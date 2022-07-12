Indicados ao Emmy nas principais categorias

Aqui está uma lista dos indicados nas principais categorias da 74ª edição dos Prêmios Emmy, que serão entregues em Los Angeles, em 12 de setembro.



"Succession", da HBO, lidera com 25 indicações, seguida por "Ted Lasso" e "The White Lotus", com 20 cada.



- Melhor série de drama -



"Better Call Saul"



"Euphoria"



"Ozark"



"Ruptura"



"Round 6"



"Stranger Things"



"Succession"



"Yellowjackets"



- Melhor série de comédia -



"Abbott Elementary"



"Barry"



"Curb Your Enthusiasm"



"Hacks"



"A Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel"



"Only Murders in the Building"



"Ted Lasso"



"What We Do in the Shadows"



- Melhor ator em série de drama -



Jason Bateman, "Ozark"



Brian Cox, "Succession"



Lee Jung-jae, "Round 6"



Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"



Adam Scott, "Ruptura"



Jeremy Strong, "Succession"



- Melhor atriz em série de drama -



Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"



Laura Linney, "Ozark"



Melanie Lynskey, "Yellowjackets"



Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"



Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"



Zendaya, "Euphoria"



- Melhor ator em série de comédia -



Donald Glover, "Atlanta"



Bill Hader, "Barry"



Nicholas Hoult, "The Great"



Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"



Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"



Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"



- Melhor atriz em série de comédia -



Rachel Brosnahan, "A Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel"



Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"



Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"



Elle Fanning, "The Great"



Issa Rae, "Insecure"



Jean Smart, "Hacks"



- Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de drama -



Nicholas Braun, "Succession"



Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"



Kieran Culkin, "Succession"



Park Hae-soo, "Round 6"



Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"



John Turturro, "Ruptura"



Christopher Walken, "Ruptura"



Oh Yeong-su, "Round 6"



- Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de drama -



Patricia Arquette, "Ruptura"



Julia Garner, "Ozark"



Jung Ho-yeon, "Round 6"



Christina Ricci, "Yellowjackets"



Rhea Seehorn, "Better Call Saul"



J. Smith-Cameron, "Succession"



Sarah Snook, "Succession"



Sydney Sweeney, "Euphoria"



- Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia -



Anthony Carrigan, "Barry"



Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"



Toheeb Jimoh, "Ted Lasso"



Nick Mohammed, "Ted Lasso"



Tony Shalhoub, "A Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel"



Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"



Henry Winkler, "Barry"



Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"



- Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia -



Alex Borstein, "A Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel"



Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"



Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"



Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"



Sarah Niles, "Ted Lasso"



Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"



Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso"



Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"



- Melhor série limitada ou de antologia -



"Dopesick"



"The Dropout"



"Inventando Anna"



"Pam and Tommy"



"The White Lotus"



- Melhor filme para TV -



"Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers"



"Ray Donovan: The Movie"



"Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon"



"The Survivor"



"Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas"



- Melhor ator de série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV -



Colin Firth, "A Escada"



Andrew Garfield, "Under the Banner of Heaven"



Oscar Isaac, "Scenes from a Marriage"



Michael Keaton, "Dopesick"



Himesh Patel, "Estação Onze"



Sebastian Stan, "Pam and Tommy"



- Melhor atriz de série limitada ou filme para TV -



Toni Collette, "A Escada"



Julia Garner, "Inventando Anna"



Lily James, "Pam and Tommy"



Sarah Paulson, "Impeachment: American Crime Story"



Margaret Qualley, "Maid"



Amanda Seyfried, "The Dropout"



- Melhor ator coadjuvante em série limitada ou filme para TV -



Murray Bartlett, "The White Lotus"



Jake Lacy, "The White Lotus"



Will Poulter, "Dopesick"



Seth Rogen, "Pam and Tommy"



Peter Sarsgaard, "Dopesick"



Michael Stuhlbarg, "Dopesick"



Steve Zahn, "The White Lotus"



- Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série limitada ou filme para TV -



Connie Britton, "The White Lotus"



Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"



Alexandra Daddario, "The White Lotus"



Kaitlyn Dever, "Dopesick"



Natasha Rothwell, "The White Lotus"



Sydney Sweeney, "The White Lotus"



Mare Winningham, "Dopesick"



Top 10 programas com mais indicações gerais:



"Succession" - 25



"Ted Lasso" - 20



"The White Lotus" - 20



"Hacks" - 17



"Only Murders in the Building" - 17



"Euphoria" - 16



"Barry" - 14



"Dopesick" - 14



"Ruptura" - 14



"Round 6" - 14



