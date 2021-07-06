Doses da Janssen doadas pelos EUA ao Brasil foram aprovadas pela Anvisa

Vacinas da Janssen podem ser armazenadas por até 4 meses e meio (foto: Itamar Aguiar/Palácio Piratini)



Um vídeo publicado no Instagram engana ao relacionar a extensão da validade de vacinas da Janssen, subsidiária da Johnson & Johnson, com a doação de doses pelos Estados Unidos para outros países – incluindo o Brasil.





18:09 - 23/06/2021 EUA enviam 3 milhões de doses da Janssen ao Brasil nesta quinta-feira imunizantes, em um procedimento usual, tiveram o prazo de validade estendido, com base em estudos contínuos apresentados pela fabricante. Os dados, segundo a Food and Drug Administration (FDA), dos Estados Unidos, e a Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária (Anvisa), que também autorizou a prorrogação, indicam que as vacinas podem ser armazenadas por até 4 meses e meio – e não apenas 3, como originalmente previsto – na temperatura indicada. Em junho, os, em um procedimento usual, tiveram o prazo de validade estendido, com base em estudos contínuos apresentados pela fabricante. Os dados, segundo a Food and Drug Administration (FDA), dos Estados Unidos, e a Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária (Anvisa), que também autorizou a prorrogação, indicam que as vacinas podem ser armazenadas por até 4 meses e meio – e não apenas 3, como originalmente previsto – na temperatura indicada.





Ao contrário do que afirma a autora do vídeo no Instagram, as doses também não estão “sobrando” nos Estados Unidos porque há dúvidas sobre a sua segurança. A aplicação dos imunizantes foi paralisada em abril, por 10 dias, para que fosse investigada a possível conexão entre a vacina e a formação de coágulos sanguíneos – registrada em seis pessoas. A apuração concluiu que o imunizante é seguro e a vacinação foi retomada. Desde então, o número de pessoas que tomaram a vacina nos Estados Unidos quase dobrou.





Além disso, a política dos Estados Unidos de doação de doses de vacinas a outros países inclui imunizantes de outros laboratórios, como a Pfizer, e foi adotada também por pressão internacional. Isso porque, em um cenário em que faltam doses em várias partes do mundo, os Estados Unidos já têm, desde março, o suficiente para imunizar totalmente o triplo da sua população adulta.





A autora do vídeo foi procurada pelo Comprova, mas não respondeu. Em vídeo posterior publicado no Instagram, Amanda Possamai proferiu ofensas contra a repórter do Comprova. Também negou ter dito que “as picadas estavam estragadas”, embora ela tenha dito no vídeo que as vacinas estariam estragando ao menos duas vezes.



Como verificamos?

Consultamos as notícias citadas pela autora da publicação para verificar o contexto das informações ditas no vídeo. Também procuramos os posicionamentos oficiais dos órgãos reguladores sobre os fatos mencionados.





Por fim, entramos em contato com a autora do vídeo. Ela bloqueou a repórter do Comprova e publicou um vídeo com ofensas à jornalista.





O Comprova fez esta verificação baseado em informações científicas e dados oficiais sobre o novo coronavírus e a covid-19 disponíveis no dia 6 de julho de 2021.





Verificação

Suspensão temporária das vacinas Johnson & Johnson

A autora do vídeo diz que “essa picada da J&J foi pausada aqui nos Estados Unidos por um período de tempo porque ela estava causando trombose, inclusive uma pessoa morreu. Então, o FDA e o CDC suspenderam a aplicação para fazer mais estudos”.





Isso realmente aconteceu. Em 13 de abril, o Centro de Controle de Doenças (CDC) e a FDA emitiram uma nota conjunta para sugerir uma pausa temporária na aplicação da vacina produzida pela Johnson & Johnson. A medida foi tomada após o relato de seis pessoas vacinadas que teriam desenvolvido uma mistura rara de coágulos sanguíneos com baixo número de plaquetas. Todas eram mulheres e tinham entre 18 e 48 anos.





Naquela altura, 6,8 milhões de pessoas já haviam recebido a vacina Janssen, ou seja, era menos de um caso por milhão de vacinados. Poderia ser um efeito colateral extremamente raro, por isso era preciso que os técnicos da FDA e do CDC verificassem se as vacinas tinham causado os incidentes. Assim, foi sugerida a pausa, até que a situação se esclarecesse.

