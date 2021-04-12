Publicidade

Famosos compartilham vídeo que leva mensagem a Joe Biden contra Bolsonaro

Conteúdo criado pela Associação dos Povos Indígenas do Brasil (Apib) pede que presidente norte-americano não faça acordo secreto sobre a Amazônia
12/04/2021 19:42 - atualizado 12/04/2021 20:36

Bolsonaro é criticado por indígenas por acordo que será prejudicial à Amazônia(foto: Marcos Corrêa/PR)
Um vídeo em inglês publicado nesta segunda-feira (12/4) pela Associação de Povos Indígenas do Brasil (Apib) e direcionado ao presidente dos Estados Unidos, Joe Biden, casou repercussão no país.
 
Nele, os indígenas pede que o chefe de Estado desista de um possível acordo climático secreto com o presidente Jair Bolsonaro (sem partido) sobre a Amazônia. 

"Joe Biden está prestes a fazer um acordo secreto com Bolsonaro sobre a Floresta Amazônica. Sem ouvir o povo da Amazônia e a sociedade brasileira", relata o conteúdo, que rapidamente viralizou nas redes sociais em poucas horas.

“Não confie em Bolsonaro. Não deixe esse homem negociar o futuro da Amazônia. Ele declarou guerra contra nós. Contra os povos indígenas e contra a democracia. Ele está espalhando COVID, mentiras e ódio”, relata o conteúdo.
 
O ator e cineasta norte-americano Mark Ruffalo foi um dos que compartilhou o conteúdo. Em seguida, a cantora Anitta e o ator Gregório Duviviver também publicaram o vídeo em seus perfis.
 
O youtuber Felipe Neto, que já se declarou antipatizante de Bolsonaro, também fez o registro em suas redes. 
 
 
 
 
O vídeo ainda menciona a atuação ruim do presidente na condução da pandemia da COVID-19 no Brasil: “Ele está espalhando COVID, mentiras e ódio. Ele é um extremista, que disse que sua eleição foi uma fraude”, acrescenta o vídeo.

Um acordo entre os dois países deverá ser anunciado na próxima semana, na cúpula sobre o clima convocada por Joe Biden. A tendência é que o Brasil pode receber recursos com o intuito de proteger a Amazônia

No entanto, as prioridades de Bolsonaro para a região são a mineração, o uso comercial do território e a diminuição da proteção das áreas indígenas. 

