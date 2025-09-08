Assine
PREMIAÇÃO

Emmy 2025: veja a lista completa de indicados à maior premiação da TV

Produções da Apple TV+, HBO, Netflix e Disney+ dominam as principais categorias da 77ª edição, que acontece em setembro, em Los Angeles

Maria Dulce Miranda
Maria Dulce Miranda
Repórter
Formada pela UFMG, atua no jornalismo desde 2014 e tem experiência como editora e repórter. Trabalhou na Rádio UFMG e na Faculdade de Medicina da UFMG. Faz parte da editoria de Distribuição de Conteúdo / Redes Sociais do Estado de Minas desde 2022
08/09/2025 12:19

Adolescência terá uma 2ª temporada na Netflix? Saiba os detalhes da possível continuação
'Adolescência' é uma das séries que mais recebeu indicações ao Emmy 2025 crédito: Obeservatório da TV

O Emmy 2025 ocorre no próximo domingo, 14/9, diretamente do Peacock Theater, em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos. A principal premiação da televisão norte-americana chega à 77ª edição, celebrando as produções exibidas entre junho de 2024 e maio de 2025.

Entre os destaques estão Ruptura, da Apple TV+, que lidera com 27 indicações, e Pinguim, da HBO, com 24. A Netflix aparece forte com a minissérie Adolescência, fenômeno de audiência, enquanto O Estúdio, também da Apple TV+, fez história ao se tornar a comédia mais indicada de todos os tempos.

Veja a lista de indicados

Confira a lista completa de indicados:

Melhor Série de Drama

  • "Andor"
  • "The Diplomat"
  • "The Last Of Us"
  • "Paradise"
  • "The Pitt"
  • "Ruptura"
  • "Slow Horses"
  • "The White Lotus"

Melhor Ator Principal em Série de Drama

  • Sterling K. Brown, "Paradise"
  • Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"
  • Pedro Pascal, "The Last Of Us"
  • Adam Scotte, "Ruptura"
  • Noah Wyle, "The Pitt"

Melhor Atriz Principal em Série de Drama

  • Kathy Bates, "Matlock"
  • Sharon Horgan, "Bad Sisters"
  • Britt Lower, "Ruptura"
  • Bella Ramsey, "The Last Of Us"
  • Keri Russel, "The Diplomat"

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Drama

  • Zach Cherry, "Ruptura"
  • Walton Goggins, "The White Lotus"
  • Jason Isaacs, "The White Lotus"
  • James Marsden, "Paradise"
  • Sam Rockwell, "The White Lotus"
  • Tramell Tilman, "Ruptura"
  • John Turturro, "Ruptura"

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Drama

  • Patricia Arquette, "Ruptura"
  • Carrie Coon, "The White Lotus"
  • Katherine LaNasa, "The Pitt"
  • Julianne Nicholson, "Paradise"
  • Parker Posey, "The White Lotus"
  • Natasha Rothwell, "The White Lotus"
  • Aimee Lou Wood, "The White Lotus"

Melhor Ator Convidado em Série de Drama

  • Giancarlo Esposito, "The Boys"
  • Scott Gleen, "The White Lotus"
  • Shawn Hatosy, "The Pitty"
  • Joe Pantoliano, "The Last of Us"
  • Forest Whitakes, "Andor"
  • Jeffrey Wright, "The Last of Us"

Melhor Atriz Convidada em uma Série de Drama

  • Jane Alexander, "Ruptura"
  • Gwendoline Christie,"Ruptura"
  • Kaitlyn Dever, "The Last of Us"
  • Cherry Jones, "The Handmaid's Tail"
  • Caterine O'Hara, "The Last of Us"
  • Merritt Wever, "Ruptura"

Melhor Direção em Série de Drama

  • Janus Metz, "Andor"
  • Amanda Marsalis, "The Pitt"
  • John Wells, "The Pitt"
  • Jessica Lee Gagné, "Ruptura"
  • Ben Stiller, "Ruptura"
  • Adam Randall, "Slow Horses"
  • Mike White, "The White Lotus"

Melhor Roteiro em Série de Drama

  • Dan Gilroy, "Andor"
  • Joe Sachs, "The Pitt"
  • R. Scott Gemmill, "The Pitt"
  • Dan Erickson, "Ruptura"
  • Will Smith, "Slow Horse"
  • Mike White, "White Lotus"

