Grammy 2027 é dominado por Raye e tem Anitta entre os indicados

SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) - A cantora Raye foi o principal nome entre os indicados à 69ª edição do Grammy, com 11 menções. A britânica, que concorreu a artista revelação no ano passado, agora disputa as três principais categorias da premiação -álbum, música e gravação do ano- em 2027.

Fique por dentro das notícias que importam para você!





O Grammy divulgou na manhã desta segunda-feira (16) a lista completa de indicados à sua próxima edição, marcada para 7 de fevereiro do ano que vem, em Los Angeles. Dois brasileiros vão concorrer na premiação americana -Anitta, com "Equilibrium", concorre ao melhor álbum de música global e Elaine Elias ao melhor álbum de jazz latino.

Além de Raye, que igualou o recorde de Beyoncé, em 2025, como a mulher com mais indicações em uma edição, quem também se destacou foi Rosalía, que recebeu nove menções. A cantora espanhola, com o álbum "Lux", foi indicada em todas as categorias possíveis, e também vai disputar os principais prêmios na cerimônia.

Depois delas, os nomes de maior destaque foram Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo e Phoebe Bridgers, cada uma com sete indicações. Bruno Mars, Leon Thomas e Olivia Dean vêm na sequência, concorrendo cada um deles em seis categorias.

Taylor Swift recebeu menos indicações, mas concorre em todos os principais prêmios. Seu disco "The Life of a Showgirl" disputa o álbum do ano, enquanto as músicas "The Fate of Ophelia" e "I Knew It, I Knew You" podem levar, respectivamente, gravação e música do ano.

No quarto prêmio de maior importância do Grammy, o de artista revelação, Ella Langley surge como favorita, pelo total de indicações que recebeu. Correm por foram as bandas de Angine de Poitrine e Geese, além das cantoras pop Slayyyter e Sienna Spiro, do rapper Don Toliver, da cantora indie Remi Wolf e do grupo The Womack Sisters.

Veja abaixo a lista de indicados às principais categorias do Grammy 2026:

GRAVAÇÃO DO ANO

"Man I Need" - Olivia Dean

"Choosin? Texas" - Ella Langley

"I Just Might" - Bruno Mars

"Where is My Husband!" - Raye

"The Cure" - Olivia Rodrigo

"Berghain" - Rosalía, Björk, Yves Tumor

"The Fate of Ophelia" - Taylor Swift

"Dracula" - Tame Impala, Jennie

ÁLBUM DO ANO

"Lost Weekend" - Phoebe Bridgers

"The Art of Loving" - Olivia Dean

"Dandelion" - Ella Langley

"The Romantic" - Bruno Mars

"This Music May Contain Hope." - Raye

"You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So In Love" - Olivia Rodrigo

"Lux (Complete Works)" - Rosalía

"The Life of a Showgirl" - Taylor Swift

MÚSICA DO ANO

"Berghain" - Roalísa, Bjork e Yves Tumor (compositores: Björk Gudmundsdóttir, Noah Goldstein, Jake Miller, Rosalía Vila Tobella e Dylan Wiggins)

"Choosin? Texas" - Ella Langley (compositores: Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley e Joybeth Taylor)

"The Cure" - Olivia Rodrigo (compositores: Daniel Nigro e Olivia Rodrigo)

"Hate That I Made You Love Me" - Ariana Grande (compositores: Ariana Grande, Max Martin e Ilya Salmanzadeh)

"I Knew It, I Knew You" - Taylor Swift (compositores: Jack Antonoff e Taylor Swift)

"Man I Need" - Olivia Dean (compositores: Olivia Dean, Tobias Jesso Jr. e Zach Nahome)

"Risk it All" - Bruno Mars (compositores: Dernst Emile II, James Fauntelero, Philip Lawrence e Bruno Mars)

"Where Is My Husband!" - Raye (compositores: Rachel Keen e Mike Sabath)

