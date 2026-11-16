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Grammy 2027 é dominado por Raye e tem Anitta entre os indicados

Prêmio anunciou seus concorrentes nesta segunda (16/11) com destaque para a britânica Raye (com 11 indicações) e a espanhola Rosalía (com 9)

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16/11/2026 13:48

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A britânica Raye tem maior número de indicações nesta edição do Grammy (11) incluindo Álbum do Ano
A britânica Raye tem maior número de indicações nesta edição do Grammy (11) incluindo Álbum do Ano crédito: Redes Sociais/Reprodução

SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) - A cantora Raye foi o principal nome entre os indicados à 69ª edição do Grammy, com 11 menções. A britânica, que concorreu a artista revelação no ano passado, agora disputa as três principais categorias da premiação -álbum, música e gravação do ano- em 2027.

Fique por dentro das notícias que importam para você!

 

O Grammy divulgou na manhã desta segunda-feira (16) a lista completa de indicados à sua próxima edição, marcada para 7 de fevereiro do ano que vem, em Los Angeles. Dois brasileiros vão concorrer na premiação americana -Anitta, com "Equilibrium", concorre ao melhor álbum de música global e Elaine Elias ao melhor álbum de jazz latino.

Além de Raye, que igualou o recorde de Beyoncé, em 2025, como a mulher com mais indicações em uma edição, quem também se destacou foi Rosalía, que recebeu nove menções. A cantora espanhola, com o álbum "Lux", foi indicada em todas as categorias possíveis, e também vai disputar os principais prêmios na cerimônia.

 

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Depois delas, os nomes de maior destaque foram Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo e Phoebe Bridgers, cada uma com sete indicações. Bruno Mars, Leon Thomas e Olivia Dean vêm na sequência, concorrendo cada um deles em seis categorias.

Taylor Swift recebeu menos indicações, mas concorre em todos os principais prêmios. Seu disco "The Life of a Showgirl" disputa o álbum do ano, enquanto as músicas "The Fate of Ophelia" e "I Knew It, I Knew You" podem levar, respectivamente, gravação e música do ano.

No quarto prêmio de maior importância do Grammy, o de artista revelação, Ella Langley surge como favorita, pelo total de indicações que recebeu. Correm por foram as bandas de Angine de Poitrine e Geese, além das cantoras pop Slayyyter e Sienna Spiro, do rapper Don Toliver, da cantora indie Remi Wolf e do grupo The Womack Sisters.

Veja abaixo a lista de indicados às principais categorias do Grammy 2026:

GRAVAÇÃO DO ANO

  • "Man I Need" - Olivia Dean

  • "Choosin? Texas" - Ella Langley

  • "I Just Might" - Bruno Mars

  • "Where is My Husband!" - Raye

  • "The Cure" - Olivia Rodrigo

  • "Berghain" - Rosalía, Björk, Yves Tumor

  • "The Fate of Ophelia" - Taylor Swift

  • "Dracula" - Tame Impala, Jennie

ÁLBUM DO ANO

  • "Lost Weekend" - Phoebe Bridgers

  • "The Art of Loving" - Olivia Dean

  • "Dandelion" - Ella Langley

  • "The Romantic" - Bruno Mars

  • "This Music May Contain Hope." - Raye

  • "You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So In Love" - Olivia Rodrigo

  • "Lux (Complete Works)" - Rosalía

  • "The Life of a Showgirl" - Taylor Swift

MÚSICA DO ANO

  • "Berghain" - Roalísa, Bjork e Yves Tumor (compositores: Björk Gudmundsdóttir, Noah Goldstein, Jake Miller, Rosalía Vila Tobella e Dylan Wiggins)

  • "Choosin? Texas" - Ella Langley (compositores: Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley e Joybeth Taylor)

  • "The Cure" - Olivia Rodrigo (compositores: Daniel Nigro e Olivia Rodrigo)