Apesar de muitos terem apostado na indicação de Wagner Moura para o Emmy 2025, não foi dessa vez que o ator brasileiro concorreu no maior prêmio da TV.
Apesar de muitos terem apostado na indicação de Wagner Moura para o Emmy 2025, não foi dessa vez que o ator brasileiro concorreu no maior prêmio da TV. Divulgação/Apple TV+
Moura era cotado para uma indicação na categoria de Melhor Ator por sua atuação na série "Ladrões de Drogas", da Apple TV+.
Moura era cotado para uma indicação na categoria de Melhor Ator por sua atuação na série "Ladrões de Drogas", da Apple TV+. Divulgação/Apple TV+
Por outro lado, seu colega de elenco, Brian Tyree Henry, foi indicado na mesma categoria.
Por outro lado, seu colega de elenco, Brian Tyree Henry, foi indicado na mesma categoria. Divulgação/Apple TV+
A ausência de Wagner Moura gerou revolta nas redes sociais. Alguns fãs acusaram o Emmy de preconceito contra latinos.
A ausência de Wagner Moura gerou revolta nas redes sociais. Alguns fãs acusaram o Emmy de preconceito contra latinos. Television Academy/Divulgação
"Wagner Moura de fora? Emmy odeia latinos", esbravejou um internauta. "Não acredito que esnobaram o Wagner Moura. Emmy Lixo", protestou outro.
“Wagner Moura de fora? Emmy odeia latinos”, esbravejou um internauta. “Não acredito que esnobaram o Wagner Moura. Emmy Lixo”, protestou outro. Reprodução/Netflix
A série, baseada no livro de Dennis Tafoya, segue dois amigos (Henry e Moura) que se passam por agentes da DEA para roubar traficantes, mas acabam envolvidos em uma guerra contra um esquema de drogas.
A série, baseada no livro de Dennis Tafoya, segue dois amigos (Henry e Moura) que se passam por agentes da DEA para roubar traficantes, mas acabam envolvidos em uma guerra contra um esquema de drogas. Divulgação/Apple TV+
A 77ª edição do Emmy Awards acontecerá no dia 14 de setembro, em uma cerimônia em Los Angeles. Confira os principais indicados!
A 77ª edição do Emmy Awards acontecerá no dia 14 de setembro, em uma cerimônia em Los Angeles. Confira os principais indicados! Divulgação
Melhor Ator em Minissérie, Antologia ou Filme para TV: Colin Farrell, por "Pinguim"; Stephen Graham, por "Adolescência"; Jake Gyllenhaal, por "Acima de Qualquer Suspeita"; Bryan Tyree Henry, por "Ladrões de Drogas"; e Cooper Koch, por "Monstros: Irmãos Menendez: Assassinos dos pais".
Melhor Ator em Minissérie, Antologia ou Filme para TV: Colin Farrell, por "Pinguim"; Stephen Graham, por "Adolescência"; Jake Gyllenhaal, por "Acima de Qualquer Suspeita"; Bryan Tyree Henry, por "Ladrões de Drogas"; e Cooper Koch, por "Monstros: Irmãos Menendez: Assassinos dos pais". Divulgação
Melhor Atriz em Minissérie, Antologia ou Filme para TV: Cate Blanchett, por "Disclaimer"; Meghann Fahy, por "Sereias"; Rashida Jones, por "Black Mirror"; Michelle Williams; por "Morrendo por S?xo"; e Cristin Milioti, por "Pinguim".
Melhor Atriz em Minissérie, Antologia ou Filme para TV: Cate Blanchett, por "Disclaimer"; Meghann Fahy, por "Sereias"; Rashida Jones, por "Black Mirror"; Michelle Williams; por "Morrendo por S?xo"; e Cristin Milioti, por "Pinguim". Divulgação/Apple TV+
Melhor Minissérie ou Antologia: "Adolescência": "Black Mirror"; "Morrendo por S?xo"; "Monstros: Irmãos Menendez: Assassinos dos pais"; e "Pinguim".
Melhor Minissérie ou Antologia: "Adolescência": "Black Mirror"; "Morrendo por S?xo"; "Monstros: Irmãos Menendez: Assassinos dos pais"; e "Pinguim". Divulgação
Melhor Direção em Série de Comédia: Ayo Edebiri, por "O Urso"; Lucia Aniello, por "Hacks", James Burrows, por "Mid-Century Modern; Nathan Fielder, por "O Ensaio"; e Seth Rogen e Evan Goldberg, por "O estúdio".
