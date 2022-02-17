Deputado faz saudação nazista em plenário do Parlamento Europeu; veja

Um eurodeputado nacionalista búlgaro fez, na última quarta-feira (16/2), uma saudação nazista no plenário do Parlamento Europeu em Estrasburgo, na França, após discursar em um debate sobre o Estado de Direito em Polônia e Hungria.
Today's ruling of the #ECJ is an abomination. There is no sane person who thinks that #HU%uD83C%uDDED%uD83C%uDDFA or #PL%uD83C%uDDF5%uD83C%uDDF1 have no functioning #RuleofLaw. Instead you use it as a whip against the nation states you despise. Long live the nation states of #Europe! pic.twitter.com/eE8ShN5Rwh— %u0414%u0436%u0430%u043C%u0431%u0430%u0437%u043A%u0438 (@djambazki) February 16, 2022
No último mês, várias situações envolvendo casos criminosos de nazismo aconteceram no Brasil.
O comentarista político Adrilles Jorge foi demitido no dia 9 de fevereiro após fazer um gesto semelhante a uma saudação nazista ao encerrar sua participação no programa "Opinião", da emissora Jovem Pan News. Após a repercussão nas redes sociais, o comentarista reclamou das acusações e disse ser alvo da "cultura do cancelamento".