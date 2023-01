'Pior McDonald's do mundo' fechará após mais de 900 denúncias de brigas

Do You Remember That Time....



Someone brought a Baby Raccoon %uD83E%uDD9D to the McDonald's on Rideau Street during a massive brawl.....



0:36 to 0:39 %uD83E%uDD7A lil Raccoon %uD83E%uDD9D #Ottawa #McDonalds #Racoon #Throwback #Rideau #Closing pic.twitter.com/QN0aKxmbmn