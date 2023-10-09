 (none) || (none)
Mia Khalifa é demitida por defender ataque do Hamas

Nascida no Líbano, ela defendeu as ações de sábado (7/10) do grupo Hamas e foi desligada de uma produtora de psicodélicos legais

09/10/2023 21:32 - atualizado 09/10/2023 21:32
Mia em um local com figura religiosa de jesus ao fundo e orquídea em primeiro plano
A modelo fez postagens em apoio aos ataques do grupo Hamas a Israel (foto: Reprodução/Redes Sociais)
Mia Khalifa, modelo e ex-atriz pornô, foi demitida da empresa de psicodélicos legais "Red Light Holland" depois de manifestar apoio às causas palestinas na guerra entre o grupo radical Hamas e Israel.

No domingo (7/10), o Hamas realizou um ataque surpresa com foguetes no Sul de Israel, e compartilhou vídeos nas redes sociais de supostos militares palestinos atirando pelas ruas da região. Mia comentou “alguém por favor diz para os lutadores da liberdade na Palestina para girarem os telefones e gravarem na horizontal”, em tradução livre. 
 
 
O CEO da Red Light, Todd Shapiro, fez uma postagem em resposta ao comentário demitindo a funcionária. “Esse é um tweet horrendo, Mia. Considere-se efetivamente demitida imediatamente. Simplesmente nojento”, comentou Todd, em tradução livre.
 
 
Mia Khalifa fez duas postagens vinculando a interação com a empresa, afirmando que ela é do Líbano e que não ficaria do lado de colonizadores, além de criticar uma suposta “falta de direção da empresa”.
 
 
 
 
O Hamas afirmou que a ação foi motivada pelos ataques de Israel contra palestinos na Cisjordânia, Jerusalém e palestinos em prisões.

