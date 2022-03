Ucranianos bloqueiam russos em cidade com maior usina nuclear da Europa

Enerhodar, Ukraine Nuclear plant workers block access to Russian forces

Dmytro Orlov, mayor of Enerhodar, said "Residents that the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is under reliable protection, that its workers and residents of Enerhodar are under Ukrainian flags."

%u539F%u767A%u3092%u5B88%u3089%u306D%u3070 pic.twitter.com/d9G61zbbhP