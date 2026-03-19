BR-381 terá 50 radares em operação a partir do fim de março; veja data

Os radares de fiscalização eletrônica de velocidade instalados na BR-381, entre Caeté (MG) e Governador Valadares (MG), já estão em fase final de homologação e aferição. A informação é da concessionária Nova 381.

Segundo a empresa, os equipamentos estarão aptos para funcionamento a partir do dia 28 de março. No entanto, a data de início das autuações ainda será definida pela Polícia Rodoviária Federal (PRF).

A Prefeitura de Ipatinga (MG), no Vale do Rio Doce, informou que os radares devem começar a operar já no sábado (28/3). A PRF foi procurada pela reportagem para confirmar a data, mas ainda não respondeu.

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Ao todo, foram instalados 50 equipamentos ao longo do trecho, passando por municípios como Governador Valadares, Ipatinga, Nova Era (MG), João Monlevade (MG) e São Gonçalo do Rio Abaixo (MG). Confira a localização: