Passageiro surta e tenta abrir porta de avião da American Airlines; veja

Comissária teria acertado a cabeça do homem com uma cafeteira mais de uma vez, para permitir a imobilização por um grupo de passageiros
21/02/2022 13:31

Passageiro surta, tenta abrir porta de avião
Passageiro surta, tenta abrir porta de avião e comissária usa cafeteira para detê-lo (foto: Reprodução/Twitter)

Uma confusão dentro de um avião da American Airlines causou a imobilização de um dos passageiros. Ele teria tentado abrir uma das portas da aeronave enquanto o voo seguia curso. O avião saiu de Los Angeles e tinha destino à capital dos Estados Unidos, Washington, mas precisou fazer pouso em Kansas City para que a situação fosse controlada. 

Segundo relatos, o incidente ocorreu no dia 13 de fevereiro, e o homem, identificado como Juan Remberto Rivas, de 50 anos, apresentava comportamento indisciplinado e ameaçador e tentou arrombar a porta da cabine de comando. Em seguida, ele teria forçado a porta dianteira da aeronave e foi detido por uma das comissárias de bordo. 

A mulher teria acertado a cabeça de Juan com uma cafeteira mais de uma vez, para permitir a imobilização do homem por um grupo de passageiros, entre eles um que era policial.



Enquanto o homem era imobilizado, os pilotos já seguiam curso para fazer o pouso de emergência.

"Devido a um passageiro indisciplinado que exibiu um comportamento errático, acabou sendo dominado por nossa tripulação com a ajuda de outros passageiros. O voo pousou com segurança no Aeroporto Internacional de Kansas City", afirmou a companhia aérea, em nota divulgada.

Ao pousar o avião, Juan teve atendimento médico e depois foi apreendido por seguranças do Aeroporto. Momentos depois, um agente do FBI (Departamento Federal de Investigação dos Estados Unidos), informou aos passageiros a situação e o avião seguiu curso para Washington. 

Em depoimento, os comissários de bordo informaram que nenhuma bebida foi servida para Juan durante o voo.

O momento em que o homem é imobilizado foi registrado por um dos passageiros. Veja: 


Segundo a Administração Federal de Aviação, situações de perigo em aeronaves tem aumentado consideravelmente nos Estados Unidos. Nestes casos, 85% dos comissários precisaram lidar com pessoas agressivas e já somam 5.981 incidentes.

