Guindaste pega fogo, desaba do topo de prédio em Nova York e deixa feridos

Just watched a crane fall and pummel a building on the other side of the block! #nyc #fire pic.twitter.com/YFyaurRglN%u2014 Jimmy %uD83D%uDC83%uD83C%uDFFB (@jimmy_farring) July 26, 2023
Confira outros vídeos do acidente:
Crane arm collapses in NY #crane #accident #ny pic.twitter.com/FWKrdsgHeM%u2014 Amir_M (@Amirosane) July 26, 2023
WATCH: The Moment Crane COLLAPSED after Burning on Skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan.%u2014 Oliya Scootercaster %uD83D%uDEF4 (@ScooterCasterNY) July 26, 2023
Upper arm of crane collapsed, striking a joining building. NYPD Aviation reports HEAVY FIRE. FD streams are barely able to hit the fire.
(video @jimmy_farring) pic.twitter.com/QV0XbhYnuV