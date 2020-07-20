Publicidade

Ativista Greta Thunberg ganha prêmio e doa R$ 600 mil para a Amazônia

A jovem sueca, uma das principais vozes na luta pelo meio ambiente no mundo, foi selecionada entre 136 nomeações de 46 países
20/07/2020 15:13 - atualizado 20/07/2020 15:45

Eleita personalidade do ano de 2019 pela revista Time, Greta, de 17 anos, vem se destacando mundialmente desde os 15(foto: AFP/Reprodução)
A ativista sueca Greta Thunberg, de 17 anos, foi a grande vencedora da primeira edição do Prêmio Gulbenkian para a Humanidade que honra projetos inovadores contra mudanças climáticas. Ela ganhou 1 milhão de euros (cerca de R$ 6,17 milhões). Na manhã desta segunda-feira (20), em Lisboa, Greta anunciou que parte do prêmio, 100 mil euros (R$ 617 mil), será doada para a campanha SOS Amazônia da Fridays for Future Brazil.

O trabalho do grupo tem por objetivo ajudar comunidades indígenas e ribeirinhas que sofrem com o avanço de grandes latifundiários, garimpeiros e extrativistas pela Floresta Amazônica.

“O prêmio de 1 milhão de euros é mais dinheiro do que eu consigo começar a imaginar, mas todo esse valor será doado através da minha fundação para diferentes organizações e projetos que estão na linha de frente, ajudando às pessoas afetadas pela crise ecológica e pela crise climática, especialmente no Sul global”, disse a sueca, nas redes sociais.
 
Segundo a fundação portuguesa que concede o prêmio, Greta foi selecionada entre 136 nomeações (79 organizações e 57 personalidades internacionais) provenientes de 46 países. 

Greta também anunciou que, além do Brasil, a fundação Stop Ecocide – que pretende transformar o ecocídio (destruição ambiental) em crime no mundo –, receberá outros 100 mil euros.

Quem é Greta Thunberg?


Eleita personalidade do ano pela revista Time em 2019, Greta é uma das principais vozes contra as mudanças climáticas no mundo.

Ela ficou famosa depois de mobilizar uma greve estudantil em defesa da natureza, no movimento denominado “Friday For Future” – que ganhou repercussão depois que a jovem, que na época com 15 anos, levou um grupo de jovens a ocupar a área externa do Parlamento da Suécia pedindo mudanças.

 
*Estagiária sob supervisão da subeditora Kelen Cristina

