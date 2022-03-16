UAI
Vídeos mostram momento em que terremoto atinge Fukushima, no Japão

Abalo sísmico teve como epicentro a costa da região de Fukushima a uma profundidade de 60km e afetou a capital Tóquio
16/03/2022 13:39

Fukushima
Vídeos de câmeras de segurança captaram momento em que terremoto atinge Fukushima, no Japão (foto: Reprodução)
Vídeos publicados nas redes sociais mostram o momento em que um terremoto de 7,3 de magnitude na escala Richter atinge o Japão nesta quarta-feira (16/3). O abalo sísmico teve como epicentro a costa da região de Fukushima a uma profundidade de 60km e afetou a capital Tóquio. Há um alerta de tsunami para a região.

Veja os vídeos


Em 2011, um terremoto em Fukushima de 9,1 de magnitude, o maior que a região já enfrentou, provocou uma série de tsunamis com ondas que chegaram a 15m. No total, 15.853 pessoas morreram e e 3.282 ficaram desaparecidas.

O arquipélago japonês está localizado no chamado "Anel de Fogo" do Pacífico, um arco de intensa atividade sísmica onde as placas tectônicas colidem, que se estende pelo Sudeste Asiático e pela bacia do Pacífico.