ARTISTA REVELAÇÃO

Angine de Poitrine

Geese

Ella Langley

Slayyyter

Sienna Spiro

Don Toliver

Remi Wolf

The Womack Sisters

PRODUTOR DO ANO, NÃO-CLÁSSICO

Tony Berg

Dernst "D?Mile" Emile II

Noah Goldstein

Miranda Lambert

Mike Sabath

COMPOSITOR DO ANO, NÃO-CLÁSSICO

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Raye

Joybeth Taylor

Theron Thomas

MELHOR PERFORMANCE POP SOLO

"Man I Need" - Olivia Dean

"Risk It All" - Bruno Mars

"Where Is My Husband!" - Raye

"The Cure" - Olivia Rodrigo

"Sauvignon Blanc" - Rosalía

MELHOR PERFORMANCE POP EM DUO OU GRUPO

"Runway" - Lady Gaga, Doechii

"Bring Your Love" - Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter

"Click Clack Symphony" - Raye, Hans Zimmer

"The Life of a Showgirl" - Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter

"Dracula" - Tame Impala, Jennie

MELHOR ÁLBUM POP VOCAL

"The Art of Loving" - Olivia Dean

"Petal" - Ariana Grande

"The Romantic" - Bruno Mars

"This Music May Contain Hope." - Raye

"You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So In Love" - Olivia Rodrigo

MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE POP VOCAL TRADICIONAL

"A Couple Minutes" - Olivia Dean

"For Good" - Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande

"Madwoman" - Laufey

"I Hate The Way I Look Today." - Raye

"All That's Left" - Nicole Zuraitis com Gilad Hekselman

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE POP VOCAL TRADICIONAL

"Good Grief" - Sara Bareilles

"The Boys of Dungeon Lane" - Paul McCartney

"Better Broken" - Sarah McLachlan

"An Offering: Live at Speakeasy Studios" - Leslie Odom Jr.

"Whatever?s Clever!" - Charlie Puth

MELHOR GRAVAÇÃO DE DANCE POP

"Blue Moon" - Zara Larsson

"Danceteria" - Madonna

"Life Boat" - Raye

"Dance?" - Slayyyter

"Too Easy" - Tinashe

MELHOR GRAVAÇÃO DE DANCE/ELETRÔNICA

"Lights Burn Dimmer" - Fred Again..

"I Feel So Free" - Madonna

"Crank" - Slayyyter

"My Old Ways" - Tame Impala

"Melatonin" - Tinashe

"Music" - Underscores

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE DANCE/ELETRÔNICA

"Confessions II" - Madonna

"Sexistential" - Robyn

"Soma" - Skrillex

"Wor$t Girl in America" - Slayyyter

"Deadbeat" - Tame Impala

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK

"Vol. II" - Angine de Poitrine

"Your Favorite Toy" - Foo Fighters

"The Wow! Signal" - Muse

"Foreign Tongues" - Rolling Stones

"Frozen Charlotte" - Jack White

MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE ROCK

"Sarniezz" - Angine de Poitrine

"Lost Boyz" - Phoebe Bridgers

"Trinidad" - Geese

"What?s Wrong With Me" - Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith

"In the Stars" - Rolling Stones

MELHOR MÚSICA DE ROCK

"In the Stars" - Rolling Stones

"Lost Boys" - (Phoebe Bridgers)

"My Only Angel" - Aerosmith, Yngblud

"Streets of Minneapolis - Radio Mix" - Bruce Springsteen

"Trinidad" - Geese

"What?s Wrong With Me" - Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith

"Your Favorite Toy" - Foo Fighters

MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA

"FabienK" - Angine de Poitrine

"Kill Me" - Phoebe Bridgers

"Au Pays Du Cocaine" - Geese

"Reliquia" - Rosalía

"Showbiz" - Hayley Williams

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA

"I Must Be Dreaming" - Alabama Shakes

"Lost Weekend" - Phoebe Bridgers

"Music, Fashion, Film" - Charli XCX

"Getting Killed" - Geese

"The Mountain" - Gorillaz

"Lux (Complete Works)" - Rosalía

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE R&B

"Brown (The Chocolate Edition)" - Chris Brown

"When the City Sleeps" - Alex Isley

"Kehlani" - Kehlani

"Saturday Night" - P.J. Morton

"To Whom This May Concern" - Jill Scott

MELHOR MÚSICA DE R&B

"Let Me" - Victoria Monét

"My Muse" - Leon Thomas

"Out The Window" - Kehlani

"Pressha" - Jill Scott

"What You Need" - Tems

MELHOR PERFORMANCE SOLO DE R&B

"Morning Dew (Donk)" - Beyoncé

"Out the Window" - Kehlani

"Let Me" - Victoria Monét

"Pressha" - Jill Scott

"What You Need" - Tems

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE R&B PROGRESSIVO

"Bernarr." - Durand Bernarr

"Waves" - Moonchild

"The Last Balloon" - Tank and the Bangas

"Pholks" - Leon Thomas

"Distracted" - Thundercat

MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE R&B EM DUO, GRUPO OU COLABORAÇÃO

