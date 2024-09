Torcedor condenado por racismo a Vini Jr pode ter prisão suspensa após pedir desculpa

(FILES) Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior warms up prior to the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and Athletic Club Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on June 4, 2023. Rio de Janeiro's legislative assembly on June 6, 2023, approved a bill that provides for the interruption or suspension of football matches in cases of racism, in the first concrete action in Brazil following the wave of outrage over racist behaviour towards Brazilian Vinicius Jr. in Spain. (Photo by Pierre-Philippe MARCOU / AFP)

crédito: AFP