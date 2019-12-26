Publicidade

Leonardo DiCaprio critica garimpo em terras indígenas brasileiras

Ator postou uma foto de uma área indígena no Brasil com mensagem 'fora garimpo'
postado em 26/12/2019 21:14 / atualizado em 26/12/2019 21:37

"No more mining" -- a powerful message from the Yanomami and Ye'kwana peoples of northern Brazil to the world. Despite Brazilian laws that make mining on Yanomami Indigenous land illegal, thousands of goldminers have recently entered Yanomami Park, one of Brazil%u2019s biggest indigenous reserves, spreading malaria and contaminating rivers with mercury. The invasion comes after the budget for Amazon law enforcement operations in Brazil was slashed, leaving protected areas vulnerable to exploitation. The last time there was an invasion of this scale was during the 1980s, when around one-fifth of the indigenous population died from violence, malaria, malnutrition, mercury poisoning and other causes. At a recent Yanomami and Ye'kwana Leadership Forum, the tribe leaders issued a letter to the main authorities of the Brazilian Executive and Judiciary. "We do not want to repeat this story of massacre," reads the manifesto. Photo supplied by @socioambiental #foragarimpo #standwiththeyanomami

O ator Leonardo DiCaprio voltou a cobrar explicações das autoridades brasileiras e dessa vez, criticou o garimpo em terras indígenas brasileiras.

O ator postou nesta quinta-feira uma foto de um encontro entre povos indígenas brasileiros que, usando seus corpos, formaram a mensagem "Fora Garimpo". O registro foi feito na Terra Indígena Ianomâmi, em Roraima, em 23 de novembro para denunciar as extrações ilegais de minério nas terras das etnias Yanomami e Ye'kwana, em Roraima e no Amazonas.
"Fora garimpo" - uma poderosa mensagem dos povos Yanomami e Ye'kwana do Norte do Brasil para o mundo. Apesar das leis brasileiras considerarem ilegal a mineração nas terras indígenas Yanomami, milhares de garimpeiros entraram recentemente no parque, uma das maiores reservas indígenas do Brasil, e espalharam malária e contaminaram os rios com mercúrio", escreveu o ator. 

"A invasão ocorre após o corte no orçamento das operações policiais da Amazônia no Brasil, deixando as áreas protegidas vulneráveis %u200B%u200Bà exploração. A última vez em que houve uma invasão dessa escala foi na década de 1980, quando cerca de um quinto da população indígena morreu devido à violência, à malária, à desnutrição, ao envenenamento por mercúrio, entre outras causas. Em um recente encontro das lideranças Yanomami e Ye'kwana, os povos enviaram uma carta às principais autoridades do Executivo e do Judiciário brasileiro. Não queremos repetir essa história de massacre", completou DiCaprio.

O presidente da República, Jair Bolsonaro, afirmou que avaliava fazer uma consulta pública sobre a liberação de mineração em terras indígenas antes de enviar ao Congresso um projeto de lei sobre o tema. O objetivo é ouvir as críticas antes do início da tramitação da proposta.

O presidente contestou a pesquisa do Datafolha, divulgada recentemente, que aponta que 86% da população não apoia a atividade de mineração em terras indígenas. 

(foto: Divulgação)
