Líderes mundiais lamentam morte da Rainha Elizabeth II

A morte da rainha do Reino Unido na tarde desta quinta-feira (8) deixou a comunidade mundial em luto.
08/09/2022 15:29 - atualizado 08/09/2022 16:08

Rainha Elizabeth II de amarelo
Rainha morreu pacificamente no castelo de Balmoral, na Escócia (foto: Andrew Matthews/REUTERS)
Morreu, na tarde desta quinta-feira (8/9), a rainha Elizabeth II, do Reino Unido, aos 96 anos. A monarca estava no castelo de Balmoral, na Escócia, e havia sido posta sob observação médica. As notícias que chegavam eram que seu estado de saúde preocupava os médicos da família real.

Elizabeth II reinou por 70 anos, desde 1952, quando tomou posse da coroa. Com seu falecimento, o príncipe Charles, seu filho mais velho, assume o trono de rei do Reino Unido e de outros 14 países. Pelas redes sociais, líderes mundiais lamentaram a morte da soberana.
 
 

Emmanuel Macron, presidente da França, disse que a Rainha Elizabeth II incorporou a continuidade e a unidade da nação britânica por mais de 70 anos. Ele lembrou da monarca como uma amiga e uma rainha de bom coração que deixou sua marca no país e no século.
 
 



O primeiro-ministro do Canadá, Justin Trudeau, escreveu que a Rainha teve uma presença constante na vida dos Canadenses e que ela será, para sempre, uma parte importante da história do país. Ele completou prestando condolências à família real britânica. A monarca também reinava sobre o Canadá.
  

A nova primeira ministra do Reino Unido, Liz Truss, que tomou posse do cargo na terça-feira (6/9), em Balmoral, ressaltou que a Elizabeth II foi a pedra na qual a Grã Bretanha moderna foi construída, e que o reino cresceu e floresceu sob seu reinado. A primeira ministra completou sua publicação dizendo “God save the King” (Deus salve o Rei).



A presidente da Comissão Europeia, Ursula von der Leyen, diz que soube com tristeza da morte da rainha e lembrou que ela foi a chefe de Estado mais antiga do mundo e uma das personalidades mais respeitadas. Ursula prestou condolências à família real.


 
gráfico
(foto: Soraia Piva/EM/D.A press)
 

*Estagiário sob supervisão do subeditor Eduardo Oliveira 

