Revista Inglesa ironiza fala de Bolsonaro sobre coronavírus em charge e fala sobre risco de impeachment

The Economist, um dos maiores veículos da imprensa britânica, destacou nesta sexta (03) boicote e negligência do presidente às orientações do Ministério da Saúde. Publicação da charge gerou embate entre opositores e apoiadores de Bolsonaro
postado em 03/04/2020 11:19 / atualizado em 03/04/2020 12:40


A charge da revista inglesa The Economist desta sexta (03) ironiza o presidente Jair Bolsonaro sobre o pedido de suspensão do isolamento social no país. Na imagem, Bolsonaro aparece cercado de um "chuva de coronavírus" em tamanho macroscópico e pede para que brasileiros saiam de casa. “Uma chuvinha não vai machucar vocês”, diz ele na charge.
 
A charge diz respeito à fala do presidente na ultima quarta-feita (01), quando Bolsonaro voltou a ironizar o coronavírus (COVID-19). Em entrevista ao programa “Brasil Urgente”, da TV Bandeirantes, Bolsonaro comparou a doença com chuva, dizendo que "há pessoas que vão se molhar, mas que não irão morrer afogadas."

"O vírus é igual a uma chuva. Ela vem e você vai se molhar, mas não vai morrer afogado", declarou o presidente.

A revista também publicou uma reportagem traçando um panorama de como os presidentes da América Latina têm lidado com o vírus. Ao abordar o brasileiro, a revista fala sobre risco de impeachment e compara Bolsonaro com o presidente do México, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Ambos são chamados de 'populistas' e com estratégias contrárias ao que tem sido feito na Argentina e no Chile.

A reportagem diz que Bolsonaro sabotou ativamente os esforços para controlar o vírus. “No Brasil, os governadores estaduais impuseram bloqueios, inclusive em São Paulo e no Rio de Janeiro. Essas medidas são populares. A negligência de Bolsonaro é menos”, diz o texto.

Nas redes sociais da revista, a publicação da charge gerou embate entre os apoiadores e opositores do governo de Jair Bolsonaro, além de tweets atacando o veiculo inglês. Em resposta, opositores trouxeram à tona novamente a hashtag #CapitãoCorona e #Pandemito para ridicularizar as atitudes do presidente e pediram ajuda em nome do povo brasileiro.

 

Opositores por sua vez chamaram a imprensa britânica de agressiva e disseram que "um presidente honesto chamando de mau é melhor que a esquerda extremista roubando do povo", entre outras mensagens.

 

*Estagiario sob supervisão do subeditor Daniel Seabra