  • "Hate That I Made You Love Me" - Ariana Grande (compositores: Ariana Grande, Max Martin e Ilya Salmanzadeh)

  • "I Knew It, I Knew You" - Taylor Swift (compositores: Jack Antonoff e Taylor Swift)

  • "Man I Need" - Olivia Dean (compositores: Olivia Dean, Tobias Jesso Jr. e Zach Nahome)

  • "Risk it All" - Bruno Mars (compositores: Dernst Emile II, James Fauntelero, Philip Lawrence e Bruno Mars)

  • "Where Is My Husband!" - Raye (compositores: Rachel Keen e Mike Sabath)

ARTISTA REVELAÇÃO

  • Angine de Poitrine

  • Geese

  • Ella Langley

  • Slayyyter

  • Sienna Spiro

  • Don Toliver

  • Remi Wolf

  • The Womack Sisters

PRODUTOR DO ANO, NÃO-CLÁSSICO

  • Tony Berg

  • Dernst "D?Mile" Emile II

  • Noah Goldstein

  • Miranda Lambert

  • Mike Sabath

COMPOSITOR DO ANO, NÃO-CLÁSSICO

  • Amy Allen

  • Edgar Barrera

  • Raye

  • Joybeth Taylor

  • Theron Thomas

MELHOR PERFORMANCE POP SOLO

  • "Man I Need" - Olivia Dean

  • "Risk It All" - Bruno Mars

  • "Where Is My Husband!" - Raye

  • "The Cure" - Olivia Rodrigo

  • "Sauvignon Blanc" - Rosalía

MELHOR PERFORMANCE POP EM DUO OU GRUPO

  • "Runway" - Lady Gaga, Doechii

  • "Bring Your Love" - Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter

  • "Click Clack Symphony" - Raye, Hans Zimmer

  • "The Life of a Showgirl" - Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter

  • "Dracula" - Tame Impala, Jennie

MELHOR ÁLBUM POP VOCAL

  • "The Art of Loving" - Olivia Dean

  • "Petal" - Ariana Grande

  • "The Romantic" - Bruno Mars

  • "This Music May Contain Hope." - Raye

  • "You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So In Love" - Olivia Rodrigo

MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE POP VOCAL TRADICIONAL

  • "A Couple Minutes" - Olivia Dean

  • "For Good" - Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande

  • "Madwoman" - Laufey

  • "I Hate The Way I Look Today." - Raye

  • "All That's Left" - Nicole Zuraitis com Gilad Hekselman

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE POP VOCAL TRADICIONAL

  • "Good Grief" - Sara Bareilles

  • "The Boys of Dungeon Lane" - Paul McCartney

  • "Better Broken" - Sarah McLachlan

  • "An Offering: Live at Speakeasy Studios" - Leslie Odom Jr.

  • "Whatever?s Clever!" - Charlie Puth

MELHOR GRAVAÇÃO DE DANCE POP

  • "Blue Moon" - Zara Larsson

  • "Danceteria" - Madonna

  • "Life Boat" - Raye

  • "Dance?" - Slayyyter

  • "Too Easy" - Tinashe

MELHOR GRAVAÇÃO DE DANCE/ELETRÔNICA

  • "Lights Burn Dimmer" - Fred Again..

  • "I Feel So Free" - Madonna

  • "Crank" - Slayyyter

  • "My Old Ways" - Tame Impala

  • "Melatonin" - Tinashe

  • "Music" - Underscores

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE DANCE/ELETRÔNICA

  • "Confessions II" - Madonna

  • "Sexistential" - Robyn

  • "Soma" - Skrillex

  • "Wor$t Girl in America" - Slayyyter

  • "Deadbeat" - Tame Impala

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK

  • "Vol. II" - Angine de Poitrine

  • "Your Favorite Toy" - Foo Fighters

  • "The Wow! Signal" - Muse

  • "Foreign Tongues" - Rolling Stones

  • "Frozen Charlotte" - Jack White

MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE ROCK

  • "Sarniezz" - Angine de Poitrine

  • "Lost Boyz" - Phoebe Bridgers

  • "Trinidad" - Geese

  • "What?s Wrong With Me" - Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith

