UAI
Início Cultura
Publicidade

Estado de Minas SÉRIE

Série de Harry Potter é confirmada, mas divide a internet

Com o anúncio, as declarações transfóbicas da autora J.K. Rowling foram destacadas nas redes sociais

12/04/2023 20:15 - atualizado 12/04/2023 20:19

Harry Potter série
A adaptação pretende explorar os sete livros da saga (foto: Reprodução/HBOMax )
Uma nova versão de Harry Potter, desta vez em formato de série, foi anunciada nesta quarta-feira (12/4) pela HBO. A adaptação pretende explorar os sete livros da franquia da autora J.K. Rowling. Alguns fãs ficaram entusiasmados com a notícia, no entanto, a novidade causou polêmica nas redes sociais, já que nem todo mundo curtiu a ideia.

Com elenco inédito no universo de Hogwarts, a produção, que está em desenvolvimento, pode durar cerca de 10 anos. Tudo isso para explorar a narrativa de cada obra. Segundo o Deadline, a expectativa é que a primeira temporada do reboot seja lançada entre 2025 e 2026. 

LEIA MAIS
J.K. Rowling será a produtora executiva da nova produção, mas não deve escrever o roteiro. Apesar disso, a escritora britânica afirmou tentar manter a “integridade” de seus livros.

"Estou ansiosa para fazer parte desta nova adaptação que permitirá um grau de profundidade e detalhe apenas possível em uma série de televisão de longa duração", disse J.K.Rowling sobre a série.
 

Internet dividida 

No Twitter, o termo “Harry Potter” ficou entre os assuntos mais comentados após o anúncio. Por um lado, os fãs eufóricos comemoraram a notícia: "Antidepressivo? Terapia? Incentivo é estar vivo para assistir a todas as sete temporadas da série de Harry Potter”, declarou uma admiradora.

Em contrapartida, outros usuários da rede social afirmam não aguentar mais a saga e questionam se um dia o público vai conseguir seguir em frente e “se livrar” da saga.

Polêmicas de J.K. Rowling

Diante da divulgação, o histórico polêmico de comentários considerados preconceituosos e transfóbicos, feitos por J.K. Rowling nas redes sociais, foi destacado. Tudo começou em 2020, quando a escritora comentou o uso do termo “pessoas que menstruam”. 

“Se o sexo não é real, não há atração pelo mesmo sexo. Se o sexo não é real, a realidade vivida pelas mulheres globalmente é apagada”, escreveu Rowling. Posteriormente, outros comentários foram feitos, na tentativa de esclarecer seu posicionamento.
 

Contudo, as pontuações não foram bem vistas e são lembradas até hoje. Nem mesmo os fãs da obra aprovam essa postura.
 

receba nossa newsletter

Comece o dia com as notícias selecionadas pelo nosso editor

Cadastro realizado com sucesso!

0 COMENTÁRIOS
*Para comentar, faça seu login ou assine
Publicidade