Vídeos mostram momento em que terremoto atinge Fukushima, no Japão

%uD83D%uDCF9 (VIDEO) Momento del terremoto de 7.3 en Japón. #Fukushima %uD83C%uDDEF%uD83C%uDDF5@Cupsfire_gye— Radio Huancavilca 830AM (@RadioHuancavilk) March 16, 2022
pic.twitter.com/wAsyvX5ayP
%uD83D%uDE29 WOOOOOPS %uD83E%uDD74%uD83E%uDD74%uD83E%uDD74. D.U.M.B.S taken out??— mary manuel (@maryman31794828) March 16, 2022
JUST IN - Two powerful 7.3 and 6.4 magnitude earthquakes off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan. Tsunami warning issued.
Tokyo Electric Power says nearly 2.1 million households without power after earthquakes.@disclosetv pic.twitter.com/kkaQFvJjQp