Líderes mundiais lamentam morte da Rainha Elizabeth II

Elizabeth II reinou por 70 anos, desde 1952, quando tomou posse da coroa. Com seu falecimento, o príncipe Charles, seu filho mais velho, assume o trono de rei do Reino Unido e de outros 14 países. Pelas redes sociais, líderes mundiais lamentaram a morte da soberana.
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation's continuity and unity for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century.%u2014 Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 8, 2022
O primeiro-ministro do Canadá, Justin Trudeau, escreveu que a Rainha teve uma presença constante na vida dos Canadenses e que ela será, para sempre, uma parte importante da história do país. Ele completou prestando condolências à família real britânica. A monarca também reinava sobre o Canadá.
As we look back at her life and her reign that spanned so many decades, Canadians will always remember and cherish Her Majesty%u2019s wisdom, compassion, and warmth. Our thoughts are with the members of the Royal Family during this most difficult time.%u2014 Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 8, 2022
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/Acp3xy5kH4%u2014 Liz Truss (@trussliz) September 8, 2022
A presidente da Comissão Europeia, Ursula von der Leyen, diz que soube com tristeza da morte da rainha e lembrou que ela foi a chefe de Estado mais antiga do mundo e uma das personalidades mais respeitadas. Ursula prestou condolências à família real.
It is with deep sadness that I have learned of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.%u2014 Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) September 8, 2022
