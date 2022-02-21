Passageiro surta e tenta abrir porta de avião da American Airlines; veja

Uma confusão dentro de um avião da American Airlines causou a imobilização de um dos passageiros. Ele teria tentado abrir uma das portas da aeronave enquanto o voo seguia curso. O avião saiu de Los Angeles e tinha destino à capital dos Estados Unidos, Washington, mas precisou fazer pouso em Kansas City para que a situação fosse controlada.
passengers held the individual and a flight attendant used a coffee pot to subdue him as the plane descended rapidly. the man was bleeding as the police in this video are taking him off the flight after landing in Kansas #AA1775 pic.twitter.com/HL2JnyYglw— Mouaz Moustafa (@SoccerMouaz) February 13, 2022
