Populist? What is it with you people and

this word? Does it mean I’m popular?

Whenever someone you don’t like wins,

they’re a ‘dangerous’ populist. But when

your candidate wins, it’s Democracy-in-

action!

She changes the subject:

NATALIA

-- What do you value most in your life?

BOLSONARO

My family.

NATALIA

-- Ahh, ok, that’s what I was getting to--

12.

BOLSONARO

The people of Brazil are my family, too.

So many are suffering, so many have lost

hope, I want to do for them as I’ve done

for my own family.

NATALIA

What about the homosexuals?

BOLSONARO

Why does it always comes down to

homosexuals? You should ask how I intend

to turn things around for the country, you

ask about homosexuals!

NATALIA

-- You called them faggots on TV --

BOLSONARO

Many people use such language. Perhaps I’m

around real people too much, I’m not as

refined as you. I will try to temper my

ways.

NATALIA

But when the Gay guy on the show came and

sat on your lap.

BOLSONARO

-- You really want to discuss this? --

NATALIA

You laughed. He sat on your lap and you

laughed.

BOLSONARO

Because it was funny. I’m a real person,

I’m crude, I use bad words, I laugh. So

elect me President!

The live audience ROARS with APPROVING LAUGHTER -- Once it

dies down:

NATALIA

What about Gloria De Rosales?

BOLSONARO

That’s what you want to talk about? You

people, you never talk issues --

FLASH CUT TO:

14 INT. CORRIDOR - CHAMBER OF DEPUTIES - DAY 14

BOLSONARO, with son EDUARDO behind him, talks with the

media, a congress-woman stands by, GLORIA, middle-aged,

nerdy. PRESS with microphones, cameras, are right there --

13.

BOLSONARO

(to Reporters)

If a minor commits rape, or murder, they

should be tried as an adult, yes. That’s

the vote before the Chamber.

GLORIA

(injects herself into the

interview)

What about you? You’re a rapist!

She angrily marches toward him. He extends his arm to

stifle her advance.

BOLSONARO

What are you talking about?!

GLORIA

-- D’you hear me? --

BOLSONARO

You call me a rapist!

(then, to Reporters)

From the lawyer who represented the worst

rapist in Brazil!

(gestures to her)

I haven’t raped anyone, and you know it!

And if I did I wouldn’t rape you, that’s

for sure!

GLORIA

What is this?! But what is this?!

BOLSONARO

You call me that because the cameras are

rolling! How dare you!

GLORIA

How dare you!

She comes at him again, his extended arm pushes her back

slightly -- not a big push -- but enough to anger her. She

pushes back. Eduardo intervenes to stop it --

CUT TO:

15 I/E. SUV - MOVING - NIGHT 15

BOLSONARO is angry at Eduardo, shouts at him:

BOLSONARO

You knew she was going to ask me that,

didn’t you?! It was an ambush!

EDUARDO

-- It went fine. You handled it well --

14.

BOLSONARO

-- You’re fired --

(then, after a moment)

-- They keep showing that stupid clip. I’m

tired of it. You’re fired.

(to Driver)

Let me off up here! I’m getting out!!

EDUARDO

You’ll get killed in this neighborhood.

BOLSONARO

These are my constituents, amigo. They

wouldn’t kill me!

(then, to Eduardo)

You will have nothing more to do with my

campaign!!

16 EXT. SAO PAULO STREET - NIGHT 16

The car slows, he gets out -- Eduardo, in back seat, can’t

believe it. He gets out the other side to go around and get

his father. At that moment:

BOLSONARO hops back in the SUV, shouts the Driver to: “Go!”

THE SUV pulls away, leaves Eduardo behind, hands held out

to his side as if to say, “WTF?”. It then does a U-turn,

circles back. The door is opened. Eduardo gets in.

17 I/E. SUV - MOVING - DAY 17

A SILENT MOMENT between father-and-son, then:

BOLSONARO

I’ve decided to rehire you. But at a lower

salary.

EDUARDO

I don’t have a salary!

BOLSONARO

Still! I’m lowering it!

Eduardo GUFFAWS with LAUGHTER and his father follows suit.

He shoves Eduardo, Eduardo shoves back, harder.

BOLSONARO (CONT'D)

I’ve fought tougher bandidos than you, my

friend...

They start wrestling in the backseat. The Driver grins --

CUT TO:

15.

17A INT. SEIZURE ROOM, POLICE STATION - DAY 17A

A SHOVING MATCH between a young PAULO PONTES and SOLDIERS

struggling to position the suspect for a mugshot. Paulo *

fights fiercely, defiant. Also present are FEDERAL POLICE. *

LEGEND OVER SCREEN: MILITARY POLICE HQ - 1985

-- PAULO kicks at them, spits venom at the Soldiers:

PAULO

Keep your hands off me! I’ll be out of

here in a few hours. Believe it!!

JAIR BOLSONARO, younger, in military uniform, the Captain

in charge, crosses from the seizure table (covered with

seized drugs), grabs Paulo, pulling him from his men, slams

him against the wall.

He’s stronger than Paulo, leverages him against the wall.

BOLSONARO

Hold still! Keep quiet!!

Paulo grunts invective at him. Bolsonaro jams his head

against the wall, exposing Paulo’s tattoo. Holds him there.

BOLSONARO (CONT'D)

Get the photo! C’mon!!

The MILITARY PHOTOGRAPHER steps in, takes a shot of the

exposed tattoo and face of Paulo -- FLASHING BULB -- as

he’s held by Bolsonaro, other SOLDIERS assisting.

BOLSONARO (CONT'D)

Another one!

Another PHOTO.

FREEZE ON PAULO, hold it:

LEGEND OVER SCREEN: PAULO PONTES aka ‘CICATRIZ’. DRUG CZAR.

RELEASED 48 HOURS LATER. HE DISAPPEARS FROM BRAZIL.

END FLASHBACK.

18-28 OMITTED 18-28 *

37 EXT. RESTAURANT - DAY 37

BOLSONARO, MICHELLE, FAMILY, and STAFF (LUIS) sit at a long

table in this packed outdoor restaurant. ZICO (another

staffer) plays guitar -- everyone SINGS along. Joyful.

On Bolsonaro’s lap is his young daughter from Michelle,

LAURA. A beautiful girl who clearly is her father’s

favorite and vice-versa. She holds a tiny Rag-Doll.

16.

A woman approaches, DOLORES, as beautiful as she is sad and

old. She makes a steady beeline for Bolsonaro who sees her

coming, people pass left and right before her as she

approaches, like a shimmer. She stops, stares at him...

BOLSONARO

What can I do for you, Grandmother?

He calls her ‘Grandmother’ out of respect. She is no

relation. She holds a bag and a Bible.

DOLORES

(eyes on Laura)

...Is this your daughter?

There’s something haunted and haunting about Dolores.

BOLSONARO

She’s beautiful, ne?

DOLORES

-- So beautiful...Brazil loves you for

your family --

Laura slips off his lap, called to her mother’s side. The

MUSIC drifts to silence.

BOLSONARO

(to Dolores)

And my sons are there, numbers one, two,

and three...Flavio, a senator. Carlos,

city councillor of Rio. And Eduardo,

Chamber of Deputies. Or is it Flavio,

Eduardo, and Carlos, I get confused...

Laughter at the table, the sons smile, wave to Dolores.

Dolores continues to stare at Bolsonaro. He stands now,

before the old woman. She keeps gazing at him.

Everyone at the table is confused, and starting to be

concerned. Michelle looks to Luis, why doesn’t he send her

on her way?

BOLSONARO (CONT'D)

Do I have your vote, Grandmother?

DOLORES

Much more than that....

Luis steps up, unfriendly --

LUIS

Woman, be on your way!

-- Dolores reaches up, cups Bolsonaro’s head in her hands,

gazes up at him.

17.

DOLORES

God sent me.

(moves her hand to his

forehead)

A fever is coming.

She pulls a tiny plastic bag of pills -- not commercially

made, crude, as if made in her kitchen.

DOLORES (CONT'D)

These will protect you.

She hands him a glass of water from the table.

MICHELLE

Don’t, Jair...

He grins, unconcerned, raises the glass to everyone, drinks

down two pills. He turns, sees that Dolores has gone.

He looks around, as do the others, but she’s retreated down

some dark alley.

BOLSONARO

Where’d she go?!

EDUARDO

Gone. Like a ghost!

More LAUGHTER --

-- The MUSIC starts again -- as the others SING Bolsonaro

looks at Michelle whose eyes gleam with curiosity at what

just happened.

CUT TO:

38 INT. BOLSONARO HOME - NIGHT 38

MICHELLE, in upstairs bathroom, removes her earrings as

Bolsonaro undoes his tie.

MICHELLE

What did she mean by a ‘fever’?

He shrugs. There’s a cross hung on the mirror.

MICHELLE (CONT'D)

She said God sent her. There was something

about the way she said it.

(beat)

We need to pray, I think...

BOLSONARO

Now?!

(then, after a moment)

(MORE)

18.

BOLSONARO (CONT'D)

I’ll do my praying standing up, if you

don’t mind.

Michelle disregards this, moves to the bedroom, kneels

beside the bed to pray. He sees her, considers a moment,

then goes, kneels beside her.

They pray.

CUT TO:

39 EXT. MAYORAL PLAZA - DAY 39

SCATTERED GROUPS make their way toward a city square.

Legend over screen: City of JUIZ DE FORA, state of MINAS

GERAIS, September 6, 2018

PEOPLE smile, hopeful, excited. Many are young, and black,

from the streets and neighborhoods -- poor people.

Some hold banners, Brazilian flags, a festive atmosphere.

A Reporter we met earlier, LARA CLARKE, youthful, *

attractive, fashionably dressed, hops out of a BROADCAST

VAN curbside, thrusts her microphone at a GROUP OF WOMEN

(one named ANA, another teenager named JULIA), young, most *

of voting age, moving apace --

LARA

Where are you going?

ANA

To see the Captain, where else?

LARA

(thrusts mic before the

others)

How about you? All of you? The same?

JULIA *

-- Yes! Yes!! --

LARA

Why? What is it about him that excites

you?

The Teenager, JULIA, looks at her friend. They giggle. ANA *

steps up, wants to set the record straight:

ANA

The Capi-tan is one of us! We’re tired of

the same old clowns.

JULIA *

-- Same old bullshit! --

19.

LARA turns to camera, makes her report:

LARA

(to camera team, viewers)

Well, as we’ve always known, he’s gifted

at tapping into populist rage, resentment,

and the paranoid sentiments that suffuse

social media. His whole campaign is based

on fear, and without it he has nothing to

stand on and nothing going for him.

CUT TO:

40 EXT. HIGHWAY - DAY 40

A Suburban SUV drives along a highway in Minas Gerais,

heading to a political rally.

41 INT. SUV - MOVING - DAY 41

CARLOS reads from a newspaper as BOLSONARO and LUIS listen

along with the DRIVER. Also present is ZICO, the guitarist--

CARLOS

“Based on latest polling data, Jair

Bolsonaro has 43 per-cent approval to

Alves’s 46 per-cent, a gain of five points

in the last week. At this rate, many

predict he could win...at minimum, a close

election.”

(stops reading)

They’re getting scared.

BOLSONARO

They’re ahead.

CARLOS

Yeah, for now. But the momentum --

BOLSONARO

-- Stop. We can’t think that way.

This rebuke is sharp. Silence. Then, Bolsonaro speaks

calmly but firmly:

BOLSONARO (CONT'D)

Numbers are horseshit. The Left’s

stranglehold on the media is worth ten,

fifteen points on election day.

(then, gaining steam)

So let’s not con ourselves into thinking

we’re winning, or anything like it -- that

makes campaigns timid, we’ll start second-

guessing ourselves. And ‘momentum’ is

worse. “We got the momentum, can’t blow

the momentum!” Fuck that shit! D’YOU HEAR

ME?!

20.

He’s enraged again, face turning purple. Carlos looks at

Luis as if to say, “Look at my Dad, he’s having one of

those episodes...”

CARLOS

Sure, sounds great.

BOLSONARO

-- We are underdogs, we will always be

underdogs! We are PROUD to be underdogs. I

don’t care if we have 90 per-cent in the

polls, even after we win! -- We will still

be the underdog!

(gestures to Zico)

Now, Zico, get that fucking six-string out

and play me a fucking tune before I die

from my own bullshit!

They all HOWL with LAUGHTER, Zico starts playing --

41A EXT. HIGHWAY - DAY 41A

THE SUV travels. MUSIC can be heard from the Candidate’s

car.

CUT TO:

42 EXT. MAIN SQUARE, JUIZ DE FORA - DAY 42

-- PACKED WITH PEOPLE, holding signs and banners for

Brazil, Bolsonaro, and ‘The Captain!’

BARRICADES are moved by POLICE for the SUV, pulling up

slowly with motorcycle escort. People CHEER.

43 INT. SUV - MOVING - DAY 43

BOLSONARO in back with son, CARLOS, as campaign staffer,

ZICO, plays guitar -- something catchy -- SINGS with the

others. Everybody’s feeling good --

BOLSONARO

Look at them, look at this crowd!

LUIS

I told you!

44 OMITTED 44

45 OMITTED 45

46 EXT. IN FRONT OF MAIN BUILDING, SQUARE - DAY 46

-- BOLSONARO, car-door held by DOORMAN, emerges, waves at

the crowd beyond the barricade. He performs his trademark

gesture, pointing both forefingers at them.

21.

AMONGST THE CLAPPING CROWD is a man, unkempt, eyes sharp,

focused on the candidate...we recognize him...

AURELIO BARBA watches as someone tosses Bolsonaro a green &

yellow ‘Brazil’ shirt. He hands his jacket off to Luis,

puts it on over his dress shirt to smiles and applause.

Aurelio seems amused -- takes it all in.

LUIS barks at the DOORMAN:

LUIS

-- He’s speaking on the other end!

DOORMAN

-- They told me to meet you here --

LUIS

-- Dumb sonofabitch! --

BOLSONARO

It’s all right, Luis.

47 INT. ENTRYWAY OF MAIN BUILDING - DAY 47

-- Bolsonaro is felicitous of the Doorman as they enter.

BOLSONARO

What’s your name, my friend?

DOORMAN

(shocked the candidate is

talking with him)

Me? Fabio.

BOLSONARO

My name is Jair. What party are you with,

Fabio?

Carlos and Luis, Zico, wait patiently, having seen this a

thousand times.

BOLSONARO (CONT'D)

The Ruling Party?

The Doorman nods, shyly. Bolsonaro stops to explain:

BOLSONARO (CONT'D)

They tossed you crumbs. You know the

parable, a man asks for food so they feed

him a fish. But the one who really cares

about that person’s welfare teaches him to

fish.

(unsure the story landed, he

goes on, they walk further)

How much they pay you here?

22.

The Doorman’s seeming apathy is replaced by surprised

pleasure. Is the candidate really pitching him?

DOORMAN

Not enough.

BOLSONARO

(stops to make his point)

If I’m elected the economy will bust

loose. They’ll pay you more or you’ll have

a better job competing for your services.

DOORMAN

Yes, sir.

BOLSONARO

Call me Jair. And think about voting for

me, please. I want your support, Fabio.

Carlos and staff impel the candidate up the corridor, shake

their heads. Bolsonaro registers their skepticism, says:

BOLSONARO (CONT'D)

I’ve got his vote, you watch!

We can already hear the MASSES outside CHANTING, clapping

in unison: “Bolsonaro! Bolsonaro!!”

48 EXT. IN FRONT OF MAIN BUILDING, SQUARE - DAY 48

AURELIO and others are blocked from entering by POLICE.

AURELIO turns, makes his way through the crowd.

49 INT. MAIN BUILDING - DAY 49

HUGO BETAO, a large jolly black man in fine suit, comes

forward, smiling.

BOLSONARO embraces him in a hug --

BOLSONARO

There he is, my brother! Oi, Tudo bem?

HUGO

(nods, then)

Tudo Voce?

(Bolsonaro grins, nods)

How about this crowd, eh?

BOLSONARO

Are they here for me, Hugo? Perhaps

they’re here for you!

HUGO

We are all here for the Captain!

23.

This pleases Bolsonaro. Hugo greets Carlos, the staff.

Carlos pauses to confer with a GROUP OF OFFICERS, and their

POLICE COMMANDER, following behind.

HUGO (CONT'D)

(pulls Bolsonaro along)

This way!

Bolsonaro walks beside Hugo as he leads them around an

outer corridor. People outside wave through the glass

window at him --

BOLSONARO

Everything’s ready?

HUGO

-- Everything --

BOLSONARO

Flags? We have flags?

HUGO

-- Of course. Do you have a speech?

Bolsonaro stops, feigns as if insulted.

BOLSONARO

Don’t need one, Hugo. I speak from the

heart, from my soul, from my balls!

HUGO

Only if more of us spoke from our balls,

yes?

They laugh as only old friends do, head toward an end door

that leads outside --

CUT TO:

50 INT. BAR OFF THE SQUARE - DAY 50

AURELIO, the assassin, enters. The place is packed, people

here for the event, pressed up against one another.

Aurelio makes a beeline for the bar.

AURELIO

Cerveza, Obrigado! A beer fit for a man.

Something domestic! Something Brazilian!

I’m about to listen to the next President

of Brazil!

He seems too happy, attracting attention. He doesn’t care,

it’s part of his cover. He smiles as the BARTENDER sets a

bottle before him.

24.

AURELIO (CONT'D)

Is it cold?

(feels the bottle, then)

What am I, a peasant? How about a glass? A

clean one.

The Bartender, unimpressed, thumps a glass on the bartop

before him.