"Fallin?" - Chris Brown com Leon Thomas

"47th Street" - Lalah Hathaway com J. Ivy

"Sweet Nuthins" - Kehlani com Leon Thomas

"Mess" - P.J. Morton com Keyon Harrold

"To B Honest" - Jill Scott com JID

MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE R&B TRADICIONAL

"I Found Myself" - Durand Bernarr

"Can?t Let Go" - Lalah Hathaway

"Beautiful People" - Jill Scott

"My Muse" - Leon Thomas

"If I Let You" - The Womack Sisters

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE RAP

"Dillagence II" - Busta Rhymes (com J Dilla)

"Am I the Drama?" - Cardi B

"God Gotta Afro and Gold Hoops" - Rapsody

"Octane" - Don Toliver

"Everything is a Lot" - Wale

"Bully (Deluxe)" - Kanye West (Ye)

MELHOR MÚSICA DE RAP

"E85" - Don Toliver

"Errtime" - Cardi B

"Girl, Get Up." - Doechii com SZA

"Let ?Em Know" - T.I.

"Spend Dat" - Yung Miami

MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE RAP

"Good Flirts" - Baby Keem com Kendrick Lamar e Momo Boyd

"Errtime" - Cardi B

"Run It Back!!" - De La Soul com Nas

"Let ?Em Know" - T.I.

"Body" - Don Toliver

MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE RAP MELÓDICO

"This Woman" - Busta Rhymes e J Dilla com D?Angelo

"Safe" - Cardi B com Kehlani

"Girl, Get Up." - Doechii com SZA

"E85" - Don Toliver

"Watching Us" - Wale com Leon Thomas

MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE HEAVY METAL

"The Edge of Perfection" - Anthrax

"Hive Mind" - Knocked Loose, Denzel Curry

"Your Ghost Again" - Mastodon

"Let There Be Shred" - Megadeth

"End of You" - Poppy, Amy Lee, Courtney Laplante

MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE POP ASIÁTICO

"Sunset Kiss" - Babymetal, Polyphia

"Unang Kilig" - BIN

"Bang Bang" - IVE

"404 (New Era)" - KIIIKIII

"Yes" - Lisa

"Visa" - SB19

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA GLOBAL

"Equilibrivm" - Anitta

"Oriadé" - Davido

"Hope!!" - Angélique Kidjo

"Starrgirl" - Ayra Starr

"Love Is a Kingdom" - Tems

MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE JAZZ

"In Walked Bud" - Jon Batiste

"Good Life - Tamron Hall Main Title Theme" - The Baylor Project

"Sophisticated Lady" - Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest e Jules Buckley

"The Lady is a Tramp" - Deborah Silver e Diane Schur

"I Get Along With You Very Well (Except Sometimes)" - Nicole Zuraitis, Christian McBride, Gilad Hekselman e Dan Pugach

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE JAZZ VOCAL

"For Dinah" - Ledisi

"The Wise Ones" - Gretchen Parlato

"Live at Jazz at Lincoln Center" - Catherine Russell

"With Every Breath I Take" - Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest e Jules Buckley

"The Devil I Knew" - Nicole Zuraitis

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL

"Monk Movements" - Jon Batiste

"We Dream" - Lakecia Benjamin

"Forever Yours: The Farewell Performance (Live)" - Chick Corea

"Leave That in There" - Sullivan Fortner

"Side-Eye III+" - Pat Metheny

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE GRANDE CONJUNTO DE JAZZ

"Paco de Lucía, Music for Big Band (Live)" - Alex Conde

"In the Brass Palace" - Kurt Elling e WDR Big Band

"Jim McNeely Expeditions" - Frankfurt Radio Big Band e Jim McNeely

"25 Years of Phatness" - Gordon Goodwin?s Big Phat Band

"Oracles" - Helen Sung Big Band e Helen Sung

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE JAZZ LATINO

"Filin" - Melissa Aldana

"Ao Vivo (Live)" - Eliane Elias

"Monk Con Clave" Carlos Henriquez com Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Pedrito Martinez, Anthony Almonte, Osmany Paredes, Jeremy Bosch e Robert Rodriguez

