Famosos compartilham vídeo que leva mensagem a Joe Biden contra Bolsonaro

!!! @POTUS is about to make a secret climate deal with Bolsonaro. The indigenous peoples from Brazil are warning: Do not trust Bolsonaro. Don't let him negotiate the future of the Amazon.%u2014 Anitta (@Anitta) April 12, 2021
%uD83D%uDC49 @leodicaprio #WhichSideAreYouOn #AmazonOrBolsonaro pic.twitter.com/HI7GYL57ZK
Watch this from @ApibOficial. @JoeBiden, your choices are #AmazonOrBolsonaro. Listen to the First Peoples and make the right choice for the people of Brazil and for our Earth. @ClimateEnvoy pic.twitter.com/a9DUHG4sND%u2014 Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 12, 2021