AURELIO (CONT'D)

They used to pour it in the glass back in

the day, you know.

Aurelio pours the beer into the glass. ON THE BAR TV the

event in the square is televised.

51 EXT. SPEAKER’S PLATFORM, SQUARE - DAY 51

HUGO BETAO speaks from the flatbed of a pickup truck,

completes his introduction:

HUGO

-- We were on a training exercise, over a

dam, running the cable. The Sergeants

would jerk the rope to make us fall. Well,

I fell and didn’t come up. Everyone said,

“Pity, black guys can’t swim...” They

laughed.

(looks at Bolsonaro, the

memory vivid for them both)

I had my gear on, I was sinking fast. They

all figured me for a goner, except one man

who jumped in at great risk to himself,

and brought me up!

(CHEERS, applause from crowd)

The Captain of the People who has the

establishment quaking in its boots, the

Man himself: Jair Bolsonaro!

The CROWD goes nuts, ZICO and other MUSICIANS bleep a

festive TUNE as Bolsonaro hugs Hugo, then waves, bows, to

the crowd, showing off his shirt, smiling the whole time...

He steps up to the mic:

BOLSONARO

Thank you, Hugo, I heard we’re going

swimming after the rally. Can’t wait.

(grins, then to crowd)

I’m thrilled to be here, in Juiz De Fora

before all of you... The media, the

elites, they don’t understand that this is

your campaign, this is your country!

(the CROWD eats it up,

cheering, calling to him)

Just look at the Amazon.

(MORE)

25.

BOLSONARO (CONT'D)

They can’t give it away fast enough -- to

foreigners, environmentalists, Hollywood

pedophiles, a bunch of gringos who don’t

give two shits about this country.

(more SHOUTS of support,

cutting to the crowd)

The Amazon isn’t theirs, it’s ours! Yes,

we need to protect it. Shouldn’t we

protect the twenty-million people living

in it, too? I visit these people. I know

these people. And you know what they want?

Wifi! That’s right, Wifi!

More CHEERS and APPLAUSE --

52 INT. BAR OFF THE SQUARE - DAY 52

-- The speech outside can be heard through the din. Aurelio

has just about finished his beer, notices someone but

doesn’t look as they nudge past him from behind. It’s TATO.

They acknowledge one another subtly. Tato is the guy who

hired him. He heads to the men’s room.

BOLSONARO (ON TV)

Brazil is a great country, a great people,

filled with opportunity for growth. But

the Reds in Brasilia want to own it for

themselves. No more, my friends. No more!

The CROWD TAKES UP THE CHANT: “NO MORE! NO MORE!!”

Aurelio finishes his beer, heads to the restroom --

52A OMITTED 52A

53 INT. MENS ROOM - BAR - DAY 53

-- Aurelio checks to see if there’s anyone else. No one. He

sees:

A SPORT JACKET ON A HOOK, same one Tato was wearing. He

feels the outside, checks the pockets, searching for

something. Feels what he’s looking for inside the pocket --

something is inside, lodged.

AURELIO PULLS OUT a newspaper taped around something --

removes a long, broad knife, with deadly blade.

Aurelio slides the knife back inside, puts on the jacket,

heads out --

54 EXT. SPEAKER'S PLATFORM, SQUARE - DAY 54

-- THE CROWD CHEERS, post-speech. Bolsonaro comes to the

edge of the pickup truck, reaches down to adoring hands --

26.

-- He can’t help but be drawn down amongst them. Hand-

shakes. Selfies. The throng closes in.

ROWDY SUPPORTERS chant, military-style. They hold phones

aloft, live feeds, etc. Bolsonaro obliges as much as he

can. He chants with them. All veterans. Unable to stop the

momentum, Bolsonaro finds himself moving out amidst them.

CARLOS is alarmed, looks to POLICE to step in but they just

watch. Carlos BARKS at them, gestures.

The Police throw up their hands, “What do you expect us to

do?” One pulls a cigarette, pats himself for a lighter -

TATO, sauntering by, lights it for him.

-- CARLOS hops down from the pickup --

HUGO and LUIS, others, watch from beside the pickup,

smiling, ZICO and MUSICIAN playing, in high spirits.

AURELIO emerges from the bar, starts through the crowd,

people pushing and shoving, clamoring to get near the

candidate.

BOLSONARO poses with people of all ages, agreeing to

selfies, making the symbol of a heart with his hands --

FLASH CUT TO:

54A -- THE VIDEO IMAGES LIVESTREAM ON TikTok and SOCIAL MEDIA,5 4A

A FLURRY of them buzz by. Bolsonaro at the rally, amongst

his supporters, enjoying it --

BACK TO:

55 EXT. SPEAKER'S PLATFORM, SQUARE - DAY 55

BOLSONARO IS HOISTED ONTO SHOULDERS, laughs. They carry him

along. He waves, feels the grasp of those reaching up to

him, ecstatic.

-- A joyous moment --

AURELIO, eyes fixed on Bolsonaro, hesitates -- he hadn’t

expected the target to be lifted on people’s shoulders --

but proceeds, intent, eyes on the prize.

BOLSONARO sways slightly, waves, points. Carlos struggles

to get to him, people pressing in on all sides.

AURELIO is just below the candidate, hand inside his

jacket, looks up.

BOLSONARO, bopping atop shoulders, waves, laughs --

27.

-- AURELIO PULLS THE KNIFE from inside his jacket, both

hands at the handle, raises it above his head, THRUSTS IT

INTO BOLSONARO’S GUT, twists, like a two-handed jackhammer--

-- THE BROAD KNIFE penetrates the flesh of the lower

abdomen --

-- BOLSONARO GRIMACES, both hands instinctively go to his

gut, he’s still held aloft --

-- PEOPLE aren’t sure what’s happened. Then, we notice

BLOOD where Bolsonaro’s hands are at his abdomen.

The trace of a tiny red flower blooms on his shirt.

THE CROWD realizes what’s happened. People panic.

BOLSONARO has fallen back on the hands of people carrying

him. He lies there, limp.

CARLOS closes in, shouting: “What’s happened?!”

Those nearest Bolsonaro point, shout --

-- AURELIO RUNS! Some give chase, including POLICEMEN, but

the swarm of people slows everyone down.

LARA CLARKE, on the fringe of the crowd, does an on-scene *

report to her cameraman, sensing panic:

LARA (INTO MIC)

-- Something’s changed here at the rally,

we’re not sure, candidate Bolsonaro seems

to have fallen...

(looks around, people

screaming)

What’s happened? Did he fall?

ADRIANA (WOMAN NEARBY) *

-- He was bleeding! Someone shot him! --

Someone OFF-SCREEN shouts, “It’s not real! It’s not real!!”

DAVI (ANOTHER PERSON) *

-- NO! He was stabbed! --

LARA (INTO MIC)

If you heard that, these people anyway,

are saying there’s been an attack --

(thrown a bit, then INTO MIC)

-- We don’t know anything, really. Just

that Senhor Bolsonaro was carried off by

the crowd.

(peers that direction)

He looked lifeless.

(MORE)

28.

LARA (INTO MIC) (CONT'D)

In the town square of Juiz De Fora...We

will try to find out more and report

back...

(looks toward the MOB)

-- THEY CARRY BOLSONARO along on a bed of hands, he seems

lifeless. CARLOS gestures the SUV closer.

CARLOS

(pounds on the car)

Back up! open the door! Open up!

Carlos shoves PEOPLE back. They place Bolsonaro in the rear

seat center. Luis is in front with the driver -- all are

panicked, eyes wide. HUGO hops in the backseat.

55A EXT. STREET NEAR SQUARE - DAY 55A

MOUNTED POLICE round a corner, GALLOP toward the square --

56 INT. SUV - DAY 56

-- Carlos checks on his father. Bolsonaro’s face is coated

with sweat. His hands, that tried to stem the wound, are

soaked with blood.

BOLSONARO

(peers at his wound, blood

drips to the floor)

He twisted the blade...that

motherfucker...

-- Hugo and Carlos share a look --

CARLOS

(gently pulls Bolsonaro’s

legs up)

Raise your legs, Papai...raise ‘em up!

(then, to Hugo)

We have to get the blood flowing to his

heart.

Carlos shifts Bolsonaro’s head back on the middle seat. The

DRIVER HONKS THE HORN, rolls down his window:

DRIVER

Get out of the way!

(HONKS THE HORN)

MOVE! MOVE!!

MOUNTED POLICE arrive, move through the crowd, yielding a

path for the SUV -- It navigates slowly -- HORN HONKING --

finds an opening, STREAKS out of there. Meanwhile:

CUT TO:

29.

57 EXT. SAME TOWN SQUARE, JUIZ DE FORA - DAY 57

AURELIO races off, pursued BY A THRONG OF PEOPLE, and

PEOPLE from intersecting alleys. He ducks into --

58 INT. BAR OFF THE SQUARE - DAY 58

-- AURELIO thrusts past, stumbles, keeps going. PURSUERS

RUSH in after him, see him go toward the back.

59 OMITTED 59

60 INT. MENS ROOM - BAR - DAY 60

-- They peer in. Empty. One GUY checks the stall door,

locked, peers underneath.

AURELIO is standing on the toilet seat. He scrambles over

the stall, pulled down roughly by the others. He tries to

fight them off but there’s too many.

They drag him out --

61 EXT. BAR OFF THE SQUARE - DAY 61

-- TWO POLICEMEN step in to subdue Aurelio -- the CROWD

bores in, someone cries out: “Kill him! Kill him!! KILL

HIM!!!” MOUNTED POLICE form a cordon. Watching amidst the

crowd, a silent witness, is:

TATO, the thug who hired Aurelio. Aurelio, being handcuffed

and pulled away, notices Tato. They lock eyes --

CUT TO:

62 EXT. ROAD TO HOSPITAL - JUIZ DE FORA - DAY 62

THE SUV whips past and around traffic, cuts over a curb,

BOUNCES -- inside BOLSONARO GROANS from impact -- escorted

by TWO MOTORCOPS, engines gunning, SIRENS, lights flashing--

63 INT. SUV - MOVING - DAY 63

-- Bolsonaro shifts his head back, between Carlos and Hugo.

BOLSONARO

(with a groan)

Arghhhh!!! Mother of God!

(then, after a moment)

Did you see him? The stabber?

Hugo shakes his head ‘no’.

BOLSONARO (CONT'D)

Find who holds the knife.

30.

Hugo and Carlos exchange a look -- Bolsonaro’s trembling

hand grasps Carlos’s wrist.

BOLSONARO (CONT'D)

Not the stabber. The ones holding the

knife.

Carlos indicates, subtly, for Hugo to look down. His father

is literally holding his guts in. On the floor mat A PUDDLE

OF BLOOD AND GOOK FORMS, too much blood...

DRIVER

(referring to his phone)

Is this the right way?!

LUIS points, unsure, checking his phone. Bolsonaro mutters,

almost laughing at the black comedy of it all:

BOLSONARO

These fucking guys don’t know where

they’re going...

CARLOS

Don’t talk, Papai. Save your strength. The

hospital’s not far.

Bolsonaro smiles weakly, touches Carlos at the chin -- as

if in apology -- unknowingly smears blood there.

Carlos touches his father’s wrist, lays it down softly,

wraps his fingers in his father’s hand. Sticky with blood.

He can feel himself fading, coughs, then:

BOLSONARO

-- I don’t want to pass out. If I pass out

I’ll die, I know it...

CARLOS

Stay with us, Papai...

Carlos’s eyes dart out the window, not wanting to show his

emotion. His eyes ache with it.

HUGO

Turn here!

The Driver turns a corner, HITS THE BRAKES, stops abruptly

-- the street is barricaded. Some kind of PERFORMANCE

ARTISTS in the street, MUSICIANS, watched by Locals.

Bolsonaro lurches forward abruptly, yelps, blood rushes out

of him.

CARLOS

(to Driver)

What are you trying to do, kill him!

31.

DRIVER

They blocked the street! I have to go

around!

CARLOS

(to Bolsonaro)

Papai, you okay?

They SQUEAL into REVERSE -- The MOTORCOPS direct them out.

BOLSONARO

NO!

CUT TO:

64 EXT. SIDE STREET, MAYORAL PLAZA - DAY 64

LARA and cameraman, BENITO, hop in the Broadcast Van, start

to go the opposite direction of the slowly dispersing

crowd.

65 INT. SIDE ST., MAYORAL PLAZA - BROADCAST VAN - MOVING - DAY65

LARA checks her phone as her cameraman U-turns -- She looks

up, sees:

THE GROUP OF WOMEN (ANA & JULIA) she interviewed before the *

event, in a circle nearby, crying, stunned by what’s

happened. (This beat should last an elongated moment).

Lara takes this in. As the van straightens, she notices

something on her phone:

LARA

It’s breaking! -- he was stabbed, someone

stabbed the bastard!

(says this last triumphantly)

Somebody must have live-streamed it?! I

don’t see it. Just reports. No images?

(flips through her phone)

Nothing, nothing...

(punches her phone again)

What’s the nearest hospital? We need to

get a picture! Get him on tape! I want

that fucking shot --

BENITO has had enough of her cynicism.

BENITO

-- Do you have to sound so happy? --

LARA

Fuck Bolsonaro. He brought it on himself.

CUT TO:

32.

66 EXT. HOSPITAL - DAY 66 *

THE SUV enters the hospital, HORN HONKING, behind MOTOR *

COPS (gate open). Hardly anyone is about. THE SUV squeals *

to a halt at the bottom of a ramp. *

AN ORDERLY, ELIANA, on cigarette break, looks down from *

outside the entrance. *

CARLOS *

(as he gets out of SUV) *

I need help! Please! *

CARLOS waves again, panicked. Meanwhile, HUGO and LUIS take *

positions to carefully cradle Bolsonaro for removal. *

TWO MOTORCOPS dismount their bikes, come over to help -- *

66A INT. LOBBY AREA - HOSPITAL - DAY 66A *

-- ELIANA rushes in. NURSE RENATA, behind the reception *

desk, realizes something’s up -- *

NURSE RENATA *

What is it...? *

-- She starts around, heads outside -- *

67 EXT. HOSPITAL - DAY 67 *

-- CARLOS urges TWO ORDERLIES (including Eliana) with *

gurney DOWN THE RAMP, wheels spinning. NURSE RENATA sees *

the blood and mess, wastes no time.

NURSE RENATA

What’s happened? Careful moving him!

(takes charge)

You two, get beside him. Let’s get him

onto the gurney, easy.

(then, to Carlos and others)

Is that who I think it is? *

LUIS and HUGO ease up Bolsonaro, to carry him. The

MotorCops give them room. *

BOLSONARO

No. I’m walking.

CARLOS

You’re weak, Papai. Let us help you.

He tries a step, crumples, held on his feet by Carlos,

Luis, Hugo -- NURSE RENATA eyes him squarely.

33.

NURSE RENATA

(to Bolsonaro, firmly)

You can’t make it one step. On the gurney,

Senhor Bolsonaro. Now.

Bolsonaro relents, is eased on the gurney --

BOLSONARO

I like you. You should be my ex-wife

someday.

-- NEWS VANS ARRIVE, including Lara’s. REPORTERS jump out --

CARLOS

(pulls the gurney)

Let’s go!

They ROLL BOLSONARO up the ramp -- *

68 INT. LOBBY AREA - HOSPITAL DAY 68 *

-- The gurney is rolled through towards Emergency Holding *

Rooms. Meanwhile: *

68A EXT. HOSPITAL - DAY 68A *

ON THE RAMP -- HUGO and LUIS, and MOTORCOPS, block the *

Reporters, led by LARA, BENITO, and BALTASAR, who rush up *

the ramp. *

LARA

Let us pass!

HUGO is intimidating, physical, no one is getting past him.

A SHOVING MATCH ensues --

BENITO

Don’t touch my camera!

-- The MOTORCOPS separate the factions. *

HUGO

(to Police)

Keep them out --

LARA

-- Is he dead, Hugo? --

HUGO

-- You wish, Lara!

BALTASAR, a veteran Reporter, speaks up:

BALTASAR

Hugo, you know me. Eduardo and I are

friendly. Same with Carlos.

(MORE)

34.

BALTASAR (CONT'D)

And your father, I’ve always been fair. We

just want to know what’s happening here?

HUGO

We know what you know. They tried to kill

him.

BALTASAR

Who do you mean ‘they’? How many are

involved, and how do you know?

LUIS

(to Police)

Get them out of here already!

BALTASAR

We have every right to be here!

As the Police move to usher them back, Hugo realizes how

much blood is on him, steps back, disappearing inside --

Meanwhile, LARA has turned, reporting as Benito films her:

LARA

(to Benito’s camera)

The people of Brazil deserve to know the

truth. If he’s alive, we’ll get that proof

for you. Just one picture, one photo, can

tell all...

CUT TO:

69 INT. SURGERY FLOOR - DAY 69

DR. ALVARO and NURSE RENATA come out of an elevator. Head

to a surgery room. Inside, through the window, they see:

DR. TAVARES, a burly bear of a man, trying to save a

patient’s life. It’s not going well. He steps back from the

table, shakes his head. A Nurse gains his attention, he

looks outside, sees Dr. Alvaro and Nurse Renata. Slowly, he

walks out...

DR. TAVARES

(removes his mask)

I’m in surgery and you’re waving through

the window! What’s wrong with you?!

DR. ALVARO

-- It’s important --

NURSE RENATA

We’re prepping him now. Male, early-60’s.

You’ll recognize the name.

She hands him a clipboard, he looks over the info. Tavares

stops cold.

35.

DR. TAVARES

Bolsonaro. The Bolsonaro?