"Gonzalo Plays Pino" - Gonzalo Rubalcaba

"El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 3" - Miguel Zenón e Luis Perdomo

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE JAZZ ALTERNATIVO

"Trip the Night Fantastic" - Terri Lyne Carrington e Social Science

"Who Asked?" - Domi e JD Beck

"Purpose" - Terrace Martin e Marcus Gilmore

"Oh Snap" - Cécile McLorin Salvant

"Fathers" - Nate Smith, Kiefer, Cartoons e Kenny Beats

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA URBANA

Cosa Nuestra: Capitulo 0 - Rauw Alejandro

Omerta - J Balvin, Ryan Castro

Hopi Sende - Ryan Castro

Omakase - Alvaro Diaz

El Green Print: La Saga (Disc 1) - Feid vs Ferxxo - Feid

Do Not Disturb: Late Checkout - Young Miko

MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE MÚSICA GLOBAL

"Varuvaaiy" - Devan Ekambaram ft. Susha

"Una Flor En Cada Estrella" - Kerreke, Mireya, Alex E. Chávez

"Bando (Orchestral)" - Angélique Kidjo ft. Pharrell Williams and Quavo

"Porcelana" - Rosalía, Dougie F

"Dai Dai" - Shakira, Burna Boy

MELHOR ÁLBUM INSTRUMENTAL CONTEMPORÂNEO

"Monk Meditations" - Jon Batiste

"Lullaby for the Lost" - Donny McCaslin

"A Six String Odyssey" - Six String Symphony

"Somni" - Snarky Puppy, Metropole Orkest e Jules Buckley

"Barcode" - Ben Wendel

MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE COUNTRY SOLO

"The Whole World" - Vince Gill

"Choosin? Texas" - Ella Langley

"Dry Spell" - Kacey Musgraves

"Can?t Sit Still" - Lainey Wilson

"Gary" - Stephen Wilson Jr.

MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE COUNTRY EM DUO OU GRUPO

"Butterfly" - Zac Brown Band com Dolly Parton

"Here" - Mumford & Sons com Chris Stapleton

"Horses and Divorces" - Kacey Musgraves com Miranda Lambert

"Light of a Clear Blue Morning" - Dolly Parton com Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah e Reba McEntire

"Phone, Keys, Wallet" - Lainey Wilson, John Mayer

MELHOR MÚSICA DE COUNTRY

"Beautiful Things" - Megan Moroney

"Choosin? Texas" - Ella Langley

"Dry Spell" - Kacey Musgraves

"Hardwired" - Stephen Wilson Jr.

"Phone, Keys, Wallet" - Lainey Wilson, John Mayer

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE COUNTRY TRADICIONAL

"Clovis" - Charley Crockett

"50 Years From Home: Down at the Borderline" - Vince Gill

"Banks of the Trinity" - Cody Johnson

"Workin? Man: Willie Sings Merle" - Willie Nelson

"Once Upon a Second Time Around" - Charlie Worsham

MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE RAÍZES AMERICANAS

"Still Crying" - Sara Bareilles

"You Without Me" - Brandi Carlile

"Coyote" - Chuck Leah

"Human Mind" - Mavis Staples

"No Kings" - Jesse Welles ft. Joan Baez

MELHOR MÚSICA DE RAÍZES AMERICANAS

"Masks Off" - Jesse Welles

"Returning to Myself" - Brandi Carlile

"My Full Name" - Madison Cunningham

"Tennessee Sunshine" - Grant Maloy Smith

"Waist Deep" - Alabama Shakes

MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE AMERICANA

"Heartland" - Sara Bareilles

"Returning to Myself" - Brandi Carlile

"Sad and Beautiful World" - Mavis Staples

"Milly Town Flood" - Billy String

"Masks Off" - Jesse Welles

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE AMERICANA

Returning to Myself - Brandi Carlile

Sad and Beautiful World - Mavis Staples

Future Soul - Tedeschi Trucks Ban

Masks Off - Jesse Welles

World?s Gone Wrong - Lucinda Williams

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE BLUEGRASS

Rattlin? Bones - Bronwyn

Safe, Sensible, and Sane - Alison Brown and Steve Martin

Bluegrass Women - Lindsay Lou

So Much for Goodbyes - Billy Strings

Earl Jam 2 - Tony Trischka

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE BLUES TRADICIONAL

Zydeco Trailrides and Southern Soul - Sean Ardon and Kreole Rock and Soul ft. Mr. Sipp