  • "In the Stars" - Rolling Stones

MELHOR MÚSICA DE ROCK

  • "In the Stars" - Rolling Stones

  • "Lost Boys" - (Phoebe Bridgers)

  • "My Only Angel" - Aerosmith, Yngblud

  • "Streets of Minneapolis - Radio Mix" - Bruce Springsteen

  • "Trinidad" - Geese

  • "What?s Wrong With Me" - Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith

  • "Your Favorite Toy" - Foo Fighters

MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA

  • "FabienK" - Angine de Poitrine

  • "Kill Me" - Phoebe Bridgers

  • "Au Pays Du Cocaine" - Geese

  • "Reliquia" - Rosalía

  • "Showbiz" - Hayley Williams

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA

  • "I Must Be Dreaming" - Alabama Shakes

  • "Lost Weekend" - Phoebe Bridgers

  • "Music, Fashion, Film" - Charli XCX

  • "Getting Killed" - Geese

  • "The Mountain" - Gorillaz

  • "Lux (Complete Works)" - Rosalía

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE R&B

  • "Brown (The Chocolate Edition)" - Chris Brown

  • "When the City Sleeps" - Alex Isley

  • "Kehlani" - Kehlani

  • "Saturday Night" - P.J. Morton

  • "To Whom This May Concern" - Jill Scott

MELHOR MÚSICA DE R&B

  • "Let Me" - Victoria Monét

  • "My Muse" - Leon Thomas

  • "Out The Window" - Kehlani

  • "Pressha" - Jill Scott

  • "What You Need" - Tems

MELHOR PERFORMANCE SOLO DE R&B

  • "Morning Dew (Donk)" - Beyoncé

  • "Out the Window" - Kehlani

  • "Let Me" - Victoria Monét

  • "Pressha" - Jill Scott

  • "What You Need" - Tems

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE R&B PROGRESSIVO

  • "Bernarr." - Durand Bernarr

  • "Waves" - Moonchild

  • "The Last Balloon" - Tank and the Bangas

  • "Pholks" - Leon Thomas

  • "Distracted" - Thundercat

MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE R&B EM DUO, GRUPO OU COLABORAÇÃO

  • "Fallin?" - Chris Brown com Leon Thomas

  • "47th Street" - Lalah Hathaway com J. Ivy

  • "Sweet Nuthins" - Kehlani com Leon Thomas

  • "Mess" - P.J. Morton com Keyon Harrold

  • "To B Honest" - Jill Scott com JID

MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE R&B TRADICIONAL

  • "I Found Myself" - Durand Bernarr

  • "Can?t Let Go" - Lalah Hathaway

  • "Beautiful People" - Jill Scott

  • "My Muse" - Leon Thomas

  • "If I Let You" - The Womack Sisters

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE RAP

  • "Dillagence II" - Busta Rhymes (com J Dilla)

  • "Am I the Drama?" - Cardi B

  • "God Gotta Afro and Gold Hoops" - Rapsody

  • "Octane" - Don Toliver

  • "Everything is a Lot" - Wale

  • "Bully (Deluxe)" - Kanye West (Ye)

MELHOR MÚSICA DE RAP

  • "E85" - Don Toliver

  • "Errtime" - Cardi B

  • "Girl, Get Up." - Doechii com SZA

  • "Let ?Em Know" - T.I.

  • "Spend Dat" - Yung Miami

MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE RAP

  • "Good Flirts" - Baby Keem com Kendrick Lamar e Momo Boyd

  • "Errtime" - Cardi B

  • "Run It Back!!" - De La Soul com Nas

  • "Let ?Em Know" - T.I.

