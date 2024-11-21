The Game Awards 2024: veja a lista dos indicados
Completando 10 Anos de existência, The Game Awards anuncia os concorrentes de 2024
A maior premiação do mundo dos jogos está prestes a completar 10 anos de existência e divulgou nesta segunda-feira (18/11) os indicados para o prêmio do Game of The Year (Jogo do Ano) para premiar os melhores jogos lançados em 2024.
Os destaques da vez são: Astro Bot do Team Asobi, exclusivo de PlayStation 5 que tem 7 indicações variando de Direção até uma nomeação para o grande prêmio de Jogo do Ano, o game divide liderança com o remake da Square Enix nas indicações, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth aparece com indicação de Briana White pela voz da Aerith, além da marcante trilha sonora; logo a seguir, Metaphor ReFantazio, outro RPG japonês, agora da Atlus, segue com 6 indicações ao prêmio e o remake do terror em Silent Hill, recebeu 5 indicações ao prêmio.
Confira a lista completa:
Game of the Year (GOTY)
-
Metaphor ReFantazio
-
Astro Bot
-
Black Myth: Wukong
-
Balatro
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
-
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Melhor Direção de Jogo
-
Black Myth: Wukong
-
Astro Bot
-
Balatro
-
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
-
Final Fantasy 7 Rebrith
-
Metaphor ReFantazio
Melhor Narrativa
-
Final Fantasy 7 Rebrith
-
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
-
Metaphor ReFantazio
-
Senua’s Saga Hellblade II
-
Silent Hill 2
Melhor Jogo de Ação
-
Black Myth: Wukong
-
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
-
Helldivers 2
-
Stellar Blade
-
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II
Melhor Jogo de RPG
-
Dragon’s Dogma II
-
Elden Ring: Shadow of The Erdtree
-
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
-
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
-
Metaphor ReFantazio
Melhor Jogo de Ação/Aventura
-
Astro Bot
-
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
-
Silent Hill 2
-
Star Wars: Outlaws
-
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of the Wisdow
Melhor Jogo AR/VR
-
Arizona Sunshine Remake
-
Asgard’s Wrath II
-
Batman Arkham Shadows
-
Metal Hellsing VR
-
Metro Awakening VR
Melhor Jogo de Luta
-
Dragon Ball Sparking!Zero
-
Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising
-
Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection
-
Multiversus
-
Tekken 8
Melhor Jogo de Esportes/Corrida
-
F1 24
-
EA Sports FC 25
-
NBA 2K25
-
Top Spin 2K25
-
WWE 2K25
Melhor Jogo para a Família
-
Astro Bot
-
Princess Peach Showtime!
-
Super Mario Party Jamboree
-
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of the Wisdom
-
O Escudeiro Valente
Melhor jogo de Simulação/Estratégia
-
Age of Mythology Retold
-
Frostpunk 2
-
Kunitsu-Game: Path of the Godness
-
Manor Lords
-
Unicorn Overlord
Melhor Estreia de Estúdio Indie
-
Animal Well
-
O Escudeiro Valente
-
Balatro
-
Manor Lords
-
Pacific Drive
Melhor Jogo Independente
-
Animal Well
-
Balatro
-
Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
-
Neva
-
UFO 50
Melhor Jogo de e-Sports
-
Counter Strike 2
-
Dota 2
-
League of Legends
-
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
-
Valorant
Melhor Equipe de e-Sports
-
BiliBili Gaming em League of Legends
-
Gen.G em League of Legends
-
Navi em Counter-Strike
-
T1 em League of Legends
-
Team Liquid em Dota 2
Melhor Atleta de e-Sports
-
33
-
Aleksib
-
Chovy
-
Faker
-
Zywoo
-
Zmjjkk
Melhor Criador de Conteúdo do Ano
-
Caseoh
-
Illojuan
-
Techno Gamerz
-
Typical Gamer
-
Usada Pekora
Melhor Suporte de Comunidade
-
Baldur’s Gate 3
-
Final Fantasy XIV
-
Fortnite
-
Helldivers 2
-
No Man’s Sky
Melhor Adaptação
-
Arcane
-
Fallout
-
Knuckles
-
Like a Dragon: Yakuza
-
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Melhor Jogo Contínuo
-
Destiny 2
-
Diablo IV
-
Final Fantasy XIV
-
Fortnite
-
Helldivers 2
Melhor Trilha Sonora & Música
-
Astro Bot
-
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
-
Metaphor ReFantazio
-
Silent Hill 2
-
Stellar Blade
Melhor Design de Som
-
Astro Bot
-
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
-
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
-
Senua’s Saga Hellblade 2
-
Silent Hill 2
Melhor Direção de Arte
-
Astro Bot
-
Black Myth: Wukong
-
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
-
Metaphor ReFantazio
-
Neva
Melhor Multiplayer
-
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
-
Helldivers 2
-
Super Mario Party Jamboree
-
Tekken 8
-
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II
Melhor Atuação
-
Briana White em Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth como Aerith Gainsborough
-
Hannah Telle em Life is Strange: Double Exposure como Max Caulfield
-
Humberly González em Star Wars: Outlaws como Kay Vess
-
Luke Roberts em Silent Hill 2 como James Sunderland
-
Melina Juergens em Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II como Senua
Prêmio Games for Impact
-
Closer the distance
-
Indika
-
Neva
-
Life is Strange: Double Exposure
-
Senua’s Saga Hellblade
-
Tales of Kenzara: Zau
Inovação em Acessibilidade
-
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
-
Diablo IV
-
Dragon Age Veilguard
-
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
-
Star Wars: Outlaws
Melhor Jogo Mobile
-
AFK Journey
-
Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
-
Wuthering Waves
-
Balatro
-
Zenless Zone Zero
Jogo mais Esperado
-
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
-
Ghost of Yotei
-
Grand Theft Auto VI
-
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
-
Monster Hunter Wilds