Melhor Direção em Série de Comédia: Ayo Edebiri, por "O Urso"; Lucia Aniello, por "Hacks", James Burrows, por "Mid-Century Modern; Nathan Fielder, por "O Ensaio"; e Seth Rogen e Evan Goldberg, por "O estúdio". Divulgação/FX
Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia: Uzo Aduba, por "Assassinato na Casa Branca"; Kristen Bell, por "Ninguém Quer"; Quinta Brunson, por "Abbott Elementary"; Ayo Edebiri, por "O Urso"; e Jean Smart, por "Hacks".
Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia: Uzo Aduba, por "Assassinato na Casa Branca"; Kristen Bell, por "Ninguém Quer"; Quinta Brunson, por "Abbott Elementary"; Ayo Edebiri, por "O Urso"; e Jean Smart, por "Hacks". Divulgação/HBO Max
Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia: Adam Brody, por "Ninguém Quer"; Seth Rogen, por "O Estúdio"; Jason Segel, por" Falando a Real"; Martin Short, por "Only Murders in the Building"; e Jeremy Allen White, por "O Urso".
Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia: Adam Brody, por "Ninguém Quer"; Seth Rogen, por "O Estúdio"; Jason Segel, por" Falando a Real"; Martin Short, por "Only Murders in the Building"; e Jeremy Allen White, por "O Urso". Divulgação/HULU
Melhor Série de Comédia: "Abbott Elementary"; "O Urso"; "Hacks"; "Ninguém Quer"; "Only Murders in the Building"; "Falando a Real"; "O Estúdio"; e "O Que Fazemos nas Sombras".
Melhor Série de Comédia: "Abbott Elementary"; "O Urso"; "Hacks"; "Ninguém Quer"; "Only Murders in the Building"; "Falando a Real"; "O Estúdio"; e "O Que Fazemos nas Sombras". Divulgação/Apple TV+
Melhor Roteiro em Série de Drama: Dan Gilroy, por "Andor"; Joe Sachs e R. Scott Gemmill, por "The Pitt": Dan Erickson, por "Ruptura"; Will Smith, por "Slow Horses"; e Mike White, por "The White Lotus".
Melhor Roteiro em Série de Drama: Dan Gilroy, por "Andor"; Joe Sachs e R. Scott Gemmill, por "The Pitt": Dan Erickson, por "Ruptura"; Will Smith, por "Slow Horses"; e Mike White, por "The White Lotus". Divulgação/Apple TV+
Melhor Direção em Série de Drama: Janus Metz, por "Andor"; Amanda Marsalis e John Wells, por "The Pitt"; Jessica Lee Gagné e Ben Stiller, por "Ruptura"; Adam Randall, por "Slow Horses"; e Mike White, por "The White Lotus".
Melhor Direção em Série de Drama: Janus Metz, por "Andor"; Amanda Marsalis e John Wells, por "The Pitt"; Jessica Lee Gagné e Ben Stiller, por "Ruptura"; Adam Randall, por "Slow Horses"; e Mike White, por "The White Lotus". Divulgação/Lucasfilm
Melhor Ator em Série de Drama: Sterling K. Brown, por "Paradise"; Gary Oldman, por "Slow Horses"; Pedro Pascal, por "The Last of Us"; Adam Scott, por "Ruptura"; e Noah Wyle, por "The Pitt".
Melhor Ator em Série de Drama: Sterling K. Brown, por "Paradise"; Gary Oldman, por "Slow Horses"; Pedro Pascal, por "The Last of Us"; Adam Scott, por "Ruptura"; e Noah Wyle, por "The Pitt". Divulgação/HBO
Melhor Atriz em Série de Drama: Kathy Bates, por "Matlock"; Sharon Horgan, por "Mal de Família"; Britt Lower, por "Ruptura"; Bella Ramsey, por "The Last of Us"; e Keri Russell, por "A Diplomata".
Melhor Atriz em Série de Drama: Kathy Bates, por "Matlock"; Sharon Horgan, por "Mal de Família"; Britt Lower, por "Ruptura"; Bella Ramsey, por "The Last of Us"; e Keri Russell, por "A Diplomata". Divulgação/HBO
Melhor Série de Drama: "Andor"; "A Diplomata"; "The Last of Us"; "Paradise"; "The Pitt"; "Ruptura"; "Slow Horses"; e "The White Lotus".
Melhor Série de Drama: "Andor"; "A Diplomata"; "The Last of Us"; "Paradise"; "The Pitt"; "Ruptura"; "Slow Horses"; e "The White Lotus". Divulgação/Apple TV+

