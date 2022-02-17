Deputado faz saudação nazista em plenário do Parlamento Europeu; veja

Deputado faz saudação nazista no plenário do Parlamento Europeu em Estrasburgo, na França (foto: Reprodução/Twitter)

Um eurodeputado nacionalista búlgaro fez, na última quarta-feira (16/2), uma saudação nazista no plenário do Parlamento Europeu em Estrasburgo, na França, após discursar em um debate sobre o Estado de Direito em Polônia e Hungria.





Enquanto subia os degraus que levam à saída do hemiciclo, Angel Dzhambazki, do grupo eurocético ECR, deu meia volta e manteve o braço direito erguido alguns segundos antes de se afastar, segundo um vídeo do debate disponível no site do Parlamento Europeu.





Today's ruling of the #ECJ is an abomination. There is no sane person who thinks that #HU%uD83C%uDDED%uD83C%uDDFA or #PL%uD83C%uDDF5%uD83C%uDDF1 have no functioning #RuleofLaw. Instead you use it as a whip against the nation states you despise. Long live the nation states of #Europe! pic.twitter.com/eE8ShN5Rwh — %u0414%u0436%u0430%u043C%u0431%u0430%u0437%u043A%u0438 (@djambazki) February 16, 2022

"Nunca permitiremos que nos digam o que devemos dizer e o que devemos fazer. Viva a Bulgária, a Hungria, [o premiê Viktor] Orban, o [partido húngaro] Fidesz e a Europa dos Estados-nação", declarou o eurodeputado, membro do partido nacionalista búlgaro VMRO, em seu discurso antes de fazer a saudação.





Dzhambazki também escreveu no Twitter que é uma "abominação" a decisão do Tribunal de Justiça da União Europeia (TJUE), desta quarta, de validar um mecanismo que permite reter os fundos comunitários europeus de um determinado país em que ocorram violações do Estado de Direito, e que foi impugnada por Polônia e Hungria.





Casos do tipo têm se tornado evidentes



No último mês, várias situações envolvendo casos criminosos de nazismo aconteceram no Brasil.





Em 8 de fevereiro, o apresentador do Podcast Flow, Bruno Aiub, conhecido como Monark, foi demitido após defender a existência de um partido nazista reconhecido por lei no Brasil, em um a transmissão ao vivo, na qual eram entrevistados os deputados federais Kim Kataguiri (Podemos-SP) e Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP). A fala era sob o pretexto da "liberdade de expressão".





Após o caso, o procurador-geral da República, Augusto Aras, determinou a abertura de uma investigação para apurar a prática de eventual crime de apologia ao nazismo do deputado federal Kim Kataguiri (DEM/SP) e também para Monark.



O comentarista político Adrilles Jorge foi demitido no dia 9 de fevereiro após fazer um gesto semelhante a uma saudação nazista ao encerrar sua participação no programa "Opinião", da emissora Jovem Pan News. Após a repercussão nas redes sociais, o comentarista reclamou das acusações e disse ser alvo da "cultura do cancelamento".





No dia 10 de fevereiro, a primeira Conferência Municipal de Promoção da Igualdade Racial sofreu ataques nazistas. Cerca de 100 pessoas acompanhavam a conferência quando postagens com bandeiras nazistas começaram a aparecer, além de frases como "Heil Hitler". O primeiro ataque foi registrado com 50 minutos de reunião, com postagens de cenas pornográficas e, na sequência, foram postadas imagens de uma suástica, além de músicas com teor de baixo calão





Outro caso que chamou a atenção nas redes sociais foi de um torcedor do Brasil de Pelotas, do Rio Grande do Sul, que foi expulso do estádio Bento de Freitas, no dia 13 de fevereiro, após exibir tatuagens com conotações neonazistas.





No vídeo registrado por um outro torcedor é possível ver duas tatuagens que remetem ao regime nazista: uma Cruz de Ferro, no braço, e a frase "Mein Kampf", título alemão do livro de Adolf Hitler, Minha Luta, no cóccix.





*Com informações da Agence France-Presse