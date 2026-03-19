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RADARES NA 381

BR-381 terá 50 radares em operação a partir do fim de março; veja data

Equipamentos entram em operação no fim do mês, mas início das multas depende da PRF

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Wellington Barbosa
Wellington Barbosa
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Jornalista formado pela UFMG
19/03/2026 10:19

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Vista aérea da praça de pedágio em João Monlevade (MG), na BR-381
Ao todo, foram instalados 50 equipamentos ao longo do trecho entre Caeté e Governador Valadares crédito: Leandro Couri/EM/D.A Press

Os radares de fiscalização eletrônica de velocidade instalados na BR-381, entre Caeté (MG) e Governador Valadares (MG), já estão em fase final de homologação e aferição. A informação é da concessionária Nova 381.

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Segundo a empresa, os equipamentos estarão aptos para funcionamento a partir do dia 28 de março. No entanto, a data de início das autuações ainda será definida pela Polícia Rodoviária Federal (PRF).

A Prefeitura de Ipatinga (MG), no Vale do Rio Doce, informou que os radares devem começar a operar já no sábado (28/3). A PRF foi procurada pela reportagem para confirmar a data, mas ainda não respondeu.

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Ao todo, foram instalados 50 equipamentos ao longo do trecho, passando por municípios como Governador Valadares, Ipatinga, Nova Era (MG), João Monlevade (MG) e São Gonçalo do Rio Abaixo (MG). Confira a localização: 

  1. BR 381 – KM 152+310 - GOVERNADORVALADARES
  2. BR 381 – KM 156+840 - GOVERNADORVALADARES
  3. BR 381 – KM 158+570 - GOVERNADORVALADARES
  4. BR 381 – KM 161+650 - GOVERNADORVALADARES
  5. BR 381 – KM 164+775 - GOVERNADORVALADARES
  6. BR 381 – KM 166+630 - GOVERNADORVALADARES
  7. BR 381 – KM 167+090 - GOVERNADORVALADARES
  8. BR 381 – KM 182+660 - PERIQUITO
  9. BR 381 – KM 191+270 - PERIQUITO
  10. BR 381 – KM 205+200 - NAQUE
  11. BR 381 – KM 243+870 - SANTANA DO PARAÎSO
  12. BR 381 – KM 247+800 - IPATINGA
  13. BR 381 – KM 249+050 - IPATINGA
  14. BR 381 – KM 249+870 - IPATINGA
  15. BR 381 – KM 250+775 - IPATINGA
  16. BR 381 – KM 251+700 - IPATINGA
  17. BR 381 – KM 252+280 - IPATINGA
  18. BR 381 – KM 271+800 - JAGUARAÇU
  19. BR 381 – KM 287+926 - ANTÖNIO DIAS
  20. BR 381 – KM 296+045 - ANTONIO DIAS
  21. BR 381 – KM 310+350 - NOVA ERA
  22. BR 381 – KM 315+765 - NOVA ERA
  23. BR 381 – KM 319+980 - NOVA ERA
  24. BR 381 – KM 323+375 - NOVA ERA
  25. BR 381 – KM 324+690 - NOVA ERA
  26. BR 381 – KM 325+840 - NOVA ERA
  27. BR 381 – KM 326+425 - NOVA ERA
  28. BR 381 – KM 327+040 - NOVA ERA
  29. BR 381 – KM 327+940 - NOVA ERA
  30. BR 381 – KM 331+000 - NOVA ERA
  31. BR 381 – KM 333+455 - BELA VISTA DE MINAS
  32. BR 381 – KM 337+140 - BELA VISTA DE MINAS
  33. BR 381 – KM 338+685 - BELA VISTA DE MINAS
  34. BR 381 – KM 341+220 - JOAO MONLEVADE
  35. BR 381 – KM 343+710 - JOAO MONLEVADE
  36. BR 381 – KM 349+095 - JOÂO MONLEVADE
  37. BR 381 – KM 352+120 - JOAO MONLEVADE
  38. BR 381 – KM 354+625 - JOAO MONLEVADE
  39. BR 381 – KM 355+145 - JOÂO MONLEVADE
  40. BR 381 – KM 355+905 - SÂO GONALO DO RIO ABAIXO
  41. BR 381 – KM 357+782 - SÂO GONÇALO DO RIO ABAIXO
  42. BR 381 – KM 359+025 - SAO GONÇALO DO RIO ABAIXO
  43. BR 381 – KM 359+345 - SAO GONÇALO DO RIO ABAIXO
  44. BR 381 – KM 361+595 - SÂO GONÇALO DO RIO ABAIXO
  45. BR 381 – KM 361+825 - SÂO GONÇALO DO RIO ABAIXO
  46. BR 381 – KM 362+510 - SAO GONÇALO DO RIO ABAIXO
  47. BR 381 – KM 364+570- SÂO GONÇALO DO RIO ABAIXO
  48. BR 381 – KM 364+940 - SÂO GONALO DO RIO ABAIXO
  49. BR 381 – KM 374+210 - SAO GONÇALO DO RIO ABAIXO
  50. BR 381 – KM 375+315 - SAO GONÇALO DO RIO ABAIXO

Tópicos relacionados:

br-381 estradas fiscalizacao radar rodovias

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