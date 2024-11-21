x
Início Tecnologia
GAMES

The Game Awards 2024: veja a lista dos indicados

Completando 10 Anos de existência, The Game Awards anuncia os concorrentes de 2024

21/11/2024 16:49 - atualizado em 21/11/2024 16:50

Astro Bot dispara na frente com 7 indicações ao maior prêmio do mundo dos games. - (crédito: Reprodução//PlayStation Studios/Bandai Namco/Atlus/Game Science/Playstack)
A maior premiação do mundo dos jogos está prestes a completar 10 anos de existência e divulgou nesta segunda-feira (18/11) os indicados para o prêmio do Game of The Year (Jogo do Ano) para premiar os melhores jogos lançados em 2024.

Os destaques da vez são: Astro Bot do Team Asobi, exclusivo de PlayStation 5 que tem 7 indicações variando de Direção até uma nomeação para o grande prêmio de Jogo do Ano, o game divide liderança com o remake da Square Enix nas indicações, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth aparece com indicação de Briana White pela voz da Aerith, além da marcante trilha sonora; logo a seguir, Metaphor ReFantazio, outro RPG japonês, agora da Atlus, segue com 6 indicações ao prêmio e o remake do terror em Silent Hill, recebeu 5 indicações ao prêmio.

Confira a lista completa:

 

Game of the Year (GOTY)

  • Metaphor ReFantazio

  • Astro Bot

  • Black Myth: Wukong

  • Balatro

  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Melhor Direção de Jogo

  • Black Myth: Wukong

  • Astro Bot

  • Balatro

  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebrith

  • Metaphor ReFantazio

Melhor Narrativa

  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebrith

  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

  • Metaphor ReFantazio

  • Senua’s Saga Hellblade II

  • Silent Hill 2

Melhor Jogo de Ação

  • Black Myth: Wukong

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

  • Helldivers 2

  • Stellar Blade

  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II

Melhor Jogo de RPG

  • Dragon’s Dogma II

  • Elden Ring: Shadow of The Erdtree

  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

  • Metaphor ReFantazio

Melhor Jogo de Ação/Aventura

  • Astro Bot

  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

  • Silent Hill 2

  • Star Wars: Outlaws

  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of the Wisdow

Melhor Jogo AR/VR

  • Arizona Sunshine Remake

  • Asgard’s Wrath II

  • Batman Arkham Shadows

  • Metal Hellsing VR

  • Metro Awakening VR

Melhor Jogo de Luta

  • Dragon Ball Sparking!Zero

  • Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising

  • Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection

  • Multiversus

  • Tekken 8

Melhor Jogo de Esportes/Corrida

  • F1 24

  • EA Sports FC 25

  • NBA 2K25

  • Top Spin 2K25

  • WWE 2K25

Melhor Jogo para a Família

  • Astro Bot

  • Princess Peach Showtime!

  • Super Mario Party Jamboree

  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of the Wisdom

  • O Escudeiro Valente

Melhor jogo de Simulação/Estratégia

  • Age of Mythology Retold

  • Frostpunk 2

  • Kunitsu-Game: Path of the Godness

  • Manor Lords

  • Unicorn Overlord

Melhor Estreia de Estúdio Indie

  • Animal Well

  • O Escudeiro Valente

  • Balatro

  • Manor Lords

  • Pacific Drive

Melhor Jogo Independente

  • Animal Well

  • Balatro

  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

  • Neva

  • UFO 50

Melhor Jogo de e-Sports

  • Counter Strike 2

  • Dota 2

  • League of Legends

  • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

  • Valorant

Melhor Equipe de e-Sports

  • BiliBili Gaming em League of Legends

  • Gen.G em League of Legends

  • Navi em Counter-Strike

  • T1 em League of Legends

  • Team Liquid em Dota 2

Melhor Atleta de e-Sports

  • 33

  • Aleksib

  • Chovy

  • Faker

  • Zywoo

  • Zmjjkk

Melhor Criador de Conteúdo do Ano

  • Caseoh

  • Illojuan

  • Techno Gamerz

  • Typical Gamer

  • Usada Pekora

Melhor Suporte de Comunidade

  • Baldur’s Gate 3

  • Final Fantasy XIV

  • Fortnite

  • Helldivers 2

  • No Man’s Sky

Melhor Adaptação

  • Arcane

  • Fallout

  • Knuckles

  • Like a Dragon: Yakuza

  • Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Melhor Jogo Contínuo

  • Destiny 2

  • Diablo IV

  • Final Fantasy XIV

  • Fortnite

  • Helldivers 2

Melhor Trilha Sonora & Música

  • Astro Bot

  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

  • Metaphor ReFantazio

  • Silent Hill 2

  • Stellar Blade

Melhor Design de Som

  • Astro Bot

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

  • Senua’s Saga Hellblade 2

  • Silent Hill 2

Melhor Direção de Arte

  • Astro Bot

  • Black Myth: Wukong

  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

  • Metaphor ReFantazio

  • Neva

Melhor Multiplayer

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

  • Helldivers 2

  • Super Mario Party Jamboree

  • Tekken 8

  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II

Melhor Atuação

  • Briana White em Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth como Aerith Gainsborough

  • Hannah Telle em Life is Strange: Double Exposure como Max Caulfield

  • Humberly González em Star Wars: Outlaws como Kay Vess

  • Luke Roberts em Silent Hill 2 como James Sunderland

  • Melina Juergens em Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II como Senua 

Prêmio Games for Impact

  • Closer the distance

  • Indika

  • Neva

  • Life is Strange: Double Exposure

  • Senua’s Saga Hellblade

  • Tales of Kenzara: Zau

Inovação em Acessibilidade

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

  • Diablo IV

  • Dragon Age Veilguard

  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

  • Star Wars: Outlaws

Melhor Jogo Mobile

  • AFK Journey

  • Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket

  • Wuthering Waves

  • Balatro

  • Zenless Zone Zero

Jogo mais Esperado

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

  • Ghost of Yotei

  • Grand Theft Auto VI

  • Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

  • Monster Hunter Wilds