CUT TO:

70 INT. HOLDING ROOM - HOSPITAL - DAY 70

-- DR. TAVARES enters, pulling on fresh gloves. INTERNS,

NURSES, attend to the patient, checking X-RAYS, IMAGES, on

an elevated screen. TWO OTHER PATIENTS are rolled out.

BOLSONARO groans in pain, shirtless, still on the gurney. A

stop-gap dressing has been placed over his wound, and he’s

hooked up to monitoring machines. Blood everywhere.

DR. TAVARES approaches the patient:

DR. TAVARES

Senhor Bolsonaro, my name is Heitor

Tavares, your wounds are very serious...

BOLSONARO

Are you a doctor?

DR. TAVARES

I hope so. Tell me, sir, it’s important:

Who removed the weapon?

Bolsonaro struggles to speak, but can’t --

DR. TAVARES (CONT'D)

(to Dr. Alvaro)

...Is there family here?

Carlos steps in from the doorway --

CARLOS

I’m his son. Carlos.

DR. TAVARES

Where’s the weapon, Carlos?

CARLOS

(shakes his head slowly)

...Someone must have ran off with it...I

don’t know...

DR. TAVARES *

-- The abdominal wall has been perforated-- *

DR. ALVARO

Who pulled the knife from him? The

assailant? You? Maybe your father? How big

was it? It helps us to know...

CARLOS

I don’t know.

36.

Dr. Tavares pulls him aside --

DR. TAVARES

Here’s what we know, Carlos: His wounds

are bad, but we don’t know how extensive.

He’s hemorrhaging. We can’t afford to

wait. Do you understand?

CARLOS

Yeah... whatever you need to do.

Dr. Tavares turns back into the holding room. Carlos

remains in the doorway, holding it open. Unaware that...

LARA, having wandered from the lobby area, peers in, sees

Bolsonaro on the table. He looks dead. Too much commotion

for a pic, and she’s too far away.

-- LUIS comes up the hall, calls out, “Hey!” --

She turns, knowing who Luis is and not a fan. Regardless,

she puts on a smile, hands him her card as she leaves.

LARA

In case you come across something, need a

friend at the network...you know what I

mean...

He’s unimpressed, looks at the card. She goes off, pulls

out her phone, disappears -- Luis shuts the doors to the *

holding room, leaving Carlos inside, then heads downstairs *

to lobby. *

CUT TO:

71 INT. HOLDING ROOM - HOSPITAL - DAY 71

-- Dr. Tavares goes up to Bolsonaro, hovers over him.

Bolsonaro struggles to speak, but can’t.

NURSE RENATA

He’s fading.

Dr. Alvaro crosses to the X-ray screens, pulls one down for

closer examination. He looks over at Dr. Tavares, it’s bad.

DR. TAVARES

(to Nurse Renata)

Ready room #4, please. We need all the

space we can get. And a full team...

CUT TO:

72 INT. HOSPITAL CORRIDOR OUTSIDE HOLDING ROOMS - DAY 72

Carlos, on his phone.

37.

CARLOS (INTO PHONE)

Flavio, it’s bad...they’re wheeling him

into surgery. Tell Michelle --

FLAVIO (O.S. THRU PHONE)

-- We’ll be there soon. She’s nearly done

here.

CARLOS (INTO PHONE)

Where’s Eduardo?

FLAVIO (O.S. THRU PHONE)

On his way there.

CROSSCUT WITH:

73 INT. BOLSONARO APARTMENT - DAY 73

FLAVIO, with MICHELLE, who’s hurriedly packing a travel

bag. Flavio pulls the phone from his ear --

FLAVIO

Michelle, Carlos is there. He’s about to

undergo surgery.

Teary-eyed, she gestures toward the TV. Confused, he turns

up the volume, hears over her sobs:

PRISCILLA (TV ANCHOR) *

...Again, UK/Brazil Report is sad to

report that candidate Jair Bolsonaro,

rushed earlier today to the hospital

following a vicious attack, has succumbed

to his wounds. Doctors pronounced him dead

moments ago in Juiz de Fora...

FLAVIO

No, no! Michelle, it’s a mistake. It’s not

real, it’s bullshit.

(INTO PHONE)

What the hell, Carlos? This idiot anchor

just said our father’s dead! It’s

nonsense, right?

(then, to Michelle)

It’s not true!

MICHELLE

Tell them! Make a statement! Anything!

74 INT. HOSPITAL CORRIDOR OUTSIDE HOLDING ROOMS - DAY 74

On CARLOS, phone to ear, listening:

38.

He hears MICHELLE through the phone. In the same moment,

the holding room doors fling open -- Bolsonaro, the

Doctors, et al., roll out and away toward surgery.

CUT TO:

75 INT. SURGERY FLOOR - HOSPITAL - DAY 75

-- THE ELEVATOR opens, out comes: *

ORDERLIES and NURSES push Bolsonaro’s gurney down the hall.

BOLSONARO looks up at the passing fluorescent lights, the

MEDICAL PERSONNEL beside his moving gurney.

TIGHT ON BOLSONARO -- He fights his weakness, struggles to

stay in-the-moment. We MOVE TIGHTER on him, tighter --

BOLSONARO (V.O.)

Can you believe it?

He’s not speaking to anyone -- just his thoughts conveyed

to us, to the audience, voice over picture. It continues:

BOLSONARO (V.O.)

One minute I’m the luckiest guy in the

world, and seconds later I’m struggling

for my life, or dead, depending on who you

believe...Am I dead? Did they drug me? Am

I under? Why am I talking?

(pauses, then)

But I’m not talking. What’s going on?!

Dear God, spare my family, get me back to

them.

They turn into surgery room #4 -- the flapping doors close

behind them --

CUT TO:

76 OMITTED 76

77 OMITTED 77

78 INT. HOSPITAL CORRIDOR OUTSIDE HOLDING ROOMS - DAY 78

On Carlos, he starts pacing in the direction the gurney

went, speaks into his phone:

CARLOS (INTO PHONE)

I’ll work the Press. Just come to the

hospital, okay?

He hangs up, calls Luis.

CARLOS (INTO PHONE) (CONT'D)

Luis, are you with the Press?

39.

79 INT. LOBBY AREA - HOSPITAL - DAY 79

Hugo and Luis, with a couple POLICEMEN. A tumult of noise

and activity as THE animated SWARM of REPORTERS, ONLOOKERS, *

crowd into this relatively tight area. Juiz De Fora is not

a large city and this is not a large hospital. (Front doors *

are closed during this). *

LUIS (INTO PHONE)

They’re settled in the lobby. They’re

saying he’s dead, Carlos!

CARLOS (O.S. THRU PHONE)

Just keep them there!

CUT TO:

80 EXT. HOSPITAL - DAY 80

The CROWD of ONLOOKERS and SUPPORTERS have heard the news

on their phones, word is spreading.

A GROUP OF WOMEN, the same ones we met before the rally.

ANA, the adult who spoke to Lara earlier is rushed upon by

the teary-eyed JULIA, the teenage Woman who shows her the *

phone. They join hands.

They drop their heads and pray together, devastated --

CUT TO:

81 INT. SURGERY FLOOR - DAY 81

CARLOS rushes from the elevator, confronts a RECEPTIONIST.

CARLOS

Surgery Room four?!

She points, unsure. He goes that direction. Sees DR.

TAVARES, out of pre-op room, gloved and masked --

CARLOS (CONT'D)

Dr. Tavares, wait!

DR. TAVARES

You have thirty seconds. What?!

CARLOS

They reported him dead. It’s fake news.

They need to hear the truth. They need to

hear, from you, that he’s alive.

(as Dr. Tavares frowns)

Just one statement, please!

Dr. Tavares agonizes a moment, then:

40.

DR. TAVARES

Turn your camera on.

(Carlos records with his

phone)

Jair Bolsonaro is alive, on the operating

table. Any report to the contrary is

false. I ask the Press to refrain from

speculation, and instead let me and the

other doctors do our job.

Carlos stops recording, Dr. Tavares barrels into the

Surgery room. Carlos turns, copies the video in order to

text it out:

CARLOS

(to himself)

Let’s share with the world, Papai...

He punches it --

CUT TO:

82 EXT. HOSPITAL - DAY 82

On LARA and BENITO at top of ramp outside entrance doors. *

LARA

Camera ready or not? This is my moment.

The station’s waiting.

BENITO

(shoulders camera)

Okay, ready when you are. *

She spruces herself up a bit, brings up the mic. She’s at *

the top of the ramp outside the hospital entrance, the *

crowd below, gradually growing larger. She cups her hand *

over her ear, smiles, ready to deliver comments for

UK/Brazil Report --

LARA

In this sad hour for Bolsonaro supporters,

some of whom are holding vigil here at the

hospital...

Bolsonaro supporters below, late teens/early 20s, watch *

Carlos’s bit play on their phones -- Over this, on Lara --

LARA (CONT'D)

...Let me say, although official word is

still forthcoming, a confidential source

tells us that Jair Bolsonaro is, indeed,

dead. As I reported to my network,

UK/Brazil Report, only minutes ago...

DOWN BELOW, a car arrives, EDUARDO emerges, comes up the *

ramp... *

41.

More Bolsonaro supporters, sharing -- watching the Doctor’s

video, proving Bolsonaro alive on their phones. Some chant

‘Mito!’

POLICE OFFICERS (2 MotorCops) emerge around Lara & Benito *

to calm the crowd’s ire. Just then, up steps: *

EDUARDO, phone in hand, makes a beeline for Lara.

EDUARDO

YOU’RE LYING!

(then, to the GROUP outside,

and other Reporters)

My father’s alive!

(holds up his phone, frozen

on Dr. Tavares)

BALTASAR, a senior Reporter, speaks up:

BALTASAR

-- Prove it, Eduardo! --

EDUARDO

He’s in surgery!

(eyes boring into Lara)

It’s a lie and she knows it!!

ANGRY BOLSONARO SUPPORTERS shout and gesticulate at her:

“How dare you?!” A few toss trash at her, missing.

BENITO, her cameraman, pulls her inside the hospital --

CUT TO:

83 INT. LOBBY AREA - HOSPITAL - DAY 83

-- Baltasar turns on Lara, holding his phone.

BALTASAR

Confidential source, my ass! You’re making

us all look like idiots.

LARA

Not hard where you’re concerned.

BALTASAR

You’re not a reporter, you’re an activist.

A privileged foreigner come to Brazil to

trade her little red book for a

microphone! Now they’re calling him

invincible, back from the dead!

RODRIGO (ANOTHER REPORTER) *

-- Mito! --

42.

BALTASAR *

Y’hear that? -- They’re calling him ‘The

Legend!’ Thanks to you!

(then, sees Eduardo chatting

with Hugo and Luis)

Eduardo! A few words, please. We didn’t go

with that false report...

Eduardo dashes past COPS deeper into the hospital, with

Hugo and Luis.

LARA, stung by the recriminations, HEARS her PHONE RING --

she looks at the screen, it reads: NO CALLER ID. She seizes

the chance to slink away, says to Benito:

LARA

I need to take this...

(moves further away, INTO

PHONE)

Ola?!

(silence on the other end)

Who is this?

TATO (THRU PHONE)

Don’t say my name. You know who it is.

Lara checks her screen again, moves away from the noise of

the packed room. Into an alcove.

CROSSCUT WITH:

84 EXT. HOSPITAL - DAY 84

TATO we recognize as the thug who hired the assassin. He

talks from across the street...

LARA (O.S. THRU PHONE)

Why are you calling me?

TATO (INTO PHONE)

You’re in Juiz de Fora. So am I.

This throws her for a moment, then:

LARA (O.S. THRU PHONE)

I hope you didn’t have anything to do with

this little incident.

TATO

If I had it’d be over by now.

(then, after a moment)

I know how you feel about Bolsonaro. I

feel the same. We’re the old guard. *

Remember? We were young, we were going to

change the world. Maybe it’s not too late.

43.

LARA (O.S. THRU PHONE)

-- I’ve moved on --

TATO (INTO PHONE)

All right, tell me, what’s the real

situation? The candidate is in surgery?

That’s what the other networks are

reporting...

TATO notices a hospital GARDENER in work clothes outside

the hospital. His eyes hold on him for a long moment.

LARA (O.S. THRU PHONE)

It’s true, but he could still prove me

right.

TATO (INTO PHONE)

Did you at least get a photo? How could he

get that close and not kill him?

BACK TO:

85 INT. LOBBY AREA - HOSPITAL - DAY 85

This throws Lara for a moment. Then:

TATO (O.S. THRU PHONE)

That’s what they’re saying, anyway. That

he’s a lone actor.

LARA (INTO PHONE)

(looks at her screen)

I’m not seeing anything on that. How do

you know? So help me God, if you’re

involved in this...

He is silent. She swallows a moment. Wondering.

TATO (O.S. THRU PHONE)

Would an interview with the assassin

interest you?

(it’s clear she’s interested)

Maybe get an exclusive, restore your

reputation...

LARA (INTO PHONE)

Can you make that happen?

TATO (O.S. THRU PHONE

On one condition: You tell me first what

he says. Everything he says. Is that

clear?

LARA (INTO PHONE)

So you are involved in this.

44.

TATO

So help me God, Lara, I’m not! This Mito,

this ‘Legend’, is going to win unless we

counter the narrative. Do you want the

interview or not?

LARA (INTO PHONE)

Get me in...

She looks around, hoping no one is listening.

CUT TO:

86 INT. SURGERY FLOOR WAITING AREA, HOSPITAL - DAY 86

Carlos is seated, emotionally exhausted. On the wall

opposite is a framed poster of La Pieta, and next to it is

the framed “The Raising of Lazarus” by Carl Bloch.

He’s transfixed by them, moved. He clasps his hands

together, silently prays, near tears. He gets up suddenly,

hearing something --

-- EDUARDO is in the hallway, having been escorted by HUGO *

and LUIS, looking for Carlos, who sees him. Carlos rushes

out. The BROTHERS EMBRACE...

EDUARDO

How is he?

CARLOS

He’s in surgery.

EDUARDO

What can I do?

CARLOS

Stay here, I want to go in the surgery

room, with Papai. One of us needs to be

there.

EDUARDO

For sure, for sure...

Eduardo can see how shell-shocked Carlos is as Carlos heads *

out. *

CUT TO:

87 INT. SURGERY ROOM - DAY 87

-- High intensity lights flood the table upon which

Bolsonaro lies, in surgery. He’s hooked up to monitors, IV,

etc. NURSES and PERSONNEL support the Doctors.

Then, CARLOS ENTERS in scrubs with NURSE RENATA. Carlos

stands aside, observes quietly. From his vantage point: *

45.

DR. TAVARES digs around in Bolsonaro’s innards. Carlos

quivers at the sight.

Carlos swallows, watching Tavares dig around through his *

Father’s body. The sounds of squishing, the sight of gore. *

Carlo’s POV is blocked by Doctors and Nurses, but now and *

then something is revealed. *

Dr. Tavares motions for an instrument, is handed one -- *

scissors? He uses it on the patient. *

Carlos can’t look away. Dr. Tavares reaches into Bolsonaro, *

his hands emerge a moment later, lifting tangled *

intestines, separating them. *

CARLOS

(shakily)

Oh God...

Carlos backs away instinctively, bumps into the wall. The

team turns their attention to him. He rushes out.

(Authors note: All medical procedures, surgery, etc. will

be amended, and confirmed, by a medical advisor for

accuracy.)

CUT TO:

88 INT. INTERROGATION ROOM, POLICE STATION - DAY 88

AURELIO BARBA sits on his heels, wide-eyed, hands cuffed

before him, a few bruises from when he was subdued earlier.

He looks up at:

LT. RAMOS, seated, with TWO DETECTIVES, plain-clothed,

eyeing him as Lt. Ramos looks over an initial report.

A UNIFORMED GUARD is at the door --

LT. RAMOS

Help me understand, Aurelio...

AURELIO

What I had to say, I said already...

LT. RAMOS

It’s a good act, but help me understand.

Why did you attack Bolsonaro?

AURELIO

It wasn’t my decision....

Lt. Ramos exchanges a quick look with his Detectives. Is

this an opening?

LT. RAMOS

Whose was it?

46.

AURELIO

God’s.

(then, after a moment)

God chooses the foolish things to shame

the wise. The weak things to shame the

strong. And that I am, Lieutenant. ‘I am

that I am.’

Aurelio laughs at his own joke, a little too much.

LT. RAMOS

Was there someone else? An accomplice? Did

someone hire you?

AURELIO

I told you. God. He pays in the afterlife.

LT. RAMOS

We’re going to find out, Aurelio. Where

you live, what you do, who you’re friends

are. We’re going to find out all of it.

Better if you tell us.

AURELIO

I’d rather speak to the press, so they

hear it directly from me.

Lt. Ramos snorts, dismissive, nods to the others, time to

go. Aurelio shouts:

AURELIO (CONT'D)

I demand I be allowed to speak to the

media!

They exit --

89 EXT. OUTSIDE INTERROGATION RM. POLICE STATION - DAY 89

Lt. Ramos steps out, checks a message on his phone, then A

POLICEMAN comes down the hall with information, hands Lt.

Ramos a memo from upstairs. He frowns in confusion.

CUT TO:

90 EXT. POLICE STATION - DAY 90

LARA emerges from a cab, pays the Driver, enters the

station past other REPORTERS --

91 INT. OUTSIDE INTERROGATION RM. POLICE STATION - DAY 91

LT. RAMOS escorts LARA CLARKE down the corridor toward the *

jail cell where Aurelio is.

LT. RAMOS

So, who do you know?

