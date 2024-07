(FILES) Former Venezuelan presidential pre-candidate for the opposition Voluntad Popular (VP) party, Freddy Superlano (L), speaks and shows his support for Venezuelan presidential pre-candidate for the opposition Vente Venezuela party, Maria Corina Machado (R), after withdrawing his candidacy for the primary elections during a press conference in Caracas on October 13, 2023. Superlano, a leading figure within Venezuela's opposition coalition was arrested on July 30, 2024, his party said, denouncing an "escalation of repression" amid protests against the re-election of President Nicolas Maduro. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP)

crédito: Federico PARRA / AFP