B.B. King?s Blues Summit 100 - Joe Bonamassa

Morgan Freeman?s Symphonic Blues Experience - Morgan Freeman, Ground Zero Blues Club Band, Chineke! Orchestra, Martin Gellner

Blues Now - GA-20 with Charlie Musselwhite

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE BLUES CONTEMPORÂNEO

Alive! (Live) - Fantastic Negrito

Paper Doll (Live) - Samantha Fish

Just Say Yes - Ruthie Foster

Hard Road - Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

The Breakdown - Keb? Mo?

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE FOLK TRADICIONAL

The Fiddle and the Drum - Reneé Fleming with Béla Fleck

North Node - Natalie and Brittany Haas

The Fiddle Funnel Sessions - E J Ouellette

Together Again - Tom Paxton and John McCutechon

Under the Powerlines III (January 2025 - June 2025) - Jesse Welles

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE FOLK CONTEMPORÂNEO

Le Sigh - Kris Angelis

Ace - Madison Cunningham

The Great Divide: The Last of the Bugs - Noah Kahan

Lost Cause Lover Fool - The Milk Carton Kids

Bloodline - Mon Rovîa

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA REGIONAL DE RAÍZES

Louisiana Love - Robin Barnes

Live at Tipitina?s 2025 - Dumpstaphunk

This Village - Ranky Tanky

Ain?t No Dying - The Rumble ft. Big Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.

Tongva Songs We Are Here Ekwa Chem - Tongva Ensemble ft. Connor Chee and Geneviève Gros-Louis

MELHOR ÁLBUM GOSPEL

Devotion - Cory Henry

Revival: Live in Dallas - Lisa Knowles-Smith and The Brown Singers

Closer (Live in Chicago) - Jonathan McReynolds

Sunday Morning - PJ Morton

The Hymns - Cece Winans

MELHOR ÁLBUM CONTEMPORÂNEO DE MÚSICA CRISTÃ

Shiloh - Doe

Coritos Vol. 2 - Israel and New Breed

King of Hearts - In the Room! - Brandon Lake

Jamie MacDonald - Jamie Macdonald

Breathe on It - Tauren Wells

MELHOR ÁLBUM GOSPEL DE RAÍZ

Through the Fire - Jason Crabb

On a Different Note - Tim Lovelace

Light, Hope, Faith - Cara Paige

A Fireside Christmas - Karen Peck and New River

Rise and Shine - Sunday Drive

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK LATINO OU ALTERNATIVO

Free Spirits - CA7RIEL and Paco Amoroso

Taraca - Jorge Drexler

La Vida Era Más Corta - Milo J

Juanesteban - Juanes

Shine - Fito Pae

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA MEXICANA

Lo Que Me Falta Por Llorar - Grupo Frontera

Aunque Me Duela - Lupita Infante

La Madrina - Mari Nobre

Dinastía (Deluxe) - Peso Pluma, Tito Double P

¡Vida México! - Carlos Rivera

MELHOR ÁLBUM LATINO TROPICAL

País Portatil - Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado and Orquesta

El Alma En Clave - Luis Enrique

Antes Que El Tiempo Se Vaya - Fonseca

Más Que Palabras - Grupo Niche

El Último Disco Vol. 1 - Carlos Vives

MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE MÚSICA AFRICANA

"Gratitude" - Asake

"Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?") - Angélique Kidjo and Ayra Starr

"No Tradition, No Africa" - King Ayisoba ft. Rocky Dawuni

"Big Daddy" - Tems

"Jogodo" - Wizkid and Asake

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE REGGAE

Too Too Bad - Buju Banton

Exile - Chronixx

Brightside - Ziggy Marley

The Art of Acceptance - Protoje

Supernova - Runkus

Lottery - Shaggy

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE NEW AGE OU AMBIENT