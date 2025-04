Brasil. Alagoas. AL. Vista geral da praia em Maragogi . Flavia Duarte/CB

Credito Explorer Diving/Divulgacao - Vista da Maragogi Explorer Diving/Divulgacao

Credito: LUIS EDUARDO VAZ/Divulgacao - Piscinas naturais no mar de Maragogi - Alagoas LUIS EDUARDO VAZ/Divulgacao - Piscinas naturais no mar de Maragogi - Alagoas

Credito Salinas do Maragogi/Divulgacao - Alagoas - Salinas do Maragogi Resort Salinas do Maragogi/Divulgacao

Credito: Flavia Ayer/EM/D.A Press. Alagoas - Passeio de lancha em Maragogi. Parada em bancos de areia para nadar em alto-mar. (foto de uma lancha) Flavia Ayer/EM/D.A Press. Alagoas - Passeio de lancha em Maragogi. Parada em bancos de areia para nadar em alto-mar. (foto de uma lancha)

Credito: Flavia Ayer/EM/D.A Press. Alagoas - Piscinas naturais de Maragogi. Taocas e Barra Grande Flavia Ayer/EM/D.A Press. Alagoas - Piscinas naturais de Maragogi. Taocas e Barra Grande

04/04/2018. Credito: Edesio Ferreira/EM/D.A Press. Brasil. Maragogi - AL. Turismo em Alagoas. Mergulho nas piscinas naturais. Edesio Ferreira/EM/D.A Press. Brasil. Maragogi - AL. Turismo em Alagoas. Mergulho nas piscinas naturais.

TOPSHOT - Handout picture released by Pernambuco State Government showing workers removing oil spilled on Peroba beach, located at the city of Maragogi, Alagoas state, Brazil, on October 17, 2019. Large blobs of oil staining more than 130 beaches in northeastern Brazil began appearing in early September and have now turned up along a 2,000km stretch of the Atlantic coastline. The source of the patches remain a mystery despite President Jair Bolsonaro's assertions they came from outside the country and were possibly the work of criminals. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / PERNAMBUCO STATE GOVERNMENT / Diego NIGRO " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / PERNAMBUCO STATE GOVERNMENT / HO / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / PERNAMBUCO STATE GOVERNMENT / Diego NIGRO " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS AFP

TOPSHOT - Handout picture released by Pernambuco State Government showing oil spilled on Peroba beach, located at the city of Maragogi, Alagoas state, Brazil, on October 17, 2019. Large blobs of oil staining more than 130 beaches in northeastern Brazil began appearing in early September and have now turned up along a 2,000km stretch of the Atlantic coastline. The source of the patches remain a mystery despite President Jair Bolsonaro's assertions they came from outside the country and were possibly the work of criminals. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / PERNAMBUCO STATE GOVERNMENT / Diego NIGRO " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / PERNAMBUCO STATE GOVERNMENT / HO / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / PERNAMBUCO STATE GOVERNMENT / Diego NIGRO " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS AFP

(FILES) Handout picture released by Pernambuco State Government showing oil spilled on Peroba beach, located at the city of Maragogi, Alagoas state, Brazil, on October 17, 2019. A Greek-flagged tanker is the main suspect in oil spills that have been appearing off the coast of Brazil for two months, the defense ministry said on November 1st, 2019. The oil began appearing in early September and has been seen along a 2,000-kilometer (1,200-mile) stretch of the northeastern Atlantic coast. Separately, police raided the offices of a company linked to the owners of the ship, federal police said. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / PERNAMBUCO STATE GOVERNMENT / Diego NIGRO " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / PERNAMBUCO STATE GOVERNMENT / HO / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / PERNAMBUCO STATE GOVERNMENT / Diego NIGRO " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS AFP

2005. Credito: Leo Caldas/Divulgacao. Mergulho no mar no Resort Salinas do Maragogi Leo Caldas/Divulgacao. Mergulho no mar no Resort Salinas do Maragogi

2005, Credito:/Divulgacao Salinas do Maragogi Resort. /Divulgacao Salinas do Maragogi Resort.

2005. Credito: Leo Caldas/Divulgacao. Vista do mar Salinas do Maragogi Leo Caldas/Divulgacao. Vista do mar Salinas do Maragogi

2005. Credito: Leo Caldas/Divulgacao. Vista da praia no Resort Salinas do Maragogi Leo Caldas/Divulgacao. Vista da praia no Resort Salinas do Maragogi