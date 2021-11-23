Principais indicados aos prêmios Grammy 2022

Confira a lista de indicados nas principais categorias da 64ª edição dos prêmios Grammy, que serão entregues em uma cerimônia de gala em 31 de janeiro em Los Angeles.



Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish e Olivia Rodrigo lideram as indicações nas principais categorias, mas o músico de jazz e R&B; Jon Batiste é quem tem mais chances de aumentar sua coleção de estatuetas, com 11 indicações.



A Academia Fonográfica ampliou este ano o número de indicados em suas categorias principais, passando de oito para 10, devido a críticas pela falta de diversidade dos prêmios que concede.



- Álbum do Ano -



We Are - Jon Batiste



Love For Sale - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga



Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) - Justin Bieber



Planet Her (Deluxe) - Doja Cat



Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish



Back Of My Mind - H.E.R.



Montero - Lil Nas X



Sour - Olivia Rodrigo



Evermore - Taylor Swift



Donda - Kanye West



- Gravação do Ano (premia a interpretação de uma canção) -



"I Still Have Faith In You" - ABBA



"Freedom" - Jon Batiste



"I Get A Kick Out Of You" - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga



"Peaches" - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon



"Right On Time" - Brandi Carlile



"Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat Featuring SZA



"Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish



"Montero" (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X



"drivers license" - Olivia Rodrigo



"Leave The Door Open" - Silk Sonic



- Canção do Ano (premia a composição) -



"Bad Habits" - Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid e Ed Sheeran, compositores (Ed Sheeran)



"A Beautiful Noise" - Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, compositores (Alicia Keys e Brandi Carlile)



"drivers license" - Daniel Nigro e Olivia Rodrigo, compositores (Olivia Rodrigo)



"Fight For You" - Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. e Tiara Thomas, compositores (H.E.R.)



"Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, compositores (Billie Eilish)



"Kiss Me More" - Roget Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solana Rowe e David Sprecher, compositores (Doja Cat com a colaboração de SZA)



"Leave The Door Open" - Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II y Bruno Mars, compositores (Silk Sonic)



"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" - Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill y Roy Lenzo, compositores (Lil Nas X)



"Peaches" - Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha "Fury" King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manual Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman e Keavan Yazdani, compositores (Justin Bieber com a colaboração de Daniel Caesar e Giveon)



"Right On Time" - Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth e Tim Hanseroth, compositores (Brandi Carlile)



- Melhor Artista Revelação -



Arooj Aftab



Jimmie Allen



Baby Keem



FINNEAS



Glass Animals



Japanese Breakfast



The Kid Laroi



Arlo Parks



Olivia Rodrigo



Saweetie



- Melhor Álbum de Rock -



Power Up -



Capitol Cuts Live From Studio A - Black Pumas



No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 - Chris Cornell



Medicine At Midnight - Foo Fighters



McCartney III - Paul McCartney



- Melhor Álbum de Pop -



Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) - Justin Bieber



Planet Her (Deluxe) - Doja Cat



Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish



Positions - Ariana Grande



Sour - Olivia Rodrigo



- Melhor Álbum de Rap -



The Off-Season - J. Cole



Certified Lover Boy - Drake



King's Disease II - Nas



Call Me If You Get Lost - Tyler, The Creator



Donda - Kanye West



- Melhor Performance de Rap -



"Family Ties" - Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar



"Up" - Cardi B



"m y . l i f e" - J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray



"Way 2 Sexy" - Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug



"Thot S***" - Megan Thee Stallion



- Melhor Álbum de Música Urbana -



Afrodisíaco - Rauw Alejandro



El último tour del mundo - Bad Bunny



Josej - Balvin



Kg0516 - KAROL G



Sin miedo - Kali Uchis



- Melhor Álbum de música pop latina e urbana -



Vértigo - Pablo Alborán



Mis Amores - Paula Arenas



Hecho a la Antigua - Ricardo Arjona



Mis Manos - Camilo



Mendó - Álex Cuba



Revelación - Selena Gomez



- Melhor Álbum de rock latino ou alternativo -



Deja - Bomba Estéreo



Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition) - Diamante Eléctrico



Origen - Juanes



Calambre - Nathy Peluso



El Madrileño - C. Tangana



Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia - Zoé



- Melhor Álbum de Música Global -



Mohabbat - Arooj Aftab



Do Yourself - Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy



Pa Pa Pa - Femi Kuti



Blewu - Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo



Essence - WizKid Featuring Tems



- Melhor Vídeo Musical -



"Shot In The Dark" -



"Freedom" - Jon Batiste



"I Get A Kick Out Of You" - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga



"Peaches" - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon



"Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish



"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X



"Good 4 U" - Olivia Rodrigo