Vacinas passam por rigorosos estudos clínicos, com milhares de voluntários, para comprovar sua eficácia e segurança. Mesmo assim, o monitoramento da saúde da população permanece após o imunizante estar sendo usado. Os principais órgãos de saúde do mundo mantêm plataformas nas quais as pessoas podem relatar quaisquer efeitos adversos que tenham tido depois de receber uma vacina. Faz parte do processo de segurança.





Esses dados recebidos possuem uma relação temporal com o imunizante, isto é, são relatados após um imunizante ser aplicado. No entanto, é preciso verificar se ele possui também uma relação causal, ou seja, se foi a vacina que causou aquele evento adverso. Muitos relatos acabam sendo descartados por não terem relação com o imunizante.



Conclusão

A análise dos dados durou dez dias. Em 23 de abril, os dois órgãos concluíram que os casos de coágulos estavam, sim, relacionados ao imunizante. No entanto, reconheceram que a chance deles ocorrerem é “muito baixa” e determinaram a retomada da aplicação da vacina.





“A FDA considera que os benefícios conhecidos são maiores do que os riscos conhecidos em indivíduos acima dos 18 anos”, disse a agência. Ela também anunciou que manteria o sistema de vigilância para detectar eventuais aumentos nos riscos trazidos pelo imunizante.





A análise resultou numa revisão dos documentos informativos direcionados aos funcionários da saúde. Isso porque o tipo de coágulo causado pela vacina é muito raro e exige uma forma de tratamento diferente da convencional.









A reportagem diz que os estados americanos alertaram para a possibilidade de vencimento das doses da Johnson & Johnson, enquanto a FDA analisava os testes de estabilidade conduzidos pela farmacêutica para averiguar a possibilidade de extensão do prazo de validade. Em nenhum momento há a informação de que as doses teriam ficado encalhadas por uma suposta negativa da população. Há, sim, a informação de que a procura por doses no geral despencou conforme parcela expressiva da população passou a ser imunizada. Alguns estados também reclamam que as leis do país impedem o envio de vacinas para outras unidades mais necessitadas ou até mesmo para outros países.





A desconfiança da população em relação ao imunizante apareceu em uma pesquisa feita a pedido do jornal Washington Post e da emissora ABC News que mostrou que pouco menos da metade dos entrevistados considerava o imunizante seguro . A pesquisa ouviu 1.007 adultos entre 18 e 21 de abril, quando a aplicação ainda estava sob revisão e não havia sido retomada.









Mesmo assim, dados do CDC mostram que a imunização com esta vacina quase dobrou desde então. Até esta terça-feira (6), 12,6 milhões de pessoas nos Estados Unidos já haviam sido vacinadas com imunizantes da Johnson & Johnson.



Existem vacinas estragadas nos Estados Unidos?

A responsável pelo vídeo fala que, em 8 de fevereiro, “a FDA diz para a J&J jogar 60 milhões de doses fora porque estavam com problema de contaminação”. A reportagem, da emissora NBC News , é verdadeira, mas foi publicada em 11 de junho e no próprio texto há a explicação. Segundo comunicado da FDA , alguns lotes da vacina foram contaminados na fábrica da Emergent BioSolutions, em Baltimore, com substâncias usadas para fazer a vacina da AstraZeneca, também produzida no local entre agosto de 2020 e abril de 2021. A própria Janssen notificou a FDA, no dia 26 de março deste ano, avisando que havia detectado a irregularidade.





Após revisão completa dos registros das instalações e dos resultados dos testes de qualidade realizados pelo fabricante, em 11 de junho, a FDA autorizou o uso, no contexto de emergência de saúde pública causada pela pandemia, de dois lotes da vacina – não especificam a quantidade de doses – fabricada nas instalações da Emergent BioSolutions, em Baltimore. No comunicado, a agência afirma que “concluiu que esses lotes são adequados para uso. Embora a FDA ainda não esteja pronta para incluir a fábrica da Emergent BioSolutions na Janssen EUA como uma instalação de manufatura autorizada”. Outros lotes produzidos na fábrica não foram considerados adequados para uso e alguns ainda estão sendo avaliados.





De acordo com a determinação da agência, os dois lotes autorizados poderiam ser usados nos EUA ou exportados para outros países. No entanto, afirma que a condição para qualquer exportação desses lotes é que a Janssen e a Emergent devem concordar que a FDA compartilhe informações sobre a fabricação dos lotes com as autoridades regulatórias dos países em que a vacina for usada. “Isso fornecerá informações relevantes para as autoridades que desejam fazer seu próprio julgamento sobre a adequação desses dois lotes para uso em seus países”. As três milhões de doses que chegaram ao Brasil, no dia 25 de junho, segundo a Casa Branca, são seguras, foram liberadas pela FDA e vieram do fornecimento que os Estados Unidos tinham imediatamente disponível.





