Guindaste pega fogo, desaba do topo de prédio em Nova York e deixa feridos

Vídeos de pedestres registraram o momento assustador do acidente
26/07/2023 11:58 - atualizado 26/07/2023 12:27
Guindaste desaba
Guindaste despenca em Nova York e assusta pessoas (foto: Reprodução/Twitter)
Um guindaste pegou fogo em Manhattan e despencou do topo de um prédio, em Nova York, nos EUA, na manhã desta quarta-feira (26/7) e deixou feridos. Em vídeo gravado por pessoas que estavam presentes na avenida em que o acidente aconteceu é possível ver o equipamento pegando fogo, batendo em outro prédio e então desabando no chão. Pedestres que passavam pelo local se desesperaram e correram para não serem atingidos.



Antes de o guindaste cair, havia um operador que tentava controlar as chamas, que saíram do controle e fizeram com que o braço superior entrasse em colapso e cedesse. Segundo o "New York Times", ao menos seis pessoas ficaram feridas, incluindo dois bombeiros, mas eles não correm risco de vida.

A 10ª Avenida, local onde ocorreu o incidente, foi interditada e os prédios ao redor estão sendo evacuados por motivos de segurança. As autoridades locais temem um novo acidente. Em comunicado, o Corpo de Bombeiros de Nova York disse que "unidades estão atualmente operando em um colapso de guindaste e incêndio". Ainda não se sabe o que pode ter provocado o incêndio.

Confira outros vídeos do acidente:

 
 

