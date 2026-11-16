Grammy 2027 é dominado por Raye e tem Anitta entre os indicados
Prêmio anunciou seus concorrentes nesta segunda (16/11) com destaque para a britânica Raye (com 11 indicações) e a espanhola Rosalía (com 9)
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SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) - A cantora Raye foi o principal nome entre os indicados à 69ª edição do Grammy, com 11 menções. A britânica, que concorreu a artista revelação no ano passado, agora disputa as três principais categorias da premiação -álbum, música e gravação do ano- em 2027.
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O Grammy divulgou na manhã desta segunda-feira (16) a lista completa de indicados à sua próxima edição, marcada para 7 de fevereiro do ano que vem, em Los Angeles. Dois brasileiros vão concorrer na premiação americana -Anitta, com "Equilibrium", concorre ao melhor álbum de música global e Elaine Elias ao melhor álbum de jazz latino.
Além de Raye, que igualou o recorde de Beyoncé, em 2025, como a mulher com mais indicações em uma edição, quem também se destacou foi Rosalía, que recebeu nove menções. A cantora espanhola, com o álbum "Lux", foi indicada em todas as categorias possíveis, e também vai disputar os principais prêmios na cerimônia.
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Depois delas, os nomes de maior destaque foram Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo e Phoebe Bridgers, cada uma com sete indicações. Bruno Mars, Leon Thomas e Olivia Dean vêm na sequência, concorrendo cada um deles em seis categorias.
Taylor Swift recebeu menos indicações, mas concorre em todos os principais prêmios. Seu disco "The Life of a Showgirl" disputa o álbum do ano, enquanto as músicas "The Fate of Ophelia" e "I Knew It, I Knew You" podem levar, respectivamente, gravação e música do ano.
No quarto prêmio de maior importância do Grammy, o de artista revelação, Ella Langley surge como favorita, pelo total de indicações que recebeu. Correm por foram as bandas de Angine de Poitrine e Geese, além das cantoras pop Slayyyter e Sienna Spiro, do rapper Don Toliver, da cantora indie Remi Wolf e do grupo The Womack Sisters.
Veja abaixo a lista de indicados às principais categorias do Grammy 2026:
GRAVAÇÃO DO ANO
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"Man I Need" - Olivia Dean
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"Choosin? Texas" - Ella Langley
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"I Just Might" - Bruno Mars
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"Where is My Husband!" - Raye
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"The Cure" - Olivia Rodrigo
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"Berghain" - Rosalía, Björk, Yves Tumor
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"The Fate of Ophelia" - Taylor Swift
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"Dracula" - Tame Impala, Jennie
ÁLBUM DO ANO
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"Lost Weekend" - Phoebe Bridgers
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"The Art of Loving" - Olivia Dean
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"Dandelion" - Ella Langley
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"The Romantic" - Bruno Mars
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"This Music May Contain Hope." - Raye
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"You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So In Love" - Olivia Rodrigo
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"Lux (Complete Works)" - Rosalía
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"The Life of a Showgirl" - Taylor Swift
MÚSICA DO ANO
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"Berghain" - Roalísa, Bjork e Yves Tumor (compositores: Björk Gudmundsdóttir, Noah Goldstein, Jake Miller, Rosalía Vila Tobella e Dylan Wiggins)
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"Choosin? Texas" - Ella Langley (compositores: Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley e Joybeth Taylor)
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"The Cure" - Olivia Rodrigo (compositores: Daniel Nigro e Olivia Rodrigo)
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"Hate That I Made You Love Me" - Ariana Grande (compositores: Ariana Grande, Max Martin e Ilya Salmanzadeh)
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"I Knew It, I Knew You" - Taylor Swift (compositores: Jack Antonoff e Taylor Swift)
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"Man I Need" - Olivia Dean (compositores: Olivia Dean, Tobias Jesso Jr. e Zach Nahome)
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"Risk it All" - Bruno Mars (compositores: Dernst Emile II, James Fauntelero, Philip Lawrence e Bruno Mars)
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"Where Is My Husband!" - Raye (compositores: Rachel Keen e Mike Sabath)
ARTISTA REVELAÇÃO
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Angine de Poitrine
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Geese
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Ella Langley
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Slayyyter
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Sienna Spiro
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Don Toliver
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Remi Wolf
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The Womack Sisters
PRODUTOR DO ANO, NÃO-CLÁSSICO
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Tony Berg
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Dernst "D?Mile" Emile II
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Noah Goldstein
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Miranda Lambert
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Mike Sabath
COMPOSITOR DO ANO, NÃO-CLÁSSICO
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Amy Allen
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Edgar Barrera
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Raye
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Joybeth Taylor
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Theron Thomas
MELHOR PERFORMANCE POP SOLO
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"Man I Need" - Olivia Dean
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"Risk It All" - Bruno Mars
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"Where Is My Husband!" - Raye
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"The Cure" - Olivia Rodrigo
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"Sauvignon Blanc" - Rosalía
MELHOR PERFORMANCE POP EM DUO OU GRUPO
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"Runway" - Lady Gaga, Doechii
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"Bring Your Love" - Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter
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"Click Clack Symphony" - Raye, Hans Zimmer
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"The Life of a Showgirl" - Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter
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"Dracula" - Tame Impala, Jennie
MELHOR ÁLBUM POP VOCAL
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"The Art of Loving" - Olivia Dean
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"Petal" - Ariana Grande
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"The Romantic" - Bruno Mars
