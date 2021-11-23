Principais indicados aos prêmios Grammy 2022

Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish e Olivia Rodrigo lideram as indicações nas principais categorias, mas o músico de jazz e R&B; Jon Batiste é quem tem mais chances de aumentar sua coleção de estatuetas, com 11 indicações.
A Academia Fonográfica ampliou este ano o número de indicados em suas categorias principais, passando de oito para 10, devido a críticas pela falta de diversidade dos prêmios que concede.
- Álbum do Ano -
We Are - Jon Batiste
Love For Sale - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) - Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe) - Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Back Of My Mind - H.E.R.
Montero - Lil Nas X
Sour - Olivia Rodrigo
Evermore - Taylor Swift
Donda - Kanye West
- Gravação do Ano (premia a interpretação de uma canção) -
"I Still Have Faith In You" - ABBA
"Freedom" - Jon Batiste
"I Get A Kick Out Of You" - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
"Peaches" - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
"Right On Time" - Brandi Carlile
"Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat Featuring SZA
"Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish
"Montero" (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
"drivers license" - Olivia Rodrigo
"Leave The Door Open" - Silk Sonic
- Canção do Ano (premia a composição) -
"Bad Habits" - Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid e Ed Sheeran, compositores (Ed Sheeran)
"A Beautiful Noise" - Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, compositores (Alicia Keys e Brandi Carlile)
"drivers license" - Daniel Nigro e Olivia Rodrigo, compositores (Olivia Rodrigo)
"Fight For You" - Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. e Tiara Thomas, compositores (H.E.R.)
"Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, compositores (Billie Eilish)
"Kiss Me More" - Roget Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solana Rowe e David Sprecher, compositores (Doja Cat com a colaboração de SZA)
"Leave The Door Open" - Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II y Bruno Mars, compositores (Silk Sonic)
"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" - Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill y Roy Lenzo, compositores (Lil Nas X)
"Peaches" - Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha "Fury" King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manual Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman e Keavan Yazdani, compositores (Justin Bieber com a colaboração de Daniel Caesar e Giveon)
"Right On Time" - Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth e Tim Hanseroth, compositores (Brandi Carlile)
- Melhor Artista Revelação -
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
FINNEAS
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
- Melhor Álbum de Rock -
Power Up -
Capitol Cuts Live From Studio A - Black Pumas
No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 - Chris Cornell
Medicine At Midnight - Foo Fighters
McCartney III - Paul McCartney
- Melhor Álbum de Pop -
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) - Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe) - Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Positions - Ariana Grande
Sour - Olivia Rodrigo
- Melhor Álbum de Rap -
The Off-Season - J. Cole
Certified Lover Boy - Drake
King's Disease II - Nas
Call Me If You Get Lost - Tyler, The Creator
Donda - Kanye West
- Melhor Performance de Rap -
"Family Ties" - Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
"Up" - Cardi B
"m y . l i f e" - J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray
"Way 2 Sexy" - Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug
"Thot S***" - Megan Thee Stallion
- Melhor Álbum de Música Urbana -
Afrodisíaco - Rauw Alejandro
El último tour del mundo - Bad Bunny
Josej - Balvin
Kg0516 - KAROL G
Sin miedo - Kali Uchis
- Melhor Álbum de música pop latina e urbana -
Vértigo - Pablo Alborán
Mis Amores - Paula Arenas
Hecho a la Antigua - Ricardo Arjona
Mis Manos - Camilo
Mendó - Álex Cuba
Revelación - Selena Gomez
- Melhor Álbum de rock latino ou alternativo -
Deja - Bomba Estéreo
Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition) - Diamante Eléctrico
Origen - Juanes
Calambre - Nathy Peluso
El Madrileño - C. Tangana
Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia - Zoé
- Melhor Álbum de Música Global -
Mohabbat - Arooj Aftab
Do Yourself - Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy
Pa Pa Pa - Femi Kuti
Blewu - Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo
Essence - WizKid Featuring Tems
- Melhor Vídeo Musical -
"Shot In The Dark" -
"Freedom" - Jon Batiste
"I Get A Kick Out Of You" - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
"Peaches" - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
"Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish
"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X
"Good 4 U" - Olivia Rodrigo
Publicidade
NOVA YORK