  • "Body" - Don Toliver

MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE RAP MELÓDICO

  • "This Woman" - Busta Rhymes e J Dilla com D?Angelo

  • "Safe" - Cardi B com Kehlani

  • "Girl, Get Up." - Doechii com SZA

  • "E85" - Don Toliver

  • "Watching Us" - Wale com Leon Thomas

MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE HEAVY METAL

  • "The Edge of Perfection" - Anthrax

  • "Hive Mind" - Knocked Loose, Denzel Curry

  • "Your Ghost Again" - Mastodon

  • "Let There Be Shred" - Megadeth

  • "End of You" - Poppy, Amy Lee, Courtney Laplante

MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE POP ASIÁTICO

  • "Sunset Kiss" - Babymetal, Polyphia

  • "Unang Kilig" - BIN

  • "Bang Bang" - IVE

  • "404 (New Era)" - KIIIKIII

  • "Yes" - Lisa

  • "Visa" - SB19

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA GLOBAL

  • "Equilibrivm" - Anitta

  • "Oriadé" - Davido

  • "Hope!!" - Angélique Kidjo

  • "Starrgirl" - Ayra Starr

  • "Love Is a Kingdom" - Tems

MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE JAZZ

  • "In Walked Bud" - Jon Batiste

  • "Good Life - Tamron Hall Main Title Theme" - The Baylor Project

  • "Sophisticated Lady" - Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest e Jules Buckley

  • "The Lady is a Tramp" - Deborah Silver e Diane Schur

  • "I Get Along With You Very Well (Except Sometimes)" - Nicole Zuraitis, Christian McBride, Gilad Hekselman e Dan Pugach

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE JAZZ VOCAL

  • "For Dinah" - Ledisi

  • "The Wise Ones" - Gretchen Parlato

  • "Live at Jazz at Lincoln Center" - Catherine Russell

  • "With Every Breath I Take" - Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest e Jules Buckley

  • "The Devil I Knew" - Nicole Zuraitis

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL

  • "Monk Movements" - Jon Batiste

  • "We Dream" - Lakecia Benjamin

  • "Forever Yours: The Farewell Performance (Live)" - Chick Corea

  • "Leave That in There" - Sullivan Fortner

  • "Side-Eye III+" - Pat Metheny

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE GRANDE CONJUNTO DE JAZZ

  • "Paco de Lucía, Music for Big Band (Live)" - Alex Conde

  • "In the Brass Palace" - Kurt Elling e WDR Big Band

  • "Jim McNeely Expeditions" - Frankfurt Radio Big Band e Jim McNeely

  • "25 Years of Phatness" - Gordon Goodwin?s Big Phat Band

  • "Oracles" - Helen Sung Big Band e Helen Sung

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE JAZZ LATINO

  • "Filin" - Melissa Aldana

  • "Ao Vivo (Live)" - Eliane Elias

  • "Monk Con Clave" Carlos Henriquez com Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Pedrito Martinez, Anthony Almonte, Osmany Paredes, Jeremy Bosch e Robert Rodriguez

  • "Gonzalo Plays Pino" - Gonzalo Rubalcaba

  • "El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 3" - Miguel Zenón e Luis Perdomo