(she ignores)

(MORE)

47.

LT. RAMOS (CONT'D)

Every reporter in the country’s been

officially rejected. Then someone calls,

says, “Let her in...”

(looks at her again, she

keeps walking)

Why you?

He sees ANOTHER DETECTIVE escort THREE MEN IN SUITS,

carrying briefcases, just arrived from a back elevator.

They are going toward the same cell but from the opposite

direction.

LT. RAMOS (CONT'D)

Hold on --

He crosses to the other Detective, chats with him quietly.

Another POLICEMAN uses his keys to open the room -- the

same one they interrogated Aurelio in earlier.

Lt. Ramos finishes talking to the Detective, comes back

toward Lara, shaking his head.

LT. RAMOS (CONT'D)

Too late.

LARA

What?!

She whips past him, approaches the door to the room. THE

THREE MEN IN SUITS are being ushered in. The Detective

blocks her but she keeps going --

LARA (CONT'D)

I have clearance to speak to the prisoner,

out of my way.

-- The lead Attorney, CARVALHO, stops, looks at her, hands

her his card.

CARVALHO

You do not have permission to speak to my

client. Not you, not anyone.

LARA

(looks at the card)

Lawyers? Already?

Carvalho smiles, turns, follows the other Attorneys inside.

Genuinely dumbfounded, she walks back toward Lt. Ramos.

LT. RAMOS

Got here fast, didn’t they?

CUT TO:

48.

92 INT. SURGERY ROOM - DAY 92

The patient’s eyes are closed. Dr. Tavares leans over the

patient, instrument in-hand, perusing the wound.

CLOSE ON BOLSONARO -- Eyes shut. We are in his world. Then,

we HEAR his thoughts, his VOICE:

BOLSONARO (V.O.)

Do these doctors know what the hell

they’re doing? Dear God!

DR. TAVARES

Scissors, please...

DR. ALVARO

Nurse...

A COLD NURSE (Not Renata) comes out of her thoughts, hands

over the first instrument --

BOLSONARO (V.O.)

Did he say scissors? Haven’t I been cut

enough? And what did they take out? Are

they going to put it back? What if these

people are all Leftists? Lula worshippers?

That Nurse has a cold look in her eyes --

She stares at him. Then we drift up to the HARSH LIGHTS --

FLASHBACK TO:

93 OMITTED 93

94 OMITTED 94

95 OMITTED 95

96 OMITTED 96

A97 EXT. MEMORIAL - OUTER CORRIDOR OF CONGRESS - DAY A97 *

BRIGHT LIGHT bleeds thru the glass walls as MICHELLE DE

PAULA, high heels clicking, makes her way down the outer *

corridor looking for an office. She enters a door -- *

-- She enters:

97 INT. BOLSONARO’S OFFICE, CONGRESS (2007) - DAY 97

MICHELLE DE PAULA, here for a job interview, waits in his

outer office. The secretary’s desk is empty. She reacts,

flinches, at the SOUND OF SOMETHING BANGING AGAINST the

inner wall. Then, silence.

BOLSONARO appears from the inner office, holding a SOCCER

BALL in one hand, looking at a piece of paper in the other:

49.

BOLSONARO

Michelle de Paula...?

(she looks up)

Please, come in --

TIME CUT TO:

98 INT. BOLSONARO’S OFFICE, CONGRESS (2007) - DAY 98

Bolsonaro sits behind his desk as Michelle, seated in a

chair, tells him about herself:

MICHELLE

-- As you can see from my resume, I have

experience in government, the Chamber of

Deputies, especially --

BOLSONARO

-- I know, I’ve seen seen you around the

chamber --

MICHELLE

I’m divorced, a single mother. I leave at

five-thirty every day. My weekends are

with my daughters. I go to mass every day.

I have no time for political functions in

the evening. I will work very hard for

you, and can give you many insights. As

you know, I understand the chamber and

it’s politics. You will not regret hiring

me, sir.

She’s said this so fast and furious he simply leans back,

raises both hands, palms facing her, and smiles.

BOLSONARO

...I surrender....

CUT TO:

99 INT. A WEDDING - DAY 99

Bolsonaro and Michelle are married. We HEAR their vows:

PRIEST

“You are the priest, provider and the

protector of the home. Honor this

covenant, for through it will come the

destiny of generations. And your daughter--

100 INT. MATERNITY WARD - DAY 100

BOLSONARO holds baby daughter, LAURA, bedside, with

MICHELLE.

50.

PRIEST (V.O.)

-- Laura, will be like an arrow shot far --

but she needs a steady bow right now...”

CUT TO:

101 EXT. COURTYARD - A FANCY MANSION (2009) - DAY 101

PAULO PONTES, big designer glasses, mustache, hat, three-

day growth, sits with his PARTNERS, meeting with BOLSONARO,

here for a kind of interview. The view is magnificent.

About EIGHT PEOPLE, various Politicos and their wives, are

in the courtyard, chatting. Some conduct interviews on the

other end is LARA with BENITO filming. Nearby, is TATO,

seated at a table close to Paulo and Bolsonaro.

PAULO PONTES

Want to know what politics is about,

Senhor Bolsonaro? You’re seeking high

office -- a noble ambition -- I assume

you don’t mind being lectured?

BOLSONARO

I’m here to learn, sir.

PAULO PONTES

Let’s not kid ourselves. You’re here for

money. No shame in it, that’s politics. I

have business interests that intersect

with the government, I build oil plat-

forms, telecommunications, and I nurse a

long-cherished desire to own an airline.

None of this can be done without state

cooperation, shall we say...

Bolsonaro has registered something but doesn’t give it

away: A clearly removed TATTOO that runs up the side of the

man’s neck to his lower cheek. (This reveal should be an

elongated moment -- reflected off a mirror or window?)

The obvious tattoo removal is hidden by beard growth, but

not completely. Bolsonaro conceals his sudden recognition

of who this man is.

FLASH CUT TO:

102 EXT. SEIZURE ROOM (FOOTAGE FROM SC 17A) - DAY 102

Much earlier in our story, the same man -- or near enough,

same tattoo etc. named CICATRIZ -- His face held against

wall for photo...as Capt. Bolsonaro and accomplice hold him

there...

BACK TO:

51.

103 EXT. VERANDAH - A FANCY MANSION - DAY 103

PAULO PONTES

(then, after a moment)

I’ve looked at your record. Nothing to

brag about, really, and your party has

always been in the minority.

BOLSONARO

That will change.

Paulo Pontes looks at him, impressed by his ambition.

PAULO PONTES

(glances at a dossier)

Military record has a few blemishes, along

with many commendations. But people like

you are rare, you have charisma, machismo.

I like you.

BOLSONARO

I hunted drug lords. On the border, the *

rainforest... *

He lets it hang there...

PAULO PONTES

Did you catch any?

BOLSONARO

One got away. An ex-Marxist, had facial

surgery in Cuba to cover that tattoo of

his...

It’s clear Bolsonaro is onto him and Paulo knows it. But

you don’t get this far without knowing how to dodge

bullets.

PAULO PONTES

...We’ll start with five-million today,

with a promise to raise fifty million

within three months. What I raise beyond

it, I keep. Now and again I ask a favor in

return. I have many businesses, many

interests.

BOLSONARO

Is it the drugs that finances everything?

Your cartels?

(as Paulo stares at him)

Senhor ‘Cicatriz’...

Bolsonaro runs his finger up his own neck to his cheek,

mimicking where the man’s TATTOO was removed.

Paulo’s Partners looks aghast, eyes turning to their boss

to see how he will react.

52.

BOLSONARO (CONT'D)

Good day...

He walks out. Paulo’s anger rises, he shouts after him (or

he could say quietly, to himself).

PAULO PONTES

Your political career just ended, my

friend!

CUT TO:

The Present...

103A A SMATTERING OF TV NEWS FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD: 103A

A VIDEO replays the ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT IN THE SQUARE AT

JUIZ DE FORA (you can see it on YouTube)...Bolsonaro

carried by supporters, the knife attack, his grimace,

played for everyone to see...

TV NEWS REPORTS from all over the world: UK, JAPAN, FRANCE,

and the good old USA...split-screen...

UK NEWS

Initial reports are that the assassin is a

lone wolf with clear mental incapacities

...a crazed assassin, if you will... As

for Mr. Bolsonaro’s political future it is

unknown whether he can continue...which,

of course, throws the advantage back to

the ruling party...

This melds into...

CUT TO:

104 OMITTED 104

105 EXT. ROAD TURN-IN TO HOSPITAL - NIGHT 105

A CAR turns into the drive, heads along the Hospital drive-

up. In the backseat are:

MICHELLE and FLAVIO who notice SCATTERED GROUPS lingering

on the lawn and along the drive-up, ONLOOKERS --

106 EXT. HOSPITAL - NIGHT 106 *

-- THE CAR pulls up to the entry ramp, descended upon by *

MEDIA, camera crews etc. Getting out are:

MICHELLE and FLAVIO -- REPORTERS fire questions: “Michelle,

have you talked to your husband?” “Flavio, how is your

father doing?”

Flavio ushers Michelle past Reporters, up the ramp, into -- *

53.

107 INT. LOBBY AREA - HOSPITAL - NIGHT 107 *

-- LARA CLARKE is among them, Benito on camera. She thrusts *

a microphone at Michelle:

LARA

What have the Doctors told you, Michelle?

Is he still in surgery?

Michelle, knowing full well who she is, gives her a cold

look, keeps moving with Flavio into the hospital, met by

TWO COPS who lead them on.

Lara, left behind, pulls Benito aside:

LARA (CONT'D)

You have to get up there, somehow, get a

picture...

BENITO

Why don’t you ask your confidential

source?

LARA

Benito, don’t get me going...

Benito looks at her as if she’s crazy, nods, reluctant --

-- Nearby, someone advances into the lobby, unseen: TATO,

the guy who hired our assassin and spoke to Lara on the

phone. He is dressed as the Gardener we saw earlier, with a

cap. She doesn’t see him as he crosses to a men’s room.

108 INT. ALCOVE, LOBBY FLOOR, HOSPITAL - NIGHT 108

TATO goes into a small alcove near the elevator -- pulls a

out A GUN, the same .38 we saw earlier in our story. He

checks the load, clicks the chamber shut, places it inside

his shirt, walks out --

109 INT. LOBBY AREA - HOSPITAL - NIGHT 109

-- BENITO, Lara’s cameraman, ambles down-hall, nonchalant,

waits for the elevator. He enters. The doors start to

close. Someone’s hand reaches in, stop the doors. It’s:

TATO, about to enter, sees Benito. They exchange a look.

Vague recognition. His eyes take in Tato’s Gardener

uniform, notices he wears polished street shoes, and a cap. *

Tato exits. The elevator doors close. Benito frowns, trying

to place him...

TATO crosses to the stairwell, enters, heads upstairs --

CUT TO:

54.

110 INT. SURGERY FLOOR WAITING AREA, HOSPITAL - NIGHT 110

MICHELLE and FLAVIO are directed by COPS into waiting area.

She hugs Eduardo and Carlos. Nearby, LUIS and ZICO. *

FLAVIO

What have you heard of the surgery?

Anything?

CARLOS

It’s been hours.

...Michelle’s face is filled with worry. A NURSE brings

multiple coffees on a tray, offers. Michelle takes one.

MICHELLE

Obrigado...

HUGO enters, she turns toward him, glad to see him.

HUGO

I’m sorry, Michelle. It was my turn to

save him and I wasn’t there --

MICHELLE

-- No, Hugo --

She sets her coffee aside, embraces him. Her back is to the

brothers who step aside to confer:

FLAVIO

There’s false reports all over the place.

We have to make a statement.

EDUARDO

He’s still running. That’s our statement.

CARLOS

-- What if he can’t? What, then? We should

wait -- He has to decide.

Michelle, having heard this, turns -- says to them firmly:

MICHELLE

We owe the press nothing. They gladly

reported his death. Now what? Has anyone

apologized? They hate, and they lie --

they get nothing!

This hangs there a moment. Michelle is clearly the center

of attention here, her emotion carrying the moment.

Hugo exits just as DR. TAVARES, having emerged from

surgery, approaches the waiting area, DR. ALVARO behind

him. They look exhausted, as if they’ve been through a war.

55.

Michelle turns, looks to the Doctors, wondering what their

demeanor portends. DR. TAVARES recognizes her and family --

Michelle meets him partway --

DR. TAVARES

Mrs. Bolsonaro, I’m Doctor Tavares...

MICHELLE

How is he, Doctor?

DR. TAVARES

We’ve done what we can to repair the

damage. He’s asleep, drugged, will be for

a while. When he awakes he will be in

great pain, I’m afraid...we can help with

that, but it will affect his lucidity.

MICHELLE

-- Thank you for all you’ve done --

The Doctor turns to go, is stopped by Eduardo’s question:

EDUARDO

Any idea, how long till he is released?

DR. TAVARES

Released?! By all rights, based upon what

I saw -- and forgive me for saying this --

he should be dead.

(reads their minds)

As for campaigning? He won’t be able to

stand the stress. He’s on a colostomy bag.

He may require it for months. The risk of

infection is great.

MICHELLE

(sees DR’s tired, irritated)

Thank you, Doctor.

(to the sons)

Can’t you see the Doctor’s exhausted?

DR. TAVARES

Thank you, Mrs. Bolsonaro.

MICHELLE

Michelle. Call me Michelle, please.

He starts to move off -- Flavio won’t give up:

FLAVIO

We need to give a press conference

tomorrow. Our father will want as positive

a report as possible...

DR. TAVARES

I tell only the truth.

56.

FLAVIO

The opposition pronounced him dead

already! Surely you grasp what’s at stake

here?!

EDUARDO

-- Don’t forget the love of the people,

Doctor! --

DR. TAVARES

I’m not going to sit before the media and

lie! For their love, or anyone else’s.

Dr. Tavares is angry. The weight of the day has worn him

down.

MICHELLE

Flavio, please...it’s fine....

Flavio steps up to the Doctor:

FLAVIO

I’m sorry, Doctor, we’re all frazzled.

Dr. Tavares nods, turns to leave, stops, addresses

Michelle:

DR. TAVARES

Tell me, he was on some kind antibiotics.

What was it?

EDUARDO

-- Antibiotics? What antibiotics? --

DR. TAVARES

That’s what I’m asking.

MICHELLE

(to Eduardo and his brothers)

Wait, the woman...

(to Dr. Tavares)

This woman, we didn’t know her, she gave

it to him a week ago...

DR. TAVARES

She a doctor?

(realizes they don’t think

so)

Does he, as a rule, take medicine from

people off the street?

Michelle, and the brothers, shrug, nod, apologetic.

57.

DR. TAVARES (CONT'D)

You don’t know what it was?

(Off Michelle’s slight shake

of the head)

Well, she may have saved his life.

He goes, joined by Dr. Alvaro. Michelle calls after him:

MICHELLE

God is with him, Doctor!

CUT TO:

110A INT. SURGERY ROOM - NIGHT 110A

BOLSONARO, eyes closed, lies hooked-up, post-surgery. And

we HEAR his thoughts:

BOLSONARO (V.O.)

What’s happened? Am I here? Am I alive?

His eyes open. He sees:

THE COLD NURSE, the one he didn’t trust, staring at him.

She holds A KNIFE!

His eyes are open, staring at her.

She comes straight for him with the knife.

-- He can’t move, eyes widening --

THE COLD NURSE GOES past him, toward the corner. Seated in

a chair, holding her RAG-DOLL, is:

LAURA, his young daughter, terrified...

LAURA

Papai...

...He can’t do anything, blinks -- the room is empty.

It was a nightmare. He breathes hard, trying to control

himself.

TWO ORDERLIES enter the room with a gurney --

CUT TO:

111 EXT. A VIEW OF LAWN OUTSIDE HOSPITAL - NIGHT 111

Thru a window of an upper floor -- the SCATTERED GROUPS we

saw earlier have swelled. More PEOPLE, holding flags,

‘Bolsonaro’ signs, banners stamped onto the fence, hung *

across tree branches --

58.

112 INT. SURGERY FLOOR WAITING AREA - NIGHT 112

-- MICHELLE, at window, looks below. Taking it all in.

113 INT. STAIRWELL OF HOSPITAL - NIGHT 113

TATO heads up the stairs, past floors toward the one he’s

targeted. He tries the door. It’s locked. Tries it again. *

No go. He pulls out his phone, frustrated, texts someone -- *

114 INT. SURGERY FLOOR - NIGHT 114

-- Elevator doors open, out comes Benito. An Orderly reacts

to this stranger, brings it to the attention of:

A COP ushers Benito back toward the elevator.

Benito hits the button, waits. Just then, notices: *

LUIS, the Bolsonaro team-member, comes up the corridor, *

stops and looks at his phone, turns, crosses toward a *

stairwell door -- *

-- LUIS gives a quick look-around, OPENS THE DOOR FROM

INSIDE, keeps going as if it was nothing.

TATO enters thru the stairwell door just opened by Luis,

doesn’t acknowledge him. Benito recognizes Tato, takes him

in, though Tato doesn’t see him.

The elevator opens. Benito gets in, wondering what Tato is

doing. And what about Luis? Are they working together? The

elevator doors close. Meanwhile:

TATO makes his way down-corridor, peeks in windowed doors,

searching...

TATO approaches SURGERY ROOM #4, quietly enters --

115 INT. SURGERY ROOM - NIGHT 115

An Orderly, ELIANA, is cleaning up. No patient. No surgery. *

But the room looks like a war zone, blood and gook all

over.

ELIANA *

You can’t be in here!

