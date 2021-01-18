Publicidade

Estado de Minas SUCESSÃO PRESIDENCIAL

Incêndio nos EUA: Capitólio é evacuado às vésperas da posse de Biden

A cerimônia de posse do novo presidente dos EUA, o democrata Joe Biden, está marcada para esta quarta-feira (20/01)
18/01/2021 13:30 - atualizado 18/01/2021 13:50

O Serviço Secreto Americano publicou nas redes sociais nesta segunda-feira (18/01) que houve registro de um incêndio nas redondezas do Capitólio dos Estados Unidos. A informação divulgada é de que foi preciso fechar como precaução, mas não há ameaças ao público.

LEIA MAIS

“Os agentes de segurança pública responderam a um pequeno incêndio na área das ruas 1 e F SE, Washington, D.C. que foi extinto. Por precaução, o completo do Capitólio dos EUA foi temporariamente fechado. Não há ameaça para o público.”



A cerimônia de posse do presidente eleito, Joe Biden, está marcada nesta quarta-feira (20/01) e vai contar com a participação de vários artistas que fizeram campanha para ele, como Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato e Justin Timberlake.

O clima de tensão se instaurou quando fumaça foi vista nos arredores dos prédios e foi necessário suspender o ensaio para a cerimônia de posse, que estava sendo conduzido no local, com a presença de membros da Guarda Nacional dos EUA, que acabaram deslocados para averiguar a "ameaça externa", como foi configurado o episódio.
 
Capitólio dos EUA é evacuado após registros de incêndio nas redondezas(foto: Win McNamee / Getty Images / AFP)
Capitólio dos EUA é evacuado após registros de incêndio nas redondezas (foto: Win McNamee / Getty Images / AFP)
 
 
Legisladores e funcionários foram instruídos a ficar longe das janelas e "procurar cobertura" se estivessem do lado de fora do prédio. O bloqueio do prédio foi anunciado via interfone e todas as pessoas presentes se abrigaram no centro de visitantes. 
 
 
 
Segundo informações publicadas pela redeNBC, a informação mais recente é de que toda a ação teria sido provocada por causa de um incêndio iniciado em um acampamento de pessoas sem teto que vivem próximo ao Capitólio, o que provocou a fumaça. Por isso, as autoridades do país disseram que o incêndio não foi considerado uma ameaça à segurança. 
 
*Estagiária sob supervisão da editora-assistente Vera Schmitz  

receba nossa newsletter

Comece o dia com as notícias selecionadas pelo nosso editor

Cadastro realizado com sucesso!

0 COMENTÁRIOS
*Para comentar, faça seu login ou assine
Publicidade