Ativista cola a própria cabeça em quadro de museu na Holanda

Cena do ativista, que faz parte do mesmo grupo que jogou molho de tomate em quadro de Van Gogh, viralizou nas redes sociais

27/10/2022 15:30 - atualizado 27/10/2022 16:24

O homem estava acompanhado de outros integrantes do grupo Just Stop Oil (foto: Reprodução Redes Sociais )

Um ativista do movimento Just stop oil colou a própria cabeça no quadro “Moça com brinco de pérola”, do pintor Johannes Vermeer, em um museu na Holanda. Ele estava acompanhado de outros manifestantes na manhã desta quinta-feira (27/10). 
Vídeos do momento viralizaram nas redes sociais com a imagem do manifesto. O grupo foi escoltado para fora do museu por guardas de segurança. A polícia disse que prendeu três pessoas, mas não deu mais detalhes. A informação é da emissora holandesa NOS.

O movimento Just stop oil já fez outras manifestações em museus, como jogar molho de tomate na obra “Girassóis” de Van Gogh, jogar torta no rosto das estátuas de cera do rei Charles III, no Madame Tussauds, e também arremessaram purê de batata em uma obra de Monet. 

No Perfil oficial no Twitter, o grupo compartilha vídeo das ações e reitera o compromisso de exigir “que o governo do Reino Unido concorde em acabar com o petróleo e gás".
 

