Menino de 6 anos atacado por cachorro para salvar a irmã comove famosos

Ver essa foto no Instagram
I%u2019m not an Avenger, but I know a superhero when I see one. I can only hope I%u2019m half as brave in my life as you are in yours, Bridger. Wishing you an easeful recovery, and many cool looking rocks. %u2063 %u2063 Hey @markruffalo, do you need a teammate?? %u2063 %u2063%u2063 Via @blackculturenews_ & @nicolenoelwalker
Recuperação
As fotos publicadas por Nicole mostram que os ferimentos de Bridger estão melhorando e, segundo ela, o menino não está triste. “Ele ainda não pode dar um grande sorriso, mas deu um sorrisinho enquanto eu lia alguns de seus comentários para ele”, disse aos seguidores.
Ver essa foto no Instagram
Have y%u2019all noticed that I have no idea what I%u2019m doing yet? #UmmmIAccidentallyWentViral? When I first posted for Bridger, I expected maybe 500 likes at most and maybe a couple dozen reshares. But here we are. So much love from all walks of life (including a few celebs)! And we just got off a call with a friendly neighborhood idol. (Pic is of Bridger%u2019s reaction right after the call.) Bridger is over the moon! Can%u2019t wait to show him what%u2019s next: a message from some guy who doesn%u2019t like bullies. Gotta wait for the stardust to clear from his eyes first, though. Mission accomplished, everyone! We can%u2019t thank you enough. #BridgerStrong EDIT: I feel like I should also mention that Bridger has also loved all of the other videos and messages I%u2019ve shown him from all of you. We might not be able to get to everyone right away, but your messages are no less appreciated.
Ver essa foto no Instagram
Hey, all. Please, share my nephew%u2019s story so that it gets as much exposure as it can. We know that our little hero would love some words of encouragement from his favorite heroes. On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister%u2019s life by standing between her and a charging dog. After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister%u2019s hand and ran with her to keep her safe. He later said, %u201CIf someone had to die, I thought it should be me.%u201D After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he%u2019s finally resting at home. We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks. @tomholland2013 @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr @markruffalo @prattprattpratt @twhiddleston @chadwickboseman @vindiesel @chrisevans EDIT: I just finished visiting with Bridger at his home. His wounds are looking so much better! He%u2019s in great spirits, and his awesome personality is intact. He can%u2019t smile too widely yet, but he was grinning as I read some of your comments to him. I%u2019d also like to mention here that the dog%u2019s owners are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family. We feel no resentment toward them at all, and%u2014if anything%u2014there%u2019s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident. EDIT 2: Once again we%u2019re blown away by the amazing comments and messages that Bridger%u2019s receiving. I%u2019ve had lots of inquiries about a GoFundMe. Bridger%u2019s family has asked that any one wishing to help out financially can, instead, donate to @mission_22 or @wwp. Bridger is also a huge fan of Science, especially Geology. So I%u2019m going to start a post where people can share with him pictures of cool rocks that they see. EDIT 3: Once again, everyone%u2019s kindness has meant so much to us. I%u2019m trying to get to all of the messages that I can, but it may take some time. For those who have inquired about sending Bridger some rocks, here%u2019s the address to use: Bridger Walker P.O. Box 22141 Cheyenne, WY 82003 #BridgerStrong