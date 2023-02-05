Artistas confirmam favoritismo na premiação do Grammy 2023

Favorido na categoria, Kendrick Lamar venceu em Melhor Álbum de Rap, com "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers" (foto: Valerie Macon/AFP)

Até por volta de 23h30 deste domingo (5/2), os vencedores de várias categorias da premiação principal do Grammy Awards 2023 já haviam sido anunciados. Após o show de abertura do porto-riquenho Bad Bunny, a cantora e atriz Jennifer Lopez apresentou a categoria Melhor Álbum Pop, conquistada por Harry Styles, com "Harry's House".





Confira a lista prévia

Melhor performance pop solo ou grupo

Na sequência, a atriz Viola Davis anunciou Beyoncé - que ainda não havia aparecido na cerimônia - como ganhadora na categoria Melhor Álbum de R&B, o que a consagrou como a mais premiada da história do Grammy, chegando a 31 gramofones, empatando com o maestro Georg Solti com o maior número de estatuetas em todos os tempos.Na categoria Melhor Álbum Country, quem levou a melhor foi o veterano Willie Nelson, com "A beautiful time". O artista não deu o ar da graça na premiação. A Melhor Performance de Dupla ou Grupo Pop foi para Sam Smith e Kim Petras, primeira artista trans a vencer um Grammy na história.Bad Bunny, que abriu os trabalhos da grande festa da música internacional, conquistou o prêmio na categoria Melhor Álbum de Música Urbana com seu "raggaton psicodélico". Ele fez o discurso de agradecimento em espanhol. Na categoria Melhor Álbum de Rap, o vencedor foi Kendrick Lamar, que liderava as apostas, com "Mr. Morale & The big Steppers".ABBA - Don’t Shut Me Down

Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran - Bam Bam

Coldplay & BTS - My Universe

Post Malone & Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy (VENCEDOR)





Melhor álbum pop vocal

ABBA - Voyage

Adele - 30

Coldplay - Music of the Spheres

Harry Styles - Harry’s House (VENCEDOR)

Lizzo - Special





Melhor álbum de rap



DJ Khaled - God Did

Future - I Never Liked You

Jack Harlow - Come Home the Kids Miss You

Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers (VENCEDOR)

Pusha T - It’s Almost Dry





Melhor álbum de música urbana



Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti (VENCEDOR)

Daddy Yankee - Legendaddy

Farruko - La 167

Maluma - The Love & Sex Tape

Rauw Alejandro - Trap Cake, Vol. 2





Melhor música de R&B



Beyoncé - Cuff It (VENCEDOR)

Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good

Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous

Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs

PJ Morton - Please Don’t Walk Away





Melhor álbum de country



Ashley McBryde - Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville

Luke Combs - Growin’ Up

Maren Morris - Humble Quest

Miranda Lambert - Palomino

Willie Nelson - A Beautiful Time (VENCEDOR)





Melhor gravação Dance/Eletrônica



Beyoncé - Break My Soul (VENCEDORA)

Bonobo - Rosewood

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)

Diplo & Miguel - Don’t Forget My Love

Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. - Intimidated

Rüfüs Du Sol - On My Knees





Melhor performance de rock



Beck – “Old Man”

The Black Keys – “Wild Child”

Brandi Carlile – “Broken Horses” (VENCEDOR)

Bryan Adams – “So Happy It Hurts”

IDLES – “Crawl!”

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – “Patient Number 9”

Turnstile – “Holiday”





Melhor música de rap



DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did

Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P

Jack Harlow Featuring Drake - Churchill Downs

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5 (VENCEDOR)





Melhor performance de R&B tradicional



Beyoncé - Off the sofa (VENCEDORA)

Do 4 Love - Snoh Aalegra

Keeps On Fallin' - Babyface Featuring Ella Mai

'Round Midnight - Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige





Brandi Carlile – “Broken Horses” (VENCEDOR)

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – “Patient Number 9”

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”

Turnstile – “Blackout”

The War on Drugs – “Harmonia’s Dream”





Melhor álbum de pop latino



Camilo - De Adentro Pa Afuera

Christina Aguilera - Aguilera

Fonseca - Viajante

Rubén Blades & Boca Livre - Pasieros (VENCEDOR)

Sebastián Yatra - Dharma +





Melhor performance de country solo



Kelsea Ballerini - Heartfirst

Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town

Miranda Lambert - In His Arms

Willie Nelson - Live Forever (VENCEDOR)

Zach Bryan - Something in the Orange