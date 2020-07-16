Menino de 6 anos atacado por cachorro para salvar a irmã comove famosos

Tia do menino usou o Instagram para contar a história dos irmãos e vem recebendo milhares de mensagens (foto: Reprodução da internet/Instagram/nicolenoelwalker)











A história de um menino de apenas 6 anos que foi atacado por um cachorro para salvar a irmã caçula vem comovendo o mundo após ser compartilhada por algumas celebridades internacionais. O caso ocorreu no início deste mês no Wyoming, nos Estados Unidos.





21:25 - 12/07/2020 Dez milhões de crianças podem abandonar a escola, alerta ONG Bridger Walker estava com a irmã de 4 anos na casa de um amigo quando um pastor-alemão avançou sobre eles. Ele se colocou entre a menina e o cachorro e foi mordido várias vezes no rosto e na cabeça. Segundo Nicole Noel Walker, tia das crianças, mesmo ferido, ele pegou a irmã pela mão e saiu correndo para mantê-la segura. Ainda segundo ela, o menino disse “Se alguém tivesse que morrer, eu achei que devia ser eu”. Ele passou por um cirurgião plástico e levou 90 pontos no rosto e na cabeça. Em 9 de julho,estava com a irmã de 4 anos na casa de um amigo quando um pastor-alemão avançou sobre eles. Ele se colocou entre a menina e o cachorro e foi mordido várias vezes no rosto e na cabeça. Segundo Nicole Noel Walker, tia das crianças, mesmo ferido, ele pegou a irmã pela mão e saiu correndo para mantê-la segura. Ainda segundo ela, o menino disse “Se alguém tivesse que morrer, eu achei que devia ser eu”. Ele passou por um cirurgião plástico e levou 90 pontos no rosto e na cabeça.





Nicole usou a conta dela no Instagram para compartilhar a história do menino e marcar alguns atores famosos pelos papéis nos filmes de super-heróis que Bridger gosta, como Tom Holland, Chris Evans, Hugh Jackman, Mark Ruffalo, entre outros, para que pudessem mandar mensagens de apoio ao menino durante a recuperação.









Anne Hathaway em uma postagem no próprio perfil com as fotos do garoto com a irmã. Anne foi a Mulher-Gato no filme Batman: O Cavaleiro das Trevas Ressurge.



“Eu não sou uma Vingadora, mas eu conheço um super-herói quando eu vejo. Eu só posso desejar que eu tenha metade da sua coragem na minha vida, Bridger”, escreveu a atrizem uma postagem no próprio perfil com as fotos do garoto com a irmã. Anne foi a Mulher-Gato no filme Batman: O Cavaleiro das Trevas Ressurge.





Um vídeo publicado por Nicole mostra Bridger vestido de Capitão América enquanto assiste ao vídeo enviado por Chris Evans, que diz que o menino foi um verdadeiro herói e que deve ter deixado os pais orgulhosos. Ele ainda promete um presente para o garoto: “Vou conseguir seu endereço e te mandar um escudo original do Capitão América porque, parceiro, você merece. Continue sendo o homem que você é, nós precisamos de pessoas como você”, diz.









A tia das crianças ainda contou que eles receberam o apoio dos tutores do pastor-alemão que atacou o menino. “Não sentimos ressentimento em relação a eles, (...) houve apenas um aumento de amor entre nossas famílias como resultado desse incidente”, contou no Instagram. Ela ainda agradeceu às pessoas que sugeriram que fossem feitas doações ao menino, mas pediu que, ao invés disso, elas ajudem duas entidades que apoiam veteranos militares que sofreram ferimentos ou têm problemas de saúde.