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE JAZZ ALTERNATIVO

  • "Trip the Night Fantastic" - Terri Lyne Carrington e Social Science

  • "Who Asked?" - Domi e JD Beck

  • "Purpose" - Terrace Martin e Marcus Gilmore

  • "Oh Snap" - Cécile McLorin Salvant

  • "Fathers" - Nate Smith, Kiefer, Cartoons e Kenny Beats

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA URBANA

  • Cosa Nuestra: Capitulo 0 - Rauw Alejandro

  • Omerta - J Balvin, Ryan Castro

  • Hopi Sende - Ryan Castro

  • Omakase - Alvaro Diaz

  • El Green Print: La Saga (Disc 1) - Feid vs Ferxxo - Feid

  • Do Not Disturb: Late Checkout - Young Miko

MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE MÚSICA GLOBAL

  • "Varuvaaiy" - Devan Ekambaram ft. Susha

  • "Una Flor En Cada Estrella" - Kerreke, Mireya, Alex E. Chávez

  • "Bando (Orchestral)" - Angélique Kidjo ft. Pharrell Williams and Quavo

  • "Porcelana" - Rosalía, Dougie F

  • "Dai Dai" - Shakira, Burna Boy

MELHOR ÁLBUM INSTRUMENTAL CONTEMPORÂNEO

  • "Monk Meditations" - Jon Batiste

  • "Lullaby for the Lost" - Donny McCaslin

  • "A Six String Odyssey" - Six String Symphony

  • "Somni" - Snarky Puppy, Metropole Orkest e Jules Buckley

  • "Barcode" - Ben Wendel

MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE COUNTRY SOLO

  • "The Whole World" - Vince Gill

  • "Choosin? Texas" - Ella Langley

  • "Dry Spell" - Kacey Musgraves

  • "Can?t Sit Still" - Lainey Wilson

  • "Gary" - Stephen Wilson Jr.

MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE COUNTRY EM DUO OU GRUPO

  • "Butterfly" - Zac Brown Band com Dolly Parton

  • "Here" - Mumford & Sons com Chris Stapleton

  • "Horses and Divorces" - Kacey Musgraves com Miranda Lambert

  • "Light of a Clear Blue Morning" - Dolly Parton com Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah e Reba McEntire

  • "Phone, Keys, Wallet" - Lainey Wilson, John Mayer

MELHOR MÚSICA DE COUNTRY

  • "Beautiful Things" - Megan Moroney

  • "Choosin? Texas" - Ella Langley

  • "Dry Spell" - Kacey Musgraves

  • "Hardwired" - Stephen Wilson Jr.

  • "Phone, Keys, Wallet" - Lainey Wilson, John Mayer

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE COUNTRY TRADICIONAL

  • "Clovis" - Charley Crockett

  • "50 Years From Home: Down at the Borderline" - Vince Gill

  • "Banks of the Trinity" - Cody Johnson

  • "Workin? Man: Willie Sings Merle" - Willie Nelson

  • "Once Upon a Second Time Around" - Charlie Worsham

MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE RAÍZES AMERICANAS

  • "Still Crying" - Sara Bareilles

  • "You Without Me" - Brandi Carlile

  • "Coyote" - Chuck Leah

  • "Human Mind" - Mavis Staples

  • "No Kings" - Jesse Welles ft. Joan Baez

MELHOR MÚSICA DE RAÍZES AMERICANAS

  • "Masks Off" - Jesse Welles

  • "Returning to Myself" - Brandi Carlile

  • "My Full Name" - Madison Cunningham

  • "Tennessee Sunshine" - Grant Maloy Smith

  • "Waist Deep" - Alabama Shakes

MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE AMERICANA

  • "Heartland" - Sara Bareilles

  • "Returning to Myself" - Brandi Carlile

  • "Sad and Beautiful World" - Mavis Staples

  • "Milly Town Flood" - Billy String

  • "Masks Off" - Jesse Welles

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE AMERICANA

  • Returning to Myself - Brandi Carlile

  • Sad and Beautiful World - Mavis Staples

  • Future Soul - Tedeschi Trucks Ban

  • Masks Off - Jesse Welles

  • World?s Gone Wrong - Lucinda Williams

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE BLUEGRASS

  • Rattlin? Bones - Bronwyn

  • Safe, Sensible, and Sane - Alison Brown and Steve Martin

  • Bluegrass Women - Lindsay Lou

  • So Much for Goodbyes - Billy Strings

  • Earl Jam 2 - Tony Trischka

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE BLUES TRADICIONAL

  • Zydeco Trailrides and Southern Soul - Sean Ardon and Kreole Rock and Soul ft. Mr. Sipp

  • B.B. King?s Blues Summit 100 - Joe Bonamassa

  • Morgan Freeman?s Symphonic Blues Experience - Morgan Freeman, Ground Zero Blues Club Band, Chineke! Orchestra, Martin Gellner

  • Blues Now - GA-20 with Charlie Musselwhite

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE BLUES CONTEMPORÂNEO

  • Alive! (Live) - Fantastic Negrito

  • Paper Doll (Live) - Samantha Fish

  • Just Say Yes - Ruthie Foster

  • Hard Road - Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

  • The Breakdown - Keb? Mo?