Melhor Série de Comédia

  • "Abbott Elementary"
  • "The Bear"
  • "Hacks"
  • “Ninguém Quer”
  • "Only Murders in the Building"
  • "Shrinking"
  • "The Studio"
  • "What We Do in the Shadows"

Melhor Ator Principal em uma Série de Comédia

  • Adam Brody, “Ninguém Quer”
  • Seth Rogen,“The Studio”
  • Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
  • Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Melhor Atriz Principal em Série de Comédia

  • Uzo Aduba, "The Residence"
  • Kristen Bell, “Ninguém Quer”
  • Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"
  • Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"
  • Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia

  • Ike Barinholtz, "The Studio"
  • Colman Domingo, "The Four Seasons"
  • Harrison Ford, "Shrinking"
  • Jeff Hiller, "Somebody Somewhere"
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"
  • Michael Urie, "Shrinking"
  • Bowen Yank, "Satudary Night Live"

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia

  • Liza Colón-Zayas, "The Bear"
  • Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"
  • Kathryn Hahn, "The Studio"
  • Janelle James, "Abott Elementary"
  • Catherien O'Hara, "The Studio"
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abott Elementary"
  • Jessica Williams, "Shrinking"

Melhor Ator Convidado em Série de Comédia

  • Bryan Cranston, "The Studio"
  • Martin Scorsese, "The Studio"
  • Ron Howard, "The Studio"
  • Jon Bernthal, "The Bear"
  • Anthony Mackie, "The Studio"
  • Dave Franco, "The Studio"

Melhor Atriz Convidada em uma Série de Comédia

  • Julianne Nicholson, "Hacks"
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, "The Bear"
  • Cynthia Erivo, "Poker Face"
  • Olivia Colman, "The Bear"
  • Zoe Kravitz, "The Studio"
  • Robby Hoffman, "Hacks"

Melhor Direção em Série de Comédia

  • Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"
  • Lucia Aniello, "Hacks"
  • James Burrows, "Mid-Century Modern"
  • Nathan Fielder, "The Rehearsal"
  • Seth Rogen e Evan Goldberg, "The Studio"

Melhor Roteiro em Série de Comédia

  • Quinta Brunson, "Abott Elementary"
  • Lucia Anieelo, Paul W. Downs e Jen Statsky, "Hacks"
  • Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton e Eric Notarnicola, "The Rehearsal"
  • Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen e Bridget Everett, "Somebody Somewhere"
  • Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory e Frida Perez, "The Studio"
  • Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis e Paul Simms, "What We Do in the Shadows"

Melhor Minissérie ou Antologia

  • "Adolescência"
  • "Black Mirror"
  • "Morrendo por Sexo"
  • "Monster - The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"
  • "Pinguim"

Melhor Filme para Televisão

  • "Bridget Jones, Louca pelo Garoto"
  • "The Gorge"
  • "Mountainhead"
  • "Nonnas"
  • "Rebel Ridge"

Melhor Atriz Principal em Minissérie, Antologia ou Filme para TV

  • Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”
  • Meghann Fahy,“Sirens”
  • Rashida Jones,“Black Mirror”
  • Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”
  • Michelle Williams, “Morrendo por Sexo”

Melhor Ator Principal em Minissérie, Antologia ou Filme para TV

  • Stephen Graham, “Adolescência”
  • Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”
  • Cooper Koch,“Monstros: A História de Lyle e Erik Menendez”
  • Brian Tyree Henry, “Dope Thief”
  • Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent"

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Minissérie, Antologia ou Filme para TV

  • Javier Barden, "Monstros: A História de Lyle e Erik Menendez"
  • Bill Camp, "Presumed Innocent"
  • Owen Cooper, "Adolescence"
  • Rob Delaney, “Morrendo por Sexo”
  • Peter Sarsgaard, "Presumed Innocent"
  • Ashley Walters, “Adolescência”

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Minissérie, Antologia ou Filme para TV

  • Erin Doherty, “Adolescência”
  • Ruth Negga,"Presumed Innocent"
  • Deirdre O'Connell, "The Penguin"
  • Chloë Sevigny, "Monstros: A História de Lyle e Erik Menendez"
  • Jenny Slate, “Morrendo por Sexo”
  • Christine Tremarco, “Adolescência”

Melhor Direção em Minissérie, Antologia ou Filme para TV

  • Philip Barantini, “Adolescência”
  • Shannon Murphy, “Morrendo por Sexo”
  • Helen Shaver, "The Penguin"
  • Jennifer Getzinger, "The Penguin"
  • Nicole Kassell, "Sirens"
  • Lesli Linka Glatter, "Zero Day"

Melhor Roteiro em Minissérie, Antologia ou Filme para TV

  • Jack Thorne e Stephen Graham, “Adolescência”
  • Charlie Brooker e Bisha K. Ali, "Black Mirror"
  • Kim Rosenstock e Elizabeth Meriwether, “Morrendo por Sexo”
  • Lauren LeFranc, "The Penguin"
  • Joshua Zetumer, "Say Nothing"

Melhor Reality de Competição

  • "The Amazing Race"
  • “RuPaul's Drag Race”
  • "Survivor"
  • “Top Chef”
  • “The Traitors”

Melhor Talk Series

  • “The Daily Show”
  • “Jimmy Kimmel Live”
  • “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

overflay