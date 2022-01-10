Vídeo: piloto é resgatado segundos antes de avião ser atingido por trem

Foothill Division Officers displayed heroism and quick action by saving the life of a pilot who made an emergency landing on the railroad tracks at San Fernando Rd. and Osborne St., just before an oncoming train collided with the aircraft. pic.twitter.com/DDxtGGIIMo— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 10, 2022
OMG%u2014Train collides with a crashed plane just 2 seconds after @LAPDFoothill police pull the pilot from the wreckage earlier today. The bystander who recorded this was nearly hit by large flying debris. LAPD officer%u2019s body cam further below%uD83D%uDC47%u2014amazing heroism %uD83D%uDE4F https://t.co/HFbd47q9a0 pic.twitter.com/pJssGZsrPM— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) January 10, 2022