TATO exits --

116 INT. SURGERY FLOOR - NIGHT 116

-- Tato looks at signs, sees ‘INTENSIVE CARE UNIT,’ heads

that direction, slows upon seeing a COP pass, keeps on... *

59.

117 INT. I.C.U. ROOM - NIGHT 117

BOLSONARO has been rolled in by NURSE RENATA and ORDERLIES.

Instruments are set up, monitors connected. Hanging back, *

near the doors, are HUGO and LUIS, wearing medical masks.

BOLSONARO is still out, asleep, a nest of tubes connected

to him. Then, the doors open inward.

TATO ENTERS (through regular door), sees Bolsonaro. Hugo *

and Luis instinctively turn, frown, wondering who this guy

is. Something about his getup is not right.

HUGO

(steps toward Tato)

Who are you?

Tato spins, rushes out!

Hugo and Luis look at one another. Of course, Luis knows

who Tato is but acts surprised --

118 INT. I.C.U. FLOOR - NIGHT 118 *

-- TATO runs toward stairwell. PAMELA, a Nurse, calls out: *

PAMELA (ANOTHER NURSE) *

No running, sir!

Tato keeps going. Hugo and Luis come out from the I.C.U.

room.

HUGO

Stay, Luis!

-- Luis hangs back as Hugo chases Tato who disappears into

the stairwell --

119 INT. HOSPITAL STAIRWELL - NIGHT 119

-- TATO races down the stairs, running, tears off his

Gardener shirt, tosses it, hears:

HUGO above, coming after him, shouts:

HUGO

Hey! Come back here, you bastard!

Tato leaps stairs, descending floors --

CUT TO:

120 INT. LOBBY AREA - HOSPITAL - NIGHT 120

BENITO joins Lara --

60.

LARA

Did you get anything?

BENITO

They kicked me off his floor. But I saw

someone else.

LARA

-- Who? --

BENITO

The guy, You know him. He plays drums. You *

and he were --

LARA

-- A beard? Tato...?

BENITO

He was just upstairs -- guess who let him

in? Luis, one of Bolsonaro’s staffers.

Like a planned thing...

She considers, frowns in consternation. They hear the CLOP-

CLOP of HELICOPTERS outside. She gestures him to follow as

she heads outside --

121 EXT. HOSPITAL - NIGHT 121

LARA COMES OUT with BENITO, eyeing the ever-larger crowd.

Then, Benito notices something...

TATO comes barreling out a side exit, a bit distant from

them, unnoticed by People.

BENITO

Lara!

Lara reacts, follows the line of Benito’s gaze to:

TATO glances back to see if he’s being followed. Tato sees *

POLICEMEN hanging on the fringes of the crowd. A group just *

arrived. *

HUGO comes tearing out the same exit, looks, not seeing *

him. HUGO advances on POLICE SERGEANT and COPS, points

around, then up at the hospital. *

TATO picks up his pace, heads along a line of shrubbery,

trees, TOSSES SOMETHING INTO THE BUSHES -- highlighted by *

the helicopter beam -- veers away. *

LARA and BENITO share a look...Tato is gone...They start *

down... *

AMONG THE BUSHES AND SHRUBBERY are LARA and BENITO: *

61.

LARA

He threw something...

LARA looks among the shrubbery. Benito follows her lead,

searches, turning his phone flashlight on.

BENITO

-- What’m I looking for?

She doesn’t want to say what she’s thinking. He stares

daggers at her, demanding an answer.

BENITO (CONT'D)

Was he up there to finish the job?

LARA

How would I know? You think I have

something to do with this?! How dare you!

He looks at her for a long moment, nods, accepts, then

scans the area with his eyes, realizes it’s hopeless.

BENITO

It’s too dark.

They head back toward the front of the hospital. As they

do, they come across:

HUGO leading the POLICE SERGEANT and COPS to the building.

LARA

What happened, Hugo?

HUGO

Shall we say, a lack of security. I’m

taking care of that now.

LARA

(not wanting him to get away)

Y’know, many see him as a racist. Yet you

run to his side every chance you get?

This stops him, he turns on her. And the look on his face

she’ll never forget.

HUGO

He’s my friend. He saved my life and now

I’m going to save his.

LARA

-- But, what about the? --

HUGO

Yes, he’s said stupid things that he later

apologized for. But you never publish the

apology.

(then, after a moment)

(MORE)

62.

HUGO (CONT'D)

The problem with you elites is you think

you know what is best for us. What we

should do, how we should vote, how we

should think. It’s you who look down upon

us. He treats us like anyone else. With

warmth, love, friendship, anger, hate.

Call him what you want, I know him.

He continues on his way, leads the Cops into the building.

122 INT. I.C.U. FLOOR - NIGHT 122

HUGO arrives with POLICE SERGEANT and MORE COPS, pouring in

from the stairs. The Police Sergeant orders them to cover

the floor, all entrances and exits, elevators, etc.

THE COPS move to position, a much more formidable force

than was here earlier.

123 EXT. HOSPITAL - NIGHT 123

People hold lit candles, torches, raise their phones on

flash-light mode. Lights on posts along the perimeter,

smoke hovers creating a holy, and eerie, atmosphere.

BENITO pulls his slung news camera up, peers thru the

viewfinder, recording:

A SET OF CANDLES IN BASES PLACED on the ground, spells out:

‘Mito The Legend’...big enough for HELICOPTERS circling

above to see, showering brilliance on the crowd, high beams

prowling the darkness.

LARA takes this all in, the warmth, the MUSIC, candles.

It’s clear that something transformative is happening here.

FADE OUT.

FADE IN:

124 INT. I.C.U. ROOM - DAY 124

Tight on BOLSONARO, in a bit of a dazed fog. Bedside:

DR. TAVARES and DR. ALVARO, with NURSE RENATA standing at

the end of the bed.

DR. TAVARES

Senhor Bolsonaro...can you hear me?

A soft GROAN can be heard, his eyes slowly go to Dr.

Tavares. Followed by a wince.

DR. TAVARES (CONT'D)

Are you in pain?

(Bolsonaro winces again)

(MORE)

63.

DR. TAVARES (CONT'D)

You may have to get used to that. For now,

anyway...

BOLSONARO

Marf....marfa....hurly...

DR. TAVARES

What? Say again?

He leans down. Bolsonaro whispers:

BOLSONARO

My family?

Dr. Tavares turns to Nurse Renata who goes out to:

125 INT. HALLWAY OF I.C.U. - DAY 125

NURSE RENATA approaches the family, Michelle, Carlos,

Flavio, Eduardo. Nearby, TWO COPS. She Speaks to Michelle. *

Michelle impels the sons to go in with her. They follow *

NURSE RENATA THROUGH AN ANTEROOM and frosted doors, into: *

126 INT. I.C.U. ROOM - DAY 126

BOLSONARO’S EYES OPEN to see his wife, MICHELLE, approach.

The sons hang back, for now...

MICHELLE kisses Bolsonaro’s forehead, grasps his hand. Her

eyes can’t help but moisten, but she fights it.

HE LOOKS AT HER, feeling her love. A tear rolls down his

cheek. He says softly:

BOLSONARO

Michelle a linda...

(she nods, he continues)

...How’s our beloved Laura? Does she know?

MICHELLE

It’s all over the news. She sends love and

kisses. And this...

She gives him the Rag-Doll that Laura held earlier. He

holds it. This hits him hard. He nods silently.

BOLSONARO

I’ve thought only about you and her...

(changes the subject)

...I look like shit, don’t I?...

She smiles. His eyes go to his sons who come forward,

quietly.

FLAVIO

You look good...

64.

BOLSONARO

You’re fired for dishing out bullshit...

The sons admire their father’s spirit, but it’s true. He

looks terrible. After a long moment:

BOLSONARO (CONT'D)

Tell me...

Flavio and Eduardo exchange a look. Also to Carlos.

EDUARDO

Many well-wishes. Many supporters outside.

FLAVIO

There’s a planned demonstration in Rio, on

Copacabana beach...they expect

thousands...

Bolsonaro shifts, grimaces. That wasn’t what he was asking.

He gestures. They know what he wants to hear.

Michelle breaks the silence:

MICHELLE

You need to recuperate, Jair. The doctors

say you may need more surgeries. Nothing

else matters...

Bolsonaro turns his attention to Carlos who endured this.

BOLSONARO

Carlos...

CARLOS

I just want you, Papai. Back to

normal...your health is everything....

Carlos seems devastated by his father’s condition.

EDUARDO

You can run again. In four years.

Bolsonaro blinks, he understands, looks at them.

BOLSONARO

The debate...when is it...?

The sons look at one another. Is hope alive? Is he serious?

FLAVIO

Next Thursday.

He shuts his eyes, as if he knows that’s impossible. Is the

dream over?

65.

Then, he gestures weakly, for them to come closer. He

speaks hoarsely, but with defiance:

BOLSONARO

Get -- me -- out -- of -- here --

The brothers look at one another. This is an order, but how

do they handle it? Looking at them with fierce eyes, as if

daring them to do anything, is Michelle.

The sons leave the room. She watches them exit, considers

whether to follow --

127 INT. HOSPITAL CORRIDOR - I.C.U. UNIT - DAY 127

The brothers step into the hallway to confer. POLICE

OFFICERS stand guard outside in hallway outside anteroom, *

and are spread down-corridor, a large presence...

The brothers shift as they speak quietly, concerned who

could overhear them:

EDUARDO

He wants out. You heard him...

CARLOS

Impossible. He can’t move.

(panicked, appeals to his

older brother)

Flavio?!

Flavio and Eduardo exchange a glance, shake their heads.

FLAVIO

He’s not ready. Not yet. But soon.

EDUARDO

How soon?

(indicates the world out

there)

They’re going to ask!

Both are disappointed, and thinking, calculating their

options.

MICHELLE, having followed them, has heard this, then:

MICHELLE

You won’t do anything. Is that clear? The

doctor said he’s lucky to be alive. Didn’t

you hear him?!

(then, after a moment)

He needs to get well. Forget the campaign,

forget all of it...you want him out there

so they can finish the job?!

66.

Angry, filled with emotion, she turns, goes back in the

room to be with her husband --

127A INT. I.C.U. ROOM - DAY 127A

-- MICHELLE moves beside his bed, settles in a chair,

touches his forehead. He’s barely awake, eyes slowly

opening, then closing...

MICHELLE

You are strictly forbidden to die. Do you

hear me?

...His fading eyes hold on her a moment. He heard it.

CUT TO:

128 INT. LOBBY - HOSPITAL - DAY 128

A makeshift PRESS CONFERENCE. The room is jam-packed with

media, cameras, etc.

Present are Dr. Tavares, Flavio, Eduardo, and the Hospital

Administrator. Carlos watches, standing in the corner of

the room, still fearing his father’s fate.

DR. TAVARES

-- Senhor Bolsonaro lost forty per-cent of

his blood and, considering the severity of

his wounds, he’s fortunate to be alive. We

have him in intensive care. For now.

BALTASAR

Flavio? Has the family seen him?

FLAVIO

-- Briefly --

BALTASAR

What’s his mood?

FLAVIO

My father is a strong man. He has endured

many things...

Lara’s VOICE shatters the vibe in the room:

LARA

Is he still running, or not?

Carlos looks at her with unremitting hatred. Before the

Doctor or Flavio can respond:

EDUARDO

According to you, he’s dead! You owe my

father, and our family, an apology!

67.

LARA

My network has issued an apology.

EDUARDO

-- Let’s hear it from you! --

LARA

(perfunctory)

I’m sorry. Okay?!

EDUARDO

Let me tell you something, let me tell all

of you, our father will be the next

president of Brazil!

This causes rolling reactions in the room. Lara speaks

above the din:

LARA

Can we get an interview? Photos? I mean,

you’re saying he’s doing better, right?

BALTASAR

It will dispel rumors...

FLAVIO

-- We will ask --

LARA

Take us up now? It’s in your interests!

DR. TAVARES

(rises, irritated)

No one is going in my patient’s room

without my approval. It’s much too soon

for any press visits.

He walks out. The sons follow suit. More questions --

CUT TO:

129 INT. A CHEAP HOTEL ROOM - DAY 129

-- TATO flips the TV off, snaps up his phone, punches a

number...

CUT TO:

130 INT. LOBBY - HOSPITAL - DAY 130

LARA looks at her phone: NO-CALLER ID appears. She steps

aside, takes the call:

LARA (INTO PHONE)

You were here last night. Benito saw you.

68.

TATO (O.S. THRU PHONE

He’s lying.

LARA (INTO PHONE)

I saw you, too. You ran out of the

hospital. Now who’s lying?

Lara goes outside -- *

CROSSCUT WITH:

131 INT. A CHEAP HOTEL ROOM - DAY 131

TATO hesitates.

TATO (INTO PHONE)

...I was trying to snap that photo you

didn’t get.

LARA (O.S. THRU PHONE)

I didn’t get the interview, either. Is

that why you’re calling?

(Tato says nothing, then)

Hugo Betao was chasing you last night.

What happened?

TATO (INTO PHONE)

Tell you what: You do your job and I’ll do

mine.

BACK TO:

132 EXT. RAMP - HOSPITAL - DAY 132 *

Lara is angered by this last --

LARA (INTO PHONE)

Are we working for the same people?

TATO (O.S. THRU PHONE)

We’re working against Bolsonaro.

LARA (INTO PHONE)

How one does it matters. I’m a journalist.

Another long silence, then:

TATO (O.S. THRU PHONE)

I knew you when, Lara. We are here to win.

That’s what matters.

LARA (INTO PHONE)

Who is we?

69.

He CLICKS OUT -- She looks at her phone, puts it away. It’s

clear she’s troubled now, wondering what is really going

on. Who is Tato working for? Who are they connected to?

What’s her part in this?

BACK TO:

133 INT. A CHEAP HOTEL ROOM - DAY 133

TATO grabs his packed bag, leaves --

CUT TO:

134 INT. HALLWAY OUTSIDE BOLSONARO’S I.C.U. ROOM - NIGHT 134

-- LUIS comes over to the Policemen, hands them plastic

soda cups. It looks like pepsi.

LUIS

I put some rum in there for you, boys.

Take a break...

They nod, say “Obrigado” and move off -- LUIS peers around

to make sure the other COPS on the floor are not looking,

then enters -- (May try an alt where he just walks in). *

135 INT. I.C.U. ROOM - NIGHT 135

-- LUIS steps in from the hallway, unseen. Bolsonaro is

asleep. He takes out his phone, takes PHOTOS of the

patient. Then, he adjusts Bolsonaro’s arm to make him look

more lifeless, more PHOTOS --

CUT TO:

136 INT. LOBBY AREA - HOSPITAL - NIGHT 136

-- THE SHOT OF BOLSONARO LYING ASLEEP IN I.C.U. comes up on

a phone --

LARA and BENITO lounge on a couch. She checks her PHONE, a

text comes in from “UNKNOWN CALLER” -- it’s the PHOTO --

She gapes at the SHOT OF BOLSONARO.

She looks up, wondering who sent it. In the lobby is: *

LUIS, standing. He locks eyes with her. She crosses to him, *

speaks out of Benito’s earshot. (May have them step near *

elevators). *

LARA *

What’s this? *

LUIS *

Y’know, they’re a nice family but it’s all *

a facade. He will takeover, he’ll use the *

military. He’s a dangerous man. *

70.

LARA *

Is that so? *

LUIS *

I’ve been beside them, the campaign. I *

know. They’re like the Corleone’s. The man *

is death to Brazil. I know you feel the *

same. *

LARA *

Does it justify killing him? *

(He scoffs at her) *

I’m a journalist. I just tell what I know. *

LUIS *

Well now you have a scoop. *

LARA *

How about this for a scoop? Who are you *

working for? The Ruling Party? *

He grins, walks away. She goes back toward Benito. She *

thrusts her phone before Benito’s face... *

LARA (CONT'D)

We have our exclusive!

...She punches in a number to make a call. The journalist

in her can’t help but be thrilled.

LARA (INTO PHONE) (CONT'D)

Vera, it’s Lara, get me Davi right away --

Benito chases after her --

BENITO

Wait! Lara!!

(as she turns)

How’d you get that?

LARA

Not from you, that’s for sure.

BENITO

Are you working with this Tato character?

Or that staffer of Bolsonaro’s? Are they *

getting you this stuff?

LARA

I don’t know, and I don’t care.

He pulls back a flap on his backpack, reveals A GUN nestled

there.

BENITO

The fact he tossed this last night, that

doesn’t faze you?

71.

LARA

You found it?!

BENITO

Today! In those bushes...

(steps closer, speaks under

his breath)

What kind of plot have you suckered me

into?

LARA

Shut up! You’re overreacting!

BENITO *

I don’t like him any more than you do but *

I -- *

(indicates gun) *

-- We should take this to the police! -- *

LARA *

You’re mad!

(then, INTO PHONE)

Hold on! I have something for you, Davi!

Hold on!

(to Benito)

What...?

-- He just stares at her, pissed. She goes back to her

phone, turns her back to him. Benito grabs his backpack,

camera -- places the gun loudly on a tabletop -- walks off,

leaves the hospital.

Lara can’t help but glance back at him as he leaves,

realizing what he’s feeling. She quickly stuffs the gun

from the tabletop to her purse. Then:

LARA (INTO PHONE) (CONT'D)

I’ll SEND it, just remember, it’s my

exclusive!

She clicks out, rushes outside --

137 EXT. HOSPITAL - NIGHT 137

-- Lara sees the BROADCAST VAN speed off, Benito driving.

She stares, wondering....