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE FOLK TRADICIONAL

  • The Fiddle and the Drum - Reneé Fleming with Béla Fleck

  • North Node - Natalie and Brittany Haas

  • The Fiddle Funnel Sessions - E J Ouellette

  • Together Again - Tom Paxton and John McCutechon

  • Under the Powerlines III (January 2025 - June 2025) - Jesse Welles

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE FOLK CONTEMPORÂNEO

  • Le Sigh - Kris Angelis

  • Ace - Madison Cunningham

  • The Great Divide: The Last of the Bugs - Noah Kahan

  • Lost Cause Lover Fool - The Milk Carton Kids

  • Bloodline - Mon Rovîa

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA REGIONAL DE RAÍZES

  • Louisiana Love - Robin Barnes

  • Live at Tipitina?s 2025 - Dumpstaphunk

  • This Village - Ranky Tanky

  • Ain?t No Dying - The Rumble ft. Big Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.

  • Tongva Songs We Are Here Ekwa Chem - Tongva Ensemble ft. Connor Chee and Geneviève Gros-Louis

MELHOR ÁLBUM GOSPEL

  • Devotion - Cory Henry

  • Revival: Live in Dallas - Lisa Knowles-Smith and The Brown Singers

  • Closer (Live in Chicago) - Jonathan McReynolds

  • Sunday Morning - PJ Morton

  • The Hymns - Cece Winans

MELHOR ÁLBUM CONTEMPORÂNEO DE MÚSICA CRISTÃ

  • Shiloh - Doe

  • Coritos Vol. 2 - Israel and New Breed

  • King of Hearts - In the Room! - Brandon Lake

  • Jamie MacDonald - Jamie Macdonald

  • Breathe on It - Tauren Wells

MELHOR ÁLBUM GOSPEL DE RAÍZ

  • Through the Fire - Jason Crabb

  • On a Different Note - Tim Lovelace

  • Light, Hope, Faith - Cara Paige

  • A Fireside Christmas - Karen Peck and New River

  • Rise and Shine - Sunday Drive

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK LATINO OU ALTERNATIVO

  • Free Spirits - CA7RIEL and Paco Amoroso

  • Taraca - Jorge Drexler

  • La Vida Era Más Corta - Milo J

  • Juanesteban - Juanes

  • Shine - Fito Pae

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA MEXICANA

  • Lo Que Me Falta Por Llorar - Grupo Frontera

  • Aunque Me Duela - Lupita Infante

  • La Madrina - Mari Nobre

  • Dinastía (Deluxe) - Peso Pluma, Tito Double P

  • ¡Vida México! - Carlos Rivera

MELHOR ÁLBUM LATINO TROPICAL

  • País Portatil - Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado and Orquesta

  • El Alma En Clave - Luis Enrique

  • Antes Que El Tiempo Se Vaya - Fonseca

  • Más Que Palabras - Grupo Niche

  • El Último Disco Vol. 1 - Carlos Vives

MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE MÚSICA AFRICANA

  • "Gratitude" - Asake

  • "Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?") - Angélique Kidjo and Ayra Starr

  • "No Tradition, No Africa" - King Ayisoba ft. Rocky Dawuni

  • "Big Daddy" - Tems

  • "Jogodo" - Wizkid and Asake

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE REGGAE

  • Too Too Bad - Buju Banton

  • Exile - Chronixx

  • Brightside - Ziggy Marley

  • The Art of Acceptance - Protoje

  • Supernova - Runkus

  • Lottery - Shaggy

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE NEW AGE OU AMBIENT

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