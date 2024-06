Members of the Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) check water levels of the flooding Helme river in Oberroeblingen, eastern Germany, on January 4, 2024, before the visit by the German Chancellor in the flooded area in the State of Saxony-Anhalt. Days of rain, as well as melting snow have left parts of several German regions, including the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia as well as the eastern states of Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia under water. (Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL / AFP)

crédito: AFP