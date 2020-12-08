Publicidade

Ministro da Saúde do Reino Unido chora com início da vacinação

Matt Hancock revelou que há uma semana seu avô morreu em decorrência do novo coronavírus
08/12/2020 10:21 - atualizado 08/12/2020 10:49

Matt Hancock, ministro da saúde no Reino Unido, chora ao vivo na TV(foto: Reprodução)
Em um dia histórico para o Reino Unido, começou nesta terça-feira (8/12) a vacinação contra o novo coronavírus e o ministro da saúde, Matt Hancock, chorou ao vivo na TV. Ele fez uma participação no programa “Good Morning Britain” e, emocionado, contou que o avô morreu há uma semana, vítima da doença.
  

Enquanto o programa exibia a fala de William Shakespere, o primeiro homem a receber a vacina, Matt não conteve as lágrimas e chorou ao vivo na TV. Ele falou sobre o “ano tão difícil” e ressaltou que a vacinação o deixou “orgulhoso de ser britânico”. O Reino Unido é o primeiro Estado ocidental a autorizar a distribuição da vacinadesenvolvida pela Pfizer e BioNTech
 
Nas redes sociais, ele reforçou que a batalha contra a doença continua. "Hoje marca a luta contra nosso inimigo comum:#coronavirus. Embora haja muito a comemorar, não devemos estragar tudo - todos devemos fazer nossa parte na supressão do vírus até que a vacina possa nos tornar seguros", escreveu.
 
 
 
 
No entanto, muitos ingleses comentaram nas redes sociais duvidando do ministro e o acusaram de ter fingido um choro. "Matt Hancock esqueceu a regra de ouro de fingir que chora em rede nacional, que é produzir pelo menos uma lágrima perceptível", escreveu um internauta.
 
 
 
"Matt Hancock fingindo chorar com base em diagramas que viu em um livro", ironizou o inglês.
 
 
 
*Estagiária sob supervisão do editor Benny Cohen

