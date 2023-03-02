Lula e Zelenski conversam sobre 'construção da paz e do diálogo'

Lula e Zelenski (foto: EVARISTO SA / AFP e Genya SAVILOV / AFP ) O presidente Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) conversou por vídeo nesta quinta-feira (2/3) com o presidente da Ucrânia, Volodymyr Zelenski. Por meio das redes sociais, o chefe do Executivo brasileiro afirmou ter “reafirmado o desejo do Brasil de conversar com outros países e participar de qualquer iniciativa em torno da construção da paz e do diálogo”.

“Tive uma reunião por vídeo agora com o presidente da Ucrânia, @ZelenskyyUa. Reafirmei o desejo do Brasil de conversar com outros países e participar de qualquer iniciativa em torno da construção da paz e do diálogo. A guerra não pode interessar a ninguém”, escreveu.

Lula ressaltou também que "o Brasil defende a integridade territorial da Ucrânia" e que, por isso, votou favoravelmente sobre a recente resolução da ONU. “Citou ainda conversas com os líderes da França, Alemanha e EUA nesse sentido e sua disposição de conversar igualmente com a China em sua visita a Pequim e também de conversar com a Rússia. Os dois líderes ficaram de conversar novamente em um futuro próximo”, disse a assessoria palaciana.

Por meio do Instagram, Zelenski agradeceu o apoio do Brasil na ONU, ressaltou "o princípio da soberania e integridade territorial dos estados", além de discutir esforços diplomáticos em meio à guerra na Ucrânia.

"Tive um telefonema com o Presidente da @LulaOficial. Obrigado por apoiar nossa resolução @UN. Destacamos a importância de defender o princípio da soberania e integridade territorial dos estados. Também discutimos os esforços diplomáticos para trazer a paz de volta para a Ucrânia e para o mundo", destacou.

"Solução para a guerra"

No último dia 24, em uma coletiva, o líder ucraniano disse que tem interesse que Lula se envolva na construção de uma solução para a guerra”.

"Aprecio bastante que, em alguns aspectos, o Brasil realmente está apoiando a nossa integridade e soberania. Para nós, isso é de suma importância, especialmente agora. Estou apenas esperando pelo nosso encontro, porque, você sabe, olho a olho, cara a cara, serei mais compreendido, a Ucrânia será mais compreendida", disse Zelensky. E acrescentou: "Gostaria muito que ele me ajudasse e me apoiasse com uma plataforma para conversar com a América Latina. Estou realmente interessado nisso".

Lula, por sua vez, tem repetido que pretende integrar um grupo de países que trabalhe para o fim do conflito. Em entrevista no último dia 10, Lula afirmou que a invasão na Ucrânia foi "um erro da Rússia". O chefe do Executivo brasileiro relatou ainda ter negado o envio de munição para tanques das forças de Kiev, em resposta ao pedido feito recentemente pelo chanceler alemão, Olaf Scholz, durante visita ao Brasil.

Já o governo russo acenou com a hipótese de aceitar que o petista integre uma comissão internacional, para mediar um eventual acordo de paz, disse o vice-ministro das Relações Exteriores, Mikhail Galuzin, que destacou ainda, "apreciar" a decisão brasileira de não enviar armas à Ucrânia.



