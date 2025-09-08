Emmy 2025: veja a lista completa de indicados à maior premiação da TV

Apesar de muitos terem apostado na indicação de Wagner Moura para o Emmy 2025, não foi dessa vez que o ator brasileiro concorreu no maior prêmio da TV. Divulgação/Apple TV+

Moura era cotado para uma indicação na categoria de Melhor Ator por sua atuação na série "Ladrões de Drogas", da Apple TV+. Divulgação/Apple TV+

Por outro lado, seu colega de elenco, Brian Tyree Henry, foi indicado na mesma categoria. Divulgação/Apple TV+

A ausência de Wagner Moura gerou revolta nas redes sociais. Alguns fãs acusaram o Emmy de preconceito contra latinos. Television Academy/Divulgação

“Wagner Moura de fora? Emmy odeia latinos”, esbravejou um internauta. “Não acredito que esnobaram o Wagner Moura. Emmy Lixo”, protestou outro. Reprodução/Netflix

A série, baseada no livro de Dennis Tafoya, segue dois amigos (Henry e Moura) que se passam por agentes da DEA para roubar traficantes, mas acabam envolvidos em uma guerra contra um esquema de drogas. Divulgação/Apple TV+

A 77ª edição do Emmy Awards acontecerá no dia 14 de setembro, em uma cerimônia em Los Angeles. Confira os principais indicados! Divulgação

Melhor Ator em Minissérie, Antologia ou Filme para TV: Colin Farrell, por "Pinguim"; Stephen Graham, por "Adolescência"; Jake Gyllenhaal, por "Acima de Qualquer Suspeita"; Bryan Tyree Henry, por "Ladrões de Drogas"; e Cooper Koch, por "Monstros: Irmãos Menendez: Assassinos dos pais". Divulgação

Melhor Atriz em Minissérie, Antologia ou Filme para TV: Cate Blanchett, por "Disclaimer"; Meghann Fahy, por "Sereias"; Rashida Jones, por "Black Mirror"; Michelle Williams; por "Morrendo por S?xo"; e Cristin Milioti, por "Pinguim". Divulgação/Apple TV+

Melhor Minissérie ou Antologia: "Adolescência": "Black Mirror"; "Morrendo por S?xo"; "Monstros: Irmãos Menendez: Assassinos dos pais"; e "Pinguim". Divulgação

Melhor Direção em Série de Comédia: Ayo Edebiri, por "O Urso"; Lucia Aniello, por "Hacks", James Burrows, por "Mid-Century Modern; Nathan Fielder, por "O Ensaio"; e Seth Rogen e Evan Goldberg, por "O estúdio". Divulgação/FX

Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia: Uzo Aduba, por "Assassinato na Casa Branca"; Kristen Bell, por "Ninguém Quer"; Quinta Brunson, por "Abbott Elementary"; Ayo Edebiri, por "O Urso"; e Jean Smart, por "Hacks". Divulgação/HBO Max

Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia: Adam Brody, por "Ninguém Quer"; Seth Rogen, por "O Estúdio"; Jason Segel, por" Falando a Real"; Martin Short, por "Only Murders in the Building"; e Jeremy Allen White, por "O Urso". Divulgação/HULU

Melhor Série de Comédia: "Abbott Elementary"; "O Urso"; "Hacks"; "Ninguém Quer"; "Only Murders in the Building"; "Falando a Real"; "O Estúdio"; e "O Que Fazemos nas Sombras". Divulgação/Apple TV+

Melhor Roteiro em Série de Drama: Dan Gilroy, por "Andor"; Joe Sachs e R. Scott Gemmill, por "The Pitt": Dan Erickson, por "Ruptura"; Will Smith, por "Slow Horses"; e Mike White, por "The White Lotus". Divulgação/Apple TV+

Melhor Direção em Série de Drama: Janus Metz, por "Andor"; Amanda Marsalis e John Wells, por "The Pitt"; Jessica Lee Gagné e Ben Stiller, por "Ruptura"; Adam Randall, por "Slow Horses"; e Mike White, por "The White Lotus". Divulgação/Lucasfilm

Melhor Ator em Série de Drama: Sterling K. Brown, por "Paradise"; Gary Oldman, por "Slow Horses"; Pedro Pascal, por "The Last of Us"; Adam Scott, por "Ruptura"; e Noah Wyle, por "The Pitt". Divulgação/HBO

Melhor Atriz em Série de Drama: Kathy Bates, por "Matlock"; Sharon Horgan, por "Mal de Família"; Britt Lower, por "Ruptura"; Bella Ramsey, por "The Last of Us"; e Keri Russell, por "A Diplomata". Divulgação/HBO