Then, she glances around to ensure no one is watching. Lara

takes out the gun, holding it in a kerchief by her

fingertips, tosses it in the trash bin, heads back inside --

CUT TO:

72.

138 EXT. VERANDAH - A FANCY MANSION - DAY 138

We’ve been here before. On a tabletop is a newspaper

displaying the photo of Bolsonaro asleep -- He looks dead --

it’s the photo Luis took. A side headline reads: BOLSONARO

IN HOSPITAL! HOW BADLY HURT IS HE?

139 EXT. VERANDAH - A FANCY MANSION - DAY 139

PAULO PONTES turns as The BUTLER brings in TATO, just

arrived from his trip.

PAULO

Why do you think we’re having this *

meeting? *

That’s his greeting -- Tato removes the hat. *

TATO *

People are nervous. I understand, Paulo...

PAULO

Y’know, I support lots of candidates.

They, their campaign managers, their press

attaches, even their wives, take my calls

-- they leap for the phone -- but now

they’re doing something I don’t like:

They’re calling me.

(then, continues)

They want to know who’s this estupido who

tried to kill Bolsonaro? Who would hire

such a person?

TATO

He’s playing his part, just as I told him

to. That’s what we want, isn’t it? --

PAULO

-- We wanted him dead!

TATO

Aurelio won’t say anything. The lawyers

are there. He doesn’t know anything.

Now, Paulo gets to the real point of the meeting:

PAULO

...You need to finish it.

TATO

(unsure what he means)

What, Aurelio? He’s in police custody!

PAULO

No! The patient! The merely wounded one!

73.

TATO

I already tried. I couldn’t get near him.

PAULO

Try again, Tato.

(sees Tato’s frustration)

You’ll be well-compensated.

Money talks. Tato seems to understand, but has

reservations.

CUT TO:

140 INT. SURGERY FLOOR WAITING AREA - NIGHT 140

Eduardo is angry, tosses the newspaper aside. Flavio looks

at another copy, disapproving.

EDUARDO

Who took that damned photo? He looks dead!

FLAVIO

It doesn’t matter. It’s out.

EDUARDO

It matters. We have to control all

information that comes out of here!

CARLOS

...I’ll tell you who I don’t trust?

Flavio and Eduardo look at him, waiting...

CARLOS (CONT'D)

Luis was the one pushing for this rally.

He set it up. All last minute. But how did

the stabber know? Who told him? It wasn’t

scheduled.

(then, after a moment)

I’ve never trusted that sonofabitch...

As the brothers take this in. Eduardo looks out the half-

open door to Luis in the hallway, talking to an Orderly --

CUT TO:

141 EXT. HOSPITAL - NIGHT 141

Scattered tents, cardboard shacks, etc. have been set up.

It’s a campground. The back fence covered with signs, etc. *

MICHELLE, with ORDERLIES, hands out water bottles, chats

with people. She receives hugs, gains sustenance from the

passion and support that’s present here.

74.

ZICO, nearby, plays a GUITAR DUET with a local. People clap

along, digging it.

CUT TO:

142 OMITTED 142

143 INT. TV NEWS STUDIO - DAY 143

TV IMAGES (STOCK FOOTAGE) -- SYMPATHETIC CROWDS on the

beach in Rio De Janeiro, followed by other DEMONSTRATIONS

of support, signs demanding ‘JUSTICE FOR O MITO!” “Who is

behind the attempted murder?!”

TV BROADCASTER (ANTONIO) *

Massive demonstrations in support of the

candidate have erupted throughout Brazil,

many spontaneous, people showing their

sympathy for Senhor Bolsonaro, as well as

their condemnation of the attack...

CUT TO:

144 INT. SURGERY FLOOR WAITING AREA - DAY 144

THE TV BLARES the demonstrations. Michelle and SONS watch.

They look at one another, realizing this is taking on a

momentum of its own...

HUGO and LUIS come in with food, unpack it from sacks.

TV BROADCASTER (ANTONIO) *

...The Bolsonaro camp still has not

confirmed whether their candidate will be

present at the upcoming important debate

in Sao Paulo Thursday night....

CUT TO:

145 INT. I.C.U. ROOM - DAY 145

Bolsonaro lies in bed, hooked up. Slowly, he starts to

remove some of his tubes, but not all...

He struggles to get out of bed, GROANS from the exertion.

Slowly, he rises, stands upright, shuffles a few short

steps, considers whether to roll the bed with him? He pulls

it a few feet. Then, notices the bedside monitors, their

wall-plugs stretched to the limit, no wheels...

Bolsonaro takes his first extended step, and it feels like

man’s first step on the moon. So far, so good. Now for step

#2... He goes for it, FLIPS BACKWARD, HITS HIS BACKSIDE ON

THE EDGE OF THE BED, BOUNCES to the floor.

75.

He emits A HOWL OF INTENSE PAIN that can be heard

throughout the floor!

146 INT. HALLWAY OF I.C.U. - DAY 146

The COPS react at the sound, look at one another. One races *

toward the sound. *

NURSE RENATA hears the HOWL, steps out of a room, wondering

where it came from. A MALE NURSE comes tearing down the

hallway toward Bolsonaro’s room --

147 INT. I.C.U. ROOM - DAY 147

-- The MALE NURSE enters. This is GASPAR, black,

flamboyant. He sees a pained Bolsonaro on the floor.

GASPAR

Ah, ah, ah! Meu Deus! What are you doing?!

Bolsonaro is sweaty, trembling.

GASPAR (CONT'D)

Are you crazy?

A COP RUSHES IN, followed by NURSE RENATA -- *

GASPAR (CONT'D)

Help me get him up!

-- They help but Bolsonaro is in intense pain.

GASPAR (CONT'D)

How are the stitches?

NURSE RENATA checks, nods, they’re okay --

NURSE RENATA

Back in bed, please, Senhor!

They situate him as best they can, notice ‘liquids’ on the

floor, a loose tube, a mess.

BOLSONARO

Who are you?

GASPAR

Gaspar. Your I.C.U. nurse. I was here last

night, you were asleep. Which is what you

should be doing now...

-- He gently tilts Bolsonaro back so he can lie down,

checks him, etc. pulls the covers back. Nurse Renata re- *

attaches tubes, etc. *

NURSE RENATA

I’ll get the doctor.

76.

Nurse Renata rushes out as the Orderly cleans up the gook

on the floor.

BOLSONARO

I need a shower.

GASPAR

Doesn’t everybody? Just stay put! You’re

the worst patient I ever saw!

Bolsonaro watches him as he goes around, checks the *

monitoring devices. Gaspar notices that he’s watching him.

GASPAR (CONT'D)

Yes, if you’re wondering, I’m Gay.

(This line could be said end-of-scene in response to

Bolsonaro’s question?) Bolsonaro reacts as if to say, “No

kidding.” Gaspar heads for the door --

BOLSONARO

Gaspar?!

-- Gaspar turns...

BOLSONARO (CONT'D)

Do I have your vote?

GASPAR

I don’t think so.

CUT TO:

148 INT. DR. TAVARES PRIVATE OFFICE - DAY 148

Dr. Tavares, clearly upset, speaks under-his-breath to

Eduardo, Carlos, and Flavio, with Nurse Renata nearby.

DR. TAVARES

-- He follows my instructions to the

letter or I will refuse access. No one

will be able to see him. Is that clear?

EDUARDO

-- We apologize, but we’re in the middle

of a campaign, they released a photo, our

father wants to --

DR. TAVARES

-- Explain to him: He’s not going anywhere

until I say so! I don’t want to have to

handcuff him to the fucking bed...

He marches out --

CUT TO:

77.

149 INT. SURGERY FLOOR WAITING AREA - DAY 149

-- Hugo enters. The TV is still on. He addresses Michelle:

HUGO

There’s someone outside, says they know

you...and Jair...they want to see him.

MICHELLE

Who is it?

Michelle considers, rises. Carlos gets up, but Hugo

gestures him to stay --

HUGO

I’ll take her --

CUT TO:

150 OMITTED 150

151 INT. I.C.U. ROOM - DAY 151

-- DOLORES enters thru frosted doors with MICHELLE and a *

skeptical HUGO. Bolsonaro sits up in bed, eyes on her,

remembering her as the strange woman who gave him the

antibiotics.

She raises her hands up. With delight.

DOLORES

God be praised...He has spared you for the

nation, the world.

MICHELLE

I told her what the Doctor said about the

antibiotics...

BOLSONARO

(to Dolores)

You have any more? Something to fix me up

in the next forty-eight hours?

She fishes in her bags, pulls out more homemade pills...

DOLORES

You need to mix with half a glass of

water. Drink lots of water.

BOLSONARO

Yes, must keep that catheter busy.

(then, after a moment)

Tell me, Dolores, since you’re on such

good terms with the Almighty. Does he

think I can make the debate Thursday?

78.

DOLORES

You will participate.

Not what he, or anyone in the room, expected to hear.

BOLSONARO

You’re very convincing, d’you know that?

(to his family)

I find this woman very convincing...

CUT TO:

152 INT. LOBBY OF A HOTEL - JUIZ DE FORA - DAY 152

LARA has set up an interview with the THREE LAWYERS who

represent Aurelio, the assassin. The key lawyer, CARVALHO,

does the talking. Her only crew, a hired LOCAL (a kid,

really), messes with focus as he video-records...

LARA

Who is Aurelio Barba? Can you tell us?

CARVALHO

We asked, ‘Aurelio, why did you do this?’

and he said ‘God told me to!’

(indicates his own head)

It’s clear his faculties are disturbed.

His Associates nod in agreement.

LARA

He’s not the only one --

(to Local Kid at camera)

-- Don’t reframe! Keep it as I had it!

(smiles, throws her attention

back to Carvalho)

Have you had him looked at by a doctor?

CARVALHO

He goes in-and-out Lara, as crazy people

do. They act rationally, think rationally,

then all of a sudden do something crazy.

LARA

Like stab a presidential candidate?

CARVALHO

He stabbed him but he didn’t mean it. Not

really...

Carvalho grins, points at his own head again, indicating

the guy was nuts. Lara doesn’t bite.

79.

LARA

There are reports throughout Brazil that

Aurelio Barba has a deep political

history, deeper than initially reported,

and many detect attempts to bury his

past...

FLASH CUT TO:

153 IMAGE PHOTO on newspapers in Brazilian media of AURELIO 153

BARBA. Headlines read: DID HE ACT ALONE? IS AURELIO

POLITICAL?...

BACK TO:

154 INT. LOBBY OF A HOTEL - JUIZ DE FORA - DAY 154

LARA

...He’s connected to a number of Left-wing

political parties, most notably the Far

Left Progressives, F.L.P., which has ties

to the Ruling Party that has dominated

Brazilian politics.

CARVALHO

Yes, yes, people love their conspiracy

theories, don’t they?

-- He chuckles, looks at his Associates who chuckle in

unison.

LARA

What are they supposed to think when a

supposedly poor, indigent, crazy man

viciously stabs a candidate whose rising

poll numbers threaten the established

hierarchy? And, all of a sudden, three

high-priced attorneys fly in on a private

jet to defend him, claiming he’s a lunatic

lone assassin?!

CARVALHO

-- C’mon, Lara, his mother is devastated,

poor woman --

LARA

-- Is she paying you? Who is paying you? --

CARVALHO

That is confidential.

LARA

And you wonder why there are conspiracy

theories? What do you say to the report

that...

FLASH CUT TO:

80.

155 EXT. AURELIO'S MOTEL ROOM - DAY 155

A dump off the beaten track. TWO POLICE CARS PULL UP --

-- LT. RAMOS and OFFICERS get out. BATTERY-RAM their way

into:

156 INT. AURELIO'S MOTEL ROOM - DAY 156

THE COPS search around. Aurelio’s short-term residence.

A HIDDEN SUITCASE WITH CHEAP LOCK is pulled out from under

the bed. The lock is broken, it’s opened, inside are:

157 INSERT: MULTIPLE IPHONES, an IPAD, CASH wrapped in bundles1,5 7

THREE PASSPORTS, travel receipts and NOTEBOOK --

LARA (V.O.)

-- Among his belongings was found multiple

cell phones, an Ipad, ribbons of cash,

three passports, and travel receipts that

match Jair Bolsonaro’s campaign schedule.

Did your client do this all on his own?

BACK TO:

158 INT. LOBBY OF A HOTEL - JUIZ DE FORA - DAY 158

The lawyer, Carvalho, slowly wilts under questioning...

LARA

Who is behind all this? He was clearly a

threat to the Left in this country. Only

the plan didn’t work, Senhor Bolsonaro has

survived, barely holding onto life.

CROSSCUT WITH:

159 INT. SURGERY FLOOR WAITING AREA - DAY 159

Michelle, Flavio, Eduardo, Hugo, and Carlos watch the

interview, surprised --

FLAVIO

What’s happened to her?

EDUARDO

She could be accused of being a

journalist...

BACK TO:

160 INT. LOBBY OF A HOTEL - JUIZ DE FORA - DAY 160

Carvalho stares daggers at her through this last, rises to

leave. His Associates are mute. Then, finally:

81.

CARVALHO

Yes, we are very grateful -- as is Aurelio

-- that Jair Bolsonaro is recovering.

CUT TO:

161 INT. I.C.U. ROOM - DAY 161

BOLSONARO in bed as he and HUGO, and LUIS, listen to ZICO

play his guitar and sing. A soft, sweet Brazilian ballad.

It’s beautiful...

After he finishes...

HUGO

Bravo, Zico...

LUIS

Yes, Bravo!

Bolsonaro is thinking, hard. Then, out of the blue as if

he’s been considering it a long time, says softly:

BOLSONARO

My sons are too timid.

HUGO

They love you. They want the best care for

you.

BOLSONARO

And a year from now, what then? I’ll kick

myself for not doing more.

HUGO

-- You’ll kick them --

BOLSONARO

-- Probably --

He’s being playful, but serious.

LUIS

What can you do?

BOLSONARO

Remember, Hugo, when I needed six jumps to

get my Paratrooper badge? On my fifth jump

a horrible wind --

HUGO

-- More than 30 knots --

BOLSONARO

-- Slammed me right into the side of a

building at high speed.

82.

HUGO

-- Knocked the brickwork out! --

(laughs, can’t help himself)

BOLSONARO

-- The building almost came down --

HUGO

(to Zico & Luis))

-- Why they called him ‘Big Horse!” Did

you know that? He was “Big Horse” before

he was “Dark Horse” --

BOLSONARO

He’s right, ‘Big Fuckin’ Horse,’ that’s

me! I broke both arms and both legs.

(Luis & Zico can’t believe

what they’ve just heard)

I had to have a cast on all my appendages,

each flipper, each pin. What did I do,

Hugo...?

Hugo smiles, chuckles --

HUGO

-- Found someone to wipe your ass? --

BOLSONARO

-- Tell them, Hugo! --

HUGO

-- He did the sixth jump, anyway --

Hugo mimics having two casts on his arms and legs. Now

they’re all HOWLING with LAUGHTER --

HUGO (CONT'D)

Landed on his back! They pinned that

fucking badge on him, he’s standing there,

full arm casts, full leg casts, like

fucking Gumby!

BOLSONARO

-- Big Fuckin’ Horse!! --

HUGO

Nobody had ever done that!

LUIS

Because you’re a tough mother.

BOLSONARO

This stabbing shit is for pussies, I’m not

going to be a pin-cushion for these

villains. Waste away in this shitty

hospital. Wearing a colostomy bag.

Stinking to high heaven.

(MORE)

83.

BOLSONARO (CONT'D)

I need to fight, I need to campaign!

(then, an idea forming)

That crazy lady, she said I was going to

be in the debate.

HUGO

How are you going to do that? They won’t

allow it.

BOLSONARO

I’m not asking permission.

‘Big Horse’ has a plan --

CUT TO:

162 INT. DEBATE STAGE 2 - NIGHT 162

THE OPPOSING CANDIDATES are present, including FRANCISCO

ALVES of the Ruling Party:

FRANCISCO ALVES

-- Violence has no place in Brazil, no

place in our politics. I condemn the

individual responsible for this vicious

attack. It can not play a role in the

people’s choice for their leadership. I

refute it wholeheartedly...

Clearly, someone is missing from this event --

FRANCISCO ALVES (CONT'D)

...I’m sorry that Senhor Bolsonaro is not

here. But the cold, hard, fact remains:

Brazil must go on, Brazil must elect a

president...

CUT TO:

163 INT. I.C.U. ROOM - NIGHT 163

Bolsonaro in his wheelchair bedside, as his sons set up the

tripod with phone to record. With attached MICROPHONE. *

EDUARDO

-- We won’t be long. Just a few words,

that’s all.

GASPAR

If Dr. Tavares or Dr. Alvaro asks, I

didn’t know anything about this. I’ll be

back in fifteen minutes.

He exits. Carlos checks the framing. Michelle quietly

enters to watch, standing inside the door behind Flavio who

observes silently.

84.

CARLOS

Okay, Papai, whenever you’re ready...

BOLSONARO

What do I say...?

MICHELLE

Speak from your heart, meu querido.

The camera is rolling, red-video light on phone, Eduardo

behind it. Bolsonaro takes a moment, then begins:

BOLSONARO

My fellow Brazilians, there’s a debate

tonight and unfortunately I can’t be

there. My place is empty. All I can say is

they have tried to silence me, but they

have not succeeded. Though wounded, I am

still here, with you. With all of you...

Tears roll down his cheeks. He takes a moment, tries to

stifle them, fighting it unsuccessfully.

BOLSONARO (CONT'D)

I can’t cry. I don’t want to cry.

CARLOS

-- Do you want to stop, Papai? --

BOLSONARO

No, son...