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"This Music May Contain Hope." - Raye
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"You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So In Love" - Olivia Rodrigo
MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE POP VOCAL TRADICIONAL
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"A Couple Minutes" - Olivia Dean
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"For Good" - Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande
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"Madwoman" - Laufey
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"I Hate The Way I Look Today." - Raye
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"All That's Left" - Nicole Zuraitis com Gilad Hekselman
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE POP VOCAL TRADICIONAL
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"Good Grief" - Sara Bareilles
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"The Boys of Dungeon Lane" - Paul McCartney
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"Better Broken" - Sarah McLachlan
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"An Offering: Live at Speakeasy Studios" - Leslie Odom Jr.
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"Whatever?s Clever!" - Charlie Puth
MELHOR GRAVAÇÃO DE DANCE POP
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"Blue Moon" - Zara Larsson
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"Danceteria" - Madonna
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"Life Boat" - Raye
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"Dance?" - Slayyyter
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"Too Easy" - Tinashe
MELHOR GRAVAÇÃO DE DANCE/ELETRÔNICA
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"Lights Burn Dimmer" - Fred Again..
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"I Feel So Free" - Madonna
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"Crank" - Slayyyter
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"My Old Ways" - Tame Impala
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"Melatonin" - Tinashe
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"Music" - Underscores
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE DANCE/ELETRÔNICA
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"Confessions II" - Madonna
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"Sexistential" - Robyn
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"Soma" - Skrillex
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"Wor$t Girl in America" - Slayyyter
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"Deadbeat" - Tame Impala
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK
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"Vol. II" - Angine de Poitrine
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"Your Favorite Toy" - Foo Fighters
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"The Wow! Signal" - Muse
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"Foreign Tongues" - Rolling Stones
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"Frozen Charlotte" - Jack White
MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE ROCK
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"Sarniezz" - Angine de Poitrine
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"Lost Boyz" - Phoebe Bridgers
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"Trinidad" - Geese
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"What?s Wrong With Me" - Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith
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"In the Stars" - Rolling Stones
MELHOR MÚSICA DE ROCK
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"In the Stars" - Rolling Stones
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"Lost Boys" - (Phoebe Bridgers)
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"My Only Angel" - Aerosmith, Yngblud
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"Streets of Minneapolis - Radio Mix" - Bruce Springsteen
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"Trinidad" - Geese
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"What?s Wrong With Me" - Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith
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"Your Favorite Toy" - Foo Fighters
MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA
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"FabienK" - Angine de Poitrine
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"Kill Me" - Phoebe Bridgers
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"Au Pays Du Cocaine" - Geese
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"Reliquia" - Rosalía
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"Showbiz" - Hayley Williams
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA
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"I Must Be Dreaming" - Alabama Shakes
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"Lost Weekend" - Phoebe Bridgers
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"Music, Fashion, Film" - Charli XCX
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"Getting Killed" - Geese
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"The Mountain" - Gorillaz
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"Lux (Complete Works)" - Rosalía
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE R&B
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"Brown (The Chocolate Edition)" - Chris Brown
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"When the City Sleeps" - Alex Isley
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"Kehlani" - Kehlani
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"Saturday Night" - P.J. Morton
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"To Whom This May Concern" - Jill Scott
MELHOR MÚSICA DE R&B
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"Let Me" - Victoria Monét
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"My Muse" - Leon Thomas
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"Out The Window" - Kehlani
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"Pressha" - Jill Scott
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"What You Need" - Tems
MELHOR PERFORMANCE SOLO DE R&B
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"Morning Dew (Donk)" - Beyoncé
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"Out the Window" - Kehlani
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"Let Me" - Victoria Monét
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"Pressha" - Jill Scott
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"What You Need" - Tems
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE R&B PROGRESSIVO
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"Bernarr." - Durand Bernarr
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"Waves" - Moonchild
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"The Last Balloon" - Tank and the Bangas
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"Pholks" - Leon Thomas
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"Distracted" - Thundercat
MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE R&B EM DUO, GRUPO OU COLABORAÇÃO
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"Fallin?" - Chris Brown com Leon Thomas
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"47th Street" - Lalah Hathaway com J. Ivy
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"Sweet Nuthins" - Kehlani com Leon Thomas
