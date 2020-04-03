Revista Inglesa ironiza fala de Bolsonaro sobre coronavírus em charge e fala sobre risco de impeachment

A charge da revista inglesa The Economist desta sexta (03) ironiza o presidente Jair Bolsonaro sobre o pedido de suspensão do isolamento social no país. Na imagem, Bolsonaro aparece cercado de um "chuva de coronavírus" em tamanho macroscópico e pede para que brasileiros saiam de casa. “Uma chuvinha não vai machucar vocês”, diz ele na charge.





"O vírus é igual a uma chuva. Ela vem e você vai se molhar, mas não vai morrer afogado", declarou o presidente.





A revista também publicou uma reportagem traçando um panorama de como os presidentes da América Latina têm lidado com o vírus. Ao abordar o brasileiro, a revista fala sobre risco de impeachment e compara Bolsonaro com o presidente do México, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Ambos são chamados de 'populistas' e com estratégias contrárias ao que tem sido feito na Argentina e no Chile.





A reportagem diz que Bolsonaro sabotou ativamente os esforços para controlar o vírus. “No Brasil, os governadores estaduais impuseram bloqueios, inclusive em São Paulo e no Rio de Janeiro. Essas medidas são populares. A negligência de Bolsonaro é menos”, diz o texto.



Nas redes sociais da revista, a publicação da charge gerou embate entre os apoiadores e opositores do governo de Jair Bolsonaro, além de tweets atacando o veiculo inglês. Em resposta, opositores trouxeram à tona novamente a hashtag #CapitãoCorona e #Pandemito para ridicularizar as atitudes do presidente e pediram ajuda em nome do povo brasileiro.









Opositores por sua vez chamaram a imprensa britânica de agressiva e disseram que "um presidente honesto chamando de mau é melhor que a esquerda extremista roubando do povo", entre outras mensagens.





An honest president called a madman is better than one of the extreme left stealing from the people! pic.twitter.com/izRvY9iQv6 %u2014 %uD83C%uDD3Carcos %uD83C%uDD3Carcelo %uD83C%uDDE7%uD83C%uDDF7 (@Marcos_Marcelo_) April 3, 2020

Have you ever noticed how mainstream media change their style of reporting depending on the country?



1%u20E3 Spain, Italy, Germany & even China - empathy towards the people, positive hopeful message



2%u20E3 US, UK, Hungary, Brazil, Russia - pessimism, attack the leaders, biased reporting %u2014 LillyDutra (@dutra_lilly) April 3, 2020





*Estagiario sob supervisão do subeditor Daniel Seabra