(Carlos gestures ‘keep

going’!)

I will confess it has been difficult...but

much is at stake...

A cord runs along the floor, from MICROPHONE connected to *

an amplifier whose wires lead outside.

164 EXT. HOSPITAL - NIGHT 164

LOUDSPEAKERS in the street outside BLARE his address.

PEOPLE listen, rapt with attention:

BOLSONARO (O.S.)

I just want to say what an honor it is to

serve my country. The country I love so

much. I have received many messages from

people... In all, I consider myself a

fortunate man. A man of God. I’m very

lucky to have my family beside me. To have

received so much love and support from

Brazilians, many of whom I don’t know...

85.

165 INT. LOBBY AREA - HOSPITAL - NIGHT 165

-- Lara, Benito, Baltasar, all the MEDIA stare at their

phones, watching Bolsonaro’s statement generated from his

room upstairs...someone puts the TV debate on mute...they

HEAR Bolsonaro’s address from the outside speakers...

166 INT. I.C.U. ROOM - NIGHT 166

He fights his tears --

BOLSONARO

To our opponents, I ask, ‘Why do you

attack us? Why does our opposition to your

orthodoxy provoke violence? Debate our

ideas, don’t stifle opposition. Brazil has

room for all of us.’

(takes a moment, then)

Thank you for everything. Thank you so

much -- “Brazil above everything, God

above everyone!”

-- Michelle, his sons, are all moved...

BACK TO:

167 INT. DEBATE STAGE 2 - NIGHT 167

PEOPLE check their phones, something’s spreading in the

audience. One man rises, gapes at his phone -- others

follow his example, hold their phones up to indicate that

something is breaking on social media.

SERGIO (ANOTHER CANDIDATE) *

I completely support what Mr. Alves has

just said. We must reject all acts of

violence in Brazil, and all pray for Jair

Bolsonaro’s full recovery --

As he drones on MORE AUDIENCE-MEMBERS leave. What’s on

social media is clearly more compelling than the debate --

CUT TO:

168 OMITTED 168

169 INT. PAULO PONTES HOME - NIGHT 169

A SMALL COCKTAIL PARTY has gathered to watch the debate.

Paulo looks around, phone in-hand, don’t they get it? This

is a disaster! He rears back, throws his phone with all his

might into the TV, SHATTERING IT! The SOUND continues --

PAULO PONTES

It’s a catastrophe!

86.

-- Paulo steps out of the room, the guests look at one

another, some grabbing their jackets to leave...One GUEST

looks out, watching:

170 EXT. COURTYARD OF PAULO PONTES HOME - NIGHT 170

A large courtyard bathed in colored light. Paulo makes his

way toward two MEN seated, TATO and JORGE. Obviously not

invited to the main gathering, they have been waiting. They

get up as Paulo approaches. He speaks to them,

emphatically. Tato and Jorge exchange a look.

It’s clear that Paulo is fed up and wants to escalate to

more drastic measures...

CUT TO:

171 EXT. HOSPITAL - NIGHT 171

PEOPLE CHEER, thrilled to see Bolsonaro on their phones.

DOLORES has set up a kind of altar with BOLSONARO’S PHOTO

on it, candles around it. She smiles, praying silently.

CUT TO:

172 INT. TV STUDIO - NIGHT 172

The TV BROADCASTER reports:

TV BROADCASTER (ANTONIO) *

-- It’s clear the winner of tonight’s

presidential debate was not present in the

auditorium at Sao Paulo. Jair Bolsonaro,

who has used social media so effectively

in his campaign, has done it again. The

post of him speaking from his hospital

room in Juiz De Fora has gone viral. The

people of Brazil have witnessed the man’s

humanity, his soul, and they seem, indeed,

very pleased by what they see --

CUT TO:

173 INT. SURGERY FLOOR WAITING AREA - NIGHT 173

THE SONS, HUGO, LUIS, MICHELLE, all watch the TV report and

are thrilled, and moved.

Eduardo claps an emotional Carlos on the back --

EDUARDO

You did it, Carlos!

CUT TO:

87.

174 INT. I.C.U. ROOM - NIGHT 174

GASPAR pulls the cord that flips off the PORTABLE TV

covering the same broadcast as above --

BOLSONARO

Hey, c’mon! --

GASPAR

-- Rest. Sleep.

(as he rolls the cord he

says, almost reluctantly)

Well done, amigo.

BOLSONARO

I shouldn’t have cried...

Gaspar sets the cord on the rolling stand, starts to roll

the TV out. Stops.

GASPAR

I see why people like you. You’re not the

same pre-packaged shit we get for

candidates. What you did was real. It was

human.

BOLSONARO

So I have your vote?

Gaspar pauses as he heads for the door to exit --

GASPAR

...Get some rest, TV star. Tomorrow we

start walking...

-- Bolsonaro smiles, pleased.

CUT TO:

175 EXT. ALLEY BEHIND HOSPITAL - NIGHT 175

A WORKER hoses down the alley. LARA paces outside the exit

door, reacts as FLAVIO and EDUARDO come out, approach --

FLAVIO

What do you want, Lara?

LARA

Some things that I want to share...

EDUARDO

Wait a second, you’re playing nice-nice

now? Is that what’s happening?

LARA

-- I’m trying to help you --

88.

Eduardo looks at Flavio, cackles sarcastically --

LARA (CONT'D)

You want the truth, I’ll tell you! I think

your father’s the worst thing that could

happen to Brazil. The absolute worst!

Politically.

She takes a moment, then:

LARA (CONT'D)

But your enemies, who I thought -- or

deceived myself into thinking -- were on a

higher moral plain, have shown their

colors to be, well, quite ugly. It’s a

great disappointment to me.

FLAVIO

They’re behind it, aren’t they? The Ruling

Party?

LARA

-- Wait! What? --

FLAVIO

They’re lock-step with Aurelio, working to

kill our father. Aren’t they?! They hired

Aurelio Barba!

LARA

That’s all conjecture.

FLAVIO

But it’s headed down the right path, isn’t

it?

EDUARDO

How can we prove it? How can we nail them?

She gestures for calm, starts to chuckle.

LARA

You need to peek in your own attic, boys.

Luis Alcantara, your staffer, right-hand

man, or is it left-hand, to your father?

He’s probably at his bedside right now,

right under your noses. He got me that

photo, and he doesn’t work for me. Someone

else told him to do that and God knows

what else...

As the brothers stare at her --

CUT TO:

89.

176 INT. HALLWAY OF I.C.U. - NIGHT 176

The Brothers march straight for LUIS at the desk romancing

a receptionist. He looks up, sees fire in Carlos’s eyes --

LUIS

-- Hugo! --

Hugo, nearby, starts over, wondering what’s going on.

FLAVIO

You’re fired, Luis! You’re done! Please

leave the hospital, leave us...

LUIS

I work for your father!

Carlos LEAPS, GRABS HIM, spins him into a wall -- but Hugo

intercedes -- ORDERLIES rush over.

EDUARDO

(to Orderlies)

It’s all right, it’s nothing --

Carlos shoves him. Eduardo, concerned Carlos will kill the *

guy, takes over --

LUIS

You’ve got this wrong. I’m protecting him--

EDUARDO

-- Take it like a man, go home.

(as Luis sputters some more)

CARLOS

Tell us who hired you. Who you’re working

for?

LUIS

-- Your father! --

Instead of waiting for the elevator, Carlos angrily drags

him to the stairwell. Hugo steps in, takes over --

HUGO

Go, Luis! Before Carlos throws you out the *

window! *

-- Luis looks back, pleading, then turns, leaves.

177 INT. LOBBY AREA - HOSPITAL - NIGHT 177

LUIS comes out the stairwell, straightening his jacket.

Some late-night media stragglers hang about, including

BALTASAR, the Reporter we’ve come to know, a few others.

90.

LUIS was headed out, but walks back, engages with the

Reporters who crowd around. He has news....

CUT TO:

177A A MONTAGE OF split-screen IMAGES, the MEDIA: 177A

-- NEWSPAPER HEADLINES FLIP past: “Questions arise about

Bolsonaro’s condition?” “How wounded is he?” “Why can’t we

interview him?”

-- IMAGES OF CROWD OUTSIDE HOSPITAL on TV, scrolling text

reads: CROWDS CONTINUE TO GROW IN SUPPORT OF BOLSONARO!

177B -- A TV BROADCAST flashes text across the lower screen: 177B

“Was the assassination attempt staged?”

-- Another headline: “DID BOLSONARO TEAM MAKE IT ALL UP?

ARE BRAZILIANS THE VICTIMS OF A HOAX?”

CUT TO:

178 INT. LOBBY OF HOSPITAL - DAY 178

BALTASAR has a coffee breakfast with Reporters, laughing,

having a good time.

Lara comes charging in from the lobby, straight for

Baltasar...

LARA

You know it’s bullshit, why’d you write

this --

(raises newspaper with

headline re: HOAX!)

-- Have you lost your senses? --

BALTASAR

You’ve been pressing, as we have, to get

up there and get proof the man’s not a

corpse. They tell us he’s too sick, too

feeble, the doctors won’t have it. Then

they release posts of him giving speeches

from his hospital bed! And surprise,

surprise, his poll numbers keep shooting

up!

(then, rising anger)

Show us the wounds, doctor! Bolsonaro

family! Let’s see the bloody scars for

ourselves! But don’t steal an election

based on a lie!!

Lara turns, walks away, heads outside. He calls after her: *

BALTASAR (CONT'D)

I’m becoming quite concerned about your

loyalties, my dear!!

91.

His cronies CACKLE at this --

CUT TO:

179 OMITTED 179

180 OMITTED 180

181 INT. I.C.U. ROOM - DAY 181

-- Bolsonaro, looking stronger, says to his sons:

BOLSONARO

They’re saying all this crap, conspiracy

theories, we need to counter them. Bring

them in here, I’ll show ‘em my bloody

scars, all right, and they can sniff my

intestines while they’re at it!

(starts to get out of bed,

winces, freezes in position)

I want out of here!

EDUARDO

What about a press conference? Show them

your wounds, do it from here, or

downstairs...

BOLSONARO

No, that justifies the skeptics. Hell with

them. I need to campaign, out there, in

public...

CARLOS

Papai, what if something happens? What if

your stitches break, you get sick again? I

don’t want that hanging over my head, none

of us do. We just want you to heal.

Bolsonaro sees the unremitting love that Carlos has for him

-- and it hits him hard.

BOLSONARO

I never showed you guys much affection

when you were kids. I never got any from

my father. That’s no excuse. But, we did

things together, went fishing, camped by

rivers, we did so many fun things.

CARLOS

-- We loved it --

FLAVIO

You’d get us to march in-step and salute

you.

(salutes)

Bolsonaro grins at the memory.

92.

BOLSONARO

Yes, you were my soldiers. My little

soldiers...

(then, after a moment)

Do you think they’ll try again?

This is said softly, almost with embarrassment. Doubts.

The sons look at one another. How do you answer such a

question?

CARLOS

We’ll protect you, Papai...

Bolsonaro nods, silent.

FLASH CUT TO:

181A AN OLD PHOTO of the young father, Bolsonaro, with his 181A

young boys, together on a camping trip.

CUT TO:

182 INT. HALLWAY OF I.C.U. - DAY 182

BOLSONARO walks, hooked up to a walker, aided by GASPAR.

His daughter’s RAG-DOLL is attached to the walker.

He moves slowly, hesitantly -- but he’s walking.

NURSES (including RENATA), ORDERLIES, other PATIENTS watch.

BOLSONARO

Thank you, thank you...

He keeps walking. A step at a time.

BOLSONARO (CONT'D)

(to a passerby)

Do I have your vote, friend?

GASPAR

Shameless, aren’t you?

BOLSONARO

Perhaps you hadn’t noticed I’m running for

office?

He smiles at more people. Gaspar whispers to him, sternly:

GASPAR

C’mon, faggot, move your ass!

BOLSONARO

(looks at him, amused)

What are you, some kind of fascist?

Harassing your patient? Not very nice. *

93.

This said while nodding to passersby -- some APPLAUD.

GASPAR

Pick up your pace! Walk like a man!

-- Bolsonaro does so. Watching, is NURSE RENATA. She

exchanges a look with Gaspar, both pleased.

DISSOLVE TO:

183 OMITTED 183

184 EXT. GARAGE, JUIZ DE FORA - NIGHT 184

A FOREMAN sits on a chair, smokes. TWO MEN APPROACH, notice

street DANCERS move to a percussive DRUM, we recognize...

TATO and JORGE. Tato gives the Drummer a few bucks, sits

and starts playing. Jorge speaks quietly with the Foreman

who glances around, opens the garage door to let them in.

JORGE waits for TATO who keeps slapping the drums, and he’s

damned good. Tired of waiting, Jorge goes inside --

185 INT. GARAGE, JUIZ DE FORA - NIGHT 185

-- PACKED with MEN and VEHICLES, vans, mini-buses, three-

wheel pickup trucks, regular pickups etc. being primed and

readied, revving, idling, hoods up, items tossed in back.

The men are RUFFIANS, MECHANICS. Jorge checks out a mini-

truck with bull-horn, speaker being screwed into the top of

the cab, nods to TATO who enters, notices:

A side-view mirror re-screwed into position, a tire *

replaced, air pumped into other tires, sparks fly as *

someone solders, gasoline being pumped into still another. *

PIPES, wrenches, batons, sticks, etc. are placed in

baskets. *

186 EXT. GARAGE, JUIZ DE FORA - NIGHT 186

The GARAGE DOOR is raised and VEHICLES loaded with RUFFIANS

roll out into the street.

TATO and JORGE are in the mini-truck with bull-horn and

speaker, ADVANCE into traffic, lead the convoy...sticks and

batons are pulled from baskets, handed out, held by

occupants who RATTLE THEM against the outside of the

vehicles repeatedly.

The CARAVAN of VEHICLES heads toward the hospital --

CUT TO:

94.

187 EXT. HOSPITAL - NIGHT 187

The lawn, parking lot, packed with PEOPLE, Bolsonaro

supporters. Tents, lights, cardboard shelters, activity, *

some asleep. PEOPLE turn, react, upon hearing:

VEHICLES loaded with RUFFIANS roll in from the street, a *

CLATTERING SOUND of sticks and batons drummed against the

vehicles, raises a racket!

ANA stares, with Teenagers (JULIA) nearby. ZICO frowns, *

rises to his feet. DOLORES turns, wonders what’s going on. *

THE LEAD TRUCK OF RUFFIANS BUSTS THROUGH THE GATE, *

shattering it. Followed by TATO’S VEHICLE, loudspeaker atop *

it. TATO (whose POV is critical, we must track w/him) gets *

out, pulls the mic attached to inside of car. *

RUFFIANS get out, shout at people on the lawn, pull batons, *

sticks etc. They stand along the outside, waiting. *

TATO speaks into mic, announces through BULLHORN: *

TATO (VIA BULL-HORN)

-- An immediate dispersal of this area has

been ordered! Return to your homes, your

towns, where you belong. This area is now

off limits! Please leave peaceably!!

PEOPLE exchange chatter, grab their things. Among them ZICO *

pulls up his guitar. DOLORES grabs her bags, not liking it. *

ANA *

Leave us alone!! *

ANA, DOLORES, swivel their heads to the opposite side as: *

TWO VEHICLES screech, stop, THUGS emerge carrying weapons. *

The order goes down-the-line to all THUGS & RUFFIANS -- *

-- RUFFIANS, clubs and batons in hand, CONVERGE on the *

crowd, pushing, shoving, threatening violence.

TWO LONE POLICEMEN (the rest are inside the hospital) blow

whistles TO STOP THE MELEE, but there’s not enough of them.

The RUFFIANS shove, prod, push, tear down anything in their

way, tents, signs, folding chairs, card-board shacks,

whatever and whoever is in their path. *

ZICO begins playing his guitar! In defiance!! *

TATO and JORGE direct the FOREMAN and OTHERS toward the

hospital entrance, on a separate mission. They make their *

way along and up the ramp, unimpeded, seeking entry... *

CROSSCUT WITH:

95.

188 INT. I.C.U. ROOM - NIGHT 188

BOLSONARO can HEAR the tumult outside.

BOLSONARO

What is that...?

Flavio and Eduardo stand frozen by what they’re HEARING.

THEY go to the window, see the fighting below.

Bolsonaro joins them, looks down. A hint of a smile comes

over his face.

BOLSONARO (CONT'D)

They’re going to come up here, my boys.

Let’s meet them downstairs, beat hell out

of them.

He turns to head out, Flavio and Eduardo stop him --

EDUARDO

No! You can’t --

BOLSONARO

-- C’mon, let’s kick their asses, Eduardo! *

FLAVIO opens the door, SEES the COPS who hear the noise

outside, unsure --

FLAVIO

You guys stay close!

(sees other COPS approach)

Nobody leaves my father, is that clear?

BOLSONARO

-- Give me a gun, I’ll pick them off from

up here!

EDUARDO

Calm down, you’re going nowhere, please --

FLAVIO

-- Stay with him, Eduardo!

-- The COPS remain. FLAVIO rushes down --

BACK TO:

189 EXT. HOSPITAL - NIGHT 189

PEOPLE PANIC, wondering which way to flee, bang into one

another. RUFFIANS destroy their belongings, toss them, *

scatter people. The “Mito” candle display is smashed. As is *

Dolores’s “alter”... SOME FIGHT BACK, throw things at the *

RUFFIANS who CLUB THEM. People run, scatter. *

96.

