Episódio de 'Os Simpsons' é lembrado após invasão da Rússia à Ucrânia

O episódio foi ao ar em 1998 e trata da tensão no Leste Europeu; a série de TV é famosa por ter 'previsto' vários acontecimentos históricos

24/02/2022 21:56 - atualizado 24/02/2022 22:15

Personagem da série 'Os Simpsons'
Episódio de 'Os Simpsons' viralizou após invasão da Rússia à Ucrânia (foto: Reprodução/redes sociais)
Após a invasão da Rússia à Ucrânia nessa quarta-feira (24/2), um episódio da série de TV norte-americana ‘Os Simpsons’ viralizou nas redes sociais. O episódio foi ao ar em 1998 e trata da tensão entre os países do Leste Europeu. As postagens brincam com o fato de a série ser famosa por suas previsões sobre vários outros acontecimentos históricos.

 

"Fico triste em dizer que essa não era uma previsão difícil de fazer", disse o produtor Al Jean, no Twitter. 
 
 

No episódio, Homer trabalha em uma usina nuclear. O personagem está em um submarino participando de um treinamento militar. Sem querer, ele ejeta o capitão do veículo diretamente em águas russas, dando início a um incidente internacional. 
 
 

A Rússia acaba revelando que a União Soviética nunca acabou, reconstruindo o Muro de Berlim e colocando soldados e tanques nas ruas.

"Eu odeio dizer isso, mas eu nasci em 1961, então 30 anos da minha vida foram vividos com o fantasma da União Soviética. Para mim, isso é mais regra do que previsão. Só assumimos que as coisas dariam errado", explica o produtor em entrevista ao site The Hollywood Reporter. 

"Esse é o tipo de previsão em que fazemos referência a algo que estava acontecendo, e depois acontece de novo — nós esperávamos que nunca aconteceria, mas infelizmente acontece", completou. 

Os brasileiros aproveitaram para especular se a série acertou mais uma previsão. 
 
 
 
 
* Estagiária sob supervisão da subeditora Ellen Cristie.  