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"Mess" - P.J. Morton com Keyon Harrold
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"To B Honest" - Jill Scott com JID
MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE R&B TRADICIONAL
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"I Found Myself" - Durand Bernarr
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"Can?t Let Go" - Lalah Hathaway
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"Beautiful People" - Jill Scott
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"My Muse" - Leon Thomas
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"If I Let You" - The Womack Sisters
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE RAP
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"Dillagence II" - Busta Rhymes (com J Dilla)
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"Am I the Drama?" - Cardi B
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"God Gotta Afro and Gold Hoops" - Rapsody
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"Octane" - Don Toliver
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"Everything is a Lot" - Wale
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"Bully (Deluxe)" - Kanye West (Ye)
MELHOR MÚSICA DE RAP
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"E85" - Don Toliver
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"Errtime" - Cardi B
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"Girl, Get Up." - Doechii com SZA
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"Let ?Em Know" - T.I.
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"Spend Dat" - Yung Miami
MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE RAP
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"Good Flirts" - Baby Keem com Kendrick Lamar e Momo Boyd
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"Errtime" - Cardi B
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"Run It Back!!" - De La Soul com Nas
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"Let ?Em Know" - T.I.
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"Body" - Don Toliver
MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE RAP MELÓDICO
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"This Woman" - Busta Rhymes e J Dilla com D?Angelo
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"Safe" - Cardi B com Kehlani
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"Girl, Get Up." - Doechii com SZA
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"E85" - Don Toliver
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"Watching Us" - Wale com Leon Thomas
MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE HEAVY METAL
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"The Edge of Perfection" - Anthrax
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"Hive Mind" - Knocked Loose, Denzel Curry
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"Your Ghost Again" - Mastodon
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"Let There Be Shred" - Megadeth
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"End of You" - Poppy, Amy Lee, Courtney Laplante
MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE POP ASIÁTICO
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"Sunset Kiss" - Babymetal, Polyphia
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"Unang Kilig" - BIN
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"Bang Bang" - IVE
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"404 (New Era)" - KIIIKIII
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"Yes" - Lisa
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"Visa" - SB19
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA GLOBAL
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"Equilibrivm" - Anitta
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"Oriadé" - Davido
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"Hope!!" - Angélique Kidjo
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"Starrgirl" - Ayra Starr
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"Love Is a Kingdom" - Tems
MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE JAZZ
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"In Walked Bud" - Jon Batiste
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"Good Life - Tamron Hall Main Title Theme" - The Baylor Project
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"Sophisticated Lady" - Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest e Jules Buckley
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"The Lady is a Tramp" - Deborah Silver e Diane Schur
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"I Get Along With You Very Well (Except Sometimes)" - Nicole Zuraitis, Christian McBride, Gilad Hekselman e Dan Pugach
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE JAZZ VOCAL
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"For Dinah" - Ledisi
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"The Wise Ones" - Gretchen Parlato
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"Live at Jazz at Lincoln Center" - Catherine Russell
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"With Every Breath I Take" - Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest e Jules Buckley
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"The Devil I Knew" - Nicole Zuraitis
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL
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"Monk Movements" - Jon Batiste
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"We Dream" - Lakecia Benjamin
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"Forever Yours: The Farewell Performance (Live)" - Chick Corea
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"Leave That in There" - Sullivan Fortner
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"Side-Eye III+" - Pat Metheny
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE GRANDE CONJUNTO DE JAZZ
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"Paco de Lucía, Music for Big Band (Live)" - Alex Conde
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"In the Brass Palace" - Kurt Elling e WDR Big Band
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"Jim McNeely Expeditions" - Frankfurt Radio Big Band e Jim McNeely
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"25 Years of Phatness" - Gordon Goodwin?s Big Phat Band
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"Oracles" - Helen Sung Big Band e Helen Sung
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE JAZZ LATINO
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"Filin" - Melissa Aldana
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"Ao Vivo (Live)" - Eliane Elias
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"Monk Con Clave" Carlos Henriquez com Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Pedrito Martinez, Anthony Almonte, Osmany Paredes, Jeremy Bosch e Robert Rodriguez
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"Gonzalo Plays Pino" - Gonzalo Rubalcaba
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"El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 3" - Miguel Zenón e Luis Perdomo
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE JAZZ ALTERNATIVO
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"Trip the Night Fantastic" - Terri Lyne Carrington e Social Science
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"Who Asked?" - Domi e JD Beck
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"Purpose" - Terrace Martin e Marcus Gilmore
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"Oh Snap" - Cécile McLorin Salvant