ONE SUPPORTER jumps the back of a Thug, spins him around, *

falls. The Thug turns on him, clubs him. *

A SUPPORTER shoves a RUFFIAN in the face, is clubbed by a *

THUG behind him. He falls. TWO THUGS step in to club him. *

TWO THUGS come at Zico as he plays his guitar. Zico stops *

playing, SWINGS HIS GUITAR at the TWO MEN, they back off. *

SMOKE BOMBS erupt, thrown by Thugs, rising smoke diffuses *

everything.

190 INT. LOBBY AREA - HOSPITAL - NIGHT 190

FLAVIO and HUGO cross the lobby, stop POLICEMEN from *

rushing out.

FLAVIO

NO! Stay! -- No one gets in --

POLICE SERGEANT *

They’re coming up the ramp! *

LARA, near the exit, shouts at POLICE SERGEANT. *

LARA

Do something?! *

HUGO gestures to COPS and POLICE SERGEANT to follow, heads *

outside. REPORTERS can’t help but follow -- *

190A EXT. RAMP OUTSIDE HOSPITAL ENTRANCE - NIGHT 190A *

-- HUGO EMERGES, recognizes TATO with Jorge (sunglasses), *

FOREMAN, other RUFFIANS, coming up the ramp. *

HUGO

Don’t let them in!

COPS, led by POLICE SERGEANT, SHOVE RUFFIANS back. TATO and *

TEAM CONVERGE, a SHOVING MATCH ensues. *

REPORTERS, LARA, emerge to record it! BALTASAR watches A *

THUG crack the camera with a club, HUGO grabs him, shoves *

him into the line of other Thugs forcing their momentum *

backward. *

HUGO then SHOVES TATO, wrenches a swinging club from him, *

tosses it -- Tato retreats, realizes there’s no give here, *

shouts to Jorge: *

TATO *

C’mon... *

The THUGS retreat down the ramp -- HUGO watches them beside *

POLICE SERGEANT, realizes where they’re going, then: *

97.

HUGO *

Leave some men here, bring the others! *

191 EXT. TUNNEL GATE, BACK ENTRANCE, HOSPITAL - NIGHT 191 *

-- AROUND BACK the same INTRUDERS led by TATO, rush along a *

tunnel toward a back gate entry. AT THE GATE a HOSPITAL *

WORKER tries to lock the chain link, but he’s too slow -- *

TATO and JORGE and FOREMAN converge, push the gate open, *

knock the WORKER backwards. Simultaneous: *

191A INT. BASEMENT - HOSPITAL - NIGHT 191A *

HUGO, POLICE SERGEANT, and COPS have emerged from the *

basement elevator, rush around the corner to meet the *

INTRUDERS -- *

191B EXT. TUNNEL GATE, BACK ENTRANCE, HOSPITAL - NIGHT 191B *

SWING THE GATE, forcing ATTACKERS BACK. HUGO and COPS meet *

them in the tunnel, wielding batons against batons, clubs *

against clubs! *

HUGO GRABS TATO again, Tato kicks at him, but Hugo is too

big and too strong, KNOCKS TATO TO THE GROUND. Hugo pummels

him a few more times before Tato scrambles to his feet, *

scurries off, looking around for Jorge, not seeing him -- *

-- As JORGE squeezes through the melee, into the building -- *

192 EXT. HOSPITAL - NIGHT 192 *

Amidst SWIRLING SMOKE, SUPPORTERS FIGHT BACK, some

effectively, hitting RUFFIANS with sticks, folding chairs,

whatever they have, kicking and flailing at them. *

ONE THUG KICKS A MAN who falls to his knees, clubs him, *

blood spurting.

ONE WOMAN (Karina?) keeps THUGS at bay, whacks them with

her purse.

OMITTED193 & 194

195 INT. BASEMENT - HOSPITAL - NIGHT 195 *

Somehow, JORGE (Tato’s partner, with sunglasses) has made *

it through alone, up the corridor, scurrying past COPS

blocking the doors, ducks into:

196 INT. SERVICE ELEVATOR - NIGHT 196

AN ORDERLY is behind a sleeping old woman patient in a *

wheelchair. JORGE hits the close button and the doors *

close, he looks at the Orderly and it’s not friendly.

98.

197 INT. SURGERY FLOOR - NIGHT 197

The doors open. JORGE, wearing the Orderly’s shirt, pushes

the wheelchair. CARLOS stares at him rolling toward I.C.U. *

Carlos points, starts toward JORGE. TWO COPS rush in. Jorge *

turns back into the elevator, the cops notice the ORDERLY

out cold on the elevator floor -- but Jorge KICKS THEM

BACK, forces the door closed, goes down --

198 EXT. HOSPITAL - NIGHT 198

-- POLICE CARS, with SIRENS, arrive. POLICEMEN rush out to

break up the melee. Among them we recognize LT. RAMOS (his *

POV important). *

RUFFIANS and THUGS disperse, run to their vehicles, head

out. Others race on foot to get out of there. *

FLAVIO (track his POV) comes OUT OF THE HOSPITAL, sees *

RUFFIANS depart -- *

-- DOLORES LIES splayed on the ground, her belongings *

spread around her. FLAVIO rushes to help her up -- *

FLAVIO

Come on, it’s all right now... *

-- He helps Dolores up as she grabs her bags, etc. She’s

bleeding. He carefully directs her toward the hospital.

LARA watches Flavio take her toward the hospital. Lara *

seems almost in shock at what she’s witnessed. How could

this happen?

DISSOLVE TO:

199 EXT. HOSPITAL - DAY 199

Morning has broken. The lawn, parking lot, are completely

empty of people. Much of it cordoned off. POLICE on the

fringes still, COP CARS block the streets.

Trash, paper, debris, blow on the wind....

-- It looks like the aftermath of a combat zone --

CUT TO:

200 INT. I.C.U. ROOM - DAY 200

Bolsonaro, seated in a chair, looking stronger, MICHELLE

leans over his shoulder, nuzzling him.

MICHELLE

Laura wants her father back. Her father,

my husband. We want you home.

99.

BOLSONARO

I want that, too...more than anything...

MICHELLE

We don’t care if you’re President.

She comes around, looks him in the face. After a moment:

BOLSONARO

I care. Brazil cares. Look what they did

to those people out there. What they did

to me.

MICHELLE

Come home.

BOLSONARO

Two weeks. I will campaign for two weeks.

Then I’m yours.

MICHELLE

(stands)

What if you win?

He grins, a bit ashamed by his vanity, as if to say, “We

shall see.” She smiles, nods. She knows him.

MICHELLE (CONT'D)

Flavio is taking me to be with our

daughter. When you come to Sao Paulo I

will campaign with you. But you’d better

win. Considering all we’ve been through...

(then, off his look)

You had better win.

She leaves, taking her travel bag...

CUT TO:

201 INT. I.C.U. ROOM - DAY 201

BOLSONARO is before the mirror, buttons his dress shirt.

Dressed to leave. Gaspar helps him put on a sports

jacket...

GASPAR

Once you walk out that door you’re a

target again.

BOLSONARO

My wife believes the same. Maybe the next

guy will have mercy and just blow my head

off.

GASPAR

Do you ever have doubts?

100.

BOLSONARO

(stops)

“A politician must have the aura, the *

magic, the confidence, of invincibility.”

GASPAR

But you have doubts? Yes?

BOLSONARO

I keep them to myself.

Gaspar hears him -- they start for the door to exit. (A

cane for Bolsonaro? Which he dumps upon seeing Reporters

downstairs?) Gaspar opens the door, the ORDERLIES and NURSE

RENATA await --

-- Bolsonaro stops before the door, steps back, motions to

Gaspar...

BOLSONARO (CONT'D)

Not yet...

Gaspar shuts the door, steps out. Bolsonaro takes a moment.

A prayer, solitude, doubts? -- (Should he dump the cane

here before walking out?)

CUT TO:

202 INT. DR. TAVARES PRIVATE OFFICE - DAY 202

-- Flavio and Eduardo with Dr. Tavares and JONAS, Hospital *

Administrator:

DR. TAVARES

I will not, I can not, authorize release!

FLAVIO

Doctor, we have no choice.

Dr. Tavares and Hospital Administrator, JONAS, exchange *

looks of apprehension.

EDUARDO

The media’s saying he’s not hurt! That

we’ve participated in some great scam to

gain sympathy!

FLAVIO

(to Dr Tavares)

He’s walking out of here. Today.

Flavio turns to exit --

DR. TAVARES

Wait!

(Flavio turns back)

(MORE)

101.

DR. TAVARES (CONT'D)

How about this? He’s not being released,

merely transferred. That I will authorize.

FLAVIO

-- Transfer? --

DR. TAVARES

He needs continuing care. Albert Einstein

hospital in Sao Paulo will handle it.

They’ll check him in, monitor him...I know

the doctors there. It’s the only way. At

least until the election. After that, more

surgery is in order.

JONAS *

...This is fair...

The Brothers exchange a look. Nod.

CUT TO:

203 INT. LOBBY AREA - HOSPITAL - DAY 203

Lara’s PHONE BUZZES. She looks at the screen: NO-CALLER ID

again...

LARA (INTO PHONE)

Hello?!

TATO (O.S. THRU PHONE)

They’re moving him. You know that, don’t

you? Which way is he coming out?

LARA (INTO PHONE)

He’s leaving? *

CROSSCUT WITH:

204 INT. HOTEL ACROSS FROM HOSPITAL - DAY 204

TATO is at the window, phone in-hand. The hospital is

across the street, the barricaded lawn strewn with debris

between the two buildings.

LARA (O.S. THRU PHONE)

Are you here? Where are you?

TATO (INTO PHONE)

He’s coming out the back. See if you can

get a picture this time...

LARA

Fuck you!

She CLICKS out. Tato looks at his phone, turns. JORGE is

seated, swings the cylinder out on his revolver, confirming

it’s indeed loaded, then swings the cylinder shut.

102.

TATO unpacks his gun, checks it as well --

CUT TO:

205 INT. LOBBY AREA - HOSPITAL - DAY 205

LARA moves past, goes to the elevators...waits, checks her

watch...goes up a few steps, hear’s nothing, then heads *

downstairs. Baltasar notices, suspicious. He rises, joined *

by other Reporters. They follow... *

206 INT. HALLWAY OF I.C.U. - DAY 206

BOLSONARO steps out of his room, holding his daughter’s Rag-

Doll, met by his sons, FLAVIO, EDUARDO, and CARLOS. DR.

TAVARES and the HOSPITAL ADMINISTRATOR are present along

with TWO POLICEMEN, TWO ORDERLIES, and NURSE RENATA.

Bolsonaro hugs Gaspar warmly...

BOLSONARO

...Careful, I might get your vote yet...

He shakes hands with Dr. Tavares --

BOLSONARO (CONT'D)

Thank you, Doctor.

DR. TAVARES

Be well, my prize patient. I’ll make sure

the doctors in Sao Paulo keep a close eye.

-- Bolsonaro nods, then thanks the Hospital Administrator

and Nurse Renata.

NURSE RENATA

God be with you.

BOLSONARO

(turns to his sons)

-- Let’s go --

They start one direction, but an Orderly, ELIANA, directs *

them in the opposite direction...

ELIANA *

We’ll take the service elevator...

As they go Bolsonaro’s excitement is palpable, he’s getting

back in the game --

CUT TO:

207 INT. BASEMENT - HOSPITAL - DAY 207 *

-- BOLSONARO emerges with his sons, the Orderlies, and *

POLICEMEN. They head toward the back tunnel gate exit. *

103.

Lara comes downstairs beside the elevators, calls out: *

LARA

Jair Bolsonaro!

Bolsonaro picks up his pace. Others look back, get between

him and her, move quicker...

CARLOS

Remember, Papai, we get in the car and go.

No lingering about...

Bolsonaro nods. Meanwhile, Lara is supported by: *

OTHER REPORTERS rush over, Baltasar, who see what’s *

happening. But Bolsonaro and entourage are heading out the

back -- (still determining where this door will be). *

208 EXT. STREET IN BACK OF HOSPITAL - DAY 208 *

-- THE SUV waits, idling, HUGO and ZICO inside...

A HOSPITAL GROUP is there, including DOLORES, bandaged from

her wounds the other night. She gives him flowers.

BOLSONARO

(in Amazon dialect)

Thank you, Dolores...

He kisses her -- CARLOS is especially nervous, wants his

father in the car --

-- Lara comes outside now, takes pics. The other Reporters, *

including Baltasar, call to him:

BALTASAR

Senhor Bolsonaro, a few words?

He ignores, says quick goodbyes to hospital staff. Then:

PEOPLE arrive, rapidly filling the street, the word has *

spread. More PEOPLE rush to see him, calling: “Mito! ”

His family, POLICE, try to form a protective ring around *

him.

EDUARDO

Get in the car, Father...

Hugo gets out of the SUV. Bolsonaro hands Eduardo the

flowers, and his daughter’s Rag-Doll. He can’t help

himself, gripping people’s hands, receiving well-wishes. He

opens his shirt slightly, shows his wound to them. Among

them we recognize the Women interviewed before the rally.

BOLSONARO

Look what they did to me? Look at this --

104.

He widens the shirt to give a better view. Carlos bulls his

way closer.

CARLOS

(reaches to cover the wound)

-- Papai, please... C’mon, get in the car!

BOLSONARO

Just give me a few minutes.

He moves past his protection, deeper into the CROWD, takes

a selfie with TWO TEENAGERS, hugs (carefully) a WOMAN and

her INFANTS.

BOLSONARO (CONT'D)

(to Woman)

Are you registered to vote?

(she nods, he indicates her

kids)

Register them, too...

He keeps going, deeper into the throng -- grasping hands,

thanking people -- toward the alley mouth that opens into

the street that borders the hospital...

209 EXT. STREET OUTSIDE HOSPITAL - DAY 209

A THRONG OF PEOPLE have appeared, call to him.

-- TATO and JORGE are among the crowd, moving separately,

sharks headed toward Bolsonaro --

LARA sees TATO getting closer. She looks to the POLICEMEN --

LARA

That man, in the hat! Stop him!!

-- THE POLICEMEN’s eyes comb the crowd, separated by a mob

of Bolsonaro’s supporters, well-wishers, they shrug.

-- HUGO gets out of the car, sees the cops moving slowly,

then sees LARA, and TATO further down, recognizes him.

LARA, taking the initiative, bulls her way through, past

people, right up to Tato.

Lara stands before him, looks in his face. He looks back,

sticks his gun in her gut -- an elongated moment -- sees *

Policemen getting closer -- sees HUGO coming -- turns,

moves off quickly, stuffing his gun in his pocket.

JORGE, his partner-in-crime, does the same. Aborts. They

both disappear into the throng.

HUGO sees LT. RAMOS and COPS nearby, confers with them.

They move in the direction the suspects disappeared.

105.

BOLSONARO keeps going, up the street, amongst the masses,

thrilled, gaining strength with each step.

His sons just watch, shake their heads, amazed.

-- ‘The Legend’ can not be stopped --

OUR VIEW NOW is from above, seeing him in the crowd below,

that stretches up the avenue as far as we can see.

THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE there to see ‘Mito’....

CUT TO:

210 INT. HOTEL ACROSS FROM HOSPITAL - DAY 210

TATO and JORGE hastily grab their things, duffel bag, etc.

preparing to leave. Tato is on the phone: *

TATO *

I did what I could, there were too many *

people, too much protection, I told you *

this but you wouldn’t hear it -- *

210A INT. STEPS OF HOTEL ACROSS FROM HOSPITAL - DAY 210A

LT. RAMOS and TEAM OF POLICE quickly and quietly ascend the

stairs. With them is HUGO. Watching from below is the

PROPRIETOR who has given them the room number.

210B INT. HOTEL ACROSS FROM HOSPITAL 210B

TATO hears something, freezes, lowers his phone, looks *

toward JORGE, also frozen. He reaches for his gun. *

THE DOOR BURSTS INWARD, LT. RAMOS FIRES TWICE. DOUBLE-TAP!

-- TATO and JORGE drop from precise fire. POLICE RUSH

FORWARD, check the bodies, both dead -- then search the

place. Lt. Ramos looks at his handiwork, Hugo beside him.

CUT TO:

211 A FINAL CRAWL COMES OVER A BLACK SCREEN: 211

FINAL CRAWL

On October 28, 2018 Jair Bolsonaro is

elected President of Brazil.

We see actual IMAGES OF THE INAUGURATION of BOLSONARO,

Michelle at his side.... Other pertinent IMAGES...

FINAL CRAWL (CONT'D)

The assassin, Aurelio Barba, is found ‘not

guilty’ by a Brazilian court by reason of

insanity...

CUT TO:

106.

212 INT. PAULO PONTES HOME - DAY 212

THE INAGURATION plays on Paulo’s office TV. The room is

dark as we pull back...

PAULO opens the door, greets a GROUP OF IMPORTANT MEN who

enter. This is a secret meeting. Among the group:

A SLENDER MAN, bald, serious, self-righteous in his

demeanor. He could be a Supreme Court Justice. Could be.

They settle around a table. Paulo goes to the TV and turns

off the inauguration. The TV goes black --

CUT TO:

213 THE FINAL CRAWL CONTINUES: 213

FINAL CRAWL

An investigation finds that the assassin

acted alone, but the inquiry was

incomplete and the investigation “left out

many issues.”

In 2022 Bolsonaro loses his bid for re- *

election by one-and-a-half percentage

points. Charges of election tampering and

fraud are rampant. Demonstrations take

place throughout Brazil, mostly peaceful.

But many are arrested.

Bolsonaro is charged with an attempted *

coup in 2025, convicted, and given a *

prison term of 43 years by Brazil’s *

Supreme Court. *

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THE END *