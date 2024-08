SpaceX, Twitter and electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on as he speaks during his visit at the Vivatech technology startups and innovation fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, on June 16, 2023. Tesla reported a jump in second-quarter profits July 19, 2023 as a series of price cuts translated into sharply higher car sales. Elon Musk's electric vehicle company reported profits of $2.7 billion, up 20 percent on the year-ago level. While profit margins fell from the prior quarter following price cuts, the results still topped analyst estimates.

crédito: (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP)