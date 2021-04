Foguete Soyuz com três astronautas a bordo acopla na Estação Espacial

Welcome to the @Space_Station! Docking is confirmed at 7:05am ET for the Soyuz spacecraft. On board are Mark Vande Hei (@Astro_Sabot), and Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov of @Roscosmos. It's the second spaceflight for Vande Hei, the third for Novitskiy, and the first for Dubrov. pic.twitter.com/Ir2SpZub9b