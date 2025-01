(FILES) Swedish head coach of the English team Sven-Goran Eriksson looks on during a training session at the Mittelbergstadion in Buhlertal 28 June 2006. Former England football manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and has at best "maybe a year" to live, he said on January 11, 2024. The 75-year-old Swede, who has managed a slew of high-profile teams and took England to World Cup quarter-finals in 2002 and 2006, announced in February last year that he was stepping back from public appearances "due to health. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

crédito: AFP