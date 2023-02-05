Artistas confirmam favoritismo na premiação do Grammy 2023

Até por volta de 23h30 deste domingo (5/2), os vencedores de várias categorias da premiação principal do Grammy Awards 2023 já haviam sido anunciados. Após o show de abertura do porto-riquenho Bad Bunny, a cantora e atriz Jennifer Lopez apresentou a categoria Melhor Álbum Pop, conquistada por Harry Styles, com "Harry's House".
Na categoria Melhor Álbum Country, quem levou a melhor foi o veterano Willie Nelson, com "A beautiful time". O artista não deu o ar da graça na premiação. A Melhor Performance de Dupla ou Grupo Pop foi para Sam Smith e Kim Petras, primeira artista trans a vencer um Grammy na história.
Bad Bunny, que abriu os trabalhos da grande festa da música internacional, conquistou o prêmio na categoria Melhor Álbum de Música Urbana com seu "raggaton psicodélico". Ele fez o discurso de agradecimento em espanhol. Na categoria Melhor Álbum de Rap, o vencedor foi Kendrick Lamar, que liderava as apostas, com "Mr. Morale & The big Steppers".
Confira a lista prévia
Melhor performance pop solo ou grupo
ABBA - Don’t Shut Me Down
Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran - Bam Bam
Coldplay & BTS - My Universe
Post Malone & Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy (VENCEDOR)
Melhor álbum pop vocal
ABBA - Voyage
Adele - 30
Coldplay - Music of the Spheres
Harry Styles - Harry’s House (VENCEDOR)
Lizzo - Special
Melhor álbum de rap
DJ Khaled - God Did
Future - I Never Liked You
Jack Harlow - Come Home the Kids Miss You
Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers (VENCEDOR)
Pusha T - It’s Almost Dry
Melhor álbum de música urbana
Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti (VENCEDOR)
Daddy Yankee - Legendaddy
Farruko - La 167
Maluma - The Love & Sex Tape
Rauw Alejandro - Trap Cake, Vol. 2
Melhor música de R&B
Beyoncé - Cuff It (VENCEDOR)
Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good
Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs
PJ Morton - Please Don’t Walk Away
Melhor álbum de country
Ashley McBryde - Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville
Luke Combs - Growin’ Up
Maren Morris - Humble Quest
Miranda Lambert - Palomino
Willie Nelson - A Beautiful Time (VENCEDOR)
Melhor gravação Dance/Eletrônica
Beyoncé - Break My Soul (VENCEDORA)
Bonobo - Rosewood
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)
Diplo & Miguel - Don’t Forget My Love
Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. - Intimidated
Rüfüs Du Sol - On My Knees
Melhor performance de rock
Beck – “Old Man”
The Black Keys – “Wild Child”
Brandi Carlile – “Broken Horses” (VENCEDOR)
Bryan Adams – “So Happy It Hurts”
IDLES – “Crawl!”
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – “Patient Number 9”
Turnstile – “Holiday”
Melhor música de rap
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P
Jack Harlow Featuring Drake - Churchill Downs
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5 (VENCEDOR)
Melhor performance de R&B tradicional
Beyoncé - Off the sofa (VENCEDORA)
Do 4 Love - Snoh Aalegra
Keeps On Fallin' - Babyface Featuring Ella Mai
'Round Midnight - Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan
Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige
Melhor álbum de pop latino
Camilo - De Adentro Pa Afuera
Christina Aguilera - Aguilera
Fonseca - Viajante
Rubén Blades & Boca Livre - Pasieros (VENCEDOR)
Sebastián Yatra - Dharma +
Melhor performance de country solo
Kelsea Ballerini - Heartfirst
Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town
Miranda Lambert - In His Arms
Willie Nelson - Live Forever (VENCEDOR)
Zach Bryan - Something in the Orange