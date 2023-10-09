Mia Khalifa é demitida por defender ataque do Hamas

This is such a horrendous tweet @miakhalifa. Consider yourself fired effective immediately. Simply disgusting. Beyond disgusting. Please evolve and become a better human being. The fact you are condoning death, rape, beatings and hostage taking is truly gross. No words can%u2026 https://t.co/ez4BEtNzj4%u2014 Todd Shapiro (@iamToddyTickles) October 8, 2023
I just wanna make sure there%u2019s 4k footage of my people breaking down the walls of the open air prison they%u2019ve been forced out of their homes and into so we have good options for the history books that write about how how they freed themselves from apartheid. Please worry about%u2026 https://t.co/sgx8kzAHnL%u2014 Mia K. (@miakhalifa) October 8, 2023
I%u2019d say supporting Palestine has lost me business opportunities, but I%u2019m more angry at myself for not checking whether or not I was entering into business with Zionists. My bad. https://t.co/sgx8kzAHnL%u2014 Mia K. (@miakhalifa) October 8, 2023