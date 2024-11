(FILES) President of the South African Football Association (SAFA) Danny Jordaan gestures as he delivers a speech next to the Women's World Cup trophy during the FIFA Women's Trophy tour at Peoples Park in Durban, South Africa on April 7, 2019, ahead of the friendly football match between South Africa and Jamaica at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. South African Football Association (SAFA) president Danny Jordaan was arrested and charged on November 13, 2024 with using the group's resources for his own purposes in a fraud and theft amounting to 1.3 million rands ($72,000), police said. Jordaan, who led South Africa's successful bid to host the 2010 FIFA World Cup, denied the charges in a Johannesburg court. (Photo by Anesh Debiky / AFP)

crédito: AFP