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"Fathers" - Nate Smith, Kiefer, Cartoons e Kenny Beats
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA URBANA
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Cosa Nuestra: Capitulo 0 - Rauw Alejandro
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Omerta - J Balvin, Ryan Castro
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Hopi Sende - Ryan Castro
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Omakase - Alvaro Diaz
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El Green Print: La Saga (Disc 1) - Feid vs Ferxxo - Feid
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Do Not Disturb: Late Checkout - Young Miko
MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE MÚSICA GLOBAL
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"Varuvaaiy" - Devan Ekambaram ft. Susha
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"Una Flor En Cada Estrella" - Kerreke, Mireya, Alex E. Chávez
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"Bando (Orchestral)" - Angélique Kidjo ft. Pharrell Williams and Quavo
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"Porcelana" - Rosalía, Dougie F
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"Dai Dai" - Shakira, Burna Boy
MELHOR ÁLBUM INSTRUMENTAL CONTEMPORÂNEO
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"Monk Meditations" - Jon Batiste
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"Lullaby for the Lost" - Donny McCaslin
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"A Six String Odyssey" - Six String Symphony
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"Somni" - Snarky Puppy, Metropole Orkest e Jules Buckley
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"Barcode" - Ben Wendel
MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE COUNTRY SOLO
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"The Whole World" - Vince Gill
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"Choosin? Texas" - Ella Langley
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"Dry Spell" - Kacey Musgraves
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"Can?t Sit Still" - Lainey Wilson
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"Gary" - Stephen Wilson Jr.
MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE COUNTRY EM DUO OU GRUPO
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"Butterfly" - Zac Brown Band com Dolly Parton
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"Here" - Mumford & Sons com Chris Stapleton
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"Horses and Divorces" - Kacey Musgraves com Miranda Lambert
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"Light of a Clear Blue Morning" - Dolly Parton com Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah e Reba McEntire
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"Phone, Keys, Wallet" - Lainey Wilson, John Mayer
MELHOR MÚSICA DE COUNTRY
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"Beautiful Things" - Megan Moroney
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"Choosin? Texas" - Ella Langley
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"Dry Spell" - Kacey Musgraves
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"Hardwired" - Stephen Wilson Jr.
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"Phone, Keys, Wallet" - Lainey Wilson, John Mayer
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE COUNTRY TRADICIONAL
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"Clovis" - Charley Crockett
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"50 Years From Home: Down at the Borderline" - Vince Gill
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"Banks of the Trinity" - Cody Johnson
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"Workin? Man: Willie Sings Merle" - Willie Nelson
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"Once Upon a Second Time Around" - Charlie Worsham
MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE RAÍZES AMERICANAS
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"Still Crying" - Sara Bareilles
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"You Without Me" - Brandi Carlile
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"Coyote" - Chuck Leah
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"Human Mind" - Mavis Staples
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"No Kings" - Jesse Welles ft. Joan Baez
MELHOR MÚSICA DE RAÍZES AMERICANAS
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"Masks Off" - Jesse Welles
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"Returning to Myself" - Brandi Carlile
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"My Full Name" - Madison Cunningham
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"Tennessee Sunshine" - Grant Maloy Smith
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"Waist Deep" - Alabama Shakes
MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE AMERICANA
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"Heartland" - Sara Bareilles
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"Returning to Myself" - Brandi Carlile
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"Sad and Beautiful World" - Mavis Staples
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"Milly Town Flood" - Billy String
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"Masks Off" - Jesse Welles
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE AMERICANA
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Returning to Myself - Brandi Carlile
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Sad and Beautiful World - Mavis Staples
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Future Soul - Tedeschi Trucks Ban
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Masks Off - Jesse Welles
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World?s Gone Wrong - Lucinda Williams
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE BLUEGRASS
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Rattlin? Bones - Bronwyn
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Safe, Sensible, and Sane - Alison Brown and Steve Martin
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Bluegrass Women - Lindsay Lou
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So Much for Goodbyes - Billy Strings
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Earl Jam 2 - Tony Trischka
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE BLUES TRADICIONAL
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Zydeco Trailrides and Southern Soul - Sean Ardon and Kreole Rock and Soul ft. Mr. Sipp
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B.B. King?s Blues Summit 100 - Joe Bonamassa
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Morgan Freeman?s Symphonic Blues Experience - Morgan Freeman, Ground Zero Blues Club Band, Chineke! Orchestra, Martin Gellner
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Blues Now - GA-20 with Charlie Musselwhite
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE BLUES CONTEMPORÂNEO
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Alive! (Live) - Fantastic Negrito
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Paper Doll (Live) - Samantha Fish
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Just Say Yes - Ruthie Foster
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Hard Road - Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
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The Breakdown - Keb? Mo?
