Ativista Greta Thunberg ganha prêmio e doa R$ 600 mil para a Amazônia

O trabalho do grupo tem por objetivo ajudar comunidades indígenas e ribeirinhas que sofrem com o avanço de grandes latifundiários, garimpeiros e extrativistas pela Floresta Amazônica.
I%u2019m extremely honoured to receive the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity! We%u2019re in a climate emergency, and my foundation will as quickly as possible donate all the prize money of 1 million Euros to support organizations and projects that are fighting for a sustainable world, defending nature and supporting people already facing the worst impacts of the climate- and ecological crisis %u2014 particularly those living in the Global South.%u2028 Starting with giving %u20AC100.000 to the SOS Amazonia Campaign led by @FridaysForFutureBrasil to tackle COVID-19 in the Amazon, and %u20AC100.000 to the Stop Ecocide Foundation (@ecocidelaw ) to support their work to make ecocide an international crime. @fcgulbenkian #facetheclimateemergency
Quem é Greta Thunberg?
Ela ficou famosa depois de mobilizar uma greve estudantil em defesa da natureza, no movimento denominado “Friday For Future” – que ganhou repercussão depois que a jovem, que na época com 15 anos, levou um grupo de jovens a ocupar a área externa do Parlamento da Suécia pedindo mudanças.