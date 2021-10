Morre James Michael Tyler, o Gunther de 'Friends'

On %u201CFriends,%u201D James Michael Tyler played Gunther, the sarcastic manager of Central Perk. But he was unable to attend the %u201CFriends%u201D reunion in person because privately he%u2019s been battling a serious health issue. Watch %u201CTODAY in 30%u201D now on https://t.co/LaKO1WBr7r for the story. pic.twitter.com/hZO8NcQmRm