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE FOLK TRADICIONAL
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The Fiddle and the Drum - Reneé Fleming with Béla Fleck
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North Node - Natalie and Brittany Haas
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The Fiddle Funnel Sessions - E J Ouellette
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Together Again - Tom Paxton and John McCutechon
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Under the Powerlines III (January 2025 - June 2025) - Jesse Welles
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE FOLK CONTEMPORÂNEO
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Le Sigh - Kris Angelis
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Ace - Madison Cunningham
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The Great Divide: The Last of the Bugs - Noah Kahan
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Lost Cause Lover Fool - The Milk Carton Kids
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Bloodline - Mon Rovîa
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA REGIONAL DE RAÍZES
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Louisiana Love - Robin Barnes
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Live at Tipitina?s 2025 - Dumpstaphunk
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This Village - Ranky Tanky
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Ain?t No Dying - The Rumble ft. Big Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.
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Tongva Songs We Are Here Ekwa Chem - Tongva Ensemble ft. Connor Chee and Geneviève Gros-Louis
MELHOR ÁLBUM GOSPEL
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Devotion - Cory Henry
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Revival: Live in Dallas - Lisa Knowles-Smith and The Brown Singers
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Closer (Live in Chicago) - Jonathan McReynolds
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Sunday Morning - PJ Morton
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The Hymns - Cece Winans
MELHOR ÁLBUM CONTEMPORÂNEO DE MÚSICA CRISTÃ
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Shiloh - Doe
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Coritos Vol. 2 - Israel and New Breed
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King of Hearts - In the Room! - Brandon Lake
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Jamie MacDonald - Jamie Macdonald
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Breathe on It - Tauren Wells
MELHOR ÁLBUM GOSPEL DE RAÍZ
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Through the Fire - Jason Crabb
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On a Different Note - Tim Lovelace
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Light, Hope, Faith - Cara Paige
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A Fireside Christmas - Karen Peck and New River
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Rise and Shine - Sunday Drive
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK LATINO OU ALTERNATIVO
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Free Spirits - CA7RIEL and Paco Amoroso
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Taraca - Jorge Drexler
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La Vida Era Más Corta - Milo J
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Juanesteban - Juanes
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Shine - Fito Pae
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA MEXICANA
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Lo Que Me Falta Por Llorar - Grupo Frontera
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Aunque Me Duela - Lupita Infante
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La Madrina - Mari Nobre
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Dinastía (Deluxe) - Peso Pluma, Tito Double P
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¡Vida México! - Carlos Rivera
MELHOR ÁLBUM LATINO TROPICAL
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País Portatil - Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado and Orquesta
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El Alma En Clave - Luis Enrique
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Antes Que El Tiempo Se Vaya - Fonseca
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Más Que Palabras - Grupo Niche
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El Último Disco Vol. 1 - Carlos Vives
MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE MÚSICA AFRICANA
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"Gratitude" - Asake
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"Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?") - Angélique Kidjo and Ayra Starr
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"No Tradition, No Africa" - King Ayisoba ft. Rocky Dawuni
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"Big Daddy" - Tems
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"Jogodo" - Wizkid and Asake
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE REGGAE
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Too Too Bad - Buju Banton
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Exile - Chronixx
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Brightside - Ziggy Marley
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The Art of Acceptance - Protoje
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Supernova - Runkus
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Lottery - Shaggy
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE NEW AGE OU AMBIENT
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Night Music - Vicente Avella
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Balance - Paul Averginos
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Liminal - Brian Eno, Beatie Wolfe
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Unspoken Psalms - Chris Redding
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