Menino de 6 anos atacado por cachorro para salvar a irmã comove famosos

Caso ocorreu no início do mês nos Estados Unidos. Menino ficou na frente da irmã caçula, de 4 anos, e foi mordido por um pastor-alemão. Ele levou 90 pontos no rosto
postado em 16/07/2020 11:31 / atualizado em 16/07/2020 11:58

Tia do menino usou o Instagram para contar a história dos irmãos e vem recebendo milhares de mensagens(foto: Reprodução da internet/Instagram/nicolenoelwalker)
Tia do menino usou o Instagram para contar a história dos irmãos e vem recebendo milhares de mensagens (foto: Reprodução da internet/Instagram/nicolenoelwalker)



A história de um menino de apenas 6 anos que foi atacado por um cachorro para salvar a irmã caçula vem comovendo o mundo após ser compartilhada por algumas celebridades internacionais. O caso ocorreu no início deste mês no Wyoming, nos Estados Unidos

Em 9 de julho, Bridger Walker estava com a irmã de 4 anos na casa de um amigo quando um pastor-alemão avançou sobre eles. Ele se colocou entre a menina e o cachorro e foi mordido várias vezes no rosto e na cabeça. Segundo Nicole Noel Walker, tia das crianças, mesmo ferido, ele pegou a irmã pela mão e saiu correndo para mantê-la segura. Ainda segundo ela, o menino disse “Se alguém tivesse que morrer, eu achei que devia ser eu”. Ele passou por um cirurgião plástico e levou 90 pontos no rosto e na cabeça. 

Nicole usou a conta dela no Instagram para compartilhar a história do menino e marcar alguns atores famosos pelos papéis nos filmes de super-heróis que Bridger gosta, como Tom Holland, Chris Evans, Hugh Jackman, Mark Ruffalo, entre outros, para que pudessem mandar mensagens de apoio ao menino durante a recuperação. 

Ruffalo, que interpreta o Hulk nos filmes da Marvel Studios, escreveu nos comentários de uma das postagens, “A verdadeira coragem não está em dominar as pessoas, lutando ou andando como um cara durão. Coragem de verdade é saber o que é certo e agir, mesmo que isso acabe te machucando de alguma forma. Você é mais homem do que muitos, muitos que vi ou conheci. Com admiração, Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk/Professor). A mensagem foi respondida pela conta dos irmãos Russo, diretores de filmes da Marvel. “Mark está certo, Bridger. Você é um verdadeiro super-herói! E a gente costuma ver alguns por aí”, disseram. 



“Eu não sou uma Vingadora, mas eu conheço um super-herói quando eu vejo. Eu só posso desejar que eu tenha metade da sua coragem na minha vida, Bridger”, escreveu a atriz Anne Hathaway em uma postagem no próprio perfil com as fotos do garoto com a irmã. Anne foi a Mulher-Gato no filme Batman: O Cavaleiro das Trevas Ressurge. 

Um vídeo publicado por Nicole mostra Bridger vestido de Capitão América enquanto assiste ao vídeo enviado por Chris Evans, que diz que o menino foi um verdadeiro herói e que deve ter deixado os pais orgulhosos. Ele ainda promete um presente para o garoto: “Vou conseguir seu endereço e te mandar um escudo original do Capitão América porque, parceiro, você merece. Continue sendo o homem que você é, nós precisamos de pessoas como você”, diz. 

Outros atores famosos do cinema e das séries de TV também mandaram recados para o menino, entre eles Octavia Spencer, Grant Gustin, Brie Larson, Robbie Amell, Clive Standen, Vanessa Morgan, entre outros.

Celebridades enviaram mensagens de apoio ao pequeno Bridger exaltando a coragem dele(foto: Reprodução da internet/Instagram)
Celebridades enviaram mensagens de apoio ao pequeno Bridger exaltando a coragem dele (foto: Reprodução da internet/Instagram)


Recuperação


As fotos publicadas por Nicole mostram que os ferimentos de Bridger estão melhorando e, segundo ela, o menino não está triste. “Ele ainda não pode dar um grande sorriso, mas deu um sorrisinho enquanto eu lia alguns de seus comentários para ele”, disse aos seguidores. 

A tia das crianças ainda contou que eles receberam o apoio dos tutores do pastor-alemão que atacou o menino. “Não sentimos ressentimento em relação a eles, (...) houve apenas um aumento de amor entre nossas famílias como resultado desse incidente”, contou no Instagram. Ela ainda agradeceu às pessoas que sugeriram que fossem feitas doações ao menino, mas pediu que, ao invés disso, elas ajudem duas entidades que apoiam veteranos militares que sofreram ferimentos ou têm problemas de saúde. 

