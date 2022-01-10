UAI
Vídeo: piloto é resgatado segundos antes de avião ser atingido por trem

Imagens feitas pela câmera que estava no uniforme de um dos policiais mostram o resgate impressionante
10/01/2022 16:01

Acidente
As causas do acidente serão investigadas (foto: Reprodução )
Os policiais de Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos, resgataram um piloto que se acidentou após realizar um pouso de emergência, no domingo (9/1), pouco segundos antes do avião ser atingido por um trem.
Imagens feitas pela câmera que estava no uniforme de um dos policiais mostram o resgate impressionante. Em menos de 20 segundos, o avião é acertado em cheio por um trem.

De acordo com as autoridades locais, o avião de pequeno porte apresentou falha logo após a decolagem, o que obrigou o piloto a fazer um pouso de emergência na trilha ferroviária. As causas do acidente serão investigadas.