Extensão do prazo de vencimento

Por fim, a autora do post fala que “a picada ia vencer em 23 de junho, mas, de repente, o FDA aparece e estende em seis semanas a data de validade” e que “aí com essa novidade, os Estados Unidos irão doar 3 milhões de doses da J&J”.





No dia 10 de junho, a Johnson & Johnson recebeu o aval das autoridades sanitárias dos Estados Unidos para ampliar o prazo de vencimento das vacinas contra a covid-19 da Janssen. Segundo um comunicado divulgado pela empresa , testes contínuos de durabilidade dos imunizantes demonstraram que elas mantêm a qualidade quando armazenadas num período de até 4 meses e meio a temperaturas entre 2 e 8 graus celsius.





O procedimento de extensão da validade de insumos é comum. A FDA, órgão dos Estados Unidos com atribuições similares às da Anvisa, possui um programa próprio para esse tipo de ação, chamado SLEP (Shelf-Life Extension Program), ativo desde 1986. Por meio dele, é possível que empresas encomendem ao órgão a realização de testes que avaliam a possibilidade de ampliação da data de validade inicialmente prevista. A ideia é que medicamentos, vacinas e produtos médicos em geral que precisem ser estocados em grande quantidade não tenham que ser jogados fora sem necessidade, caso ainda estejam em plenas condições de uso.





No caso da vacina da Janssen, tratou-se de uma reavaliação feita pelo próprio fabricante – também num procedimento comum – e analisada posteriormente pela FDA. Esse tipo de autorização depende de dados que comprovem a qualidade do produto em estudos a longo prazo, colhidos em diferentes lotes.





Depois da autorização nos Estados Unidos, o laboratório requisitou à Anvisa a mesma extensão. Segundo a agência , a decisão da diretoria colegiada do órgão, que autorizou a medida, levou em consideração “uma criteriosa avaliação dos dados de qualidade dos estudos que demonstrou que a vacina tende a se manter estável pelo período (4,5 meses), bem como considerou decisão da agência norte-americana”.









Nos Estados Unidos, segundo uma reportagem da NBC, do dia 8 de junho , mais de 10 milhões de doses de vacinas da Janssen que haviam sido distribuídas aos estados até o começo de março ainda não haviam sido aplicadas no começo de junho, quando se aproximavam da data de validade até então vigente.





O Comprova consultou, no dia 5 de julho, a mesma base de dados usada na reportagem , do Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), e verificou que o número de vacinas da Janssen distribuídas no país era o mesmo: 21.434.300. O número de aplicações do imunizante, porém, aumentou, de 11,1 milhões para 12.617.454. Isso significa, portanto, que mais de um milhão e meio de americanos foram imunizados com as doses que tiveram o prazo de validade ampliado, enquanto 8,8 milhões de doses dos mesmos lotes ainda estão disponíveis para serem utilizadas nos estados.



Vacinas doadas pelos EUA













O governo Biden também doou imunizantes – cujo fabricante não foi especificado – para Honduras, por meio do consórcio Covax , liderado pela OMS, e se comprometeu a enviar para outros países, também por meio do consórcio da Organização Mundial da Saúde, um total de 200 milhões de doses de vacinas da Pfizer até o final de 2021. No ano que vem, a promessa é do envio de mais 300 milhões de doses.



Quem é a autora do vídeo

Em seu Instagram, Amanda Possamai diz que mora nos Estados Unidos e se apresenta como consultora de imagem. Ela já publicou outros vídeos enganosos sobre imunizantes, como a alegação de que pessoas estariam ficando com o braço magnetizado após a aplicação. Como o Comprova já mostrou, as vacinas não possuem nenhum elemento em sua composição que permita o efeito.





Procurada pelo Comprova, Amanda bloqueou a repórter e publicou um vídeo no qual profere ofensas a ela. Também diz que “em nenhum momento eu falei que as picadas estavam estragadas”, embora ela faça essa afirmação em duas situações, como já citado. Ela continua: “Eu apresentei fatos, mostrei notícias de todo o percurso dela aqui nos Estados Unidos e que ela iria vencer dia 23 de junho, final do mês, e que eles estenderam o prazo de validade dela”.



Por que investigamos?

Em sua 4ª fase , o Comprova checa conteúdos suspeitos sobre o governo federal ou a pandemia de covid-19 que tenham atingido alto grau de viralização. O vídeo verificado foi visto ao menos 44 mil vezes no Instagram.







