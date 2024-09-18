Textron Aviation today announced customers can now upgrade their Cessna Citation XLS+ and Citation XLS Gen2 aircraft with the Garmin G5000 integrated flight deck following Garmin’s receipt of FAA supplemental type certification (STC) for the avionics upgrade. Customers can have the upgrade installed at selected domestic Textron Aviation Service Centers to add significant technological advances and new capabilities to their aircraft.

Este comunicado de imprensa inclui multimédia. Veja o comunicado completo aqui: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240918010541/pt/

New Garmin G5000 avionics upgrade now available for Cessna Citation XLS aircraft at Textron Aviation Service Centers. (Garmin, Textron Aviation)

Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker customers receive factory-direct support, maintenance and modifications by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, through a global network of service and part centers, mobile service units and 24/7 1CALL AOG support.

“The G5000 avionics upgrade for the Cessna Citation XLS series modernizes the cockpit and addresses the evolution of FAA airspace, while also offering a lower cost of operation,” said Brian Rohloff, senior vice president, Customer Support. “We are continuously investing in new enhancements for our customers and their aircraft and expanding the G5000 avionics system to Citation XLS+ and XLS Gen2 operators supports our mission to deliver the best aviation experience for our customers.”

The G5000 integrated avionics suite features three landscape-oriented flight displays with split-screen capability, allowing pilots to simultaneously view maps, charts, checklists, Terrain Awareness Warning System (TAWS), Traffic alert and Collision Avoidance System (TCAS), flight plan information, weather and more, increasing situational awareness for the flight crew. It also includes options for Synthetic Vision Technology (SVT) and fully automatic advanced weather radar and automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) Out compliance and allows for future growth and expansion through software updates.

LONGTIME CESSNA CITATION PILOT FIRST TO INSTALL G5000 AVIONICS

East Coast Aviation’s Kim Leonard, a longtime Cessna Citation owner and operator, is looking forward to being the first Textron Aviation customer to install the new avionics and enjoy the enhanced capabilities in his Cessna Citation XLS+. Leonard has recorded 21,000 hours flying and has flown Cessna Citations for 35 years.

“I will be able to take off from the airport and pull the weather up before I even get off the ground in my airplane with the G5000,” said Leonard. “It does everything. It is absolutely the complete package.”

Leonard’s G5000 installation will take place at the company’s Wichita Service Center.

As the original equipment manufacturer of the aircraft, Textron Aviation can offer an installation of Garmin’s G5000 integrated flight deck upgrade that maintains the integrity of the aircraft's originally certified systems.

About Textron Aviation service

Textron Aviation, through its Beechcraft and Cessna brands, is renowned for its unrivaled global service network dedicated to complete life-cycle support. In addition to its expansive company-owned footprint, Textron Aviation’s jet and turboprop customers have access to a global network of more than 300 authorized service facilities. Textron Aviation also offers a mobile support program featuring more than 40 mobile service units and on-site service technicians and support. Find additional information about Textron Aviation’s service programs at http://txtav.com/en/service.

Sobre a Textron Aviation

Inspiramos a jornada do voo. Por mais de 95 anos, a Textron Aviation Inc., uma empresa Textron Inc., capacitou seu talento coletivo nas marcas Beechcraft, Cessna e Hawker para projetar e oferecer a melhor experiência de aviação para seus clientes. Com uma linha que inclui tudo, desde jatos executivos, turboélices e pistões de alto desempenho até missões especiais, treinamento militar e produtos de defesa, a Textron Aviation possui o portfólio de produtos de aviação mais versátil e abrangente do mundo e uma força de trabalho que produziu mais de metade de todas as aeronaves da aviação geral do mundo inteiro. Clientes em mais de 170 países contam com nosso lendário desempenho, confiabilidade e versatilidade, juntamente com nossa confiável rede global de atendimento ao cliente, para voos acessíveis, produtivos e flexíveis.

For more information, visit www.txtav.com|www.defense.txtav.com|www.scorpionjet.com.

Sobre a Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation. For more information, visit: www.textron.com

Certas declarações neste comunicadoàimprensa são declarações prospectivas que podem projetar receitas ou descrever estratégias, metas, perspectivas ou outros assuntos não históricos; estas declarações são válidas apenas na data em que foram feitas e não assumimos nenhuma obrigação de atualizar ou revisar quaisquer declarações prospectivas. Estas declarações estão sujeitas a riscos conhecidos e desconhecidos, incertezas e outros fatores que podem fazer com que nossos resultados reais sejam materialmente diferentes daqueles expressos ou implícitos em tais declarações prospectivas.

O texto no idioma original deste anúncio é a versão oficial autorizada. As traduções são fornecidas apenas como uma facilidade e devem se referir ao texto no idioma original, que é a única versão do texto que tem efeito legal.

Ver a versão original em businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240918010541/pt/

Media:

Hailey Tucker

+1 (316) 881-2684

Htucker@txtav.com

txtav.com