Lula e Zelenski conversam sobre 'construção da paz e do diálogo'

Tive uma reunião por vídeo agora com o presidente da Ucrânia, @ZelenskyyUa. Reafirmei o desejo do Brasil de conversar com outros países e participar de qualquer iniciativa em torno da construção da paz e do diálogo. A guerra não pode interessar a ninguém.— Lula (@LulaOficial) March 2, 2023
I had a phone call with President of %uD83C%uDDE7%uD83C%uDDF7 @LulaOficial. Thanked for supporting our @UN resolution. We highlighted importance of upholding the principle of sovereignty & territorial integrity of states. We also discussed diplomatic efforts to bring peace back to %uD83C%uDDFA%uD83C%uDDE6 and the world.— %u0412%u043E%u043B%u043E%u0434%u0438%u043C%u0438%u0440 %u0417%u0435%u043B%u0435%u043D%u0441%u044C%u043A%u0438%u0439 (@ZelenskyyUa) March 2, 2023