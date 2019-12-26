Leonardo DiCaprio critica garimpo em terras indígenas brasileiras

O ator Leonardo DiCaprio voltou a cobrar explicações das autoridades brasileiras e dessa vez, criticou o garimpo em terras indígenas brasileiras.





O ator postou nesta quinta-feira uma foto de um encontro entre povos indígenas brasileiros que, usando seus corpos, formaram a mensagem "Fora Garimpo". O registro foi feito na Terra Indígena Ianomâmi, em Roraima, em 23 de novembro para denunciar as extrações ilegais de minério nas terras das etnias Yanomami e Ye'kwana, em Roraima e no Amazonas.

"Fora garimpo" - uma poderosa mensagem dos povos Yanomami e Ye'kwana do Norte do Brasil para o mundo. Apesar das leis brasileiras considerarem ilegal a mineração nas terras indígenas Yanomami, milhares de garimpeiros entraram recentemente no parque, uma das maiores reservas indígenas do Brasil, e espalharam malária e contaminaram os rios com mercúrio", escreveu o ator.



"A invasão ocorre após o corte no orçamento das operações policiais da Amazônia no Brasil, deixando as áreas protegidas vulneráveis %u200B%u200Bà exploração. A última vez em que houve uma invasão dessa escala foi na década de 1980, quando cerca de um quinto da população indígena morreu devido à violência, à malária, à desnutrição, ao envenenamento por mercúrio, entre outras causas. Em um recente encontro das lideranças Yanomami e Ye'kwana, os povos enviaram uma carta às principais autoridades do Executivo e do Judiciário brasileiro. Não queremos repetir essa história de massacre", completou DiCaprio.

Pesquisa O presidente da República, Jair Bolsonaro, afirmou que avaliava fazer uma consulta pública sobre a liberação de mineração em terras indígenas antes de enviar ao Congresso um projeto de lei sobre o tema. O objetivo é ouvir as críticas antes do início da tramitação da proposta.



