The Game Awards 2024: veja a lista dos indicados

A maior premiação do mundo dos jogos está prestes a completar 10 anos de existência e divulgou nesta segunda-feira (18/11) os indicados para o prêmio do Game of The Year (Jogo do Ano) para premiar os melhores jogos lançados em 2024.

Os destaques da vez são: Astro Bot do Team Asobi, exclusivo de PlayStation 5 que tem 7 indicações variando de Direção até uma nomeação para o grande prêmio de Jogo do Ano, o game divide liderança com o remake da Square Enix nas indicações, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth aparece com indicação de Briana White pela voz da Aerith, além da marcante trilha sonora; logo a seguir, Metaphor ReFantazio, outro RPG japonês, agora da Atlus, segue com 6 indicações ao prêmio e o remake do terror em Silent Hill, recebeu 5 indicações ao prêmio.

Confira a lista completa:

Game of the Year (GOTY)

Metaphor ReFantazio

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Balatro

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Melhor Direção de Jogo

Black Myth: Wukong

Astro Bot

Balatro

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy 7 Rebrith

Metaphor ReFantazio

Melhor Narrativa

Final Fantasy 7 Rebrith

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor ReFantazio

Senua’s Saga Hellblade II

Silent Hill 2

Melhor Jogo de Ação

Black Myth: Wukong

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Stellar Blade

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II

Melhor Jogo de RPG

Dragon’s Dogma II

Elden Ring: Shadow of The Erdtree

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor ReFantazio

Melhor Jogo de Ação/Aventura



Astro Bot

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Silent Hill 2

Star Wars: Outlaws

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of the Wisdow

Melhor Jogo AR/VR

Arizona Sunshine Remake

Asgard’s Wrath II

Batman Arkham Shadows

Metal Hellsing VR

Metro Awakening VR

Melhor Jogo de Luta

Dragon Ball Sparking!Zero

Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection

Multiversus

Tekken 8

Melhor Jogo de Esportes/Corrida

F1 24

EA Sports FC 25

NBA 2K25

Top Spin 2K25

WWE 2K25

Melhor Jogo para a Família

Astro Bot

Princess Peach Showtime!

Super Mario Party Jamboree

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of the Wisdom

O Escudeiro Valente

Melhor jogo de Simulação/Estratégia

Age of Mythology Retold

Frostpunk 2

Kunitsu-Game: Path of the Godness

Manor Lords

Unicorn Overlord

Melhor Estreia de Estúdio Indie



Animal Well

O Escudeiro Valente

Balatro

Manor Lords

Pacific Drive

Melhor Jogo Independente



Animal Well

Balatro

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Neva

UFO 50

Melhor Jogo de e-Sports

Counter Strike 2

Dota 2

League of Legends

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Valorant

Melhor Equipe de e-Sports

BiliBili Gaming em League of Legends

Gen.G em League of Legends

Navi em Counter-Strike

T1 em League of Legends

Team Liquid em Dota 2

Melhor Atleta de e-Sports

33

Aleksib

Chovy

Faker

Zywoo

Zmjjkk

Melhor Criador de Conteúdo do Ano

Caseoh

Illojuan

Techno Gamerz

Typical Gamer

Usada Pekora

Melhor Suporte de Comunidade

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

No Man’s Sky

Melhor Adaptação



Arcane

Fallout

Knuckles

Like a Dragon: Yakuza

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Melhor Jogo Contínuo

Destiny 2

Diablo IV

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

Melhor Trilha Sonora & Música

Astro Bot

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Metaphor ReFantazio

Silent Hill 2

Stellar Blade

Melhor Design de Som

Astro Bot

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Senua’s Saga Hellblade 2

Silent Hill 2

Melhor Direção de Arte

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Metaphor ReFantazio

Neva

Melhor Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Tekken 8

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II

Melhor Atuação

Briana White em Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth como Aerith Gainsborough

Hannah Telle em Life is Strange: Double Exposure como Max Caulfield

Humberly González em Star Wars: Outlaws como Kay Vess

Luke Roberts em Silent Hill 2 como James Sunderland

Melina Juergens em Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II como Senua

Prêmio Games for Impact

Closer the distance

Indika

Neva

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Senua’s Saga Hellblade

Tales of Kenzara: Zau

Inovação em Acessibilidade

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Diablo IV

Dragon Age Veilguard

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Star Wars: Outlaws

Melhor Jogo Mobile

AFK Journey

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket

Wuthering Waves

Balatro

Zenless Zone Zero

Jogo mais Esperado

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Grand Theft Auto VI

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Monster Hunter Wilds

